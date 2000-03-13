Pork Chop Packs

Here's an easy dinner my grandmother used to make. Pork chops are baked in little foil packets with sweet potatoes, onions, and apples. Very simple and easy to make for one or for the whole crew. Serve with rice.

Recipe by Lara Robinson

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Lay out a piece of aluminum foil large enough to hold the ingredients. Place pork chops on the foil, then place sweet potato, onion, and apple over the chops. Fold up and seal each package.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until the potato is soft when pricked with a fork. (Note: Do not open packages while baking as this will allow the steam to escape and will dry out the pork chops. Also, be careful when opening as the steam can burn.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 111.2g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 33.7mg; sodium 272.2mg. Full Nutrition
