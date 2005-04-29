Sugar-Free Frosting

I give this four stars only because amazingly enough it was too sweet! I don't know how that's possible, considering it's sugar free, and I am NOT a picky person when it comes to sweets. I tried to make this as a filling for a pumpkin roll mainly because the original recipe called for 1 cup powdered sugar which sickened me calorie-wise. Well, I made this with only one cup skim milk, the big box of vanilla pudding, fat-free creamcheese, and fat-free whipped cream, and it had a very good consistency. (by the way, don't try to fold the whip cream, you have to use the electric mixer) i would recommend this as a frosting, but not for a filling in a cake or roll. If you want to use this recipe as a filling, cut the whip cream in half or so. This tasted good, but was kind of overwhelming, however I'm sure young kids will love this and I will definitely make this again. Also, if you use the fat-free versions of everything, its a very low-calorie treat!