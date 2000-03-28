Cherry Cheese Pie I

Cream cheese and whipped topping folded together make this no-bake pie light and fluffy. This is a quick and easy dessert. For endless variations, use any flavor of pie filling as a topping! This recipe can be doubled for a 9x13 inch pan.
Wonderful! I used fat free cream cheese, Splenda, fat free Cool hip and sugar free cherry pie filling. By my calculations I cut the calories per slice in half (400 to 202 per). It came out beautifully and tasted wonderful!
This is so tasty, and it's a very versatile recipe...but I did make some minor changes. I used powdered sugar- it incorporates into the filling better. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla, 1/2 tsp of lemon extract and 1/2 tsp of orange extract to give the filling more flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2001
I have been looking for a recipe like this. I used to make the one with condensed milk and lemon juice. This one sets up nicely, tastes better, and is ready in a few minutes. I will be bringing it to potlucks from now on and serving it at family dinners. The best easy dessert I have made in a long time. My family loves it!
This was an awesome and easy dessert!! I showed this to my hubby and he's like, what?!?!? no chocolate!! So I promptly changed it to a oreo chocolate crust and added fresh stawberries and blueberries to the top. I then drizzled chocolate fruit dipping sauce over the top. It was divine!! I love it the traditional way, but this variation will please anyone!! Thanks for sharing, Snowpoet!
The best I've tried of its type. True, it's not exactly what you could call a cheesecake, so "Cheese Pie" is appropriate. This recipe sets up much more predictably than the one made with sweetened, condensed milk and lemon juice. The texture is light and creamy when served cold - tends to get a little loose as it comes closer to room temperature. As a consequence, it may be frozen, and when allowed to thaw for a few minutes, can be cut and served that way. To give the cheese layer a little more interest, I added about 1/4 tsp lemon extract, plus a dash each of maple and almond extracts. These complemented the cherries perfectly. A+ for a simple recipe that tastes luscious and takes only minutes to throw together.
So easy! Very good! Can be piped into mini pie or tart shells as well and topped with an almost endless variety of toppings (graham cracker crumbs, different pie fillings, chocolate shavings, caramel syrup, cupcake sprinkles, chopped nuts, candies, etc.)
I love this pie. It's quick, easy, and delicious, and there are endless variations (I've made cherry, strawberry, and chocolate so far). Everyone I've made it for loves it, you really can't go wrong with this one :)
I'm amazed that something so simple can taste so good. My mother thought it was custard & couldn't believe it was no-bake cheesecake. Instead of cherry topping, I used strawberry topping made with cornstarch, sugar, & strawberries. And I used a chocolate crumb crust.
What a wonderful and easy recipe. I made three pies, cherry, blueberry & chocolate for family Christmas and they got rave reviews. For the chocolate, I used chocolate cool whip and chocolate graham cracker crumb pie shells. Wonderful!! This pie is a staple now!!
Excellent, easy, and a big hit. So much better than the other cherry cheesecake pie and cherry cheese pie recipes that are all over this site..and often are the same recipe...Stick with this one! I used cherries on some, blueberries on the some, and lemon pie filling on the rest..Also used the mini graham cracker crusts..so I had several individual servings....it made for a colorful, unique presentation. A Thanksgiving Hit!!
thank you, thank you for this recipe. I made this way back in the 60's but made it w/ dream whip and cream cheese. My son LOVES anything cherry and I have wanted to make this again for him, but didn't think that they even made dream whip anymore. I have thinking of subing w/ cool whip, but just haven't tried it. This has given me courage! I'm sure it will be wonderful. Again thank you.
SOOO Easy! I've done it with many different fruits and it is always tasty. On Easter Sunday I discovered I didn't have enough sugar in the house so I substituted marshmallow cream. It worked very well - still set up and cut like a dream. I used twice what the sugar measurement was. Might have been a little sweet but helped to completely fill the pie crust. YUM.
I have been making this for years. I add a teaspoon of lemon juice and a teaspoon of vanilla to the mixture. A really good variation is to add crushed up oreo cookies or crushed up chocolate chip cookies. My father-in-law requests this every holiday.
I love this recipe! It's the way my mom used to make it, instead of the sweetened condensed milk, and is so much easier and quicker to make. Love it! I used light cream cheese and light whipped topping and it tasted great. Nice and fluffy light. Yum!
This is one of my favorite dessert recipes ever! My mother used to make it; the only difference is she used Dream Whip instead of frozen whipped topping. It is a little lighter and I like the texture a bit better. Sometimes I make a double recipe and put cherries on half and blueberries on the other half!
Great pie, i've been making this for years with little changes.. I use powdered ( confectioners) sugar instead of regular sugar and add a teas of almond extract. I also use a pecan crust instead of graham cracker crust. I always get raves.
You can really make this any variety of ways and make it both lighter and low carb. For low carbers, just make a Atkins nut crust and use Splenda instead of sugar and a sugar free or light cherry pie filling. For people watching their sugars/weight, it's just as good using reduced fat cream cheese, light or "free" whipped topping and light cherry pie filling. I've had it many ways and it's really good every single time.
FANTASTIC! Not only is it quick and easy, but it tastes so good! I made only a few changes, I made my own graham cracker crust. It's a simple way to make it a big more homemade. I also added about a tsp of vanilla and almond extract to the cherries before putting them on the pie. I highly recommend the almond extract, it adds a wonderful flavor and an extra layer of flavor. I also used the French Vanilla whipped topping. Delicious, thanks for a wonderful recipe!
The pie was "ok". Nothing to write home about. I would cut back on the cool whip some as it overpowered the cream cheese a bit. Im wondering if it is made with real whipped cream if it would taste better?
Delicious. Have made several times. The filling is always more than the pie crust can handle, though.
Raoulysgirl
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2005
This is the easiest and best tasting no-bake cheesecake recipe I have found. My family loves cheesecakes, but I sometimes don't have time to make one, this one works great. Not that no-bake is any comparison for a good cheesecake, but when you are running short on time, this is really good.
When asked to bring dessert to a Suppers 8 dinner at church, I came to Allrecipes for help as dessert is not really what I do best. This Pie was so terrific, so easy, so successful, so tasty and so beautiful, it will probably become my trademark!
My aunt makes this every year at Thanksgiving, and it is the first thing gone. I thought she spent hours making it, and when she gave me the recipe I was shocked! It is a family favorite, we call it "cherry delight". It is my all-time favorite dessert, so much creamier than cheesecake, and so easy!
Very good and quite easy. You don't have to worry about it "setting" like some other cheese recipes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2003
I had promised to bake some pies for the family gathering when my parents decided to move to a house with no oven! When I saw this recipe and tried it everyone LOVED it. It was light and fluffy and so EASY to make! Thank you for saving my day!
My son made this for a boy scout dessert bar and it was a hit. We used low-fat cream cheese and lite cool whip. I thought it was a little too sweet, so I made it again and added a tablespoon or two of lime juice - much better! Gave it just the right about of tang to balance the sweetness. This will come out whenever we need a quick and easy dessert!
I made this exactly as written. It was quick and easy and would be something that I would think you could take to a potluck. Not much trouble at all. However, as written, it seems to lack a bit of flavour to me. I am not sure that the cherries on top really even had much flavour. I think the basic recipe is good though, and I will make my own version of it one of these days using fresh whole ingredients (real whipping cream, fresh fruit, etc). The basic idea of this recipe is good ~ very refreshing.
This is so easy! I used 1/3 fat cream cheese, light whipped topping, and mini graham cracker crusts for individual servings, topped with thawed frozen strawberries in light syrup. We really enjoyed it, thanks!
I make a similar Cheese Pie except you use dream whip instead of cool whip. I find it smoother. I use blueberry or cherry pie filling depending on what I'm craving. This is my Husband's favorite dessert. He asks for it every birthday. If you like cheese cake but find it heavy try this recipe- you live it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
09/04/2001
Very easy to make, but i didn't like it at all. Ended up throwing it away. But.........i did use lowfat cream cheese and maybe that threw the flavor off a lot.
Yummmmmm! I was a little worried at first b/c the white sugar make the filling pretty grainy, but after refrigerating a while, the sugar dissolved and it was awesome, and couldn't be easier. But if you're gonna be serving this right away, you might want to use powdered sugar instead.
I make this DESSERT all the time ! It is great for a I'VE GOTTA BRING SOMETHING recipe. My family loves it too. I use ready made pie crust. I usually use Graham Cracker but recently I tried a Short Bread crust... IT'S GOOD! I'm thinking of trying a different fruit,just to switch things up. Make this YUMMY PIE DESSERT
What I like so much about this pie is that you can dress it up or down. As is, it's fine, if you're not looking for a super sweet pie you can cut the sugar in half. I sometimes just want something to appease my sweet tooth. I have made this pie with pineapple filling on top which I think I like better than the cherries. This is a fun recipe to play with.
I used homemade whipped cream, made with almond and vanilla extract, instead of the whipped topping. I ended up having about 1 cup of cheese filling that didn't fit into the pan, but it was so tasty that I have no doubt we'll eat it! The lightness of this pie with the crunchiness of a homemade crust was the perfect dessert! I will definitely make again and with different pie fillings.
Wonderful recipe!! I did not change anything except for using fat free cream cheese, fat free whipped cream, splenda, and lite cherry pie topping. This is a great pie to make in the summer...no oven!! Tastes so delicious and light! It has now become a family favorite!! Great for any occasion.
It didn't have enough of the "cheese-cake" type flavor that I expected. In fact it was just kind of sweet but boring. I will try it again, but I'm going to cut the whipped topping and add a little extra cream cheese and see if that works to make this pie awesome.
I've made this different ways, but it's never come out with a good texture...it's always a little too mushy. Maybe more cream cheese or less whipped topping would help. Also, makes a little more than can comfortably fit into a regular pie crust so use a big one.
Thank you for the recipe. I used to make this a lot but when I moved three years ago, lost the recipe. I knew it called for more than the cream cheese and whipped topping, but couldn't remember what. It was the sugar. Another great topping is strawberries mixed with glaze. YUM!!
I love this pie. It's so easy to make! I always have my little ones make it with me, because it's that easy! Something to throw together quickly & taste even better. Only thing in the recipe that I changed was that, I used powered sugar vs. regular sugar. It blends better. This is a family favorite in my household.
I'm not usually a fan of "no bake" desserts but didn't want to put the oven on in July. I had saved this recipe a long time ago so after reading the good reviews, I decided to try it and I'm so glad I did! Delicious and easy and my company loved it. I made it exactly as the recipe reads. I used 12 individual tarts in place of the 9-inch pie and used cherry topping. Very pretty and very scrumptious! Next time I may cut back Cool Whip to 10 to 12 oz. not 16 as it does overpower cream cheese. May try confectionary sugar, as suggested in other review, in place of regular sugar. Will make again.....even in January!
This was pretty good. More like 3 1/2 stars really. I used a shortbread crust, used confectioners sugar and added a tsp vanilla. My kids loved it but I felt like I was eating cherry pie filling on top of whipped cream. I would make it again but I think I'll either increase the cream cheese or decrease the whipped cream.
This pie is so easy and so delicious! My husband loves the box mix no-bake cheesecake but I hate making stuff out of a box. I am so glad I found this recipe because it is so much better and just as easy to make.
