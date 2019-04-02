Trisha's Game Day Dip

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars I make this for almot every party I go to. I use Ranch dressing instead of blue cheese. Also it can be made ahead of time, w/o the cheddar. When you heat it up add the cheddar. Perfect on crackers. We even make it for a snack at our houseand heat as needed. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe for this past superbowl and it was a total hit! You may want to add less hot sauce if your company is not into spicy but i love spice and thought it was perfect. I was a bit unsure about the added cheddar cheese on top but it went very well with the recipe. Easy to make.. big hit! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent for parties. I added garlic garlic powder and some black pepper. DO NOT use canned chicken. Some will say its ok- its not! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I used a can of Swanson canned chunk chicken that was in the WAY back of my pantry reduced fat cream cheese I used Frank's Hot Sauce and homemade ranch dressing instead of bleu cheese (that's what I had on hand--my boys don't care for the flavor of bleu cheese anyway). I threw everything in my small crockpot after breakfast and just let it go until our lunch/snack time (we snack on the weekends). After trying it I did add one more cup of shredded cheese and let it go for another half hour or so. Next time I'd cut back on the hot sauce just a bit and I'd use half chopped celery/half chopped carrots and maybe add a little garlic/onion powder. GREAT way to make a weekend dip for my boys that's quick AND it used a can of chicken I'd had in my pantry for a while. Using canned chicken really wasn't an issue for me. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I have personally watched and been one who have devoured and been in verbal altercations over this dip!!! I am a proud friend of Trish and always request this at gatherings and then have to beat people off of it!! =) Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I use Jack cheese and crumbly blue. Use Fritos to dip and you will not be able to get people away from this!!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I make this same dip but with ranch dressing instead of blue cheese. It's delicious!!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I got a version of this recipe from a friend of mine. Boiled chicken mixed with the hot sauce in bottom of greased lasagna dish topped with mixture of slightly melted cream cheese mixed with blue creese dressing. Put in oven at 350 for 20 minutes. Top with cheese and bake another 10. This is heavenly if you like buffalo wings! Helpful (5)