Instant Millionaire Pie for Diabetics
A tasty cream pie with pineapple and pecans. You can use fat-free milk and whipped topping to make this dessert extra low-cal.
This pie is awesome, especially for dieters and diabetics. It is best if you cut back on the milk just a tad, makes it easier to cut out! Also good to add a few mandarin oranges!Read More
I made this because we were having a diabetic friend for dinner, I bought the individual graham cracker crusts, mixed everything together, but the vanilla pudding, then seperated into two, used the sugar free pudding for one, and the real stuff for the rest, ( I didn't see the need for the rest of us to ingest the awful tasting poison in artificial sweetners!) I really did not care for it too much, and no one else seemed knocked out of the ball park either. Of course I am not on the stringent diet of a diabetic, and I may be more appreciative if I were. If I ever made it again, I would add other fruit, like maybe grapes, strawberries, and/ or manderines. It deffinately needs more than just the ingredients listed here. Update: I had a little left over, and decided to try to spruce it up some with strawberries and grapes, also, I added another whole can of pineapple. It made a pretty good fruit salad. I probably will use this recipe again, add even more different fruits to it, maybe a little bit of coccunut, and serve it without the crust.Read More
I was amazed how delicious this pie was! I am watching fat as well as sugar, so I used fat free milk and cool whip free. I don't believe it comprimised this recipe at all. I also experimented with sugar free chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. Awesome! Try it, you'll like it!
I wanted to make this for Thanksgiving, but after reading the reviews I realized that I needed to get the firmness perfected. It took 4 attempts, and realized that it works better with name brand ingredients. I used two boxes of Jello brand pudding that was sugar free and fat free. Also used 1 1/2 cups of 2% milk instead of 1 cup. Used cool whip brand Lite, and cut the pecans down to 1/2 cup because of the calories. It came out great. So for 1/8 of a slice it now has 177 calories, 11 g. sugar, 10 g. fat, 4 g. sat. fat, 17 g. carb's. Now I have the perfect desert-THANKS!
My husband is a diabetic and he absolutely loves this pie. There are times when he really craves a dessert and this fits the bill. Thank you!
Sooo easy and yummy! Served this to my parents (Dad is diabetic) and Mom just HAD to have the recipe. She has used it a couple times already to take to pot luck dinners! I'm making it again today but don't have vanilla pudding on hand so I'll be using Coconut Cream. I have a feeling it will still be awesome!
I used low fat graham pie crust and non- fat milk and still was delicious.
I don't really think this is good for diabetics. If you put fresh fruit in it, it helps. Canned pineapple offers little nutritional value in terms of enzymes and vitamins. It's better with blackberries, raspberries, kiwi, or even a few slices of banana. The crust is also all sugar, essentially as its refined.
Doubled the pudding mix, used a reduced fat/sugar graham crust & fat free whipped topping. Added cut up pieces of grape to the mix. Garnished with mandarin oranges, strawberries & fat free whipped topping. Im NOT a diabetic and can clearly tell something is missing. My father who IS a diabetic, fell in love with it. He could not tell anything was missing. I drilled him about the funny 'sugar-free' diet-y after taste that I noticed and he said he didnt notice or care. Compared to the amount of sugar he can have and usually gets, this was perfect for him. I do not recommend this for STRICT diabetics as the crust, fruit, etc. has some form of something bad like a couple of the other complaining reviews have pointed out. But for those that need to cut back, this is excellent!
I made this recipe for my mom and sister for our big family Christmas party. Lots of them tried it and really liked it. They were surprised at just how good it was. I have now given the recipes to several of them. I did use the suggestions made by another reviewer and used 2 boxes of the pudding mix, less of the pecans, and I used 1 1/2 cups of 1% milk. I will be making the recipe again for sure even for those like me who want something sweet but with fewre calories. Thank you for the post!!
This was an excelent pie. I shared with two diabetics on my block and got raves.
It was nice to have such a wonderful treat for a diabetic friend, but everyone enjoyed it. It's super!
Just found out I was diabetic and this helped with the sweet tooth. Used Chocolate fat free pudding and Cool Whip Free and it was great.
I made this for my diabetic mother and she loved it! I have quite a sweet tooth myself and I thought this was very good!
it was pretty good i get gestational Diabeties and it helped to be able to feel like i was cheating and eating something sweet.
I made the recipe as directed. Bought Jell-o Brand sugar free pudding and the personal sized pie crusts and I think, lite cool whip. If you go the personal pie crust route, this recipe makes more filling than for the six crusts that come in a package, buy two.
Very good. Made it with sugar free/fat free cheesecake flavored pudding.
I added pecans for a great twist
used low fat crust, milk and cool whip to bring down the calories.
Wasn't thrilled about it
Delicious! My husband is a diabetic, and he loved it. My son and I loved it, too! Also, it is super easy for kitchen-challenged people such as myself.
I am only giving this 2 stars because I made it exactly as written, and it did not set up at all. I could barely get it out of the pie plate onto the plate. Perhaps the milk amount is too much? Two people had extra servings though, as it was tasty, and of course, more guilt free than your average cream pie! I needed a diabetic friendly dessert for this occasion, so thank you for providing a delicious one.
Added bananas, we cook for 150 Church members every Wednesday night and I always make Diabetic desserts, this is by far the favorite one so far. I also top with strawberries and kiwi, kiwi gives a little bit of tartness to this winner.
Made this for my diabetic mom at Thanksgiving...it was good, but had a bit of a "whang", if you will. As far as diabetic recipes go, though, it was good!
I'm sure this pie would have tasted better w/out the artifical sweetener taste, but when you're diabetic, you have no choose but to endure it!
Just because it''s got sugar free pudding DOESN'T MAKE IT OK FOR DIABETICS. Milk has sugar in it, as does everything else in this pie, save for the pudding. At 34 grams of carbs per slice, you're over the upper limit of what a diabetic should have for a snack (15 to 30 grams). If you're serving this as dessert with a meal, you're using up half the carb allotment for the meal (45 to 60 grams).
I made this for my husband's grandmother who is a diabetic and she really enjoyed this pie. I did not taste it personally, but she said is was fabulous!
I made this while on a trip to visit a great aunt. I wanted to take her something that was healthy and I had to be able to make it in a hotel room. This worked out great! I used low fat coolwhip and added mandarin oranges. YUM!
I am a diabetic and occasionally I get a craving for sweets. This pie is a great treat. It's easy to make and you can modify it as your tastes. I used pineapple and mandarin oranges for the fruit making sure to drain them well. I sprinkled toasted coconut and chopped pecans on top to make a lovely presentation. A small slice of this pie cures my sweet tooth when it attacks. I will make this pie again!
This is so quick and easy to make. I loved it!
Made this pie in less than five minutes and it was a real treat. I like creamy, frothy deserts and this pie offers both. I am a diabetic and this pie will be a keeper for sure. I followed the recipe to the letter and I wouldn't change it. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
OMG made this on Thanksgiving for my parents because they are diabteics and they just LOVED IT !!! would not change a thing.. Thank you for this one !!! Merry Christmas 2008
Made this for a friend and she loved it. I also thought it was great, wouldn't know it was diabetic if not told.
This pie was so easy to make and the taste was wonderful. I have 2 diabetics in my family and they both loved it. I will definitely make this again and again. Thanks for such a great recipe!
To make this more diabetic friendly use heavy cream instead of milk and a low-carb crust. As is this is not diabetic friendly with 22 grams of sugar
Yummy! You can't tell this is a pie for diabetics. I made it for my brother who is diabetic and he loved it. He didn't even feel guilty eating it. Thanks for the great recipe. Sandy, Modesto CA
Its tasty! But NOT diabetic. Just because it has sugar free pudding, doesn't make it for someone who is diabetic. It has the regular crust, whipped topping and a ton of carbs. The crushed pineapple is sugary too. I made it as is- very tasty- not low in sugar or carbs though.
The guests and most important my husband loved it. I laid banana slices on the crumb pie crust. The rest all the same. Really good.
My hubby made this pie in just a few minutes, and it was DEELISH! We took it to a dinner for a diabetic relative, and like it so much that we make it for ourselves too. It is light a refreshing, a nice warm weather dessert, especially.
I often make treats and take them to work for everyone to enjoy. A couple of my cube neighbors are diabetic and I always feel bad when I take something in they can't enjoy. I found this recipe just for them...and it's a hit with everyone. I have to fight off everyone so that my diabetic friends get some. I've also mixed up the pudding and experimented with different nuts. This is ver quick and easy recipe. Thanks for sharing.
With a husband who is long-term diabetic and a daughter just diagnosed, I am always looking for recipes. The original recipe for this is a staple for our family holidays, so it was great finding this variation. I tried it for work first and everyone loved it. Some even preferring it over the original. Thanks so much!
My family loved this pie!!!
This recipe was okay. I used banana pudding instead of vanilla. The filling did not set up as firm as I had hoped.
I made this with Pistachio Sugar Free Pudding and chopped almonds. It was great!
I think for myself, next time I will cut the receipt in half. Too much for a 9" pie shell
A little low on flavor, but very easy!
a really enjoyable treat without a lot of calories or a lot of work to prepare
This is very good! I used 2 boxes of pudding and 1 and 1/2 cups of milk as others stated. Nice texture, great flavor. We are not diabetic but are cutting way back! I will definitely make again! Thanks.
Pay attention to the serving size: eight servings in a nine-inch pie. The fruit, graham crackers, and milk all contribute to the carb count: 34 per serving. If you cut this pie into five or six slices, which I think is fairly common, the carb count would be higher. Just using sugar-free pudding doesn't necessarily make this dessert suitable for diabetics. Sugar-free does *not* always equal diabetic-friendly.
Yes I will make again. Only change I made was I used 1percent milk
My father and husband are diabetics and both love sweets. As a surprise I made this for them one day when the family was grilling out. They both loved it! Using sugar free whipped topping makes it perfect. They both love this pie and it taste great. Everytime I talk to my father on the phone he ask when I am making it for him again!
I made this for a diabetic coworker of mine for his birthday. Everyone just loved it. I will definitely be making it again.
I just made this pie and it is delicious. It also was so quick and easy. IT WAS JUST GREAT!!!!!!!!
Made it for father's day for my father,and mother and they both loved it. It tasted delicious.
This is a keeper. I made it for a friend who is diabetic and we all ate it. It has great taste and hits the spot whether or not you are watching sugar. Also adkins safe...it didn't raise my sugar level at all.
Everyone loved this!! Not just the diabetics and the dieters. You don't miss the sugar! I made this recipe with sugar free cool whip and a homemade crust. For the crust - combine 1/4 c chopped nuts, 1 1/2 c. flour, and 3/4 c. softened butter - pressed into a pie pan, and baked at 350 for 25 minutes. Cool the crust before adding the pie filling as directed. After it chills, but before you serve, sprinkle the top of the pie with the chopped walnuts.
