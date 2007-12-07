Cottage Pudding - Upside Down Cake

Wow, this was really good! The cake, without any fruit, was amazing. I made mine as pineapple upside down. I did double the amount of brown sugar and butter it call for the bottom of the pan, wich was, to my taste, a very good choice. The other thing I made different was 1/2 cup unsalted butter, just 1/2 cup sugar, and I sifted the flour with the baking powder, I don´t know why i did it because the recipe does not call for that step, but was glad I did, the cake was super moist, it was like eating silk, the flavour and texture was spectacular. I will try this again, for sure, with other fruits, but also without any fruit and this time, with no fruit, I will use 2/3 cups of sugar. I really don´t like very sweet deserts, thats why when the cake is with fruit 1/2 cup of sugar is enough, but if there is no fruit, then I will need a little more sugar to compensate.

