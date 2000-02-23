Albondigas Soup III

Although I've had many types of Albondigas soup, I've never come across a soup like this. This comes from my Grandmother from Michoacan, Mexico. It's easy to make, and my 10 year old enjoys making the meatballs!

By Cynthia

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour the water into a large pot over high heat and bring to a boil.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the ground beef, rice, egg, oregano, garlic salt, ground black pepper and cumin. Mix well and form into 1 inch meatballs.

  • Roll the meatballs in the flour, coating well, and carefully drop them in the boiling water. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 45 minutes, stirring frequently, and making sure soup does not get too thick.

  • Add more water, if necessary, and add the potatoes to the soup. Simmer for 1 more hour, or until potatoes are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 7g; cholesterol 36.6mg; sodium 498.2mg. Full Nutrition
