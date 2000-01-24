Earthquake Cake III
This cake gets its name from its appearance after baking and is really yummy.
This is quick and simple to throw together. I was intrigued by this recipe because the ingredients sounded good. I love coconut, pecans, cream cheese and chocolate cake. The name was certainly interesting. I'd never baked an "Earthquake Cake" before, but as it baked I understood the reason for the name. I had a little trouble with the frosting sticking to the pan, but I just scraped it up with a spatula and spread it back onto the upturned cake. I did add some chopped, toasted pecans that I had left from another recipe. I took this to work with me and had several requests for the recipe. This is a great recipe if you need something quick, simple, and tasty.
I loved how easy it was to prepare. However, if you have had other earthquake cakes that include the pecans and coconut separately, you may find that you are still longing for that same texture and flavor.
My daughter made this for a birthday dinner. None of my kids particularly care for coconut. They all loved this cake, however. Thanks for a delicious, easy recipe!
If you simple do not bake, this is a great recipe and it delights , the and quick the taste. If you like chocolate, nuts and coconut you will love this!
It's good, but it's a little too sweet for my taste.
