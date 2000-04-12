Party Kielbasa
This awesome slow cooker or sauce pot kielbasa is made with grape jelly and ketchup. It may sound gross but it tastes good! You can substitute any cooked sausage or cocktail franks for kielbasa.
This is a really good BASE recipe. For people without a severe sweet tooth, this could definitely be way too much sweet, with not enough spice. However, I altered this slightly, to compensate, and found this wonderful combo. I only used 1 pound of Kielbasa, so keep that in mind. What ended up in the sauce was: 1 cup ketchup, 3/4 cup grape jelly, 1/4 spicy brown mustard, 1 1/2 TBSP Wostershire, 2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, and 3 TBSP savory BBQ sauce(I used America's Choice Kansas City Style). The result is currently disappearing from the pan, it never made it to a dish. Thanks for a good starter recipe!Read More
I like this sauce better with meatballs, not on the kielbasa. I took this to a party and two people sugested I use 2 sm jars of currant flavored jelly and 2 table spoons yellow mustard. I will give that a try, but I would not make this sauce with kielbasa again.Read More
My friend made this for a Christmas party we went to back in December 2005. But instead of using ketchup and grape jelly, he used barbecue sauce and grape jelly. He then served it on top of plain cooked white rice. It was Awesome! and everyone was asking him for the receipe!!! So if you want to try something different, then use barbecue sauce as a substitute for ketchup and trying serving it on top of some cooked white rice!!!
I use the lil' smokies and made this recipe two different ways, one with ketchup and jelly, and the other with BBQ sauce and jelly. My friends and family all seem to like the BBQ and jelly the best.
So this is a pretty popular recipe, but I make it slightly different. Instead of Ketchup, use Chili Sauce. Yes, Heinz makes that too...same aisle in your grocery store. Seriously tho, it's not quite as "tomato-y", (can guys use that word?) as the Ketchup and still comes out really good. The Grape Jelly has all the sweet you need, so Chili Sauce is a nice balance. Also, just throw it all in together and let it meld. The juices from the Kielbasa make the glaze quite killer. I'd go just a tad longer on the cooking time too. At least an hour or two. Come back and thank me later.
I liked this recipe. I added 2T of Worcestershire sauce for more "kick". I've used Worcestershire sauce, ketchup and grape jelly with premade frozen meatballs before (the ones in the grocery store). I thought this variation was great. The meatballs are always the first to go at the buffet table. I can't wait to try this variation on my guests!
Men love this, and I've seen some ladies also eat forkfuls of this. Only change I make is to swap out the ketchup for barbeque sauce for a more piquant flavor.
This is a great recipe. I am a chef and needed somthing real quick and did'nt have time to go to store. I used meatballs and it was a hit at my party.
This was one of the favorites at our Superbowl get together. I will definitely be making these again for other parties. Thank you marli.
I've been looking for this recipe FOREVER... it was exactly as I had had at a friend's party. It's so good ... and so easy!!!
I made these for a party and agree with others that maybe meatballs or cocktails weenies would be better. I didn’t love the need kielbasa and it didn’t really soak in the flavor of the sauce like a meatball does. I took some suggestions and changed the sauce measurements because I prefer tangy, not sweet. I made 3 lbs and I used 2C Ketchup, 2 C grape Jelly, 1C BBQ, big, 1C yellow mustard, big squirt of siracha, 2 T worshashire, 1T garlic salt. The sauce was good but still a bit sweet for me so I think I would cut the jelly even a bit more. I added some corn starch to thicken it up too. A great recipe.
I add l/2 large vadalia onion , about ten slices of bottled jalapeno and chop them in my food processor. Comes out with the right amount of zing! Great for potluck at work.
I substitute Heinz chili sauce for the ketchup, and this is a crowd favorite at every pot luck dinner. I never have any leftovers!
This is close to my typical "go-to" potluck dish. I use Heinz chili sauce instead of the ketchup- a little more kick- and I use apricot preserves instead of grape jelly. Awesome served with white rice as a meal.
I have made a variation of this recipe numerous times for potlucks and parties. I always use frozen meatballs, grape jelly, and a jar of chili sauce. It always gets eaten right up, and I always get asked for the recipe when I make it. I have never used it with ketchup, I imagine that would be much sweeter than the chili sauce. Try it my way, it's fantastic.
Loved the recipe but added Chili sauce instead of ketchup!!
Awesome recipe!!! So quick to throw this together and it goes well with meatballs. The sauce is great over rice also. I have been asked many times for this recipe and everyone is surprised that all it takes is grape jelly and ketchup. Thanks for posting this one.
As a slight variation, for those of you who do not like the extra sweetness that ketchup and grape jelly can bring, Try using qual parts of bbq sauce (I use Sweet Baby Rays Original BBQ sauce) and grape jelly instead. I make it this way for parties all the time and it is always a great hit!!
Delicious! I'm not a big fan of kielbasa but this recipe is tasty and easy to make.
Really good. I used lil' smokies instead of kielbasa.
I made this using cocktail franks and mini meatballs for a party we went to. Both adults and kids couldn't get enough of them! A quick, simple and delicious appetizer. Thanks Marli!
VERY QUICK AND EASY. The best part is, it doesn't taste quick and easy. A very flavorful appetizer. I have a recipe like this that calls for combining chili sauce and grape jelly. This one is better. Its a keeper at this house! Thanks Marli.
This is a very good recipe! If you like it a little more spicy w/o the work, just replace the catup with cocktail sauce. Also very good.
I have made this several times for get-togethers and now whenever I am invited to a pot luck, my kielbasa is always requested! I have made this with kielbasa and Lil Smokies (my husband likes it better with those).
Use BBQ sauce instead of ketchup
it was really good... i also used this as a base recipe, taking someone else's advice on here. i ended up using 1 cup ketchup, 3/4 cup grape jelly, 1/4 spicy brown mustard, 1 1/2 TBSP A1 sauce (i didn't have any Wostershire), 2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, and 3 TBSP BBQ sauce (used KC Masterpiece). I also let it cook much longer than 30 minutes... as long as you stir it frequently, the sauce just thickens (and gets better, in my opinion). this would be a great recipe for a party! thanks for the ideas!
This is one of my kids favorites - it also makes a great marinade for grilled chicken. A variation for more "adult" tastes is to use grape jelly and cocktail sauce. It has a kick to it!
I made this recipe and invited my father, who loves kielbasa, to dinner. Not only did he love it, but so did my picky 10 year old son, as did my daughter who usually refuses to eat any kind of sausage. So very easy! A winner!!
Great recipe! I used the cocktail size hot dogs and everyone loved it. Thanks for sharing.
So easy, and always a hit. I've made it for a number of bring your an appetizer parties.
I've made this for about 3 decades using 2 links of kielbsa (turkey kielbsa too) and 1 jar red current jelly & 1 bottle of chili sauce. But it is a base recipe to add or change to your liking. Try abit leaner style using boneless chicken chunks, apricot jam & chili sauce w/a tsp. or so of your favorite mustard (my favorite is Chipoltle Mustard! Around the holidays red current jelly with cranberry mustard from the stonewall kitchen - quite yummy & just the sauce over your leftover turkey over rice is really quite nice & good way to change up your plain old turkey leftovers - TRY IT, YOU JUST MAY LIKE IT! Really though you can play around with all types of sauces, mustards and even use fresh or frozen fruit blended up with just a couple Tbls. of brown sugar instead of the high fructose & sugar laden jellies and jams! I have frozen serrano & jalopeno peppers from my garden and thinking I might drop either a whole one in or deseed & finely chop some for extra zip & the plus side of that is hot peppers speed up your metabolism! So go ahead ya'll. and just PLAY WITH YOUR FOOD!
Better than a barbeque sauce, this one is a tangy and a little sweet without overpowering the meat. YUM!
good but I added a couple dashed of tabasco sauce. I have made this same thing with meatballs - better with meatballs.
My kids and I didn't like this recipe at all.
I doubled this for a family pitch-in event. Out of the 20 plus main dishes it was the first one gone. I have given this recipe to many. I plan to make it for a Christmas party. So easy and so tasty.
EASY!! I actually used 2x the amount of Kielbasa. Everyone loved it and its soooo easy! This is now a staple for get-togethers!
Excellent, excellent, excellent!!!! Thank you for a great recipe. My whole family loved it!
Holy awesomeness! This is fantastic! I made this on the stove top with two different kinds of kielbasa. After the ketchup and jelly melted into a sauce resembling a glaze, I added the kielbasa and let it simmer a while. Made no other changes at all. The only suggestion I have is to cut the kielbasa creatively so they work well on toothpicks. I guess you could add a little cornstarch for a thicker gaze but it really isn't necessary. Make sure your kielbasa is one of the name brand, good quality sausages and everyone will love this.
Everybody loves this recipe. Its so easy my kids love it too. Great for parties. you can also use currant jelly it gives more of a tang.
Used Turkey Kielbasa and still turned out great. Made more then enough sauce. Very easy to make! Will make again.
I tried this recipe and unfortunately did not like it. I must qualify this by saying I am not a liker of sweet anything, further I can not eat store bought ketchup it is to sweet.
Great recipe but we used a little less jelly the next time we made it the first time it was a bit too sweet!
I used 93% 4.5 pounds of ground turkey and made meatballs. I added two teaspoons ground garlic and one whole sweet onion to the sauce. Everyone LOVED it!!! It isn’t too sweet or overly ketchup flavored. Perfect blend of the salty sweet flavor!!! Perfect for any party.
I made this for my company potluck, and sure enough - to my surprise - it got the thumbs up. I would make again.
Try using mustard instead of ketchup for that bite!! Much better.
My teenager absolutely loved this! So much that he asked how soon i'd be making it again! I used bratwursts and cooked it all in a saucepan...letting them brown somewhat in the sauce before slicing them up. I did as others suggested and used bbq sauce, worcestshire sauce, spicy mustard, and pepper. I poured it over some brown rice and green beans. I was lucky to have a little left over for lunch the next day. Yum!
Yummy! I've always made this with chili sauce and hot dog pieces instead of ketchup and little smokies, but it's good either way!
I just put this into my slow cooker on low an hour ago and the sauce taste's great. I used the cocktail weiners and added just a couple dashes of worcestershire sauce as recommended by another reviewer, the sauce has not even melded together and it taste's great. Hopefully eveyone at the cocktail party I am going to tonight will like this as much as I do. Thanks for a great recipe.
I made this basically how reviewer Emmeline did. I used Old Bay instead or garlic powder. It turned out rather like spicy bbq sauce. Also I used jam not jelly. I served it over egg noodles. It was okay - the family ate it.
This is a great addition to any buffet. I use grape jelly and yellow mustard for this recipe! The mustard gives it a little twang. Add 1c of yellow mustard to 2 cups grape jelly. This recipe goes fast!!!
I wanted to make cocktail meatballs, but the only ingredient I didn't have was chili sauce- so I was excited about this idea. I used frozen meatballs, the grape jelly and ketchup, but then took suggestions, and added tabasco, mustard, and chili powder (to taste with all). pretty good!
Easy game time snack. Can be made in the slow cooker or not. As with other reviewers, I thought this needed a little bit of zing to the sauce. I've subbed bottled Chili Sauce for the ketchup and/or added a bit of prepared horseradish for a little zip. Always a hit and you can sub Lil Smokies, other sausages or small meatballs...all make this a great appetizer option.
Surprisingly delicious! I had my BF try it before I told him what the ingredients are. He still loved it! We both thought it would be much better with pineapple added and we ate it over rice.
I've tried this twice - great! The first time I used pork kielbasa and served it over couscous. Yesterday, I made it with turkey kielbasa straight up. Awesome.
I've used this recipe with chili sauce instead of ketchup for meatballs, was so glad for the suggestion of kielbasa which is a family favorite, it made a really big hit at a recent party. I also like the idea of adding mustard or vidalia onion. I will try these varieties.
This recipe was sooo good, and very, very simple to make.
this is also very good with chili sauce instead of the ketchup. We serve this with perogies
Don't knock it if you ain't tried it!
Could not have been any easier to make and came out great! Everyone loved them. There was so much food served at the party I made this recipe for that I had left overs of everything except this. People kept coming back looking for more -- even after they were gone. Will make extra next time.
I hate to change a recipe but for me this was a bit sweet. I added BBQ sauce in equal ratio to ketchup & grape jelly which added the bit of spice I was looking for, the same as others have posted. I suggest trying as shown but feel free to add the BBQ sauce if you want a little kick. I also put the slices on the grill for a bit of char which added extra flavor and was very eye appealing. Put slices on grill just enough to make marks and then flip. I closed the lid to warm through. I used a gas grill on medium low. While grilling, I cooked the sauce until bubbly then put in the slow cooker and added the kielbasa on high for 30-45 minutes or until bubbly, then turned to low serve. Big hit!
I made this as an appetizer for Thanksgiving, with a few changes. I used Heinz Chili sauce instead of ketchup and a little less grape jelly to cut down on the sweet. Specifically, since it was a smaller crowd, used 1 pound of cooked smoked sausage, 1 cup of chili sauce, 3/4 cup grape jelly and 1 tsp. of Worcestershire sauce. Everyone liked it - was quickly devoured. Should have made more! Recipe has a good idea to use sausage instead of the standard meatballs.
All my friends loved them, will definitely make them again!
This was one of the easiest recipes I've ever made and everyone loved it.. I even used Turkey Kielbasa and everyone loved it. I put it all in the crockpot on high for 5 hours and it was perfect for my party. I'll definatly be making this for any and all parties I have. THANKS!!
I made this recipe and it was delicious. The kids kept asking for more. I will definitely make it again.
Everyone liked it. I didn't really know what to make with it so I just put the sausage on a bed of rice and had a side of corn. I think I could have used less ketchup and jelly. Next time I also think I'll add some pineapple and yellow peppers.
I have heard about this concoction for years and finally decided to try it. I don't see what all the excitement is about. I would take plain store bought bbq sauce anyday, over this. Luckily the kids ate it.
So simple it is unbelievable!! I made this for a large party and wish I had doubled the size- it was gone with 10 minutes and everyone raved about how much they loved it! This is definitely a keeper...
This is an excellent recipe, but instead of ketchup, I used chili sauce. Thanks!
i used a combo of kielbasa and meatballs to give my guests some variety
This was a real hit at a recent holiday party. I didn't have enought regular ketchup so I used 1 cup of regulary ketchup and 1 cup of ketchup with Tabasco which "kicked it up a notch" and really added flavor. I would definitely make this again. I was very easy.
I made these using cocktail sauce, cocktail franks and little smokies. They really turned out great.
Good but I prefer to use chili sauce instead of ketchup.
Very good!
This recipe was really ketchupy tasting, nobody ate it when i brought it to an office party, someone complained that it smelled wierd. I wont make it again.
I have a friend who makes this for get togethers and I wanted to make it for a party but couldn't get in touch with them so I looked here on Allrecipes and found this with the grape jelly. I like to add a couple of cans of chunk pineapple and a jar of maraschino cherries. Always a hit at parties' cookouts!!!
just right!
Awesome recipe. It's so quick and easy. My husband brought a batch to work and everyone loved it. When he told them that it was just grape jelly and ketchup, they couldn't believe it. Give this recipe a try; you won't be disappointed.
This is good, as are all the variations: I like to switch jellied cranberry sauce for the grape jelly for a less sweet taste.
I've used Kielbasa as well as meatballs (yep, the frozen ones, too)and if I use ketchup the amount of grape jelly is reduced by 1/4 to 1/2 cup. It's really sweet if using the full amount. We like it with several healthy dashes of Texas Pete or Frank's Hot Sauce. Have also made it using barbeque sauce and Riffyraff's suggestion of chili sauce. It's a super simple recipe but quite versatile. Haven't found anyone that didn't like it no matter how it was made! It's typically served for Super Bowl Sunday and New Year's Eve get-togethers at my house. Deeeelish.
I made this recipe for the SuperBowl... I didn't think it was that bad, but none of my guests liked it :( It seemed like it was missing an ingredient or two. I was bummed that no one liked it. :(
Very Tasty! Used additional brown mustard for a kick (1/2 cup). Had leftover kielbasa and tomato basil sausage so combined the two. Was a hit for our block party!
three stars only because it was just OK. It might have been just the time of year I chose to make this. I'll bet I'll try it again in the winter.
Have a version of my own....grape jelly and taco seasoning. Cook it in a pot and keep it heated in the crockpot. YUM!
Four stars as written, but I like to doctor the recipe when I make these. As Riffyraff stated in her/his review, it's better with Heinz Chili Sauce instead of ketchup. I also follow Lisa Morr's review and add Worcestershire sauce. In addition, I like to keep the garlic powder near the crockpot as the sauce is cooking and add some to taste once the flavors have had a chance to meld. But often I'll use Ukrainian garlic sausage instead of kielbasa, so no extra garlic needed. Don't be scared off by the hillbilly ingredients. This is truly a delicious appetizer and a staple at our annual Superbowl party. We have regular guests who would ask where there were if one year we tried to change things up and not serve them.
This was quite tasty. I actually made it out of curiosity because the ingredients list sounded so bizarre. It went together as quickly as can be and was a hit at the party.
Mahalo! (thank you) The kids and I loved it! My son wants me to go to the store and buy more little smokies right now!!
Wonderful recipe! My husband is a very picky eater, but he LOVES this recipe. I've made it quite a few times and it's always a big hit. If by chance there are any leftovers, I heat them up and serve them over white rice. Definetly a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
I wasn't as blown away as the rest of the reviewers who liked this. It wasn't a bad flavor, but pretty sweet, which says alot as I have a killer sweet tooth. I agree that maybe less jelly would help. Not sure if I'll try this again though, but thanks for the recipe!
Good recipe with good flavor. None leftover after the party, and got lots of compliments.
I usually use cranberry sauce instead of jelly. I also put little smokies and frozen homestyle meatballs together.
This is probably the easiest thing I’ve ever made that has gotten the biggest praise. You really can’t mess this up and people love it.
Ade this for my kids' birthday party. It went over well!
A co-worker of mine makes this and he also adds a dash of Tobasco, a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, and some horseradish. Definitely kicks it up a notch!
As other reviewers mentioned, this was really sweet. I added some garlic and Worcester sauce but even that didn't cut the sweetness. I think next time, I will decrease the grape jelly and add some other flavoring to make it a bit more savory.
I love this combo! The flavors work so well together, and it's easy! To add some zest, I added 2 tbs. of dijon mustard, and 1/4 tsp of chipotle flakes. Really kicks things up a notch!
We have been making this for years, except we use chili sauce instead of ketchup. People always want the recipe.
This is a great recipe but I find if you use chili sauce and some worcesteshire sauce with the grape jelly it gives it a great tang. Also frying the kielbasa with some garlic and onions before adding to the slow cooker adds more flavor.
This recipe is a keeper. My friends and I loved it.
Kielbasa & frozen meatballs are always requested. To suit my family I cook 1/2 onion with garlic, lots of black pepper, worchester sauce and add to crock pot along with recipe. I had chinese sweet & spicy chili sauce in my fridge. Added that and it was way over the top. Mixed everything together over night and cook the next day. Thanks for recipe !!!!
