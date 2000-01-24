Blueberry Pancakes

I think these would have done very well as regular pancakes, but I didn't feel like the cinnomin and nutmeg went well with the blueberries. I think next time I am going to try them with vanilla instead. Also I can see the debate about too thick verses too thin - I found these way too thick at first, so I turned the grill down and cooked them longer at a lower heat, and they turned out ok - only a little crispy on the outside and only a little gooey on the inside. So for the next round I added just a tablespoon of milk to the remaining batter to thin them out, and they became EXTREMELY thin (my own fault, a little milk goes a long ways, apparently). But overall, I would say these are ok pancakes, but in the future I think I am going to try something else.