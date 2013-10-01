Triple Strawberry Cake

1 of 73

Rating: 5 stars I used a white cake mix instead of the strawberry, because I couldnt' find one. :) It was DELICIOUS! I think that the reason some of the reviewers' cakes did not turn out is because of too much water. It says in the recipe to follow the directions on the box, but to use 4 cups of water. The directions on the box says 2 cups. I used 2 cups and it worked perfectly. I highly reccomend this to people who don't like a rich cake. It is light and fluffy, perfect for a summer day! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone loved this cake! I made a few changes just because it was what I had on hand. I used a white cake mix in 2 round cake pans. As soon as the cakes were done, I poked holes in the tops with a fork about 1 inch apart. Then I slowly poured 1 box of strawberry jello (following the directions on the box) over the top of the cakes while both were sill warm. Divide the jello between the cakes. Then topped with cool whip and strawberries and chill for 1 hour. It turned out delicious and pretty. Very easy and inexpensive to make. Thanks for the recipe. I will definatly make this a favorite!! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars this was an excellent, light dessert. I made the jello as the package directed (1 cup hot water 1 cup cold water) and did as another review suggested by poking the cake several times with a toothpick as soon as it came out of the oven and then poured the liquid jello over top and then put it in the fridge for 3 hours before puting the whip cream and strawberries on top. A huge hit with everyone in my family! Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect light summer cake! Another tip: 4 cups of water is for 6 oz of gelatin. Recipe calls for 3 OZ!! Therefore you only need 2 cups of water. Definitely will make again... thanx! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I used white cake mix and only two cups of water for the jello. When the cake came out of the oven I poked holes in it and poured the jello over it. It gave the cake a beautiful pink marble look. Everyone enjoyed this. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This cake was awesome, but I too used only 2 cups of water in the gelatin as directed on the package. I topped it with cream cheese/whipping cream dressing I adapted from recipes on this site and decorated with fresh strawberries (in sugar). Wow. Several folks told me it was the best cake they think they've ever eaten. And it is very simple to make. I usually always make cakes "from scratch" but I believe I've been won over to using box mixes once in a while. Good recipe! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I made this cake twice. The first time it came out perfect! The second time it was too wet. I think I figured it out though you have to gauge how many holes you poke into the cake. Too many will make the cake too wet and ruin it. Other than that I L-O-V-E this recipe. I also used Raspberry jello... it was awesome! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I used 2 9" round cake pans. I used 2 cups boiling water to gelatin. I added 3/4 of a bar cream cheese. I also used @ 1/3 cup powdered sugar to topping mixture. Family loved it. tks. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This was a terrific recipe! It was very fast and easy to make extremely moist and not overly sweet. It would be a perfect dessert to serve during the summer because it tastes very fresh and cool. I used a fat-free egg substitute and fat-free Cool Whip whipped cream so this dessert was completely fat-free! I will definitely try it again! Helpful (7)