Cherry Cheese Pie I

Cream cheese and whipped topping folded together make this no-bake pie light and fluffy. This is a quick and easy dessert. For endless variations, use any flavor of pie filling as a topping! This recipe can be doubled for a 9x13 inch pan.

Recipe by SNOWPOET

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl, beat together softened cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Fold in whipped topping and blend until mixture is smooth. Spread into graham cracker crust and spoon pie filling over top. Cover with plastic wrap and chill 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 55.5g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 250.8mg. Full Nutrition
