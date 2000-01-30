Banana Loaf Cake II

This recipe makes 2 loaves - have one now and freeze one for later. It's very moist and tasty.

Recipe by Cindy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8x4 inch loaf pans.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cake mix and instant pudding. Add the eggs, oil, water and mashed banana, mix with an electric mixer until smooth. Fold in the chopped nuts. Pour evenly into the prepared pans.

  • Bake for 50 to 55 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool in pans for 15 minutes before removing to cool completely on wire racks.

161 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 214.5mg.
