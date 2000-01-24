Blueberry Pancakes
This is an excellent recipe for blueberry pancakes. A delicious, nutritious and flavorful breakfast. When blueberries are out of season, use thawed frozen blueberries.
This is an excellent recipe for blueberry pancakes. A delicious, nutritious and flavorful breakfast. When blueberries are out of season, use thawed frozen blueberries.
These Pancakes were great everyone in my family loved them. I thought they were delicious. They were very easy to make. I did not think that they were that thick. I thought maybe a little thin. Everyone else seems to think they are to thick. I realy don't understand that. They were great. I will DEFINITELY make them again.Read More
I don't know what happened when I made these, but they were a huge mess. First, the texture was more like a crepe than a pancake. Second, they didn't cook all the way through. I tried lowering the temperature and making them smaller, but neither helped. I ended up throwing out the batter and making scrambled eggs.Read More
I don't know what happened when I made these, but they were a huge mess. First, the texture was more like a crepe than a pancake. Second, they didn't cook all the way through. I tried lowering the temperature and making them smaller, but neither helped. I ended up throwing out the batter and making scrambled eggs.
These Pancakes were great everyone in my family loved them. I thought they were delicious. They were very easy to make. I did not think that they were that thick. I thought maybe a little thin. Everyone else seems to think they are to thick. I realy don't understand that. They were great. I will DEFINITELY make them again.
I too found the original batter a little too thick so I added an extra splash of milk. Otherwise - very tasty, especially the nutmeg and cinnamon. I used all low-fat or no-fat products (skim milk, low fat yogurt, Omega low-fat/cholesterol eggs, canola oil) and they still turned out very well.
These came out great, useing some of the suggestions from others reviewers. I doubled the Baking Powder, doubled the cinnamon (I love cinnamon) and I cut back on the oil, useing only 1 tablespoon. I also didn't have plain yogurt so I used sour cream. They came out tall and fluffy.
I used low fat soy milk and added 2 T. of flax seeds. Absolutely delicious!
Delicious! Very eggy tasting, sort of like really thick, dense crepes. Yum.
Wonderful pancakes! I happened to have extra yogurt and a ton of fresh, large blueberries on hand, so I thought I'd give these a try. So glad I did! The only thing I changed was to add a bit more milk. Thanks so much for the recipe!
After reading the revews I decided to try these as my first attempt at American style pancakes. I made them as per the recipe (apart from olive oil instead of vegetable) and they were spot on. I'm not a brilliant cook but they turned out really good. They were a most appreciated breakfast in bed for my girlfriend. I'll definately be cooking them again.
Wonderful, fluffy and full of flavor!
I thought this recipe was very good. It not only tasted great but was easy to make.
Try to use fresh blueberries when making this! The taste is so wonderful and heavenly healthy
Since I didn't have any blueberries, I substituted 1/2 Cherry yogurt and left out the spices. They came out really good and are best with a fruit/cream cheese compote. They puff up and flatten out. I think this is a fantastic recipe that allows for LOTS of customization.
I was super-mom the day I made these. Yummy! Just be sure not to stir too hard after adding blueberries. They break easily.
These are DEEELISH! I make them just as the recipe states and they come out perfect everytime. I serve them with just a little maple syrup. My boyfriend's eyes light up every time I tell him I am making them. YUM!
These were good, but not the best blueberry pancakes I've ever had. My husband ate them, but I dont think he likes the "tart-ness" of blueberries. My 14 month old also didn't like actually eating the blueberries, he ate the pancake around the berries. However, I did enjoy making my own batter, I felt like it was much more nutritious than stuff out of a box, and really not that much harder. If you're a blueberry fan, you will enjoy these.
These pancakes turned out very good. I was a little leary of using yogurt, it sometimes ruins recipes; however, these were moist, fluffy and flavorful. I used the tip to add some extra cinnamon. That added nice flavor. I made them for Mother's day and mom (and the rest of the family!) was very pleased. Thanks!
Very easy to make. Nice consistency...unlike some other pancake recipes, the batter did not thin out and slide all over the griddle. Maybe needed a little more sugar...not quite sweet enough for our taste!
This recipe was good and the taste was light, not too sweete, not too bland. I added a bit more of cinnamon since my husband loves it. Otherwise great for a light breakfast.
These were good. They had the consistency of thick crepes (after cooking) as opposed to your typical fluffy pancakes. But nonetheless, very good. I did not think the batter was too thick. I used thawed, frozen blueberries and will add some orange zest next time.
I added another teaspoon of baking powder to make them lighter and fluffier and used Dannon LeCreme vanilla yogurt instead of plain yogurt. They were a little on the bland side even with the nutmeg and cinnamon, but otherwise, good. My kids loved them.
These Pancakes were prretty darn good.
Great Blueberry taste. Very moist almost like a Crepe just the way I like my pancakes. I followed recipe as is only difference I made was using vinilla yogurt instead of plain. Will make these again for sunday brunch! Thanks for the recipe.
These were good but the consistancy was much thicker than I am used to. I may try adding a little more milk to thin next time.
This recipe is awesome...with a couple of tweaks. Like previous reviews, I only used 1Tbsp of oil and doubled to 2teaspoons of baking powder. The yogurt made the pancakes creamy and not dry at all. I seperated he yolk and egg whites. I poured the yolk in with the liquids and beat the egg whites till stiff. I folded the whites in last. I, however did not fold the blueberries in the mix because they would all settle to the bottom and distribution would not be even.
These pancakes are awful! I did everything the recipe said to and they turned out like sweetened sponges! We had nine people eating this rubbery garbage and no one could finish. I am never making these again.
Absolutely delicious, easy and quick. The best thing is that blueberries aren't necessary if you don't like them. You can use e.g. raspberries instead or no fruit at all. Our favourite breakfast.
Lovely. Light and yummy. Not super sweet. My boyfriend loved them. Nice and easy to make too.
this is the first time i make 1.pancakes from scratch and 2.blueberry pancakes and they came out delicious! I used Vanilla Yogurt because I thought it would lend more flavor and i prob used a little more Nutmeg & Cinnamon than specified because I was afraid of the No flavor some reported, and it turned out to be a good call. It took me 2 test pancakes before I got the griddle at the right temp, but once I got it they came out golden brown and fluffy. With any pancake batter I usually manipulate the griddle so that the batter spreads out a little and doesn't just clump up together. I dont know if thats what youre supposed to do but I always do it and I don't mind slightly mis-shapen pancakes for the sake of them coming out perfectly cooked. Definitly A Must Try! Oh and I used fresh blueberries, they were on sale at the supermarket :)
This is the best low sodium pancake recipe I have tried. I did use white wheat flour and lemon yogurt. Yummy!
Delicious recipe! Original batter was on the thick side, but I prefer that since it's easier to thin than thicken. Didn't have plain yogurt, so I used vanilla low fat yogurt. I also substituted 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour for 1/2 cup of all purpose, used skim milk and 2 packets of Splenda for the sugar. Pancakes came out fluffy and light. Next time I think I'll increase the cinnamon to 1/4 tsp and beat the blue berries more so some of them break in the batter for more flavor.
I am always looking for ways to make pancakes sweet so I can leave the syrup in the fridge and make them handy for little ones and this recipe is a complete WIN! I used vanilla yogurt and they were a huge hit.
my current fave for blueberry pancakes atm. I also used sour cream as I had no yogurt. I didnt think they were too thick. I like the flavors lended by cinnamon and nutmeg
Did not like this recipe. It turned out doughy and tasteless. I think maybe it needs some baking soda. I like the fact that there's yogurt in it but maybe that's what made it doughy. Might be worth trying to improve it.
Very good pancakes. I substituted buttermilk for the milk and yogurt (because I didn't have yogurt, but had leftover buttermilk). The only thing I would change is to add more spice next time--they were slightly bland to my taste. Overall, a winner, though. I also used fresh blueberries. I didn't even need syrup, because of the blueberries.
I had never made from scratch pancakes & the adding yogurt part worried me at first but they turned out great!
Blueberry Pancakes' Haiku: "Meh, these were okay. The reviews are so scattered! Doubt I'd make again." I was really surprised by how erratic the reviews were for this recipe, and couldn't quite pinpoint an oft'used alteration or addition that stood out as something to improve it, so I simply followed the recipe as written (as I feel that most should do w/ AR), but wow, were we ever disappointed in the breakfast results. The pancakes, as many said, tended to burn, yet remain squishy in the middle. To ensure that they were cooked thru resulted in an overly-crisp exterior, w/ molten blueberries exploding inside. I think I'd rather make the "Fluffy Pancakes" from here and add a handful of blueberries next time.
These were great, and loved by the kids. I used half whole wheat, and diced strawberries (what I had on hand), and I followed another reviewers suggestion and increased baking powder by 1/2 tsp. The batter is thick, but they cook fine. You can spread the batter a little with a spoon, and press down gently with the spatula when you flip them if you are concerned about them cooking thru.
I wouldn't call these fluffy but I would call them delicious! Gooey, dense, great, organic blueberries and I added choc chips-couldn't help myself.
These were great. I did make a few changes. I omitted the nutmeg and cinnamon. Instead of plain yoguyr, I used vanilla Activia Light. I replaced all but a a couple teaspoons of the oil with applesauce. I also doubled the baking powder. I used frozen strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries - just threw them in the microwave to thaw them out a bit. Even my 12-year-old who doesn't like fruit liked these!
I left out the nutmeg and cinnamon just for personal preference. It was very bland without it. I also hid a little flax in it. I think next time I will add some salt. I really like the texture though.
Yummy. I used 1/2 ww and 1/2 ap flours; pumpkin pie spice; added extra sugar to offset ww flour, and a bit of maple syrup right into the batter. Good result but a bit dense.
I'd say this is a great recipe - my only problem was they seem to burn rather quickly, so I had to watch closely. Otherwise they tasted excellent! I dropped about 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake and got 8 four-inch pancakes per batch. And lazy me, I used the "one-bowl" technique and just mixed everything together in one bowl - worked fine! Since I freeze pancakes, (quick, microwavable and a favorite meal of my 2 year old) I used this recipe as a base for two other flavors: omitted nutmeg and added 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips; and omitted nutmeg & doubled the cinnamon and added one grated apple. Can't pick a favorite! And I also can't wait to get my hands on some fresh Maine blueberries next summer! Thanks for sharing your wonderful recipe!
I'm in the same boat with Navy_Mommy. The batter just simply wouldn't cook all the way through and it left me with a pancake that has an entirely to gooey center. Elements of this recipe aren't a complete loss though. If you omit the yogurt as well as the blueberries and increase the nutmeg and cinnamon to between 1/4 and 1/2 tsp it's actually pretty good.
Delicious recipe! I substituted buttermilk instead of milk and I sweetened my frozed blueberries with a tablespoon of sugar while they thawed. For those with complaints about the pancakes not cooking well, it might be because the blueberries are not fully thawed or because more batter is used than required. Remember the recipe calls for only two tablespoons of batter per pancake so I would suggest to spread that amount as much as you can on the griddle.
These are good! I'll never use a boxed mix again. I did not have any yogurt, so used sour cream. I also doubled the cinnamon. They had a good texture. I do think it needs something, but can't put my finger on it...maybe a pinch of salt?
Pancakes did not cook well, were very dark before time to turn over, appeared uncooked even after much cooking. I wonder if adding yogurt was a good idea.
Fantastic recipe! I used vanilla yogurt instead of plain and they turned out wonderful. Thanks for sharing :D
I personally enjoyed these...daughters and husband not so much. They thought it was too cinnamon tasting. Used Dannon Light & Fit yogurt & skim milk and could tell a difference in texture and taste. Seemed much healthier, which was why I liked it, but possibly why the rest of my family didn't.
Made it with a tablespoon of shortening instead of two of veggie oil and doubled the milk. Used Greek plain yogurt instead and allspice instead of nutmeg. Came out wonderful and fluffy!!!
This recipe is fantastic! I didn't have any of the issues of the other reviewers. The pancakes were light, fluffy and tasty! I used a vanilla yogurt and omitted the sugar and just placed the blueberries on the pancake batter as it cooked instead of folding in the batter. My kids devoured them! I would even make this as a batter without the blueberries for a little change from the standard pancake.
Quite think and heavy. My kids really didn't like them at all. I even added extra milk and still they didn't rise very much.
I doubled this recipe and used whole wheat white flour and used only one whole tablespoon of baking powder for a double batch. I used "soured" milk as well. I made sure to wisk together my dry ingredients and my wet ingredients seperately, then folded the dry into the wet. These were pretty good. Next time, I'll add even more blueberries and maybe a bit of vanilla.
Delicious! My family and I really liked them. Doubled the recipe and used vanilla yogurt. I did not completely double the oil-only used 3 T. and it was good. Thanks for sharing.
I think these would have done very well as regular pancakes, but I didn't feel like the cinnomin and nutmeg went well with the blueberries. I think next time I am going to try them with vanilla instead. Also I can see the debate about too thick verses too thin - I found these way too thick at first, so I turned the grill down and cooked them longer at a lower heat, and they turned out ok - only a little crispy on the outside and only a little gooey on the inside. So for the next round I added just a tablespoon of milk to the remaining batter to thin them out, and they became EXTREMELY thin (my own fault, a little milk goes a long ways, apparently). But overall, I would say these are ok pancakes, but in the future I think I am going to try something else.
The best blueberry pancakes i've ever eaten..thank you for a wonderful recipe.. :)
The batter was really thick, my first pancake couldn't cook through. Now the cooking time could have been thrown off by the juices released from the blueberries, but the center of the first pancake was just raw batter. Adding a splash of milk to the batter afterwards made all the pancakes cook perfectly, but I felt like it needed an added dash of sweetness. I'm not accustomed to adding syrup, but these pancakes definitely needed it.
Great recipe! My mother loved them! I left out the vegetable oil and used an extra 1/8 cup milk. Also used frozen blueberries. Quick & easy, but they taste extra special. Will definitley add this to my recipe box! Thanks!
Good pancakes. Good blueberries!!!!!!!!
I really didn't care for this recipie. They tasted doughy and were very dense and didn't have much flavor, i even added some more spices and vanilla, with not much flavor increase. Luckily I put a ton of berries in, but I think otherwise they would have been quite bad.
I make these all the time now! They are so easy and are really fluffy. My family loves them!
We loved these pancakes!! The nutmeg and cinnamon make a very delicious addition to an oridnary pancake recipe!
I loved this recipe. I added a bit more sugar because it asn't quite sweet enough for my taste and used vanilla yogurt instead of plain, but I will definietly be making these often.
These are the best pancakes I have ever tasted! I made them this morning. Even better than restaraunt pancakes. I didn't change a thing but scaled it down to make 2 servings. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
Awesome!! Love it!!
Didn't cook all the way through so I added a bit more milk as suggested, but it didn't help -- still gooey in the middle.
This blueberry pancake recipe is the best recipe I have ever tasted! Love the yogurt ingredient!I like the berries folded in, I tried the tip by Chef John on placing the berries in the pancake after the pancakes are on the griddle but I thought the berries got too hot so I folded like this recipe suggests.
I followed this recipe to the T and it was so thick I would have had to spread it out on the griddle...so I added more milk and it still wasn't good. Didn't brown well and tasted very bland...I won't do this again.
Made these for a crowd, I didn't have plain yogurt so I used vanilla, they were very, very good.
First of all, i used extra frozen blueberries because thats what I had. Next I ground up rolled oats super fine and used them in place of the white flour. I also used Stevia instead of sugar and Banana Flaxseed oil instead of olive oil. I also used plain Greek Yogurt and extra coconut milk, but you probably dont need to use coconut milk. I just like it better. I didnt say a word and just gave them to My husband to eat and he immediately said, WOW! These are wicked good! And he never says wicked. I always do! Cooking is always worth it when you get that kind of reaction. I will make these again!
Good but the batter is a bit thin.
These were excellent! I am a veteran pancake maker and my family loved these. I tweaked it just a little. I 4X the recipe and put in 1/2 tsp salt and a tsp of vanilla. I left out the nutmeg as I don't care for it and added extra cinnamon. I put in 1/3 cup sugar to my 4X version. I didn't mix in the blue berries, I dropped them on top as I was cooking them. The yogurt makes them extra moist and they had excellent flavor and texture. I'd encourage you to try them. I did add more milk than the recipe suggested, they were to thick to cook nicely. I'll be making these again soon. Thanks for sharing it!
These are good, but thick, which is okay. I used frozen blueberries which caused the pancakes not to cook through properly. I didn't use yogurt because I didn't have any. Had to add 1/4 c more milk. Used 1/2 the amount of sugar which was probably a mistake. I also used Allspice because I have no Nutmeg, and Olive oil instead of vegetable. I would add a bit of salt next time. The flavor wasn't as good as it probably should have been because of the way I altered the recipe. But I am giving it 5 stars because it was still good and my fault for the flavor difference because I didn't follow the recipe. I think smashing some of the blueberries might be a good idea, as someone else said, and using fresh or thawed, not frozen berries. I will try it again the proper way and I am sure they will be great.
This is a favorite recipe that I use all the time. I, however, modified it a bit. I use nonfat greek yogurt and use about 1/4 to 1/2 cup more milk. Very yummy and fluffy pancakes. Also, if cooked on an electric griddle, 275 to 300 degrees works great.
I didn't have any plain yogurt so i added a full container of blueberry yogurt along with the half cup of blueberries i had...and oh my. These were the most amazing pancakes that I have ever made.
An excellent recipe enjoyed by each of us. Frozen blueberries were taken from freezer and rinsed with filtered water. Homemade yogurt was used (slightly sweetened with honey) & skim milk. Just right!
Easy, followed recipe exactly except used Greek yogurt (all I had on hand). Turned out great, and took about 20 minutes total.
Everyone loved these pancakes! I tripled the recipe to cook for all 7 of us in the house and they were delicious! They were fluffy and thick and just right. I love that there was nutmeg and cinnamon in it.
They turned out good! I would recommend adding a bit of salt to the dry ingredients. Salted butter on the finished pancake definitely helped.
Made these with water (cuz no milk) and strawberry yogurt (that’s what I had). They’re great
I tried these for labor day breakfast and got huge raves. I went crazy and added buttermilk instead of milk - the consistency was really thick, but the taste is fantastic. I thinned them out with a little milk and whipped up a blueberry syrup with the rest of the batch of berries from our local farmers' market. I just heard for the fourth time how much my boyfriend liked these pancakes.
used 1 bag frozen blueberries, thawed and drained. very tender. 1 recipe was good for us with no leftovers
The batter is way too thick. I had to keep adding more milk. When I cooked them, no matter how long or at what temperature, they wouldn't get done inside. They turned out raw inside. I was so embarrassed when I served these to company. I'm sure they thought I wasn't a very good cook. I would NOT recommend these at all.
This is the first time an Allrecipes recipe has failed me. It was awful.
I thought maybe there were a bit of salt needed. And also baking powder was a bit too much. But still it is good and easy to make.
I make pancakes for my family at least once a week. I tried this recipe to change up what I normally fix and they were perhaps the BEST pancakes we've ever eaten. My husband loved them so much he took the leftovers to work the next morning so he could brag to his co-workers. This is definitely a keeper for our family!
No
I did not have yogurt, so I used Banana cream pudding! It worked very well, and added extra flavor :)!! Great recipe
I made it with all the measurements the original recipe specifies, except that I added a little more baking powder. The only problems I had were with the size of the blueberries. My fault of course, but the only blueberries I had were really big ones that made the pancakes really thick and difficult to get cooked all the way through. I might have used a mite too many as some of the pancakes were more blueberry than panckake. I made it through though, and they tasted great at the end, the yogurt made the pancakes delicious and doughy!
Made these for my family and they were very sweet & yummy. I love blueberry, but my family does not share my enthusiasm. So I separated some batter without the berries for them. They really enjoyed the sweet, crepe flavor. I will make them again.
I love this pancake recipe! I think you can make so many variations with these pancakes by switching the blueberries out for other fruits or add ins. I did adjust this recipe by using half whole wheat and half white flour. I also doubled the cinnamon and used 5 teaspoons of baking powder to make them more fluffy. I will defiantly be making these again! Thanks Sal for this healthy and delicious gem of a recipe!
I have come across this recipe before, from a healthy eating website about 3 years ago, and I have to say, it is the BEST pancake recipe I have ever used! We sometimes mix in about a teaspoon blueberry jam if we have it in the house, and tend to have to add about an extra 2 tablespoons of milk to thin them out most times. I also always sift the flour, don't know if it makes a difference, but I am not about to stop doing it, as they come out absolutely perfect everytime! My family raves when I even mention I am thinking of making them for breakfast!There are 6 of us in the house, and I do have to at least double the recipe. MMMMMMMM!
These were really yummy and easy to make. I used frozen blueberries. I doubled the recipe and added 1/2 cup more milk. Also used 1 and 1/2 cup white flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat. All I had was vanilla yogurt. I kind of wish I had put in a little more cinnamon. Some of my family ate them with powdered sugar, some with syrup. Thanks!
9.27.21 Not sure what happened here, but these did not turn out well for me even following the recipe to the letter. The batter was w-a-a-a-y too thick, so I did add a bit more milk, but apparently not enough. I didn’t want tiny pancakes, so instead of 2 tablespoons per pancake, I used the standard 1/4 cup (4 tablespoons) measure. The batter was still so thick that they didn’t even spread out at all on the griddle, and they took a long time to cook through. Texture was dense and rubbery. Sorry for the less than favorable review, but this recipe just didn’t work for me.
First, the batter is too thick. I added milk but it was still too thick, it wouldn't even pour into the pan. Then the flavor is somewhat bland. It needs more sugar. I think it would be better with bananas. I won't try it again.
Idk how all the other reviews are so good. My pancakes turned out terrible. They turned out burnt and under done at the same time. I would like to know what u did wrong opposed to the rest of the comments. Thank you
Made it just as it was called out but added a little walnut - don't know what went wrong, but did not care for these.
This is my very first time reviewing after years of using AR, I seriously LOVE these pancakes! I tend to have plain yogurt in the fridge that I need to use before it goes bad and these are perfect! Excellent consistency, and I love the flavor. I've made it as-is and it's wonderful, but I now add vanilla extract, I use whole wheat flour, and add flax meal. I do add extra milk to get the right texture but a solid recipe as written or tweaked. I make double batches now and freeze the extras.
I use bisquick, it makes the process much easier. In addition, I use blueberry sugar free syrup. I heat in a small bowl with additional blueberries in the microwave and pour it on top. Lots of great blueberry flavor.
The pancakes were amazing! We didn't have any plain yogurt so I substituted it with Greek Yogurt. I also added lemon extract.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections