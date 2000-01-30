Banana Loaf Cake II

THIS IS A GREAT RECIPE. IT IS SIMPLE AND IT IS VERY GOOD. MY 4 YR OLD HELPED ME MAKE THIS LAST NIGHT. WE MAKE HALF INTO MUFFINS AND HALF INTO A LOAF. MY DAUGHTER NEVER HAS ATE "CRUMBLY" THINGS, NEVER MADE IT PAST THE ICING ON ANY KIND OF CAKE OR CUPCAKE, BUT SHE ATE 2 OF THE MUFFIN ONES LAST NIGHT AND KEPT TELLING ME OVER AND OVER IT WAS THE BEST THING SHE EVER TASTED. MAYBE BECAUSE SHE NEVER ACTUALLY MADE IT TO THE CAKE BEFORE AND ALWAYS REFUSED A MUFFIN/CUPCAKE WITH NO ICING ON IT. I DID NOT PUT ANY ICING ON ANY OF IT. IT IS VERY GOOD PLAIN WITH A GLASS OF MILK OR COFFEE. IT IS GOOD WARM OR COLD AS WELL. IT IS THE DAY AFTER AND ALL THAT IS LEFT IS ALMOST 3 PEICES. A VERY SIMPLE RECIPE THAT IS WORTH AT LEAST 5 STARS TO ME. I DID USE 2 BANANAS MASHED UP AND ADDED TO THE WALNUTS BECAUSE WE ALL LOVE THEM. THANKS FOR A WONDERFULLY SIMPLE AND DELICIOUS RECIPE. I WILL BE MAKING THIS AGAIN AND AGAIN.