Pork Chop Packs

I've always used Russet potatoes with this recipe since I discovered it 2-3 years ago and usually never added onions because I never had one on hand when I was fixing it. But tonight I decided to dice up some onions and toss in a few pinches of onions with my potatoes. I have always cooked it on 375* it only takes about 5-10 minutes off cook time. So its about 35-40 minutes depending the size of pork chop. I buy what's on sale. But its better with a thicker cut because the potatoes take that time to cook and you don't want your chop drying out. I season each layer including my apples. I layer potatoes 1st season, add my pork chop that I've had rub on (unless I marniade it over night)while I prepare the potatoes that I cut in half length wise and then slice thinly. I add cooking spray to the foil then put potatoes down it lessens the potatoes from sticking to the foil. Add the pork chop on top of the potatoes and onions. Then I put thin sliced apples on and sprinkle the apples with apple pie spice or cinnamon. Depending the spice the last 5 minutes it starts to kick in the aroma and really makes the house smell yummy. I don't add anything else except a roll if I use a spice with a kick like chipotle and need something to defuse the spice. Otherwise I just serve the foil packet because its plenty for me. Sometimes I want extra potatoes so I'll slice up an extra potato and season the same as my other potatoes and put in foil packet and cook with the rest.