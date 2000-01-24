Blueberry Pancakes

This is an excellent recipe for blueberry pancakes. A delicious, nutritious and flavorful breakfast. When blueberries are out of season, use thawed frozen blueberries.

By Sara

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pancakes
Directions

  • Preheat griddle over medium heat. Stir together the flour, baking powder, nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar, set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the egg, yogurt, milk and oil. Gradually stir in the flour mixture, then fold in the blueberries.

  • Pour batter onto hot greased griddle, two tablespoons at a time. Cook over medium heat until bubbles pop and stay open, then turn over and cook on the other side until golden.

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 52.9mg; sodium 166.9mg. Full Nutrition
