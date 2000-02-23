Albondigas Soup III

I made this twice, almost exactly as written. The potatoes I used were "Red Gold" (supposed to be "excellent for boiling"), the rice was long-grain, and the flour was "unbleached flour" (it didn't say "all-purpose", but I guess that's implied). I found that the amount of flour was too much, even though I thought I coated the meatballs well with it; maybe 1/3 cup would have been enough. I made this once with 90% beef and once with 96%; I thought 90% would add a bit of fat to the soup, but it was too much; 96% worked great. I simmered the second stage for 1 hour, but the potatoes were still slightly underdone, and some of the meatballs still a little pink inside. The meatballs tasted great, but the broth was pretty bland; it was better the next day, though. I might make this again, but perhaps substituting broth for some of the water, and maybe adding another vegetable or two.