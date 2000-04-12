Party Kielbasa

This awesome slow cooker or sauce pot kielbasa is made with grape jelly and ketchup. It may sound gross but it tastes good! You can substitute any cooked sausage or cocktail franks for kielbasa.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice kielbasa into strips or circles.

  • Pour ketchup and jelly into a slow cooker. Turn the heat to a medium temperature, stir occasionally while the jelly and ketchup melt together. When the mixture forms into a thin glaze, add the kielbasa and cook until the kielbasa is hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 903.7mg. Full Nutrition
