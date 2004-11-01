Easy Cranberry Chicken

Chicken breasts baked in a mixture of cranberry sauce, Ranch-style salad dressing and dry onion soup mix. Four ingredients! Mix, pour and bake! This Cranberry Chicken is a cinch!

By Alice Daniels

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. In a medium bowl, combine the cranberry sauce, salad dressing and dry onion soup mix. Blend together until well mixed, then pour mixture over chicken.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

449 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 79.3mg; sodium 742.2mg. Full Nutrition
