Cottage Pudding - Upside Down Cake
This is my husband's favorite. I first made it over thirty years ago. You can use canned peaches or pineapple in place of the sliced apples.
Wow, this was really good! The cake, without any fruit, was amazing. I made mine as pineapple upside down. I did double the amount of brown sugar and butter it call for the bottom of the pan, wich was, to my taste, a very good choice. The other thing I made different was 1/2 cup unsalted butter, just 1/2 cup sugar, and I sifted the flour with the baking powder, I don´t know why i did it because the recipe does not call for that step, but was glad I did, the cake was super moist, it was like eating silk, the flavour and texture was spectacular. I will try this again, for sure, with other fruits, but also without any fruit and this time, with no fruit, I will use 2/3 cups of sugar. I really don´t like very sweet deserts, thats why when the cake is with fruit 1/2 cup of sugar is enough, but if there is no fruit, then I will need a little more sugar to compensate.Read More
I just made this as per the instructions, I used frozen apple slices. Not sure what went wrong, I thought it was cooked after 40 minutes, the cake was nice and brown and tester was dry when I tried it in several places but when I turned it over onto the serving plate it was not cooked on the top, the batter was still runny. Needless to say, I salvaged what cooked parts that I could and the taste and texture were amazing. Will try it again sometime. I have been baking for 45 years and this is a first. got a good laugh and 4 small portions of desert.Read More
This was yummy. I made it as a pineapple upside down cake and everyone liked it. In place of shortening I used 1/4 c. butter and 1/4 c. Enova oil, but I think I'd use all butter next time. As another reviewer suggested, I used 3/4 c sugar instead of a whole cup and it certainly didn't need more. Next time I'll make a little more of the butter/brown sugar mixture to put on the bottom because it was a smidge dry, but the flavor was really good. Certainly will make again.
Seriously easy, seriously fast, seriously moist and oh-so-delicious. I added about 1/4 cup of pineapple juice to the batter and it gave it a little extra "oomph."
I have made this at least twice a week for the last 3 weeks! I can't seem to keep it in the house. They eat it as fast as I make it. I have passed it on to a couple of people who have had the same results. Extra yummy with vanilla ice cream!!! I always double and bake in a 9 x 13. It's simple and DELICIOUS!!!!
Wow!!!! I cannot believe I found something this delicious. I have made it for guests and it was such a hit. It's very moist and great to eat while it's still warm. One suggestion is that it is very sweet and I have therefore modified the sugar from 1 cup to 1/2 cup.
This was a great cake! I used Pineapple Rings and put Marischino Cherries in the centers but will skip the cherries next time as no one at them. My family of 5 ate all but one slice of this cake in one sitting and that was after a rather large dinner! I used butter...not a fan of Crisco. Reduced sugar to 3/4 cup and used 4T. butter in the topping. My family requested more "goo" next time so I will double the butter and brown sugar and see how that works. I made this in my favorite cast iron skillet and it came out easily. This one is definately going in the recipe box! Thank you!
Excellent! Thank You for the recipe. I used Splenda Brown Sugar and 1/2 Cup of Splenda and reduced sugar to 1/2 Cup. Family Loved it.
Our group LOVED this warm from the oven. I am rating this based on the use of HALF the white sugar, whole wheat pastry flour, and butter replacing shortening in the cake. Very moist! The men and boys raved! I did not skimp on the butter/brown sugar topping. I did, however, double the recipe in a 13x9 pan, and turned it out onto a baking tray. I think it would be even better in 2 square or 11x7 pans, so the edges can crisp up... Heath Bar ice cream was a good accompaniment =)
Very good, but next time I will double up on the apples and add some cinnamon/.
March, 2007 = This recipe is delicious! I made a pineapple upside down cake with sliced canned pineapple and a cherry in the center of each one. Hadn't made one ever before and it came out perfect. I baked it in an 8" round pan for 50 minutes, then let the pan stand on a rack for 3 minutes before inverting it on a serving plate and letting it stand for another 3 minutes. Pan came off easily and the cake was beautiful. Have had requests to make it again. August, 2009 I first reviewed this recipe in March, 2007 and have made this as a pineapple upside down cake many times since. Yesterday, day when I went to make it I found I had no cherries to put in the center of each ring. There were a few fresh blueberries left, so I dropped 3-4 in the center of each ring and then sprinkled the remaining berries all around the pineapple slices. What a beauty it produced - cooked berries all over the top, with the pineapple rings decorating it. The blueberries and pineapple is an absolutely delicious taste combination - try it!
very moist cake. I thought it was really good, but some thought it was TOO moist to the point that it was a bit doughy. That's why it gave it 4* instead of 5*. I was inspired by one of the posted pics and made it with two cups of blueberries instead of apples. I added flour to them to absorb some of the excess moisture. Followed the rest exactly. Came out really great with the blueberries too! If it was only for me, I would give it a 5 stars. Thanks for this great recipe!
Made it just as described...it tasted GREAT! We did it in muffin cups (made 16).
Yummy!!!
This recipe is the perfect base for a pineapple upside down cake. I made a few changes based on what I had on hand. I used half and half instead of milk and I used orange extract instead of vanilla (just because I get tired of using vanilla). The orange flavor in the cake put it over the top!!! I am about to eat my second piece. Thanks for this recipe, it is definitely going in my recipe box
Great recipe! Quick and easy. . . to make it healthier, I used 1/4 C of unsweetened apple sauce and 1/4 C of vanilla low fat yogurt (def. reduce sugar if using this substitution) in place of the shortening. Found that I did not need to add vanilla and did not use as much milk in the batter. Would add some oats to the batter next time with the low fat version to make the cake part denser as it lost some of its texture with substitution- still, great!
Followed the recipe pretty closely-after reading the reviews I made the topping w/ about a Tbsp. more brown sugar, & the fruit I used was a combination of some smashed fresh blueberries & some undrained crushed pineapple-what was left after I took out 1 cup (for another recipe) from a 20 oz. can. I also sprinkled in a bit of cinnamon. For the cake part I used butter flavored shortening & a bit less of the white sugar-maybe 2 Tbsps. less. I used a bit less salt & the milk was non-fat. I served it w/whipped cream over it & there were 4 yummy servings. Yes, we're big dessert eaters! I will definetely be making this again & try some of the variations. Thanks, Sandra for a great recipe!
I made this cake with butter instead of shortening and added a dusting of cinnamon over my apples, but otherwise followed the recipe. This is outstanding -- I already have a favorite upside-down-cake recipe, but wanted to try this one because of the "pudding" name to see if there was a difference. There is -- this cake is MUCH softer and moister than a traditional upside down cake. I can't quite explain it -- it's not like it's wet or anything, but it's so moist that it is definitely a unique addition to my recipe box. Thank you for sharing!
This is great! I've made it twice now once using fresh strawberries and once with frozen raspberries. Both were de-lish! It's moist, sweet and it inverts beautifully! I don't always have the best of luck with desserts but I think this is one I have easily mastered! Thanks!!!
This was simply amazing, and super easy. I used a cast iron skillet, melted the butter on the stove top, sprinkled the brown sugar, used sliced, drained pineapple and cherries, poured the batter over and baked it. WOW ! Just like my Gram used to make. If you like it warm...and it's truly best warm....you can nuke it and it's still great !
this was very good. i used crushed pineapple (drained) & threw in some raisins. i also substituted 1/4 cup butter & 1/4 cup canola oil in the batter instead of using shortening to make it a little healthier. cake was very moist...turned out perfect.
Delicious, and easy too! I used sliced, canned pinapple in syrup instead of the apples. It got rave reviews from two very picky eaters.
This is was excellent. Everyone loved it. My husband even sent me an email this morning to tell me how great it was. Good job Sandra. Thanks.
I made this and the other reviews were right, it does not last long. My husband and my 3 children and I loved it!!! It was very moist. I did follow the recipe to a tee, and I didn't think it was too sugar-y. I didn't have any sauce or ice cream to go with but that only would of made it even better than it already was. Thanks for the great recipe!
I loved it, my husband loved it, and my daughter, too. I used pineapples instead of apples. I added a couple TBsp. of apricot/pineapple preserves too, just because I love the stuff! Out of necessity I subbed half a cup of the AP flour with whole wheat flour. I prefer to eat my cake cold, so I chilled it in the fridge.Baked the full 50 minutes. This is a keeper for sure!
This recipe is a keeper, however, my first time making it wasn't as good as it could be. I used too small a can of peaches, so the cake definetly could have used more fruit. The cake part was excellent, though! Next time I make it, I will use pineapple and plenty of it.
Amazing!! My family LOVED this and I will be making it over and over. Thank you!
sweet and crispy outside, warm and smooth inside, love it a lot!
This cake was excellent. I made the following adjustments. I cut the sugar in half, using only 1/2 cup. I doubled the melted butter and brown sugar for the bottom of the pan. I used one 15 oz. can of crushed pineapple (mostly drained). I made this for a dinner party and it was perfect. Everyone loved it.
Heavenly! I made this as a pineapple upside down cake for a party. No one knew who made it and I loved hearing guests tell each other to try the cake because it was so great. The only change I made was that I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening. Truthfully, I don't know if it made a difference. The cake was sweet but not overly sweet in my opinion. Thanks for the recipe! It's a keeper!
great recipe! I used pineapple instead of apples and added a little pineapple juice to the batter. Also reduced sugar to 3/4 C.
I use this recipe (just the cake) to make a different cottage pudding. Just make the cake, then on the top of the stove make a thin chocolate sauce (2/3 c. cocoa, 1 cup sugar, 1 1/4 cups water, boil for 1 min, stirring, then take off heat and add 1 tsp. vanilla) and serve it warm over the cake. It is meant to be runny, and it soaks up into the cake...sooooooooo good!
This is an exellent recipe,very quick and easy. I used apple slices(yummy),when it was done I left it sit for 10 mins.,then I put a cake holder on top of the dish that I baked it in and flipped it.WHALA the apples are on top.Great with choco. or vanilla ice-cream on top.I have made this a few times and will make it again. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This is a wonderful recipe, perfect with vanilla ice cream!!! I did make a couple of changes: added cinnamon, nutmeg, and a little ginger to the batter; I also used a can of apple pie filling that I had on hand. It baked for one hour and was delicious.
I thought this was okay. Good part was it was pretty easy to make and looked nice. Bad part is that I thought it had a weird taste. Not sure if it was too much baking powder maybe? Anyway, I would have given it 3 stars because I didn't love it but most of the people who I made it for really liked it. Anyway, one complaint about the proportions. I doubled it to make in a 9X13 but 6 apples was WAY, WAY too many. Probably 3 would have been enough. I also reduced the sugar for the cake part and it was more than enough. But that's a matter of taste.
this was a great recipe. it was easy and quick. i gave it a 4 because it was way too sweet. i will definatly reduce the sugar next time, but there will for sure be a next time! we tried pineapple this time, i cant wait to try different fruit!
This recipe is so delicious I made it twice this week already. The first time I used apples , second time I used Nectarines. Just marvelous, this recipe is a keeper, thank you for posting.
Yum yum yum.. This is very delicious. Reduced sugar to 3/4 cup as recommended. Reduced apples to 2 large apples, and added some cinnamon on top of them. A definite keeper.
I used a can of crushed pineapple, 3/4 cp of sugar and doubled brown sugar oh and I added a little extra vanilla. It was absolutely delicious. I will make it over and over... yummy. It is good after it has cooled but man it is incredible warm.
mmmmmm, i turned this very yummy recipe into a pineapple upside cake for for my boyfriend's birthday. no changes were made to the batter part & 2% milk worked fine. i even made the batter a day ahead of time then stirred it a few times before baking in an 8" cast iron skillet. we really loved the taste & texture! thank you sandra, it's easy to see why this recipe is your husband's favorite! someday i'll try it with apples.
Wonderful! My Mum picked it out (very picky) and I made it with butter instead of shortening. She LOVED it -- just like the cake her Mum used to make. Great texture, density, flavour. Making again for Christmas Eve Dinner!
good flavor, my husband really enjoyed it!
This is perfect when you just don't feel like going to the trouble of putting together an apple pie. I noticed many reviewers mentioned cutting down on the sugar in the cake batter but then doubled the sugar topping which means you end up with the same amount overall! I went with it as written with the exception of adding a 1/2 tsp. cinnamon over the apples. Had to scrape some of the apple topping out of the pan after inverting. It was really great warm with vanilla ice cream.
This was such a great cake, and so easy! The only change I made was to use 4 Tbls of butter instead of 3 and to use 1/2 cup of butter instead of shortening. I had all of the ingredients on hand for a short notice dessert. Thanks!
Wow, that was pretty amazing. I wish I could give 4 1/2 stars because I think this is worthy of more than 4, but I didn't want to give it a full 5, either. I used nectarines and raspberries and it was sooo good! The first bite was ok, but then I really liked it so I'm not sure why I wasn't happy with the first bite...which is why I didn't give it the full 5 stars. I used significantly more fruit and the raspberries were tart, so I doubled the brown sugar and butter mixture. That was a mistake. It tasted good, but was pretty sweet and it didn't set like the picture which I was disappointed about. I also baked it for about 65 minutes. Next time I'll try using only the 3tbs of butter and 1/2 cup of brown sugar even if I do use more fruit. Sounds like this recipe is wonderful with any fruit. Enjoy.
Made with pineapple. Doubled butter & brown sugar in pan, rest as written. Really good!
This recipe is unmatched! I made it for the first time for a party and it was a hit all around--and I had a picky crowd--inlaws! The only thing I did different, to insure it was moist enough, was to break up the pineapple into pieces to cover the whole bottom of the pan, rather than leave them in the traditional rings. When I served it, I kept it pineapple side down, like a cobbler, and topped it with whipped cream. My mother-in-law thinks I'm a genious. Thanks!
Wonderful! Easy, fast & delicious! I made them in individual ramekins - had them warm with fresh cream. Husband raved about it and said that it could simply come from a fancy restaurant. I reduced white sugar but generous on brown sugar & butter. Will make this again and again with different fruits as it is so versatile. Thank you for the recipe.
Excellent recipe! I, too, used pineapple and made a pineapple upside down cake. Delicious! The cake was extremely moist and the topping was out of this world. Will definitely make again and again.
This is yummy! Very moist and crumbly; holds together fine being inverted from the pan. I especially appreciated the fact that this is a smaller cake, which is what I prefer for this. Delicious with a dollop of whipped topping.
works well in an 8X8 dish also. used pineapple with marichino cherry in the middle of each. best part was i made the butter/brownsugar/pineapple part, put it in the 8X8, covered it and put it in the frige (for 24hrs) until i was ready to make the dessert. it was easy to whip up the cake part then add it to to what i had prepared earlier. had it cooking in the over during dinner...turned out great! really tasty!
This is so yummy. I doubled the brown sugar and butter topping (and used 5 smallish granny smiths to finish them up) and only put 1/2 cup white sugar in the batter - per other reviewers - and it turned out excellent.
We loved this recipe. I added cinnamon, nutmeg and pecans on top of the apples. It was great. Thanks! My husband said it reminded him of something his mom used to make.
This cake was great. We went apple picking this fall and I am still using up all of the apples I froze. I sent the recipe to everyone in my family who went apple picking too. Since I didn't have ice cream I used the Brown Sugar Sauce on this site. It is really good together.
This was delicious! I made it for my family, and they all loved it. I doubled the brown sugar and butter part, though, and used only two apples. Also, I suggest that you cook it for over 50 minutes, because mine turned out to be a little doughy in some parts. I also sprinkled nutmeg and cinnamon on it, and it was great! Thank you so much.
The cake is to die for, really good! I disagree about doubling up on the butter/brown sugar base; it was too much for a small square pan. I used pineapple, too.
I did change a few things. Added 1 tablespoon more butter and 1/4 more brown sugar. WIsh I used more butter and brown sugar for top. Used butter instead of shorting, double apples, cinnamon and pecans under the cake mixture.I thought the cake part (used cake flour) was incredible... Will make cake with pineapple next time
i havn't had an upside down cake since i was a kid and i forgot how good they are. Really quick and easy too.I doubled the brown sugar and butter glaze and kept everything else the same. Very good.
Very nice - I agree with some other reviews that it needed about 15 more minutes to cook. The consistency of the brown sugar mixture with the apples is excellent.
I really like the texture of this cake. Since I doubled the recipe, I ended up putting 4 teaspoons of baking powder in it, and that seemed too much, because the flavor was somewhat like that of a biscuit. I made it with 2 8-oz cans of crushed pineapple, drained. With the exception of the baking powder flavor, we enjoyed it. It was good for breakfast the next day, too! ;-)
Delicious! Couple changes as suggested by other users: I doubled the topping and replaced shortening with butter. Another change I made was replacing the 1 cup white sugar in the cake batter with 2/3 cup brown sugar because I was out of white. I baked exactly 45 min but will bake 50+ min next time as it was not as well done as I'd have liked it to be. Super yummy, will make again!
This cake is delicious! I've made it several times now - with apples, peaches and no fruit at all. I do adjust the recipe to use only 3/4 cup of white sugar. I also use butter instead of shortening, which I definitely recommend. It gives the cake a wonderful, rich flavor. Even my husband who doesn't really like dessert likes this cake.
This is very nice and it was so simple, fantastic warm with vanilla ice cream
When I do this cake with apples I add cinnamon to the butter,brown sugar and apples. It is very good
Really good! I used the pineapple variation.
Excellent as upside down cake. amazing as white cake batter, i use this recipe all the time to make cupcakes with my daughter. They are always moist and delicious. What a wonderful base recipe to have!!!
very good and super moist. used two large apples and hwen they baked, became so soft and sweet. i liked the cake better hte next day
Made this following the recipe exactly. No one in my family liked it.
Thankyou for a lovely recipe, I made it with apple and a mango and it was delicious.
This is the very best pineapple upside down cake I have ever had. Very moist. This is definitely a keeper recipe. Thanks for sharing!!
Delicious! A note on the amount of sugar: this cake tastes much sweeter once it has cooled. I reduced the amount of sugar to 3/4 cup and regretted it while the cake was still warm, but when I had a piece the next day the sweetness was perfect.
This is a great cake! I only rated it four stars because I have made some changes to the recipe. I use unsalted butter instead of shortening and I use pineapple instead of apples. I use about 1/2 of the pineapple juice. I also sift the flour, baking powder and salt about two times which makes the cake very smooth. My family raves over it. My husband is a pineapple upside down cake freak and he tells me it is his favorite ever. Of course, that could be because he loves me. :)
a very good cake!!!!! i made once with pineapples and once with peaches!! very tasty i will be making this agian. the whole family liked it.
To die for! I can not make this again....I've made it twice in 1 week & I keep eating the whole thing!!! When adding the sliced apples, I also add around 1/4 cup of chopped, toasted pecans. Very good with fresh whipped cream.
Was looking for something different to try to use up some apples. This looked really interesting. Easy to make, and really good! Only change I made was to increase the ingredients to a 9x13 pan. Cake part of it is so light and fluffy, and the apple/sugar top is perfect. Sweet, but not too sweet. Will definitely be making this again! Made it again, but used peaches and blueberries. So good!
Wonderful! I used pineapple instead of apples and I ran out of milk so I used yogurt. It turned out great.
Surprisingly yummy. I was amazed at how moist the cake was and how it was hard to stop eating! I used pineapples the first time around and plan on making it again with apples. Easy, different and delicious!
The only reason this recipe doesn't get five stars is because one REALLY should double the butter/sugar topping. Also, as per other reviewers' advice, the sugar in the cake batter may be lessened. Other than that, this recipe is wonderful. For a more sophisticated version, use fresh pears and add 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom to the cake batter. You won't be sorry!
Thanks so much for sharing this delicious recipe! I use butter instead of shortening and reduce the white sugar to 3/4 of a cup. Took another reviewers suggestion to make it in my 12 inch cast iron pan. Fast, easy, scrumptious and only one pan! We pour a little carmel sauce over it and it doesn't even need ice cream.
I just took this out of the oven and it is soooooo good! Just like Mom used to make. I made it with the apples this time, but will try other fruit.
I made this with peaches and it was delicious. Will definitely make it again and try different fruits. thanks for the recipe.
Good,nice and easy.
Literally threw this cake together while making dinner, it was that easy! Great cake recipe. I used apples and it's a hit,
it is my favorite upside down cake , i increase the butter by 1 tbsp
I tried this today and loved it.. I too made this with pineapple instead of the apple and cut the sugar to 3/4 cups (white sugar). I also doubled the brown sugar which I am glad I did. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe,
I tried this with the pinapples , and it was great . Very simple to make . The cake turned out very moist ,and got rave reviews from my family . When making this with pinapples , your outcome is just like a pinapple upside cake . I intend to try it with apples also . This is a keeper !
Made exactly as outlined in recipe. Served warm with whipped cream. Delish!!
A very moist, fluffy cake. I used 1/2 cup butter instead of shortening, and only sliced up one apple (because I was feeling lazy) and it definitely could have used one more apple. I think 3 may have been too much for an 8x8 pan. Came out of the pan perfectly and is a nice little treat. Thanks for an easy and tasty recipe!
This is a WONDERFUL recipe!! Everyone loved it & it is HIGHLY recommended! A+++++++
Yum!! I made as written except added just a bit of cinnamon on top of the butter, brown sugar, apple part. Sooooo good warmed with a scoop of ice cream. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!
Fantastic recipe. I doubled the brown sugar & butter topping, and used pineapples and marchino cherries. Hubby loved it and said it was like the one his Nana used to make! This is a very forgiving recipe, but I did make sure to not invert immediately. I let it stand for exactly 10 mins, and then inverted. It came out perfect.
I made it with apples and it was quite tasty. My cake was a little crumbly, but still very good. I liked have just a small cake that won't sit around for days before getting eaten.
Next time I would use less sugar. Very sweet dessert.
Really tasty. I'd stick to the recommended amount of butter and brown sugar on the bottom of the pan. I followed the suggestions to double up and it turned out way too sweet.
This was similar to another recipe i used for a basic strawberry shortcake, which was delicious. The added ingredients using the brown sugar, butter and fruit on the bottom of this made even tastier. I used fresh peaches but am looking forward to the pineapple upside down version next. I also used all butter instead of shortening, as I am a butter lover. Very moist and delicious! Thanks for a great recipe.
I was extremely impressed with this recipe. I followed the directions, except I added 1/3 tsp. of cinnamon to the cake mix. When it came time to alternate the milk and flour, I added 1/3 of the flour mixture, then 1/2 the milk, then 1/3 flour... so on and so forth. The cake came out very moist and very tasty. My [Granny Smith] apple slices were about 1/3 inch thick. The recipe did not specify that part. I think next time I will increase the thickness to 1/2". The only mistake I made was using a two-part pan. The apple juices and butter actually leaked out through the bottom a little and got some smoke circulating in the house before I was able to put another pan underneath of it. I can't wait to try this with pineapples (and a single-part pan) next time. :)
Very easy and a great way to use the local apples that are in season. I used 1/4 cup of unsalted butter in place of shortening and reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup. Next time, I may add some nuts and cinnamon in with the apple topping. Might also try adding a little apple butter to the cake mixture. Addition: I have used 1/3 cup applesauce in place of an egg for this recipe which makes the cake incredibly moist and adds a little more apple flavor. I have also used 1/3 cup of pearsauce from Trader Joe's which was AMAZING!
Sorry, have not made this yet. Put review in wrong spot. Promise! Making next week
I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect for our tastes and it looks lovely when turned out on the plate. It's far too cold here at the moment to eat it with ice cream, so we had custard with it instead. Thankyou for a great dessert Sandra.
