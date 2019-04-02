Trisha's Game Day Dip

Rating: 4.67 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This spicy dip has the taste of buffalo chicken wings and blue cheese. It's perfect for football parties. Guys and girls love it! Serve with tortilla chips and celery.

By Trisha Geiger

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir together the chicken, celery, cream cheese, hot sauce, and blue cheese dressing in a 2 quart baking dish until evenly blended.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Stir in the shredded Cheddar cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 16.1mg; sodium 259.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

Leslie
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2009
I make this for almot every party I go to. I use Ranch dressing instead of blue cheese. Also it can be made ahead of time, w/o the cheddar. When you heat it up add the cheddar. Perfect on crackers. We even make it for a snack at our houseand heat as needed. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Reviews:
bgonzalez0555
Rating: 4 stars
02/18/2009
I made this recipe for this past superbowl and it was a total hit! You may want to add less hot sauce if your company is not into spicy but i love spice and thought it was perfect. I was a bit unsure about the added cheddar cheese on top but it went very well with the recipe. Easy to make.. big hit! Read More
Helpful
(16)
L Mac
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2010
Excellent for parties. I added garlic garlic powder and some black pepper. DO NOT use canned chicken. Some will say its ok- its not! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2011
I used a can of Swanson canned chunk chicken that was in the WAY back of my pantry reduced fat cream cheese I used Frank's Hot Sauce and homemade ranch dressing instead of bleu cheese (that's what I had on hand--my boys don't care for the flavor of bleu cheese anyway). I threw everything in my small crockpot after breakfast and just let it go until our lunch/snack time (we snack on the weekends). After trying it I did add one more cup of shredded cheese and let it go for another half hour or so. Next time I'd cut back on the hot sauce just a bit and I'd use half chopped celery/half chopped carrots and maybe add a little garlic/onion powder. GREAT way to make a weekend dip for my boys that's quick AND it used a can of chicken I'd had in my pantry for a while. Using canned chicken really wasn't an issue for me. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Eden
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2010
I have personally watched and been one who have devoured and been in verbal altercations over this dip!!! I am a proud friend of Trish and always request this at gatherings and then have to beat people off of it!! =) Read More
Helpful
(6)
SUEMAMA
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2009
I use Jack cheese and crumbly blue. Use Fritos to dip and you will not be able to get people away from this!!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Jen
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2009
I make this same dip but with ranch dressing instead of blue cheese. It's delicious!!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Kim
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2009
I got a version of this recipe from a friend of mine. Boiled chicken mixed with the hot sauce in bottom of greased lasagna dish topped with mixture of slightly melted cream cheese mixed with blue creese dressing. Put in oven at 350 for 20 minutes. Top with cheese and bake another 10. This is heavenly if you like buffalo wings! Read More
Helpful
(5)
porkchop
Rating: 4 stars
04/23/2010
I really enjoyed this but my boyfriend thought it was only so-so. So I am compromising on the rating with a four star. The only thing I didn't entirely care for was the texture which never seemed to completely mix together properly? However that could have been my fault since I just mixed everything together and threw it in a slow cooker. At any rate the taste was very good. Next time I think I will make sure I cut everything into pretty small pieces to making scooping a little less awkward. Read More
Helpful
(4)
