No Time to Cook Chicken

Chicken, creamy soups, and sour cream in a slow cooker - cook all day, ready for you when you get home. Only 4 ingredients! Everyone loves this, a no hassle dinner good enough for company.

By SUE ANN

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place chicken breasts in a slow cooker. In a medium bowl, mix the cream of chicken soup and cream of celery soup until smooth Pour over the chicken, making sure it is well coated.

  • Cover, and cook on Low heat for 7 to 8 hours. Stir in the sour cream about 1/2 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 1142.2mg. Full Nutrition
