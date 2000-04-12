No Time to Cook Chicken
Chicken, creamy soups, and sour cream in a slow cooker - cook all day, ready for you when you get home. Only 4 ingredients! Everyone loves this, a no hassle dinner good enough for company.
If I would have made this recipe exactly as stated, I'm sure it wouldn't have turned out so great, like other reviewers have commented. However - I made a couple modifications and it turned out absolutely EXCELLENT! I made the base recipe following the original instructions, except I seasoned the chicken with garlic salt, pepper and paprika. I sliced up a white onion, (not chopped) placed half the onion slices in the bottom of the crockpot, placed the chicken on top, then put the rest of the onions on top of the chicken. I mixed low fat crm of mush. soup & crm of chicken soup in a bowl, added a little milk until it was smooth, and then mixed in a can of diced tomatos & a can of sliced mushrooms. I poured that over the chicken and onions, and sprinkled garlic salt, pepper and paprika on the top of everything. Since it was just for me and my husband, I only use 3 pieces of boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I turned the crockpot on high, it only took 2 1/2 to cook. I served over egg noodles. I'm not kidding. This is one of the BEST dinners I have ever made! The sauce was excellent and the chicken was really really moist and tender. My husband basically licked his plate, and as I'm writing this review, he's over there eating another helping!Read More
Average recipe-but I couldn't give an average rating--erred on the side of being kind, but this is honestly one of those recipes we all find on here that makes us wonder who reviews them for publication. Really should kick myself for thinking some kind of magic was going to happen by mixing 3 (I count condensed soup as 1) average things together. Must have forgot my magic words...try it if you're desperate, but it's not amazing.Read More
This was a nice change of pace during our busy week. I threw in frozen chicken breasts, a sliced onion in the beginning, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and some minced garlic. Set on high for 6 hours and added 1 bunch of fresh broccoli during the last 30 minutes of cooking. The broccoli was a very nice complement to this! Served over hot rice; no leftovers and loved by all!
This was really tastey! I made it for my husband, the 8 year old boy I care for and his mother and everyone LOVED it! I did make a few changes though. I preseasoned the chicken with pepper, season salt and garlic (mixed the seasonings together and rubbed on the chicken)Then I added sliced fresh mushrooms (about 1/2 lb?) and sprinkled a bit more garlic on them. Then I used cream of mushroom soup instead of the celery and mixed it with the cream of chicken. I poured the soup mixture on top and them mixed a bit (next tim I'll probably just add mushrooms and garlic to the soup mixture and pour over the chicken). Then near the end of cooking I added the sour cream. I served some of the gravy mixture over mashed potatoes and a side of green beans (added some color other than browns). The chicken was REALLY tender and all the breasts but 1 fell apart when I stired in the sour cream. Next time I'll cook a bit less and I may use 6 breasts instead of 4. There was A LOT of gravy left over. Thanks for posting the recipe.:-)
This has been on my list to make all week and I finally dared try it out today. I followed the recipe except for adding garlic powder and salt/pepper. I think it added a lot to the flavor which probably otherwise would have been bland. Also, I saved time by preparing everything in the slow cooker removable dish and put it in the fridge last night and just popped it in the actual unit this morning on my way out the door--it worked perfectly. My husband and I both licked our plates (civilized, I know) and he said "Definitely make this again." Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this tonight and we liked it very much.. Since it was just for my husband and I, I only used 3 breasts, I also added garlic powder and a couple splashes of worchestire to the chicken.. In a bowl I mixed 1 can of Cream of Mushroom (lower fat) and 1 can Cream of Chicken (lower fat), 1 can of drained mushrooms, and 1 can of the french fried onions.. I then poured it all over the chicken.. I added the sour cream the last 30 minutes..I served my husbands over mashed potatoes and mine over whole wheat rotini.. Really Really good!.. Kiki (Brampton,ON Canada)
This was great. I really appreciated another reviewer mentioning that he/she put this recipe on high for 6 hours, because I didn't have as much time as the recipe called for. Mine ended up being done by 5.5 hours on high, so this is good to know for the future. I substituted the cream of celery for cream of broccoli, which was delicious, and cut up some fresh mushrooms. Anticipating the extra gravy (which wasn't really all that much)I made some buttermilk biscuits, roasted potatoes and plain steamed veggies, all great for dipping. Will make again 0 thanks!!
This was a really easy dish to prepare. I took the advice of some of the others and seasoned chicken w/ salt, pepper, celery salt, poultry seasoning and some crushed red pepper. I also added a small amount of water to the soups as they seemed a little too thick, and served over egg noodles with a touch of butter and salt. As my TV idol Rachael Ray would say, "YUM-O!!!"
This came out perfect, it was in the crock pot for approximately 10 hours due to work schedule, and it fell apart. My boyfriend never compliments my cooking, but he has for everything I have made from All Receipes. This chicken will be made again and again in my house.
This was a recipe! I changed it a little though. I added an onion soup mix and put garlic powder, salt and pepper, and paprika. I also put a little milk and water into the chicken mixture. We served it over noodles...It was definatly wonderful and my little one year old just loved it too. Thanks!
Awesome over rice or noodles. It's become some of my favorite easy comfort food. I sometimes add some frozen vegs to make it a balanced meal.
This was really good! I made some changes, but stuck with the basic idea. I used 2 cans of Cream of Mushroom with Roasted Garlic mixed with 1 cup of sour cream, about 1 cup of water, 2 tablespoons of worstershire sauce, and a tablespoon of paprika. Before placing the chicken breasts in the bottom of my crock pot, I rubbed them with freshly ground black peppercorns, garlic, and sea salt. After pouring the sauce mixture over the chicken, I cooked it on high for about 4 hours, and the chicken was moist and very flavorful. The sauce/gravy was awesome, and we put it over mashed potatoes. My family (me, my husband, and our 4 boys) loved it!
My husband made this tonight and it was divine! I know- it is a canned soup meal but it was SO good! We made it into rice bowls here's how. Placed yummy, chicken broth, sticky rice into bowls layered with frozen broccoli that I microwaved with garlic salt (totally try it) and the NO TIME TO COOK CHICKEN AND GRAVY on top! AWESOME!!!
I USED BONELESS PORKCHOPS IN PLACE OF CHICKEN. TURNED OUT WONDERFULL!
This was pretty good, I followed another reviewers advice and used cream of mushroom in place of cream of celery. I used frozen chicken breasts and diced onions on top before adding the soup. After adding the sour cream my sauce was a little on the runny side. Next time I make it I will use fresh chicken breasts and add more seasoning.
As it turns out, I got the chance to use up a lot of canned foods I had lying around for this recipe - what a hit!! I used cream of mushroom and a can of turkey gravy. I used chicken thighs instead of chicken breasts, and two small onions (as recommended by other users) sliced thick on the bottom and on top of the chicken. I added a bit of milk to the liquid mixture, and a strained can of diced tomatoes. I didn't add the sour cream at the end (I forgot :/) and then I served it with steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes! Everyone loved it! Very filling! I cooked it on high, and it was perfect right around 4 1/2, 5 hours. I will definitely make it again!
The Kids loved this! Even the picky ones! Thank goodeness for ONE MORE THING I can add to the list of "At least she'll eat this!" I thought the gravy might come out a little bland, so I chopped a small onion and a few cloves of garlic ver fine and added them to the gravy mixture in the beginning. It had a great flavor and was even better over mashed potatoes.
I have made this as written, tasted great but last night I played around and it was superb! I used a can of Campbells Chicken/Mushroom condensed soup ( a new product I just discovered, both in one can) and then a can of Cream of Broccoli. Also added an italian dressing seasoning package as my only spices. One hour before serving, I added a bag of mixed frozen vegetables. Fantastic! Made homemade biscuits and served the biscuits openfaced with a little cornbread stuffing and then this recipe over it, DIVINE!
Delicious, I put the chicken in frozen, and also added the broccli, YUM!
I am not sure what exactly what I was expecting with an entirely canned soup base, but this was inedible. Imagine dipping chicken strips into a can of condensed soup, and that is what this tasted like. We ended up ordering take out. A total waste of money and the time that DID go into preparation. My husband, who will eat almost anything, wouldn't even touch it. I'm sorry but you may want to pass on this one. BTW, after reading other reviews, if you have to entirely modify the recipe, you aren't really rating it based on the recipe's own merits. As written this dish was horrible.
I've made this about 4 times. Outcome is always tasty. I season chicken and add a bag of baby carrots to cook with whatever flavor condensed soups I had on hand (cream of celery and mushroom was a good combo). Seriously good with rice pilaf or egg noodles. I do use low fat sour cream and low sodium soups.
This recipe was awesome!!! I forgot to add the sour cream, but it was great without it! It required little prep time, and it was ready in about 6 hours. When I tested it, the chicken literally fell apart. It was so tender and moist. I have never made chicken this tender, and my husband loved it. My 7 year-old son didn't care for it because he does not like "gravy." I will definitely make it again!
Too good to be true--I added 1/2 tsp paprika, garlic powder, onion flakes, and 1/4 tsp pepper. This is a recipe that will make my life with kids, work, and a husband who can't cook much easier.
My husband and I really liked this. I used one can each of crm of mush and crm of celery. Added about(all measurments other than soup are approximate) a half tsp of pepper, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp celery salt and 1/2 tsp regular salt. Also added a couple of TBSPs of Tastefully Simple's "Onion Onion" which really added alot of flavor. Threw it all in the crock pot at 10am and cooked it on low til about 6, added a cup of sour cream and served over egg noodles - perfect. It's sort of like a chicken strohganoff. DH told me he loved it 4 times. We'll absulutely throw this one into the rotation. Thanks.
Great taste! I sprinkled thighs w/ paparika, garlic powder & pepper. I added Cr of mushroom, cr of chicken, can of mushrooms and a little white cooking wine. Then I cooked in crockpot for 8hrs on low.
Very easy preparation with a very good taste. The only change I made was I added 2 tsp of minced garlic. Will surely make again!
All of my family loves this recipe. The only change I made was to seer the chicken in a hot pan sprinkled with season salt then I add to the pot.
This has been one of my "go to" recipes for several years now! I love the convenience of being able to prepare everything the night before and put the crock in the refrigerator and simply start it in the slower cooker in the morning. No fuss and we all love it! I do add 1/2 tsp paprika, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp onion powder, and 1/4 tsp pepper as was advised by other reviewers. We love this over egg noodles! YUM!!
This was very good. I will use to serve when company comes as it is that tasty and easy to put together. I never change the recipe the first time, UNLESS, literally every reviewer says to. I didn't change this one and don't feel it needs changing.
I read the previous reviews and had really added spices (salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion flakes, paprika, italian seasonings), however, it didn't come near to being enough. This recipe is a start to a good recipe, just be sure to add onion, TONS of spices, garlic(?), etc. We served over egg noodles with green beans and crescent rolls. This was a nice Sunday evening meal. Thank you.
Great recipe. I did sprinkle in some herbs and salt & pepper and we chopped up some onion as well. Served over orzo. yum!
Put breasts in frozen and cooked with a bit of garlic , onion and Montreal chicken spice - found it to be very bland and meat stringy. Won't make again.
This was delicious and easy! I seasoned the chicken with garlic powder, onion powder. and italian seasoning. Followed the directions. I added the sour cream at 6hrs 30mins. Cooked on high last 30 mins (7 hrs total). Next time I am going to try without sour cream. It was very tasty but the sauce become runny after adding it (looked perfect before). If anyone has suggestions to prevent this, let me know!
This came out GREAT. Very tasty, very creamy, and very easy. I served it over noodles and brought leftovers to my sister's for exchange... a hit in both homes!!! I did add veggies in the last 30 minutes (fresh broccoli carrots, and muschrooms)
LOVE this recipe! Like the others, I made a few modifications... I seasoned the chicken breasts with seasoned pepper, garlic, and onion powder. I added fresh sliced mushrooms, chopped celery, diced onion, and then paprika for color. I used 1 can of healthy request cream of chicken (to cut down on the sodium) and 1 regular can of cream of mushroom soup. Served it with mashed potatoes and broccoli! It was wonderful, will definately make it again!
My family loved this. I used chicken thighs instead of breast. I also added 1/2 a pack of onion soup mix, seasoned the chicken before adding the soup and added a small can of mushrooms because I like them. Served with rice and salad. I poured a little sauce on the rice. Very easy and good.
This recipe is delicious! The only thing I did differently was I cooked it on High for 4 hours. It was perfect. Served it over rice. Taste great the next day for lunch.
My husband loved this! The color is not the most appealing, but it tastes great. I served over mashed potatoes. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of celery as recommeded by another reviewer. I also cut the chicken into bite sized pieces about half way through cooking to finish cooking faster. I have a large crock pot and with the chicken cut in to small pieces it only took about 2 1/2 hours to cook. It was so simple and fast. I do agree with other reviewers that this recipe could benefit from more seasonings and some chopped veggies, but it's still great as is.
LOVED IT! This was the easiest recipe ever! Just toss in the crockpot and go! My husband loves anything with sourcream so he really liked it. I made edd noodles and poured the sour cream sauce over the noodles and served the chicken on the side. It was a wonderful dish. I personally do not like mushrooms so I just made it with cream of chicken soups and it turned out incredible! Thanks!
I didn't like this at all. The chicken shredded and there was too much sauce for the chicken and I didn't like the flavor either.
This recipe is wonderful. Fast, easy, and most of all tastes great. Chicken came out so tender you could cut it with a fork. I served it with buttered noodles but next time, I'll try mashed potatoes so I can take better advantage of the sauce.
Loved this recipe... easy, not too many ingredients and tasted great! I put it over rice, the sauce serves as a great gravy and would be delicious over mashed potatoes!
This was Okay, it was good, but no less simple than a campbells boxed version without the crumb topping. Good if your in a bind. Thanks Sue Ann.
Really tastes good. Added chopped onion, garlic powder, canned mushroom pieces; used french onion dip in place of sour cream. Voila!
Wow, first crock pot recipe my husband loved. Finally! On the recommendations of others, I included the followign to the chicken before pouring the soup over it: 2 tsp. black pepper, 1/2 envelope onion soup mix, 1 tsp Montreal chicken spice, 2-3 tsp minced garlic and 1 tsp. parsley. Tasty!
I did season the chicken first with garlic powder, minced cloves of garlic,spritz of oregano, paprika, poultry seasoning, salt & pepper and i mixed the soup mix with minced onions(ran out of regular onions)1/2 cup of plain yogurt and a little bit of water and milk. I mixed it in the crockpot then covered the mix over the chicken. Cooked on low setting. Turned out great! It was even better as leftovers.
This was a pretty good recipe. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of celery and added some garlic powder and some onions. Very easy!!!
IMO, without any added seasoning this tastes like chicken with cream of chicken poured over it. I took suggestions and added certain things. I did add a can of French fried onions, salt and pepper and a shake of garlic powder. I would add another can of French fried onions or some chopped onions, maybe more garlic powder/salt, celery seed/salt and red pepper. You can add anthing to your liking. The only real suggestion is to add some milk or cream to thin out the soup mixture. It was simple, good and will make it again.
Great no fuss recipe. Very quick and easy. I used cream of mushroom since I didn't have the celery. Seasoned with pepper and garlic powder and used a low-fat sour cream. I served over rice and the kids had it with noodles.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was so delicious and easy! The entire family (toddlers, school-age kids and adults) loved it.
found this to be kind of bland & even used some spices & onion to give some more flavor. Not a keeper for me:(
My husband loved this!
Very good--my hubby came back for seconds pretty quickly. I followed the advice of a few others--I used frozen chicken breasts. I seasoned the chicken w/ garlic-pepper seasoning, used cream of chicken & cream of mushroom soups (had no cream of celery), a can of mushrooms & a little bit of french-fried onions. I cooked it on high for 3 hours, added the sour cream & turned it to low for about 30 mins. Served over angel hair pasta w/ a side of green beans. Will definitely make again.
I had recently wanted a crock pot and wanted a quick and easy recipe to try, and settled on this one. My skeptical boyfriend declared it a hit! The sauce was creamy thanks to the sour cream. I did make it was drumsticks since we prefer dark meat. I served it over rice, which was perfect for all the gravy.
This was very good, but I followed other's suggestions and used cream of mushroom soup in place of cream of celery. I also added a can of diced tomatoes, fresh mushrooms and onions. It turned out delicious. The one thing that I would do differently is shred the chicken about an hour before serving in order to let the flavors seep into the chicken more effectively.
Very easy to prepare in the morning. Smelled yummy when I got home from work 10.5 hours after starting it. Chicken wasn't dry and was really tender. I realized too late that I didn't have enough sour cream, so I used 1/4 c sour cream and 1/4 c fat free plain yogurt. Tasted fine and with less fat.
great flavor....and oh so tender meat! but not a dish I will be preparing very often.
This was pretty good. I even did everything wrong and it still turned out good! I used frozen chicken breasts, put in the sour cream at the beginning instead of at the end and used cream of chicken and mushroom instead of celery. I put it over rice and no one complained.
I am giving this 5 stars because I believe it deserves it. This is not a fancy, elaborate, show stopping dinner. This is a I-need-to-feed-my-family-dinner. I literally spent 6 minutes on dinner tonight and had a lovely meal. I was running late to work, dumped some semi-frozen chicken in the crock pot, sprinkled it with garlic powder, added 2 cans condensed soup, and ran out the door. I didn't even stir it. When I got home I chopped up some broccoli, added it to the pot and set the rice cooker. 30 minutes later I ate dinner. I literally could not have spent more time making dinner if I tried. This was a good chicken, veggie, rice dinner. Nothing fancy-crazy, just a good dinner. Thanks for the recipe.
This was great! I used Cream of Chicken, Cream of Mushroom and Cream of potato, added oregano, italian seasonings, howlin horseradish mix, minced onions and some garlic powder. I let it cook overnight and then added a bag of mixed vegetables and the sour cream. Served it over rice and it was delicious! Will definitely make this again! Amazing what you can throw together with things in the house! Great recipe!
GREAT CHICKEN RECIPE! Busy schedule? PERFECT! Easy, quick, and very yummy! Loved it!
This is a keeper at our house! Throw it in the Crockpot in the morning, & come home to a great dinner! I added a few dashes of Worchestershire when mixing the soups- Thanks for a great recipe, Sue Ann!! P.S.- One day later- another great meal, with pasta! My advice- make double the sauce, and use the remainder the next night. Simply cook egg noodles 'till a la dente, drain, & add to remaining gravy in slow cooker. Season to taste, and, Voila!! Another great meal, for pennies!
I followed the recipe exactly and it was a huge disappointment. Tasted like chicken breast in condensed cream of chicken soup. Bland and boring.
This was pretty good! I made it exactly as directed, and served it with brown rice and corn. Everyone at it, so it was good :) Very easy to put together!
Easy & Excellent! Family loved it! Added a couple extra spices and cooked in crock pot on high for 2 hours and low for a little over an hour. Chicken was so moist!
This was too easy! My husband started eating and kept saying how good it was and asked what was in it. I was almost embarassed to tell him!! I followed the recipe exactly and will do so again in the future. Thanks!
Wonderful! Chicken was very tender. It even cooked a little than it was supposed to, but was still very tasty. Thanks.
I used low sodium cream of mushroom soup instead of the cream of celery. I also added a chopped onion, a can of mushrooms and some spices. This dish was very good and very easy. The extra spices and sour cream made the dish taste fabulous. I will make this again and again!!
This is excellent. I am making it for the third time right now! EXCELLENT!!!
I used 1/2 the cream cheese for the broth I used 1/2 the left over sauce from the chcken and 1/2 cup of vegetable broth. Tasted great but something has to be done about the color. It is unappetizing to look at. Any suggestions for visual presentation?
After completely outfitting my kithen with gourmet motif....I still opt for the "No Time To Cook Chicken" when appropriate. I did add sun dried tomatoes & fresh basil then served over a warm bed of linguine. Fabulous-oh!
Okay, just not alot of flavor for my liking. My hubby really likes it, not me so much. I did like that it really was QUICK! to put together. I served over white rice with corn. It was a very filling meal, but will add lots of spices next time around.
This was pretty tasty but the photo probably should not have been submitted. It does not look appetizing nor does it do justice to the dish.
This recipe gets 5 stars because it is so easy and tastes great! You don't usually get both ease and flavor in a main dish (in my opinion). My boneless chicken breasts were still mostly frozen, so I cut them in half. I used a large chafing dish and cooked them in the oven at 300 degrees for 2 hours and 350 degrees for the last hour. The chicken was falling a part and very moist. I doubled the recipe (which is why I didn't use my crock pot) and made the following modifications/additions: sliced an onion and laid on the bottom of my baking pan; put chicken on top of onions; sprinkled paprika, garlic salt, onion powder and fresh ground black pepper; covered with sauce (2 cans light cream of chicken, 1 light cream of mushroom, 1 reg cream of celery, 1 cup light mayo). Served over egg noodles. Family raved it was delicious! (Note: wished I had added at least 1 can of milk to make the sauce go farther). This one's a keeper!
I throw some red skin potatoes in the bottom of my crockpot w/ some sliced onion before adding the remainder of the ingredients to make my life that much easier.
I only had chicken soup in the house. Wanted more spice so added Italian seasoning, oregeno & garlic powder. I forgot to add the sour cream. It came out great anyway. Chicken was very tender and we served it over noodles. Will make it again.
My whole family loved this, especially me. I cooked pasta and poured this over top. When I put the sour cream in, I put fresh broccoli in too and it steams it just perfect. Wonderful recipe.
I used frozen chicken tenders and added onion salt, onions, mushrooms, and garlic salt and garlic powder and cooked it for 9 hours on low and served it over rice. It turned out great except I forgot the sour cream, which probably would have made it even better. It was so easy! Will make again.
Awesome dish, I cooked it twice in four days!
Flavor of sauce was good, added garlic and lots of black pepper. Chicken shredded and was dry. Does not need to cook as long as stated.
Excellent!. I added in some brocolli at the last hour and then added some cooked egg noodles when done and everyone LOVED it. Very kid friendly too. I have never had the kids eat anything that fast!Will absolutely use again!
I read a review that said "not sure what I was expecting"...I guess that sums it up for me....I thought this was going to be delicious....and I really seasoned it up like suggestions....and it wasn't....wasn't bad...wasn't good....just wasn't! My husband, who eats EVERYTHING, compared it to a meal you would eat in prison....a good prison meal....lol....since he has never been to prison...I assume he is guessing its what a good prison meal would taste like....I wouldn't make this again...
This was a great recipe, I did take the advice of a previous review and used Healty Request Cream of Chicken and Mushroom soup. Also added a package of fresh mushrooms cut into quarters. My kids loved it!!
WOW!! This recipe was sooooo GOOD! I only changed a few things, i didnt have cream of celery so i used cream of mushroom, also added a can of mushrooms and added some spices, like garlic, sea salt and a few other of my favorites. I then made mashed potatoes on the side and the gravy from the chicken was excellent on the potatoes! Definately a 5!!
Very tasty. I used one can cream of mushroom and one can cream of celery. I also added some garlic to the slow cooker and served it over rice. Everyone gobbled it up.
Not that great. Blah.
This sounds like a simple base recipe... So I assume you could go in many different directions from here. Thank you for giving me a place to start. I just threw in three boneless chicken breasts seasoned with garlic powder, Onion powder, smoked paprika, and a dash of kosher salt. Next I mixed the cream of celery and cream of chicken with a splash of 2% milk and set it aside while I chopped my vegetables. Fresh white button mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, and garden fresh tomatoes all look beautiful together... I hope it will taste as good as it looks! Guess I'll have to run to the store for some sour cream though, huh?
My husband thought this was excellent. I added onion flakes, pepper and a dash of worstershire to the soup mixture. The chicken was delightfully tender and moist and I shredded it into the gravy before serving. The only drawback is I think it's a bit salty but I can correct that in the future...my compliments!
This recipe was so easy and tested great! I added a little bit of garlic powder and a lot of black pepper. I forgot to add the sour cream and it tasted just fine. I will make this one again! Thanks!
This was a very good recipe. I used to make a similar recipe in the oven, but this one turned out much better in the crock pot. The chicken was tender and yummy!! Thanks for sharing...
Outstanding!! I used a whole, 6 lb chicken, and cooked it on high for 6 hrs and it was falling off the bones! I , too, added pepper, garlic powder, and paprika to taste, and Wow!, the gravy was fabulous..we put it on homemade stuffing...
I cooked this until the chicken fell apart. It had a very good flavor and I'll probably make this again!
We thought it was bland, even after adding half a sliced onion beneath and half a sliced onion atop the chicken, in addition to salt, fresh cracked pepper, garlic powder, and paprika. I would not make this again.
I thought this was a great recipe for chicken breasts in the crock pot. I haven't had much luck cooking chic breasts in the crock pot before. I made a couple modifications.... I added 3 cloves of minced garlic, some ground pepper and used cream of mushroom instead of celery. I served it with brown rice and peas. I consider it yummy comfort food. My husband said it 'needed something' so he put grated cheddar cheese on it.
This was ok, but not great. It was like every other cream soup/chicken crockpot recipe. The consistancy got to me after about 1/2 a chicken breast, although my very picky husband said he really liked it. Not a keeper for me.
This smelled wonderful when we walked in the door and was very easy to assemble before work. However, I didn't care for the taste of the gravy. I even tried to doctor it up with onion, garlic and spices. Too bad. I really wanted to like this recipe.
Very delicious and tender chicken. I didn't change a thing!
This is a great recipe for busy moms who don't feel like cooking when they get home. I substitute the cream of celery for cream of mushroom and serve over egg noodles to make it more like a stroganoff.
this dish was good...it did taste like a homemade version of a tuna-helper dish with chicken. which we liked, but i could see not being good for others. made exactly to the directions (added some carrots, other veggies) and everyone liked it..but agreed it was very tuna-helper in flavor but tasted just a little healthier
