Albondigas Soup III
Although I've had many types of Albondigas soup, I've never come across a soup like this. This comes from my Grandmother from Michoacan, Mexico. It's easy to make, and my 10 year old enjoys making the meatballs!
I was looking for an AUTHENTIC recipe for Albondigas, and that is what this is! I did make some minor adjustments to it like how my sister-in-law used to make it, with the exception of putting jalepenos inside the albondigas. The other recipes that do not have you put the rice in the albondigas are not even nearly authentic, real albondigas have rice inside! There are several ways to change this a little, like I said put jalepeno slice inside, add a can of chipotle peppers to the sauce, add what ever soup veggies you want. I like to serve mine with tortilla chips, like crackers and chicken noodle soup. Gracias por este receta!Read More
Although the instructions are a great starting place, the soup needed: carrots, onion & celery. Also try rolling the meatballs in ground fresh spearmint (yerba buena) before the flour. For spicy (and traditional) eat with "jalapeños en vinagre" and rolled up tortillas.Read More
Rice! You're recipe has rice & that's how I have always had homemade Albongias soup. Your recipe is the only one I found that had rice in the meatballs. I did make a few minor adjustments and added carrots, onions & chipotle peppers to the broth. Great recipe, thank you.
Good starter to what became a great soup - Added squash, carrots, celery, and purede(?) tomatoes and yes, hot sauce. Another rave from my husband!
I made this twice, almost exactly as written. The potatoes I used were "Red Gold" (supposed to be "excellent for boiling"), the rice was long-grain, and the flour was "unbleached flour" (it didn't say "all-purpose", but I guess that's implied). I found that the amount of flour was too much, even though I thought I coated the meatballs well with it; maybe 1/3 cup would have been enough. I made this once with 90% beef and once with 96%; I thought 90% would add a bit of fat to the soup, but it was too much; 96% worked great. I simmered the second stage for 1 hour, but the potatoes were still slightly underdone, and some of the meatballs still a little pink inside. The meatballs tasted great, but the broth was pretty bland; it was better the next day, though. I might make this again, but perhaps substituting broth for some of the water, and maybe adding another vegetable or two.
Simple and tasty. I had all of the ingredients here at home. Didn't have to shop for them :) that's always a plus for me. I followed the others' suggestions and added: carrots, squash, tomatoes and a bit of chicken consume to the broth. I didn't have onions or I would have added that too. So far, it is a wonderful comfort food to have this cool evening. Thank you.
The broth was too bland and the meatballs were too spicy. I'd decrease the oregano by at least half. If I made this again, I think I'd probably NOT make meatballs and just throw all the ingredients in the pot.
This recipe sounded great but had no flavor at all. I had to add beef bouillion, thyme, a can of cream of chicken soup and some salt to make it edible. I'll never make it again.
This is the one my mother in law made with these variations, she cooked the meatballs in tomatoes and then added greenbeans at the end. We enjoy them with warm tortillas and cheese spinkled on top!
Recipe was perfect. I removed the potatoes, and added 4 carrots, 3 small squaches and chopped up 1 small onion for perfection. Family loved it.
This recipe is okay, but it is much better if you add carrots, squash and sliced onions. If you make these changes it makes a more authentic soup
I liked the meatballs.The rest though I thought was bland. I used half beef broth and water initally. I would add the potatoes with about 30 min. left to go also added fresh parsley, carrots and some more broth with the potatoes. Next time I would add onion and garlic.
My family really enjoyed this soup.
Excellent.
I really liked this soup. It was easy to make, especially since I don't really like to cook. I made a few changes: added more garlic, cumin, & oregano to the meatballs and broth. Also added a little more rice to the broth. The next time I make this, I will use fresh garlic and add onions in addition to the previous changes. A good & flavorful soup.
If you tweak this recipe it is absolutely delicious!!! So easy and you can add other things more flavor. I added chopped "Italian Squash", and 2 tbsp of Beef Broth base. I used "Ground Turkey" for the meatballs, and it tasted it terrific!! I will have to add "chopped" onions next time to the meatballs.
Great recipe close to grandmas I added zucchini carrots celery yellow onion a can of stewed tomatoes and put cilantro in the meatball mixture. It was awesome my family loved it!! Will definitely make it again. This was the only one I found with rice in the meatballs like my grandmother did. Yummy
Never thought to do soup like this. Really a fun recipe to make. The smell of the oregano is superb!
I will NEVER EVER make this recipe again. My family really disliked it. It had no flavor at all, there was too much flour used and I like how in your picture you can see the carrots in YOUR meal but its not in the recipe.
This recipe was great and simple.
I was looking for a recipe like my mother in laws and liked that this one had rice in the meatballs, as real albondigas should. However, some changes were needed. Water alone is too bland. I tripled the recipe and made a large pot I added half chicken stock half water with some additional knorr chicken seasoning and one small can of tomato sauce. I used half ground pork and half ground beef for the meatballs because I think the flavor and texture are better that way. I also added carrots, onion, 4 tomatoes cut into large chunks, zucchini squash, additional potatoes and chopped cilantro. I flavored it with minced garlic, a small amount of red pepper for flavor not spice, bay leaves, salt and pepper. Turned out great!
This was so yummy! My kids loved it and enjoyed it accompanied by tortillas de maiz.
It's a good base, but it lacks the Yerba Buena (mint), that's what makes it in my opinion, otherwise it tastes like caldo de res (ox stew)
LOVED IT ! ! ! ESPECIALLY THE CHICKEN MEATBALLS ! !
It was a good start but i too added beef bouillon for a better taste along with srirachi. Yummo!!
I've made it a few times before rating because I live in Houston. This is the land of Tex-Mex which means we love our border food Very jalapeño spicy. I've modified it a few ways, chopping and adding parts of a whole chopped fresh jalapeño to each serving and adding a Mexican cheese shredded blend as a topping for each bowl. Also lose the fat and try ground Turkey. Any way It's super delicious!
Changed this up a bit to make it more "authentic" (according to my 1/8th spanish husband)...just like his grandmaw makes, now. Omitted the pork sausage, used Masa instead of corn meal, chicken broth instead of beef, picante sauce for the salsa and mixed the rice (uncooked) into the meatballs before dropping into our soup. Really liked this one alot....will def. make again! Thank you for the post!
I made this for my father, and he loved it, I added carrots, and it was delicious!
Delicious! Nice and simple flavors and it's hearty enough for a meal by itself. Love the rice in it. I used ground turkey in the hopes of being healthier (ha!) and still tasted good. Also threw in some zucchini and put some diced jalapenos in the meatballs. Thanks!
my meatballs were hard and the broth was thick. i have never had albondigas like this. if you make it, don't do the flour that may be the culprit for this weird outcome :(
Just like my mom made except whole cominos are so much better than ground cumin.
I've been using this recipe for years. Few mods for my taste are. I use broth (any flavor), add a can of rotel and I dont roll in flour. Add any veggies you like.
I changed up this recipe a little. I did a half pound of ground beef and ground Italian sausage. And added New Mexico chili powder to the soup. It all turned out great.
Great start to the traditional families except we add celery, zucchini, potatoes, carrots corn on the cob, cilantro and sometimes cabbage.
I did not care for this recipe.
I've always wanted to learn to make alb indigos and I never learned from my grandmother when she would stay with my family. Now that I don't get to see her very often and she's getting older and not doing much cooking, I've missed my chance to learn from the best. I've been hesitant to look on here for a recipe because I figured it would be an Americanized version of albondigas, but I was wrong, this recipe was PERFECT!! It tasted exactly like I hoped it would and with added fresher squeezed lime and some corn tortillas to go along with it, it was like tasting my childhood memories :D
This was a great recipe. Like many other reviewers the only one I found that had the rice in with the meatballs which is the authentic way. I did add some carrots and celery and added a little more rice in the soup. This is the first time my hubby and boys tried it and they all loved it!! I served it with cornbread. An excellent meal on a cold and rainy day! -Stathia S
Was great after I added squash, carrots, clove of garlic. 2 bay leaves. It just didn't have the favor that it needed when if followed your recipe. Overall will make it again with these adjustments.
