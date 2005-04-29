Sugar-Free Frosting

Versatile cream cheese frosting flavored with sugar-free instant pudding. It will frost one 9x13 or one 2 layer cake. Use any flavor of pudding mix.

Recipe by Chelsey Stewart

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine pudding mix and milk. Mix well and let stand until thickened.

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add pudding and mix well. Finally, fold in whipped topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 23.4mg; sodium 164.2mg. Full Nutrition
