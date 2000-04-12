Party Kielbasa

I've made this for about 3 decades using 2 links of kielbsa (turkey kielbsa too) and 1 jar red current jelly & 1 bottle of chili sauce. But it is a base recipe to add or change to your liking. Try abit leaner style using boneless chicken chunks, apricot jam & chili sauce w/a tsp. or so of your favorite mustard (my favorite is Chipoltle Mustard! Around the holidays red current jelly with cranberry mustard from the stonewall kitchen - quite yummy & just the sauce over your leftover turkey over rice is really quite nice & good way to change up your plain old turkey leftovers - TRY IT, YOU JUST MAY LIKE IT! Really though you can play around with all types of sauces, mustards and even use fresh or frozen fruit blended up with just a couple Tbls. of brown sugar instead of the high fructose & sugar laden jellies and jams! I have frozen serrano & jalopeno peppers from my garden and thinking I might drop either a whole one in or deseed & finely chop some for extra zip & the plus side of that is hot peppers speed up your metabolism! So go ahead ya'll. and just PLAY WITH YOUR FOOD!