Pork Chop Packs
Here's an easy dinner my grandmother used to make. Pork chops are baked in little foil packets with sweet potatoes, onions, and apples. Very simple and easy to make for one or for the whole crew. Serve with rice.
If you could have more than 5 stars-that would be my rating. This was delicious. I doubled the foil, cook a little longer than 45 minutes and spinkled light brown sugar on top of the potatoes and covered and placed tham back in the toaster oven (which had been turned off) just to let the sugar melt and seep through. For a dish with no seasonngs at all, this was quick, superb, tender and all good things you could say about food.Read More
A pretty decent meal. The recipe didn't specify how to prepare the sweet potatos, so I peeled them and cut them in half length-wise and only used half in each packet. They still did not get done in 45 mintues so I had to microwave the potatoes afterward.Read More
I made a couple of changes to this basic recipe. I used frozen peas and pearl onions insead of the onion slices. I peeled and then sliced the sweet potato into 1/2-inch rounds, and I added just a little butter in the packet. I seasoned with salt and pepper when served. This is a good basic recipe that can be plain or fancy.
season chops with spice blend of choice (I used adobo)and sear first in a hot skillet- i omitted the potatoes (doubled the onions) and drizzled the assembled packets with a mixture of honey mustard/soy/cayenne and a pinch of curry before sealing them up. DELISH!
This sounds like a "gramma" recipe, but don't you guys know about cooking your food directly on tin foil? It's really not good for you. I've been told the aluminum goes into the food.
This was a bit hit with my family. I made extra and they froze really well.
This recipe was fast to prepare and it was delicious. I used thick cut pork loin, so my meat wouldn't overcook. I used a sliced bermuda onion, and sprinkled cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice on top of the apple slices. I used half of a sweet potato, dotted with butter, and baked for 45 minutes. The sweet potatoe just barely cooked right (not to self: don't use too large of a potato next time) I then took a pat of softened butter, added some brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice and mixed together. This was added to the sweet potato for those with a sweeter tooth. Delicious and I would definitely make again... don't use thin pork chops, as they will turn out dry. Easy cleanup and inexpensive to make.
delicious and super easy! I added more slices of sweet potato, onion and apple because i found two slices were not enough.
My family really liked it, needed a little "something" to me though, my chops and potatoes cooked perfectly (I set it for an hour) and to those of you who read the other reviews, aluminum foil is perfectly fine, BUT do not STORE acidic food in it (i.e. tomato sauce, vinegar etc.), THAT will cause it to break down and get into your food, but even then it won't hurt you, it just tastes gross.
Sweet from sweet potatoes and apples....excellent for late-night-at-the-baseball-game nights. Kids love it because they can help mom in the kitchen, teens can make it on their own rather than opting for junk/fast food.
I added some additional seasonings but I still didn't have much luck with this recipe. The sweet potatoes didn't get tender after an hour even though I didn't open the foil during cooking. The pork itself was tasty but not very appealing to the eye. I will not make this dish again.
Great way to do plan ahead meals
Very good recipe. Instead of wrapping each pork chop in tin foil I put everything together in a baking bag. I add cinnamon and brown sugar like others suggested and a little water. Took about 30 min. Everything was moist and cooked through.
I did not like this at all....It was very plain, and I even added some seasoning thinking the recipe needed some...It just didnt turn out well at all....wont be making this again.
This recipe needs work. First of all I sliced 1 sweet potato between 3 pork chops and it still wasn't cooked after 55 minutes and the pork chop was over cooked. Second, there was absolutely no flavor. If I use this recipe again I will slice the potato thin and add some type of seasoning. Good idea but definately needs help.
These were good.
This was my first time making pork chops and they turned out wonderfully. My fiance usually doesn't like pork chops, but they were definitely a hit. We had nice, thick cuts of meat and it was perfectly juicy. Thanks!
This recipe needs a lot of help. Very bland and tasteless.
Nice Fall Dish. In addition to slicing the sweet potatoes I added butter, brown sugar and some cinnamon to enhance the apple and potato flavors. EASY CLEAN UP! Cook time was just right. (definitely add the seasoning that you'd prefer other wise this would be too bland)
This was not very good. the meat was tender and the potatoes and apples were soft, but it didn't have a lot of flavor.
I've always used Russet potatoes with this recipe since I discovered it 2-3 years ago and usually never added onions because I never had one on hand when I was fixing it. But tonight I decided to dice up some onions and toss in a few pinches of onions with my potatoes. I have always cooked it on 375* it only takes about 5-10 minutes off cook time. So its about 35-40 minutes depending the size of pork chop. I buy what's on sale. But its better with a thicker cut because the potatoes take that time to cook and you don't want your chop drying out. I season each layer including my apples. I layer potatoes 1st season, add my pork chop that I've had rub on (unless I marniade it over night)while I prepare the potatoes that I cut in half length wise and then slice thinly. I add cooking spray to the foil then put potatoes down it lessens the potatoes from sticking to the foil. Add the pork chop on top of the potatoes and onions. Then I put thin sliced apples on and sprinkle the apples with apple pie spice or cinnamon. Depending the spice the last 5 minutes it starts to kick in the aroma and really makes the house smell yummy. I don't add anything else except a roll if I use a spice with a kick like chipotle and need something to defuse the spice. Otherwise I just serve the foil packet because its plenty for me. Sometimes I want extra potatoes so I'll slice up an extra potato and season the same as my other potatoes and put in foil packet and cook with the rest.
I thought this was pretty good. A good meal for someone who only has to cook for one person. I anly used 1 potato as I think 2 would be tow much. used a little more onion. A dab of butter and some seasoned salt. Then I had dinner for two nights. I will make again
It was an ok dish. i thought it need a little more seasoning to it. I think this is a good idea though. It was really simple and easy clean up. Except for when the pack leaked out and set the smoke detector off.
Top chops & sweet potatoes (will need to be sliced as well) with MAPLE syrup. Thicker slices= heartier meal.. but will increase cook time by about 15-20mins. Rub the chops with a spicy mixture (cumin/rd pepper flakes/ ginger/ paprika) will add a kick to contrast the sweetness of everything else!!
Everyone loved these i sprinkled a little adobo on top of my pork chops before layering on the onion apples and sweet potato. Everyone is requesting them again
This is a great basic recipe that can be "tweaked" to your personal taste. I followed the recipe (slicing the sweet potatoes about 1/2 inch thick) and it turned out perfect. Next time I will try some seasonings and maybe a little butter. Thank you for another quick and easy meal.
This was pretty good. It took more like 1.5 hours for everthing to be cooked really well, and we only added a little pat of butter to the packets once done... no salt! Very yummy comfort meal.
The potatoes never softened! Based on other reviews, I cut the sweet potatoes thin, put them on the bottom of the pack (so the juices would surround them), and made sure they were in a single layer. Too bad, because it would otherwise be a great dish.
this was amazing! of course, i tweaked it a little. i put 5 pork chops in a baking pan and then covered with sweet potatoes. i spread a tiny bit of butter on the tops of the sweet potatoes, then sprinkled with cinnamon. then the onion layer, the Granny Smith apples and then a light dusting of apple pie spice on top. i covered with tinfoil and baked for 1 hour so the sweet potatoes were softened and the apples were almost applesauce. my pork chops were really thin, so they were a bit dry, but i am sure that with a thicker chop they would have been perfect at an hour. i will definitely make this again - its the perfect balance of savory and sweet. and it is the perfect fall dish!
This was pretty good. I spiced it up with some salt, pepper, and a little cinnamon. The pork chops were really tender and juicy. You have to watch how long you cook it or else the potato gets a little mushy, though. I got the thin sliced pork chops and put two in each pack, and I had no problem with them not cooking all the way through. I'll definitely make this again!
Found it to be a bit bland.
Not good. Flavorless.
I hunk the recipes has possibilities. I will make it again but with a couple of changes: (1) The pork chops need some seasoning. I think a BBQ rub would be good. (2) Someone else sprinkled cinnamon over the potatoes and that was good. (3) The packets need more time. I sealed them back up and left them in for an hour total.
I was a bit underwhelmed with this recipe. I peeled then sliced my sweet potatoes into thin rounds since the recipe didn’t specify how to prepare them and twenty minutes past the specified time they were just barely starting to soften (most slices were still crunchy). I can’t imagine what would have happened if I had just put a whole sweet potato into the packet like the recipe seemed to suggest! Luckily I had used thick cut pork, so the meat was still moist, even with the extra baking time. But, it really could have used some spices as it tasted a bit bland (and also, looked a bit unappealing since it had basically been steam-cooked). If I were to try this again, I think I’d need to pre-cook the sweet potatoes a bit before adding to the packets and also sear the pork a little on the stove.
Didn't care for this recipe. Very bland. Chops were very tough. Maybe, bad chops?
These were very, very good. Convenient, too. I would add a little seasoning to the packs before cooking.
Came out very dry (it was sealed) and not very tasty!
These were really good. I added cinnamon. Yummy! Even my 3 year old ate them up.
I layered the onions over the seasoned pork chops. Then, added the sliced sweet potatoes, then the apple slices. I dotted the sweet potatoes & apples generously with butter, then sprinkled a couple of tablespoons of brown sugar, and a little cinnamon over all. This dish took 1 1/2 hours to cook thoroughly (in my weird oven,) but it was a very tasty meal. My husband enjoyed it, and said he'd like to have it again. I think it would be just as good to put everything in a shallow pan, and cover it with foil. Thanks, Lara, for a good idea!
It was very moist but lacked seasoning.
Worst recipe I have made off this site- no flavor at all. Kept cooking for almost 1 hour so potato would be done- still underdone potato and overdone pork.
I made these back when my family ate meat. They were perfect! Reminded me of camping in Girl Scouts ????!
I have made this many times in my slow cooker. I needed something faster and tried this recipe, with a few changes. I used a cooking bag, assorted bone in pork chops, 4 gala apples, 3 large sweet potatoes peeled and cut into large chunks, and a large sweet yellow onion. I dredged the chops in seasoned flour (garlic pwd, paprika, ginger, red pepper, and salt and pepper) then lightly browned the chops in olive oil. I also sliced the onion, added minced garlic and cooked it in the same skillet until the onion was tender. I used a cup of apple cider and 1\2 cup apple cider vinegar and added that to the onion and let it reduce for about 6 minutes or so. I cored and sliced the apples but didn't peel them. And finally, I put everything in the bag and added about a tsp of cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice and 1\4 cup sugar free maple syrup. I realize I changed this recipe a lot so my rating doesn't apply, but with changes this recipe is five star.
loved it so easy to make and great way off eating sweet potatoes
This basic recipe is easy to make, and all it needs is a little help in the seasoning department. I did add salt and pepper, as well as cinnamon on the sweet potatoes and apples, then rubbed the chops with sage.
needs lots of salt and pepper. I added carrots and a few mushrooms to the mix. Could also be cooked for probably 35-40 min maybe.
We found this to be bland. I added salt and pepper to the chops, too. Perhaps with some cinnamon and other spices the flavors would be enhanced.
