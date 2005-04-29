Sugar-Free Frosting
Versatile cream cheese frosting flavored with sugar-free instant pudding. It will frost one 9x13 or one 2 layer cake. Use any flavor of pudding mix.
This is the best sugar free frosting I have ever tasted. I did change it a little. I used reduced fat cream cheese and cut the milk back to 1 1/2c. I have used both vanilla and cheesecake flavored pudding mixes and the vanilla is the best in my opinion. GREAT ON CARROT CAKE!!!Read More
use 1/2 the amount of milk , and maybe the large box of pudding, to firm it up.Read More
This is the best sugar free frosting I have ever tasted. I did change it a little. I used reduced fat cream cheese and cut the milk back to 1 1/2c. I have used both vanilla and cheesecake flavored pudding mixes and the vanilla is the best in my opinion. GREAT ON CARROT CAKE!!!
This frosting is surprisingly great! I followed the previous suggestion and used the big box of pudding (2.1 oz, I think) and reduced the milk to one cup. This made for a good, thick frosting. It was almost gummy, which helped it stick really well and not melt, but it still tasted great (not sticky)!
I have several diabetics in my family and I am always trying to create a delicious dessert for them. I have created many wonderful recipes and I don't use artificial sweeteners so they taste great but they don't always look very decadent. I made some sugar free cinnamon buns adapting one of the recipes from this website and topped it with this icing which was infact quite good. It made these cinnamon buns look just like the originals, and for once they had a sinful looking sugar free dessert. Thank you.
I have made this recipe several times, use large box of pudding, adjust the milk a little at a time to get the consistency you need for frosting. The frosting stayed on the cake, no problem, use less milk so it's thicker. Just love this. It is like chocolate mousse. Will try other sugar-free flavors in the future.
I'm giving this one just four stars because of the way it melted and puddled around the cake when it was out of the fridge for ten minutes. I had made a birthday cake and decorated the top and sides. The resulting meltdown of the frosting ruined the appearance of the whole cake. On the other hand, the frosting was easy to make and had a great flavor....just make sure you keep it really cold.
I've been a diabetic for 14 years and this is the best frosting recipe that I've ever had.
Update 9-29-11. Used only 1.5 cups milk and vanilla sf pudding on a chocolate sf cake. Creamy frosting did NOT slip off cake..you need to reduce milk, but be careful blending the pudding into the cream cheese because it can get lumpy so incorporate pudding slowly and blend well. 2003 review: I used banana sugar-free pudding and put it on a sweet-n-low boxed chocolate cake mix. I also added nuts, raisins, and two teaspoons of cocoa to the cake mix. We all liked it.
This sugar free frosting tastes so good you won't think it is sugar free. I will make this when ever I bake a cake.
I was excited to find a sugar free frosting recipe for carrott cake. I tweeted the recipe just a little. I used 1 stick of softened butter, 1 - 8oz. room temp cream cheese, 1 1/2 cup of milk, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and 1 - 1.4 oz of instant vanilla pudding, completely omitting the whipped topping. Next time I may increase the cream cheese to 12 oz. I like the buttery taste and would like more of the cream cheese flavor
This is a delicious REDUCED SUGAR frosting recipe, but it is most definitely NOT sugar-free. It is much cheaper & better to use homemade whipped cream sweetened with Splenda, Stevia, or the sugar substitute of your choice instead of the non-dairy whipped topping. That will all but eliminate the sugar from this recipe & lower the carb count. You can also substitute soy or almond milk to reduce the amount of lactose (another form of sugar) in the recipe.
This was quick and easy to make. Most people probably have all the ingredients in their kitchen already. You can use any kind of pudding you want (I used chocolate). It complimented the cake recipe I used perfectly!
I made this for my sister (who is allergic to sugar) for her birthday cake and everyone else in the family tried it without any complaints (which is rave review from my family for a sugar free recipe).
This may be tasty, but it is not sugar free. Lite Whipped topping contains corn syrup and other sugars. The pudding mix is sweetened with aspartame.
My son-in-law is always doing his low carb diet thing, so in place of whipped topping, I whipped up 1 cup of heavy cream with 2 packets of Splenda and a dash of vanilla. Also cut back the milk to 1-1/2 cups so that it would hold its shape better. It was FABULOUS!! Perfect, light, silky and ethereal frosting. Put it on a black bean chocolate cake and my SIL was ecstatic!! Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting that actually works on a low carb diet (Note that it's not NO carb, but pretty darned low for a diet treat.) He wants my daughter to make it all the time for him now. Although it's not low calorie this way, it's perfect for diabetics as well as low carb dieters.
Very good frosting! Even my husband the diabetic sugar addict loved it! I used the big box of Sugar-Free Vanilla Pudding, 1 C milk, reduced fat cream cheese and sugar free whip topping.
Absolutely the best frosting every!!! This is my 'go to' frosting for just about everything. It's so good some people like to eat it with a spoon... no cake needed :)
I omitted 1/4 cup milk using only 1 1/2 as one reviewer suggested. My finished product with a 1.5 ounce sf ff jello pudding was easy to spread. I put it in the fridge right away so the icing could firm up a little bit. It made quite a bit more icing than I needed for 9" layers. I threw the leftovers in the trash. All in all it was quite nice tasting for a low sugar icing. I could taste the cream cheese (I used 1/3 less fat type). Using vanilla, which I did, I can certainly see it being good for a carrot cake. I put mine on a sugar free Devils Food Cake.
When I made this I was trying to do it by memory and forgot to use milk and it turned out great. I used a sugar free cake mix and I used the Chocolate fudge sugar free jello pudding and the sugar free Cool whip so it was certainly sugar free. I added about 2 tablespoons of sour cream and about 2 tablespoons of splenda. I had many requests for the recipe. The consistancy was thick and creamy and would be a great consistancy for piping. With all of the flavor choices of sugar free pudding now the flavor combinations are endless. FYI Pillsbury now makes a sugar free cake mix in yellow and chocolate however the sugar free frosting in a can is discusting (but I dont like can frosting).
I make this but with 1 block fat free cream cheese, 1-8 ounce tub whipped topping, and 1 TB sugar replacement (like splenda). I beat it with the mixer, and frost away!! This has a much more solid consistency and also can be left out for longer (but do make sure you refrigerate).
I give this four stars only because amazingly enough it was too sweet! I don't know how that's possible, considering it's sugar free, and I am NOT a picky person when it comes to sweets. I tried to make this as a filling for a pumpkin roll mainly because the original recipe called for 1 cup powdered sugar which sickened me calorie-wise. Well, I made this with only one cup skim milk, the big box of vanilla pudding, fat-free creamcheese, and fat-free whipped cream, and it had a very good consistency. (by the way, don't try to fold the whip cream, you have to use the electric mixer) i would recommend this as a frosting, but not for a filling in a cake or roll. If you want to use this recipe as a filling, cut the whip cream in half or so. This tasted good, but was kind of overwhelming, however I'm sure young kids will love this and I will definitely make this again. Also, if you use the fat-free versions of everything, its a very low-calorie treat!
Wow, what a great sugar-free frosting! (Especially after you've tried that nasty stuff in the can!) I used a large box of choc. pudding mix and 1 1/3 C milk. It didn't hold a swirl as much as I would've liked, so I think I'll use 1 1/2 C milk next time. But the taste is fantastic and it's so easy to make! I had leftovers, so I'm debating serving it as a mousse, or maybe freezing it to make sugar-free fudge pops. yum yum! Awesome recipe!
I tried to make this frosting for a friends baby shower, I followed the suggestions and used less milk and the large pudding mix but it would never thicken up. Maybe I did something wrong but I gave up after a few hours of trying to make it work.
Following the reviewers' advice, I put less milk and used big box of vanilla flavoured pudding mix. I got the consistency I wanted to be able to pipe them. It tasted wonderful and my family, who actually hates sugar-packed frosting, loved it. I will experiment with different flavours next time.
Light and tasty! The only frosting I use now!
This frosting was really yummy, but needed a few tweaks. I tried making it according to the recipe but it came out WAY too wet for my cupcakes - it would never stand up to a layer cake. I ended up doubling the pudding as suggested but it was still a little thinner than I would have liked. Next time I'll halve the whipped cream and it should be perfect.
This is excellent and great to use on layered cake!
Yum! I used chocolate pudding (added some additional cocoa powder, vanilla & rum extracts) for the frosting on a yellow sugar free cake. It keeps best in the fridge; we had no problem with the frosting running off. Great texture & taste!
My husband and I are both diabetics. I am always looking for good recipes that will give us the taste of being sinfully delicious without the sugar!! This frosting recipe is great! I followed someones advice on here and decreased the milk to 1 cup and used a large box of sugar free pudding. Also added the whipped topping in with a mixer instead of just folding it in. I happened to use the cream cheese pudding and it turned out great! Thanks to Chelsey for posting this recipe. Gives us diabetics something to have as a treat without all the unwanted sugar!
I made the large box of sugarfree instant chocolate pudding the day before and kept it in the fridge.. made it with 2 cups of milk. Very thick and creamy then on the day of the party I mixed it with 8 oz thawed coolwhip regular flavor and 8 oz regular cream cheese at room temp. This was for a birthday cake and I wanted it to taste as normal as possible without that terrible twang so many sugarless frostings have. I previously tried the sugarless chocolate can frosting ( horrible) and ended up cutting off the top of the cake and finding this recipe and refrosting the cake. I am Very happy with this recipe.
This frosting is the BEST!!! Can't even tel it's sugar free. Going to use it on my daughter's birthday party w/pillsbury sugar free cupcakes.
I made this frosting for a mildly diabetic friend's birthday cake and it was a big hit. There were several requests for the recipe.
I used the cream cheese flavored jello and this tasted like a marshmellow cream. It was great for my diabetic friends baby shower. I spread it over reduced sugar cupcakes in the shape of a diaper and decorated it as normal. It was a little thicker then most frostings, but worked better then I thought it would. It also held up when the cupcakes were out waiting to be eaten. Everyone loved it.
LOVED this recipe! I was getting really disgusted with all of the store-bought frostings I would buy in the store. After a while, I felt they were extremely too sweet for me plus I want to watch my sugar since Diabetes runs in my family. Anyway, I tried this recipe with sugar-free chocolate pudding mix and the rest of the ingredients. Used regular cream cheese since the lowfat one wasn't on sale. The recipe was really easy but I used a handmixer and my bowl wasn't very deep so it was messy and my pudding was too lumpy.. so, unfortunately my whole "frosting" was lumpy but since I used chocolate, I felt it tasted a lot like chocolate mousse. I'm definitely making this again with different pudding flavors. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I was looking for a sugar-free frosting for my Uncle that's a diabetic. I made a sugar-free jello poke cake that calls for cool whip on top, but that sounded kinda boring so I used this frosting on it. My uncle loved it. I also made a regular version of the cake for the rest of the family and decided to use this frosting on that cake also...everyone loved it and nobody knew it was sugar-free!! I'm huge on sweets and I can't wait to have another piece of the cake so I can lick the frosting off the fork. Thanks for the recipe Chelsey!!!
I didn't care for this at all...I had to add a LOT of extra pudding mix to get it firm enough to pipe, then it was sticky. I made this to "tag team" with a friend who made sugar-free cupcakes, even though this ISN'T sugar-free when you use the cool-whip. No one who ate it complained though, so some may love it. I don't expect to make it again.
This is great! I made completely sugar free cupcakes and no one even knew the difference! The frosting would be a good pie filling.
The consistancy was like Chocolate Mousse, but we liked it ok. I used chocolate pudding, skim milk, reduced fat cream cheese, and lite whipped topping. Next time, I'll take other people's advice and adjust it for a thicker result. I may even make it again the same way for a sugar-free Chocolate Mousse substitute!
I made this for my husband who is diabetic yesterday. It was very yummy, so much so that I enjoyed a piece myself. It was the first time my husband has been able to lick the bowl in years! I tweeked it a little & it was totally SF. I used sf chocolate cake mix. For the frosting I used one box of SF vanilla instant pudding mix (small box), 1 1/4 cups of whole milk, regular cream cheese, & SF cool whip. This frosted the tops of TWO 9x13 cakes sufficiently. I had no problem with frosting consistency, I did not use a mixer. I also was making one for our club, they LOVED it. This will be the only SF frosting I will make in the future.
Yum
I used chocolate fudge instant pudding mix for this frosting. It tasted like pudding and not frosting.
Made this for several diabetics in our family and it is always a hit. Instead of using a sugar free whipped topping, I use unsweetened whipping cream and fold in the remaining ingredients.
I used French Vanilla sf/ff pudding and used the 1/3 fat reduced cream cheese. Turned out very nicely on the Black Magic Cake. Thanks for the soft, sweet frosting recipe!
I doubled the amount of pudding as others suggested. It was difficult to get a smooth frosting. It was just a bit lumpy, but the firmness was good. The taste was not sweet at all (to me) but sometimes that can be a good thing, especially on a sweet cake. My mom is diabetic and this frosting was great for the low-sugar cake that I made. Everyone enjoyed the frosting, but I think that it would be better with some Splenda added. I gave it 3 stars because I think it needs the extra box of pudding.
Very Yummy! I used Fat Free Cool Whip, Fat Free Cream Cheese, and 1 3.4 oz box chocolate pudding mix. And topped it on 1 weight watchers cake made from 1 box chocolate cake mix made with 1 can diet 7up and 2 egg whites. Got great compliments on the cake, it was delicious!
This frosting is really tasty, and you can use any flavor of jell-o which makes it fun to experiment with. The consistency is not great, though. It's a bit runny and drips off the cake if you don't refrigerate right after you frost it. I would definitely use it as a filling between layers of a cake again though. It adds a lot of yummy flavor. I would definitely use something else to frost the outside though.
I made this even more healthy by using 1% milk and fat-free cream cheese. It is very light and fluffy, almost like a mousse. I made it with chocolate pudding mix for my teenage daughter's birthday cake and she loved it, as did the rest of the family!
This is a good recipe. I used whipping cream and whipped myself because the lite still has some sugar in it. Great taste
Not for us. I used whipped cream which I'm sure made it better.
I used this for a ladies luncheon I was catering. I got rave reviews from this frosting by many who didn't realize it was sugar free! I'm also using the left overs as a sugar-free cheesecake substitute! So very good!
Was really good on carrot cake! Used Lg van pudding & 1 C. sk.milk. Have been using similar version of this for nearly 20 years. (minus cr. cheese & only couple Tbs milk (type), just mix together. Never tried on layer cake always 9X13, have left unrefrigerated for several hours & never had melting problems. The cr. cheese is a nice touch.
Absolutely loved this frosting. Used vanilla pudding. Diabetic mother in law also loved it. Perfect for those who don't like really sweet frosting.
Tried this yesterday but I used ONE cup of coconut almond milk in the pudding so it was very thick. (Making instant pudding with almond milk tends not to set so I backed off on the amount to start.) After blending it with the cream cheese though it was very, very thick so I added a half cup more of almond milk before folding in the Cool Whip. I used sugar free Cool Whip, not lite/fat free and Neufchâtel cream cheese. I mixed a sugar free chocolate cake mix with 12 oz. of Diet Coke and baked as normal. DELICIOUS CUPCAKES! One note, this frosting is very much like whipped topping so it isn't a stiff frosting and must be kept regrigerated. So that the cupcakes didn't dry out, I placed them in a sealed Rubbermaid bin and put the frosting in a piping bag in the fridge. Whenever we wanted a cupcake we just quickly piped a little icing on just before eating.
ecellent
My son and husband both need to restrict their sugar intake. ive made this one and its great! ive also used the 1/3 less fat cream cheese and reduced fat sour cream and fold in cool whip lite..on special occasions I'll add a little coconut to this.. its really good!
I didn't find that this frosting had much flavour at all which I suppose could be the type of pudding I used, but regardless when I started to pipe it on my cupcakes it started to melt into a big globby mess. I literally had to scrape it all off of the ones I had done and made traditional icing instead. If you are just icing a cake and you HAVE to have sugar free it's worth trying, but I definitely will not be using it again.
My elderly father is a diabetic and it is hard finding a good sugar free recipe that he likes. Made this and it was an instant hit. This is the only one he will eat now.
Easy and tastes good. Made this for a diabetic friend who loved it. Thanks for the easy recipe.
What a great recipe, thanks for posting it! My husband and I are both diabetics. He thought his days of frosted cakes was over. I made a diabetic carrot cake today and used this icing. It was sooooo good. I did use less milk after reading the other reviews on here, about 3/4 a cup.
This recipe is delicious, but far from sugar-free. Cream cheese = 7g, milk = 11g (per cup), lite whipped topping = 25g. That's 43g of sugar. It's also got 124g of carbs. I used about 2/3 of the recipe to ice a low carb cake, so I figure that's about 30g of sugar. You can save carbs and sugar by using light cream cheese and almond milk.
Although this "frosting" had good flavor, it just slid right off of the cake. It was way too runny.
I loved this recipie!!!! My husband is a diebetic and I love dessert, so it's hard to make stuff and have it around if he is going to eat it and get sick.. this frosting is great on pumpking bars!! only thing I did different is cut the milk back to 1 cup and I used Sugarfree/Fat Free Cheesecake Pudding mix!! tasted just like cream cheese frosting, just a lighter feel. and no guilt when eating it. Thanks for posting!!!!
Light and creamy and delicious. Everyone liked it. I used unsweetened soy milk instead of milk and it worked. I used chocolate pudding. The lite whipped topping I purchased did have a small amount of sugar in it. It was the local store brand (Albertson's).
Good tasting recipe, but not totally sugar free. The only frozen "lite" whipped topping I can find does have corn syrup which adds sugar.
I doubled everything except the milk and accidentally just mixed it all up at once instead of in the recommended order, but it turned out fantastic. Best icing I have ever tasted, and it stuck to the cake perfectly. SO YUMMY. I also cheated and used pineapple flavored cream cheese, and it was soooo dreamy and tropical tasting! YUM! I now make this for every single birthday in the family.
Used this on a sugar free carrot cake it is AMAZING!! THANK YOU!!!!!
Not really impressed with this recipe. think I will go with a simple cream cheese frosting and supstitute Splenda for the sweetener.
Easy - still high in carbs for diabetic people, but super easy and tasty.
Super delicious recipe for sugar free frosting!
I made this for my resadents today. I like it. very smooth, nice and versatile. I added a tab of cocoa powder to make it a soft mocha flavor, and it did. thanks for sharing.
I wished I had read the reviews before I made it. It tastes really good but was really soft. I should have done the larger box of pudding and cut down the milk
I made this frosting today. I used the big box of sugar-free vanilla pudding and 1 3/4 cups of milk. I also used reduced fat cream cheese. It was thick and will go great on a cake! (especially red velvet. Yuuuuuuum!
This recipe is off you have to mix 2 cups of milk to make pudding that is on the directions of the pudding box. It's not sweet. Bottom line frosting has to be the real thing or don't make it at all. But I have to say the pudding itself tastes good alone.
This is the second sugar free frosting recipe I have tried and this is 200% better than the other one. I will use it often. Thanks!
YUMMM! Made this for diabetic person and while it's different than your typical frosting (exactly what you imagine pudding & whipped cream being like), it's delicious. I made homemade whip cream because I feared the store-bought combined with the pudding would make it too sweet. I used about 1/8 c. splenda in my whipped cream and it was great!
I originally wanted to try this recipe because my uncle is a diabetic. Today I made a pumpkin cupcake with this frosting for a bday party and the kids loved it! I did make minor changes to keep the frosting consistency a little thicker and less fat. I used 8oz. Philadelphia Soft Cream Cheese 1/3 fat, 2% milk, Jello's sugar free vanilla pudding, and only 4 tbsp of canned whipped cream instead (Cool Whip has high fructose corn syrup so I didn't use that). It turned out surprisingly creamy without tasting cream cheesy at all and not at all salty but more sweet probably because I used the vanilla flavored pudding. It's IMPORTANT to CHILL the frosting after making it for at least 15-20 mins. so it BECOMES THICKER and LESS RUNNY. Using my ingredients per serving is 53 calories, 2.8 fat,
I also followed the advice of some members on here and used the 2.1 oz box of sugar free pudding and used about 1 and 1/4 cup of light vanilla soy milk. It turned out great! I am using this to ice some "diet coke cupcakes" for my dad's birthday who is a diabetic, but I'll keep some at our house because they are so tasty!
Recipe came out well. Most SF / FF instant pudding mixes I could find were exactly 1oz, so I had to add a bit from a second box, but the overall results were great!
i cant have straight up milk so i attempted to use soy and it was like soup after it was all over. theres no way i could use this for frosting, ever. it did, however, taste yummy and i dipped chocolate graham crackers in it. so i'll give it 4 stars despite the soupy mess i have left.
AMAZING!! especially with the sugar free cake that is on here as well! I used the sugar free french vanilla and my husband and daughter were fighting who was going to lick the bowl!! Cool-Whip now offers it in Sugar Free!!
It is very good!!! I could eat it all by its self.... Note it makes a very thin frosting- will stick on the cake but thin. Next time I will use less milk for sure!!! Thanks for sharing
How can this be real!!! It's great and tasty!
yummy and very easy to make! I used this for cupcakes and it worked great. I give it 4 stars because I can see it wouldn't work as well a cake; it's not quite thick enough.
Great recipe and very easy. It was fluffy and versatile for any cake depending on the flavor of pudding. Wonderful!
the best ...........it's a keeper
some have suggested using less milk
Five stars for flavor; four stars because it's a little runny and hard to work with. I let the milk & pudding sit for about 5 minutes while I beat the cream cheese. I could have let the pudding thicken longer, but the recipe doesn't really say how long or how thick. With careful persistence, I did get the cake frosted. Then I put it into the refrigerator hoping the frosting would firm up a bit - which luckily it did.
good dessert if you're trying to cut down on carbs, but want something sweet.
This was so YUMMY !! A nice light frosting. I used chocolate pudding and also let the cream cheese soften on the counter for about 30 minutes first (to make it easier to work with). This has become a favorite. I’ve even noticed my husband swiping a finger full with every “walk-by”. Thank you for this recipe !
The flavor of this icing is wonderful. I did have a problem with the texture, mine was a little too runny to spread well. I will certainly try again, since no one else has had this problem.
i DID NOT MAKE ANY CHANGES. I LOVED THE TASTE. I CAN SEE THAT IT WOULD BE VERY SIMPLE TO MAKE VARIATIONS BUT I REALLY LIKED THIS SIMPLE RECIPE AND WILL DEFINITELY MAKE IT AGAIN. MY HUSBAND IS DIABETIC AND I NEED SUGAR FREE RECIPES.
I used a 40gm box of vanilla sugar free instant pudding mix. 1 cup of milk, 1/3 cup of butter and 1/2 pkg of cream cheese. Didn't use the Cool Whip at all and it was great!
Super easy and so yummy. I don't like frosting at all and I love this recipe. Even my kids like it. I made it with fat free and sugar free pudding, fat free cream cheese, and sugar free cool whip. I'm impressed. It's so fluffy and light.
This was one of the best frostings I have tasted yet. Loved it
Best sugar-free frosting I have ever had. Bar none. It's fluffy, smooth and creamy. I made the recipe as written. I used sugar-free chocolate pudding and topped the frosting onto a sugar-free chocolate cake. My husband, who hates sugar-free anything, loved it. This will be my standard frosting from here on out.
I made this as required by the recipe and it was not quite sweet enough for me (not for cake frosting!). However, I made it using 1 cup of non-fat Greek yogurt in place of milk and Walmart brand Fat Free cream cheese (which is softer than most cream cheese) and it made an excellent mousse-type concoction. The best part was that the entire recipe--which was about 4 cups) was about 900 calories, 130 Carbs, and no fat. So a 1 cup serving would only be a little over 200 calories--and that is a pretty large serving of this stuff. I may not recommend it as cake frosting, but I definitely recommend it as a dessert standing on it's own. It would probably be fantastic with some berries or mini chocolate chips mixed in.
Made just the way it shows in the recipe tasted great but it broke down quickly!
I use real whipping creme instead of cool whip. Cut the milk back a little depending on how much frosting I need.
My daughter was just recently diagnosed type 1 diabetic. This icing cut the carb and sugar count considerably. I used almond milk in place of cow milk to lower carb count even more. I did as many suggested and added an extra box of pudding. This is necessary to make sure it thickened enough. Substituted the coolwhip with sugar free.
