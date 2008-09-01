Instant Millionaire Pie for Diabetics

I made this because we were having a diabetic friend for dinner, I bought the individual graham cracker crusts, mixed everything together, but the vanilla pudding, then seperated into two, used the sugar free pudding for one, and the real stuff for the rest, ( I didn't see the need for the rest of us to ingest the awful tasting poison in artificial sweetners!) I really did not care for it too much, and no one else seemed knocked out of the ball park either. Of course I am not on the stringent diet of a diabetic, and I may be more appreciative if I were. If I ever made it again, I would add other fruit, like maybe grapes, strawberries, and/ or manderines. It deffinately needs more than just the ingredients listed here. Update: I had a little left over, and decided to try to spruce it up some with strawberries and grapes, also, I added another whole can of pineapple. It made a pretty good fruit salad. I probably will use this recipe again, add even more different fruits to it, maybe a little bit of coccunut, and serve it without the crust.

