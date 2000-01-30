Banana Loaf Cake II
This recipe makes 2 loaves - have one now and freeze one for later. It's very moist and tasty.
This recipe makes 2 loaves - have one now and freeze one for later. It's very moist and tasty.
The best banana flavor of any I've tried. Took some to work & got recipe requests. I baked in a bundt pan & put a lite glaze on it.Read More
Using a cake mix and pudding mix makes this recipe WAY too sweet for me, although I really did like the flavor..Very banana-y!! If you are looking for something like banana bread, though, this may not be the one for you. If you are looking for a sweet, sweet cake, you will probably love it.Read More
The best banana flavor of any I've tried. Took some to work & got recipe requests. I baked in a bundt pan & put a lite glaze on it.
Using a cake mix and pudding mix makes this recipe WAY too sweet for me, although I really did like the flavor..Very banana-y!! If you are looking for something like banana bread, though, this may not be the one for you. If you are looking for a sweet, sweet cake, you will probably love it.
I was expecting more of a banana flavor. The batter was quite flavorful, and when this was baking it smelled excellent! However, the banana flavor just didn't come through as much as I thought it would. Next time I'm going to add banana extract, too. I liked that this was very easy to make and moist - it's definitely a cake and not a quick bread! I added vanilla and cinnamon to the batter, although I would leave out nuts next time. This is a pretty versatile recipe - add coconut or rum, increase banana flavor, add strawberies or chocolate chips. They would all probably produce interesting variations. For muffins pour 1/3 cup batter into lined muffin tins and bake 30 minutes (sea level) at 350F.
This is a surprisingly good cake. I froze one of the loaves and had the other right away. After thawing the other loaf after a month, it was as moist as the original. An excellent recipe that I will use over and over. Thank you Cindy
deliciously moist! this taste so good, but I made a few changes, I put 6 teaspoons of Ener-G egg replacer in w/ the 1 cup of water, and I used 1/4 cup applesauce in place of the oil. I am going to make this more often.
I was so surprised to find this recipe on the site. I've been making it since I was a teenager - always a family favorite. My teenagers love it. Great for snacking on, having with tea or coffee, bringing to brunches, it travels well in the car and always, always, always stays moist. 1 small banana is all you need and it turns out perfect every time. Glad to see someone post this valued family favorite!
loved it. Better than fresh baked banana bread.
I scoured this Web site for days looking for a banana cake recipe to test for my son's birthday coming up. He is banana CRAZY (and I'm not exaggerating!!). I used a Ducan Hines butter yellow cake mix and made it to package directions all except for instead of using water for the mix I used milk but half the amount, then added 3 mashed bananas, and the pudding mix. The cupcakes were so moist they FELL IN in the middle. They didn't even need icing, but I made homemade cream cheese icing anyway (8 oz cream cheese, 1 stick softened butter, 1 box powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla) and sprinkled them with chopped pecans. I sent the leftovers to daycare with Jacob and the kids devoured them! These will DEFINITELY be at his birthday party coming up.
This is a really good, moist cake. I use 3 bananas, or about 1 cup mashed. I have also substituted a chocolate cake mix for the yellow called for in the recipe; and have used instant vanilla or french vanilla pudding. I too omit the nuts. When using the chocolate cake mix, I sprinkle powdered sugar on the finished cake; or sprinkle brown sugar on the yellow cake before baking.
Sorry, but I was terribly disappointed with this recipe. It was so similar to the Pistachio bread recipe at this site that our family loves that I was expecting similar results. It turned out extremely dry and did not even have a very good flavor. I will not make again. One star may be too generous.
Super Yummy, the best banana bread I've ever had!!!! Very easy to make, moist, and great taste.
THIS IS A GREAT RECIPE. IT IS SIMPLE AND IT IS VERY GOOD. MY 4 YR OLD HELPED ME MAKE THIS LAST NIGHT. WE MAKE HALF INTO MUFFINS AND HALF INTO A LOAF. MY DAUGHTER NEVER HAS ATE "CRUMBLY" THINGS, NEVER MADE IT PAST THE ICING ON ANY KIND OF CAKE OR CUPCAKE, BUT SHE ATE 2 OF THE MUFFIN ONES LAST NIGHT AND KEPT TELLING ME OVER AND OVER IT WAS THE BEST THING SHE EVER TASTED. MAYBE BECAUSE SHE NEVER ACTUALLY MADE IT TO THE CAKE BEFORE AND ALWAYS REFUSED A MUFFIN/CUPCAKE WITH NO ICING ON IT. I DID NOT PUT ANY ICING ON ANY OF IT. IT IS VERY GOOD PLAIN WITH A GLASS OF MILK OR COFFEE. IT IS GOOD WARM OR COLD AS WELL. IT IS THE DAY AFTER AND ALL THAT IS LEFT IS ALMOST 3 PEICES. A VERY SIMPLE RECIPE THAT IS WORTH AT LEAST 5 STARS TO ME. I DID USE 2 BANANAS MASHED UP AND ADDED TO THE WALNUTS BECAUSE WE ALL LOVE THEM. THANKS FOR A WONDERFULLY SIMPLE AND DELICIOUS RECIPE. I WILL BE MAKING THIS AGAIN AND AGAIN.
Good but the banana flavor did not come through as much as I like. If you like a very sweet loaf cake with a mild banana flavor this will work great.
Came out perfect .no substitute.
Very simple and very good! I used an 11x7 baking dish; and added 2 puréed bananas to a banana cake mix. Added only 2 eggs; 1/2 C. water; 1/2 C. 1% milk; did not add pudding mix (didn't have any!) and no walnuts. It took 40 minutes to bake. The sides and top started getting too brown so I covered with an aluminum foil dome. Moist and light! For the frosting, I whipped store-bought whipped cream cheese frosting with “Cool Whip”(to taste) and added a 1/2 tsp. lemon extract. For me, store-bought is overly-sweet. I left the frosting in a separate container to keep ‘your options open!’
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections