Lush Lemon Delight

66 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 17
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

A lemon cake mix souped-up with mandarin oranges, pudding, pineapple and whipped topping. Quick, easy and good. Always a hit!

By ETHELMERTZ

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix, mandarin oranges with juice, sour cream and eggs until smooth and creamy. Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

  • To make the frosting, stir together the pineapple and instant pudding mix in a medium bowl. Fold in whipped toping. Frost cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 38.6mg; sodium 228.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022