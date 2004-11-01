Easy Cranberry Chicken
Chicken breasts baked in a mixture of cranberry sauce, Ranch-style salad dressing and dry onion soup mix. Four ingredients! Mix, pour and bake! This Cranberry Chicken is a cinch!
I love this tasty, inventive, chicken dish. it was so easy and quick!! It was different but the mixture of the ingrediences were excellent. thank you for the great recipe, i will use it for many years to come. instead of the traditional cranberry sauce i used the kind with "whole berries" and it was a whole lot better.Read More
I think there is a misprint in this recipe, use French, Catalina or Russian dressing NOT RANCH. Also, use whole cranberry sauce not the jellied kind.Read More
This is VERY GOOD. I cooked it in a Reynolds Bag and then I didn't even have to clean the pan. I served it with mashed potatoes, peas and corn....yum!
My husband fell in love with me again over this recipe. I served it over rice after reading the reviews. That was really great, the sauce is a bit runny but over the rice, it is great. I discovered too late I did not have the liption onion soup mix, so I substituted French fried onions for the soup mix. It still turned out really good. The kids loved it too.
This recipe was easy but we did not care for it!cranberry sauce should not ever be used with onion soup mix and ranch dressing.It smelled horrible and it was a strange color.The chicken was tender though if you could get past the weird color...
This was perfect served over brown rice. My family loved it and it couldn't be easier. Many thanks to reviewer Cheri Nobriga for the idea of substituting a 2.8 oz. can of French Fried Onions for the onion soup mix. It was so good I may never even try it with the soup mix. I used whole berry cranberry sauce and the berries added to both the visual and taste appeal. Thanks Alice, for sharing this delicious recipe!
This recipe is so easy and really delicious!! The sauce is great served over rice. Very yummy.
Have to say this bombed at my house. Not one person in my family of 6 ate more than a few bites. It had a strange unappetizing color and a very odd taste. Sorry, I couldn't think of anything to tweak to make it more appealing.
Great recipe! I accompanied this dish with store bought stuffing with dried cranberry, and added a scoop of stuffing to each chicken breast. Served with rice and french cut green beans.
Excellent - prepared in morning, and baked, so it was ready for dinner - one hour. Served with rice and peas and very tasty - I cut chicken breasts into 3 large strips for each half of the boneless chicken breast.
Only because of food sensitivities did I have to change this recipe up a bit. I substituted the ranch dressing for Kraft Sweet Honey Catalina. I also used whole cranberry sauce and french fried onions per other users' recommendations. (Due to MSG content in onion soup mixes.) I poured the french fried onions on during the last 15 minutes of cooking, in order to preserve some of the crunchiness) I served dish over a bed of Jasmine rice and served sauteed asparagus as a side dish. It was AMAZING!!! So easy and yet looks like gourmet. My husband couldn't stop raving about it! I will make this dish for guests in the future! (For two people, I cut the recipe in half, which was very easy to do.)
Lovely for this time of year! A definite crockpot recipe! Serve over leftover stuffing! Add some dried cranberries and toasted pecans. Use this sauce over pork, too. A staple recipe that is so versatile! Thanks!
This was a great recipe. My boyfriend enjoyed the mixture of flavors and how moist the chicken was. I liked that it was so quick to assemble!
It was okay not that great. Wish I kept the cranberries out, so I could of enjoyed them on their own.
We do a variant which uses Western dressing instead of ranch. Very easily adaptable to crock pot or a camping dutch oven over charcoal. A very popular dish among all our friends.
Truly fabulous tasting and super easy to make! I also think that cranberry sauce with whole cranberries in it would be great in this too - but it's really good just how it is!
Excellent. Ranch dressing is so much better than French or Catalina. Easy and wow the chicken is so moist.
I only added 1/2 the amount of ranch called for and used french fried onions as mentioned by Cheri Nobriga. Next time I'll try it w/the onion soup mix & see if I like it better. I would give it 3 stars but DH gave it 4 1/2. Made it with stuffing and green beans, both went with the chicken really well.
try a nice pork roast in the slow cooker. Mix 1 can of whole cranberry sauce with a package of onion soup mix.Cover the roast and forget it for 8 hours. This makes a terrific gravy for mashed potatoes. My family loves this
I've made this several times. I found it when I was looking for something new to do with chicken. My husband loves it! I'm not a big ranch fan so I made my own dressing of garlic powder, mayonnaise, and milk. All in all it is to die for.
Very, very tasty and so easy.
This was very good! I served it with wild rice, corn and green beans. We used whole cranberry sauce instead of jelly. We will definitely have this again many times!!
Very fast, very good. A great "big gathering" dish. In fact, I'm making it tonight!! Try making it in the crock pot.
It was simple to prepare and easy to make. It tasted very nice.
I was very hesitant to try this after all the mixed reviews. I used the ranch dressing & it was not good. The smell of the sauce was unpleasant & the color was unappealing to say the least. I'm going to take other reviewers advice & try with catalina dressing another time.
The sauce comes out a too runny. THe taste is good.
THIS IS SO SIMPLE, MY 13 YR OLD CAN MAKE...EVERYONE IN OUR HOUSE WAS AMAZED AND HAPPY WITH!
Delicious. Simple. The chicken was moist and flavorful.
This recipe was not to our liking.
This is great, but I thik this is even better with Catalina dressing instead of ranch. Try it sometime!
This is a great recipe. It's so quick, easy and different. Everyone loved it! I will use this recipe a lot!
Once you get past the look of this dish, it really is quite good. The combination of ingredients makes a sauce that is sort of brownish-plum-colored and doesn't look very appetizing. If I make it again, I'm going to use the entire package of onion soup mix in hopes of giving it a browner color.
The mix of ingredients was so improbable that I had to try this recipe, and it's surprisingly good! I used legs and thighs and it worked great. The sauce is a little on the sweet side, but it's a nice complement to chicken. I plan to make it again!
We're big chicken eaters in my house and this was definitely one of the best recipes I have ever used. I used thighs and took off all the skin. I seasoned it with lots of salt, pepper and garlic powder and cooked for about 1 1/2 hours. Will definitely make over and over again.
I consider myself an objective person, so here is my honest review. I was surprised by the combination of ranch and cranberry sauce, however it was all I had in my fridge so I gave this recipe a try. I made this in a crockpot, and the aroma was delightfully sweet. When I finally ate it, I felt it was pretty average. The taste can be described as sweet and tangy. For those wanting a bold flavor, this recipe is not for you. For those wanting a no hassle regular and plain tasting recipe, then certainly try this. It is nothing to write home about, but it isn't something destined for the dog bowl either.
tasty and different.
I used bone chicken breast instead of boneless. I would overall say this is a good dish, but honestly I don't think I will fix it again. It was one of those recipes to try but not a favorite!
My husband gave this a 2 but I think he was being nice. Not a recipe we'll try again.
I have made a similar cranberry chicken for years (23 years). I have always used Western Dressing (French), whole cranberry sauce and dry onion soup mix. I would cover the pan with foil for the first 45 min. and then remove the foil for the remaining cooking time. Also if I was using chicken with skin and bone in I have cooked the chicken alone for 20 min. to remove some of the fat-before adding the rest of the ingredients. My family loves the french dressing version over the ranch dressing....
We preferred this to the other recipes that use French or Catalina Dressing. It's not as vinegar(y) since it uses the Ranch Dressing. The boys just loved it over rice it was delish. I did cook this in my pressure cooker since I was starting out with frozen chicken thighs. Turned out perfect.
This is an excellent recipe. The sauce turns out sweet and thick. Great with rice.
This is one of the easiest and tastiest chicken recipes. My family loved it.
The sauce was very good. I made it exactly as written. The color of the sauce, however, was strange and a bit unappetizing. My family will continue to eat this, for sure, but I doubt I'd serve this to company due to the way it looks! I followed other recommendations and served it over rice. Yum!
I used about half a bottle of Ken's Lite Ranch dressing, a packet of store brand (Harris Teeter) onion soup mix, a can of Ocean Spray whole berry cranberry sauce, and 3 Smart Chicken organic chicken breasts....mixed it all together and put it in the crockpot on high for about 3 hours. Served over mashed potatoes, with another can of cranberry sauce, and corn. YUUUUUUUMMM! I was apprehensive due to the mixed reviews, but hubby and I loved it!! SO easy, SO tasty!
This was pretty good. The sauce was very runny. I'm only giving it four stars because it did not get rave reviews from my family and guests.
Served with brown rice and broccoli and the sauce was great over it all. Everyone loved it.
isnt it funny how different people taste? Some people didn't like this. BUT, we LOVed it! So good. I followed the directions, but cut back a little bit on the onion soup. Pounded the breast to make them evenly thick. Cant wait to make again.
My husband loved this recipe over stovetop stuffing! Used more ranch dressing and onion soup and less cranberries (only half the can). Super easy to whip up on any weeknight
I pefer arpot jam over the cranberry.
Super easy. Used chicken tenders as that's what I had on hand. Followed directions exactly and whole family loved. Only needed 45-50 mins. Served over mashed potatoes.
Really easy to make and my family loves it
This is my favorite new recipe...I used Catalina dressing instead of the Ranch...tastes kind of like Sweet & Sour chicken. I served it with white rice & orange-glazed asparagus. Yum!!
Just so so for us.
Great recipe, super easy---and it kept the chicken soooooo juicy!!
This recipe was definitely easy. I didn't like the consistency of the 3 ingredients but decided to cook it anyway and hope it tasted better than it looked. I tasted it and no one else in my family would eat it.
So glad i tried it. With reading other reviews, i changed it up myself too. I mixed French/Country French and a smidge of Ranch. ANd used full packet of soup mix. Turned out fabulous, and it thickend nicely, i left it in oven on low for about 15 minutes. My husband loves my cooking and now we have one more recipe to add to the loved list! :)
A friend makes this recipe, but instead of the ranch dressing, she used Catalina (french)dressing.. it taste fabulous.. try it!
I always usse the French dressing when making this and it complements the onion soup/cranberry mixture well.
As suggested by others, I used Russian dressing instead of Ranch. I also didn't need to cook it for an hour. It was wonderful.
