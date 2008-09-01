Instant Millionaire Pie for Diabetics

65 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 7
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

A tasty cream pie with pineapple and pecans. You can use fat-free milk and whipped topping to make this dessert extra low-cal.

By Melba

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk. Fold in pineapple, whipped topping, and pecans. Pour mixture into prepared crust. Chill at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 315.1mg. Full Nutrition
