Lush Lemon Delight
A lemon cake mix souped-up with mandarin oranges, pudding, pineapple and whipped topping. Quick, easy and good. Always a hit!
This was a great cake. My husband had accidentally put in the whole 8 oz. container of sour cream instead of the 1/2 cup. The cake turned out very moist and delicious. Tried it with the 1/2 cup the next time - will definitely put in the whole cup!!Read More
Renamed Sunshine Cake....made for easter. Pretty easy to make. Added toasted coconut which was a great addition.Read More
Just make sure you mix the cake and the other ingredients before you put in the oranges
This is an easy and delicious recipe! The fruit gives it a light feeling that is a nice change from heavy desserts yet it's quite satisfying for those with a sweet tooth. I added some toasted coconut on top of the icing, which was a tasty addition & nice looking garnish. Next time I'm going to try adding a few more oranges to balance the lemon flavor of the cake mix & see if that works. I made it Mother's Day and it was a huge hit with everyone except one picky adult and her two picky kids wouldn't even try it (they won't eat anything that's not plain choc/vanilla). This one is definitely going in my arsenal of summer recipes.
Absolutely wonderful! As a point of clarification, I "beat" the batter with the mandarin oranges on a low setting, which broke up and dispersed the oranges. Assuming that is what was intended, but it wasn't noted in the recipe.
Yum! This is a moist cake. I really could not taste the oranges, just the lemon and the pineapple. The frosting at first tasted a bit grainy, but I just kept mixing it and it was better. I did add toasted coconut on top. Thank you for the refreshing dessert.
I used yellow cake mix instead of lemon, a cup of vegetable oil for the sour cream and a 15 oz can of mandarin oranges and this was cool and refreshing.
This was a super cake! I tested this out on Sunday for dessert after dinner and my family gave it rave reviews as well. It has a wonderful blend of flavors and the frosting was a perfect topping. I was testing this out to see if I will serve it for Easter Dinner and I can tell you I think I will be making it tons before the Easter holiday!
THE MOST DELICIOUS CAKE I HAVE EVER MADE. MADE IT FOR A FAMILY LUNCHEON, EVERYBODY THOUGHT IT HAD COME FROM A "CAKE" SHOP. THEY COULD NOT BELIEVE IT WAS "HOMEMADE". VERY MOIST AND FRESH TASTING....
Wonderful cake! My family asks for it all the time now!
Just making it today and maybe a dumb question but do I make the pudding or just add it as a dry mix? Seems like it would not be enough frosting for the cake?
Very yummy and light! Co-workers loved it.
Very easy and oh so good. I made this for my church supper and everyone wanted to recipe!
I made this recipe today and every one loved it. It is so light, cool and great for tropical Panama.
I made this for a potluck. Everyone asked for the recipe!
Made this using 15 oz can of oranges. Very light and refreshing. Leftovers froze well.
This cake is the bomb. I don't normally talk like that but I gotta tell ya, make it... it is soooo good. Light and fluffy and I'll never lose weight with this around LOL
Very good! Really easy to make and makes a refreshing Summer dessert!
It was light and cool. A great summer dessert.
I made this for a small get together and it was a hit. I also added the full cup of sour cream instead of the half cup the recipie called for--came out so moist! The frosting was a bit sweet, but otherwise this cake is awesome.
Childhood all-time favorite! My grandmother used to make this for me on my birthday every year. Her original recipe did not include sour cream, but it only adds to the moistness of the cake. This is almost an heirloom recipe because of the multitude of compliments and cherished memories I have of it!
Excellent Recipe, I will be making this one over and over again. Thanks
I really liked the recipe my children loved it! I will be making more of this cake! it is not too sweet usually I dont eat cake much but this cake was going fast around my household.
This is an awesome cake- so light, and refreshing. Its a nice break from the traditional. I served this at a family BBQ, and it was a hit!
It is a moist cake, but didn't fair well with my family/relatives. It was edible thus the three star rating. I used a 15oz can of mandarin oranges and vanilla yogurt instead of sour cream for the cake. I also used a 1.5oz package (4 serving size) of vanilla pudding as I could not find a 3.5 oz package. These might have led to the demise of the cake.
I made this for my mother-in-laws birthday. Everyone loved it. It was light and moist. The only thing is I recommend following recipe and making in a rectangular pan. I made it as a 2 layer circle cake and the top slid right off onto the counter! But it was so good that my sister-in-law picked it back up and put it back on. Everyone still ate it anyway!
A great success! Moist, delicious and easy to make! I'll make it again.
Loved it! Made it for Mother's Day and it was a huge hit. Made it in a glass 9 x 13 pan and only 2 pieces left. Some people went for seconds. Very refreshing, nice to know there are 2 cans of fruit in a cake. Would be nice at a hot picnic too. Will make again. Thanks
this is delish! I made it 3 times in 3 weeks for 3 diff. groups and all wanted the recipe. I used lemon pudding and added 3 oz of cream cheese to the frosting. Thanks for my new favorite recipe.
The cake was more dense than I anticipated, but people seemed to like it. I served it to 14 people, got several compliments, but there were a few unfinished pieces and no one asked for the recipe - which is a sure sign of a great recipe. I might make this again, I haven't decided.
I made this cake for Easter and it was an instant hit, everyone loved it and it was super easy to make, delicious!
Super yummy! I did use 1 cup of Mexican style Sour Cream( milder,tastes like cream cheese) and I mixed cake mix, sour cream, and eggs before I added the mandarin oranges. Tastes best when it is ice cold.
This is absolutely WONDERFUL!!! Much tastier than the normal pea pickin cake I make. The only changes I made were to use 15oz mandarin oranges (instead of 11oz) and put in a little extra sour cream. Cake was very moist and the lemon cake mix gives it a wonderful flavor. This will be my new go to cake!!!
I used to make this recipe YEARS ago so was happy to find it! although, we made it with yellow cake mix and not lemon, while I would try that sometime, what I loved about it was the orange flavor and I noticed another reviewer said she would use more oranges to offset the lemon flavor, so here is the answer to that! but it is a delicious cake, lemon, orange or otherwise! thanks for sharing it.
Very refreshing and light cake. I used yellow cake mix and lemon instant pudding and it was delicious. Great for a spring or summer dessert.
Great dessert. For those who found there wasn't much orange flavour, try draining the mandarins and replacing the liquid with an equal amount of real orange juice. I might also add a little grated orange zest next time. Other wise, a yummy and easy dessert.
I would say I loved the frosting but the cake could of been a bit more moist it tasted spongy the way its stated also I would wait to put the mandarin oranges in till last just stir the juice in first ...But all and all I liked it I would make this for something like a potluck .
loved it, very easy to make, kept well in the fridge
I just recently found this recipe and have only made it one time...but for the work involved (almost none) you cannot go wrong! It is light and delish. My family LOVED this cake. I followed the recipe exactly...
Loved this recipe!! I mixed the oranges into the batter last, so that they wouldn't break up very much. Otherwise, I made it as written. I used 2 8 inch round pans and it came out beautifully. I put the frosting in between layers and on top. It made a very nice presentation. Lots of compliments for looks and taste. Thanks for submitting a great recipe.
I'm just not impressed. It is just an OK recipe. I will not make it again. I like all of the ingredients, however, in my opinion a 5-star rating this is not.
Loved this. So light and fluffy, and not too sweet.
I have made this cake for the last 20 years. It always turns out great. I've even made it with chocolate cake using vanilla pudding(not french vanilla) and mandarin oranges for the frosting. Needless to say it was a hit.
Very tasty and moist. Made it for a birthday. Everyone wants more.
I added more sour cream as another person suggested and the cake came out delicious! I've made this so many times and keep getting requests for it! Very, very delicious recipe.
Made this for a potluck. What a success!! A great light dessert. Will bake this often. Everybody asked me for the recipe.
When the kids don't finish the cake or ask for seconds, then it can't be a very good cake. It was OK but I also had no desire for a second piece.
Absolutely loved this cake! Made it for Easter and was a HUGE hit! I followed the recipe exactly.
Easy to make. Awesome for a light cake for dessert, great for a summer BBQ!
A wonderful recipe that my family have enjoyed !
Be careful!! This (and many other) "doctored" cake mix recipes call for an 18.25 oz. box of cake mix. A few years ago most cake mixes were reduced to 15.25 oz, which can make a difference when adding ingredients. I added six Tb. flour mixed with a bit of baking powder and a pinch of soda to the mix. I thought this cake was okay, but would not make it again; it didn't have the wow factor that makes me want to keep a recipe.
This cake i really didn't hit it out of the ball park at all, for me it was dense and not moist as i thought it would be. However the icing i followed exactly to the T and it came out delicious , i will try doing this cake again though, just not sure what i'll add or take away.
Made this cake the other night for company and they loved it!I cant believe how moist it was. I am making it again tonight for a card party!
Great lemony flavor. Very moist and not too dense. I made them as cupcakes - 350 for 20 mins. Next time I'm going to lower the temp to 325 and bake for 22-25 mins to keep them even more moist. I blended all but the oranges first then beat in the oranges and juice until they were pulverized. Perfect. I didn't make the icing, as I am not a fan of pineapple.