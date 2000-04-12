No Time to Cook Chicken

If I would have made this recipe exactly as stated, I'm sure it wouldn't have turned out so great, like other reviewers have commented. However - I made a couple modifications and it turned out absolutely EXCELLENT! I made the base recipe following the original instructions, except I seasoned the chicken with garlic salt, pepper and paprika. I sliced up a white onion, (not chopped) placed half the onion slices in the bottom of the crockpot, placed the chicken on top, then put the rest of the onions on top of the chicken. I mixed low fat crm of mush. soup & crm of chicken soup in a bowl, added a little milk until it was smooth, and then mixed in a can of diced tomatos & a can of sliced mushrooms. I poured that over the chicken and onions, and sprinkled garlic salt, pepper and paprika on the top of everything. Since it was just for me and my husband, I only use 3 pieces of boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I turned the crockpot on high, it only took 2 1/2 to cook. I served over egg noodles. I'm not kidding. This is one of the BEST dinners I have ever made! The sauce was excellent and the chicken was really really moist and tender. My husband basically licked his plate, and as I'm writing this review, he's over there eating another helping!

