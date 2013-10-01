Lemon Poke Cake II
This is a moist lemony cake. It is called a poke cake because you poke holes in it to absorb the glaze. If you want, you can serve this with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping.
All I can really say is this recipe is fantastic. When a recipe is so good I can't make it enough and my husband asks to make it then you know it is good. This recipe is so good that when I make it people take credit and say they made it beause of all the compliments that it gets. This recipe is also easy to make, which my kids can attest to, at 8 (boy) and 3(girl) they both run to the kitchen when I say I'm making lemon cake. There is no comparison for this moist, fluffy cake, once you've made it once you'll keep making it. Just a little clue to that, I made this cake for the first time in August and have made approximately 25 since then. Sometimes 3 cakes at one time. People have told me to stop teasing them with pieces and start making whole cakes when I share with them. Thanks again.Read More
way to sweet for my family's taste.......dont think I will be trying it again...Read More
I only had a lemon cake mix, but it said it had pudding in the mix, so I followed the recipe as if it were already combined. It turned out light and fluffy. For the glaze, because so many said it was on the very sweet side, I squeezed enough for 1/2 cup of lemon juice, and added 2 tsp of stick butter for a smoothness. The family has given this an "awesome" rating, and insisted on it all summer long as the "perfect light desert. We had it the third night with crushed raspberries and a dollop of whipped cream for company, and the cake was still just perfect. Rave reviews from all.
Perfectly easy, fresh, lemony cake. I topped it with a lemony whipped cream topping (4 oz cream cheese, 1 c. powdered sugar, 1 c. cool whip, the juice of one lemon and 1 tsp lemon zest). We love lemon so I only use fresh squeezed lemon juice which I think makes a difference and I add a bit of lemon juice to the cake.
My family loves this cake. My recipe is just slightly different. Instead of lemon pudding mix, mine calls for dry lemon jello powder to be added to the batter. #2 son always asks for this cake for his birthday.
yuuuummy, I will be making this this summer, however, I do plan on making it in a bundt cake pan and adding strawberries and blueberries to go over top of it. It's def. a summer dessert. very light and fluffy. another option is to use a lemon cake mix and a vanilla pudding!
This is a great recipe!!! I made it with Lemon cake mix and Vanilla pudding. Everyone loved it. It disappeared very quickly. I love lemon and am going to try it with Lemon pudding next.
I have made this many times, however I use lemon cake mix and 1 C of lemon juice. If you really like lemon use a full cup. Trust me it does not make it too soggy. Don't worry that the mix sizes don't match up with today's inflation, they work fine.I take this to pot lucks. It usually gets passed up until one person tries it ; within minutes it is gone. My most asked for recipe.
I didn't like this at all, and I love lemon anything.
Like the other reviewer, I used lemon cake with vanilla pudding (except I did mine on accident)- and it turned out great. A tad on the "too sweet side," but delicious nontheless! = )
Just what I was looking for. I was craving lemon poppy seed cake. So I added 1/2 cup of poppy seeds and cooked it in 2 loaf pans. Definitely a do again and again!
I made this cake for a big gathering this weekend. Maybe the recipe is missing something, I covered it with whipped cream as the appearance of all the holes poked into the cake didn't look very nice. It wasn't a big hit altho I LOVE lemon almost anything. Not sure if I'll make it again as there better lemon recipes. It was easy enough tho so maybe for a quick fix I might.
I baked in a bundt pan but otherwise followed all directions. It was like a cross between a lemon bar and pound cake. Hubby said it was just like he remembered his Nana making :)
Love this recipe. I sometimes will use my bundt cake pan. For the glaze I use 1 stick of butter, 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup water (could use lemon/lime drink) and boil while cake is baking until it starts to thicken up a little. When cake is done and has cooled slightly, loosen cake in pan and then pour the glaze mixture over the cake being sure that a lost of it goes down the sides of the pan. Let this sit for 45-60 minutes so it has time to absorb glaze. Turn it out on your cake plate. Moist, great and delicious.
So simple & so deliciously moist. I tried other "from scratch" lemon cakes & they just weren't what I was looking for. This is it. Next time I will lower the temp to 325 for my dark non-stick pan & spread half the glaze before poking to encourage the glaze to seep into the cake then spread the rest of the glaze over the top. I used a meat serving fork with two long tines to get nice clean, deep holes. If you make even marks with the fork it's a beautiful end result. A drizzle of blueberry or strawberry sauce & dollop of whipped topping to make an outstanding dessert. Thanks for sharing!
The cake was good, but I thought it needed more lemon flavor. I'll try the suggestion to use lemon cake mix and vanilla pudding next time.
LUSCIOUS!!! I did one thing a bit differentthis time. I used 1/2 the amount of lemon with fresh lemon.(didn't have enough of just juice) I have made this several times the original way and just loved the taste using fresh lemon!I think next time I will use all fresh lemon. It was so fresh tasting.
Very easy to make and worth it. I didn't have any whipped topping but that would have topped it off even better.
Easy cake to make and easy to bring to an event. I added extra XXX sugar on top once it was cooled to make it look more attractive.
didn't change a thing.
Sooo Lemony and sooo delicious! I used the lemon cake and lemon pudding mix. I also doubled the amount of glaze to go on top, and basically bathed it in glaze, letting it soak up into every inch of the cake! It turned out amazingly tasty!
I made this for my family and it was gone super fast. Very moist and just had that yellow cake taste. This is my first "from scratch" cake.
I myself thought the cake was good-nothing exceptional though. No one ate one piece of it at a picnic-I believe because it looks terrible on top. I tried to cover it up with 10X but the glaze soaks it up. To put anything else on top would just take away from the simplicity of the recipe.
This was the easiest cake to make. I couldn't believe how flavorful it was with so little effort. My husband who always says everything is just ok even said it was good. The proof was when he ate three pieces of it. I will definitely be making this again.
My favorite cake ever! I grew up on it, requesting it from my grandmother every year for my birthday. Now my mom makes it for me for my birthday, and I make it the rest of the year! :-)
too sweet, didnt like glaze at all :( but overall the cake was very moist. my husband liked it.. but he will eat anything...lol
This cake only lasted about two days in our house. I did not change a thing about the recipe and it turned out perfect. Very good, this is the only lemon cake recipe you need in your cookbook.
This recipe has become one of favorites, quick and easy and oh so good. My wife, adult children and some of my church members have let me know how much they enjoy this cake. Thanks.
I used lemon cake and lemon pudding, then topped it with real whipped cream for Easter dinner. The whole extended family loved it! So much for left-overs. Ha
Great recipe! Super easy & melts in your mouth moist. Couldn't keep the kids out of it. Thanks
Sort of ordinary recipe, nothing special, but easy and quick to prepare. My kids liked it alot.
Yummy Cake. The glaze makes it taste amazing!
This is a great recipe that I will make again and again! For a lower fat version, I used applesauce in place of the oil and 1 cup egg substitute for the eggs and it turned out just as good.
This cake has such a strong lemon flavor! We loved it!
Very moist and delicious. Great. I will do it again.
Used tangerine oil instead of vegetable oil. Would have used lemon flavored olive oil if I had it. It still worked great. I added a small packet of True Lemon to the glaze to brighten it up. I would do that again After the cake cooled a little bit and turned my Bundt cake pan over onto a plate I poked the holes in the groves before adding the glaze onto the cake. Was happy the way it turned out and I would definitely make it again.
I knew I'd seen this recipe somewhere but with Key Lime Juice instead of lemon. Used a Duncan Hines mix and a bunt pan. The Lemon Lime combo was wonderful... If you like Key Lime Pie you would like substituting Lime for the Lemon...
So easy and tasty. I love it.
I spent the day trying different lemon cake recipes. This one was the best. I used a lemon cake mix instead of yellow & changed the 3/4 c. water to juice of one lemon plus enough water to make 3/4 c. Yummy
It only took 28 minutes to bake in my oven, so keep an eye on it. The glaze tastes very artificial; so much so that I didn't use it. I ended up just frosting the cake with a lemon cheesecake frosting. Will not make again.
I have made this cake dozens of times. I don't like lemon cakes but this one is exceptional. It is easy, tasty, and dangerously delicious. This is one of my go to cakes when I am taking a cake to an occasion. I know that it will be easy enough to prepare on a weeknight, reliable enough not to fail, and tasty enough to please. Thanks Marbalet.
This makes a nice, light-tasting, lemony cake that is less sweet than many cakes. I think the amount of glaze could probably be cut in half -- it made far more glaze than was necessary. Frosting lovers (like my family) might prefer this cake with a lemon frosting.
A great recipe. I love it.
My family calls this "fork cake", and it is a traditional birthday cake. I was surprised to find it on this site! yay!
This was quick and easy. I love a cake that I can "frost" without having to wait for it to cool. I brought it to work and it disappeared within minutes.
Now, I usually don't like when people post reviews without adhering to the recipe as written, but I only made the cake (no glaze) and it was DIVINE. After butchering the cake from another recipe from this site, I only needed the actual cake with a recipe that included ingredients I already had (it was midnight of Thanksgiving!) and found this one. I baked it in two 9" rounds for 25 min and used it with the filling from the original recipe and Wilton's lemon buttercream frosting. . .the end result was amazing. I'm giving the five stars for the cake because 1.) It was fantastic and because 2.) it SAVED MY LIFE lol! I will definitely go back and try the recipe as written soon. Thank you, MARBALET!
350 for forty five minutes even on a top shelf of the oven made the cake burn on the sides and top and as still loose in the middle.
So moist and refreshing. I've been making this for years and it always get compliments. It's so easy too.
Yum! Super easy to make and it was a hit with everyone. We topped it with whipped cream and I used fresh squeezed lemon juice.
Yum. I didn't even have lemon juice (I used water instead) and it was very yummy and easy to do!
Great recipe. Easy and reliable.
I didn't get to try this, but I gave it 5 stars because of the reviews I got. I added a few drops of yellow food coloring to my cake and glaze. I topped it with Cool Whip.
A good lemon cake; nice on a summer day. Followed recipe exactly. I might try again with lemon frosting.
No changes but a little too lemony for my taste but would make it again.
The BEST cake I've eaten in a long time!
Made it with lemon cake mix instead of yellow, and added lemon pudding as well. My hubby and Son made it for my birthday. Its very moist and delicious and even better the next day!
What a wonderful moist cake! Made as stated, but used only 1 cup icing sugar in the last part, as I like it tart. Excellent results, and even better the next day if I am the one slicing the cake!! Thanks, and this is a wonderful addition to my lemon recipe box.
One of my favorite recipes! I love lemon and this just hits the spot every time!
Yummy! If I make it again, I will double the glaze to make it more moist and add lemon flavor.
Im on my fourth time making this and I've been told countless times that it's a person's favorite cake!!! It's so good!!
I made this for a 4th of July party, and it was gone in about 15 minutes. Everyone loved it. I will definitely make it again.
Very moist and stayed that way to the last drop.
I followed the recipe except I used lemon cake mix. Very good, moist, and lemony. Even the kids liked it. Thanks for sharing
Have been making this cake for years. I use lemon cake mix and lemon instant pudding or lemon jello. I actually prefer it with the lemon jello but my family likes it either way.
Nice moist cake, I'll make it again but will add some zest.
This is a good cake! They only thing I did was use a lemon cake mix instead of a yellow. Thank you!
This was a very good cake....It is really good for the first time cake makers!!
just like my Grandmother used to make. Very good.
Delicious!
I have been making this cake for many many years, but I also use the dry lemon jello instead of pudding. It is so refreshing and tangy. Even though I'm a chocolate person, this is still one of my all-time favorites.
This is delicious. I didn't change anything . Making it for my daddy's 89th birthday. He loves lemon
My husband's favorite!!!!!
I was a little disappointed in this recipe. I followed it exactly. It was good, but I think next tie I will make larger holes and double the icing for our tastes. 4 stars on this one as it is a good recipe, just needs a little tweeking.
I had been looking a long time for a recipe like this. It was a cake we had occasionally while I was growing up. This is a very good recipe, however, not quite up to my childhood cake which was a 5-star rating.
I did make some changes do to necessity...didn't have lemon pudding so used cheesecake pudding. I thawed the lemon juice from my freezer and it came to 3/4 cup, soooo I used about a 1/3 cup for the glazed and added the rest to the water amount for the cake. Father's Day was soon so it became hubby's cake cause he LOVES lemon. HE LOVED THE CAKE!! Out of a 9x13 inch pan I got 2 slices...enough said. Great Recipe!
it is a good simple lemon cake recipe.
Best Lemon Cake around!!!
I read the comments & used the vanilla pudding. Otherwise made the same recipe. Was a great success at our picnic with adults & children alike. definately will make again!
My husband really like it . Not to sweet or lemony.
We LOVE this cake! It's so lemony and moist. Has anyone put frosting on top of the glaze? I'm making it for a birthday soon and am nervous about putting buttercream on top. It's already so moist. Maybe just whipped cream? Decorating suggestions...?
I've made this recipe 3 times in the past 3 days, it's very simple and the result is amazing. All my friends and myself love this cake!
Very good. I candied some sliced lemons and put on top. Everyone loved it.
This is my family favorite cake! I got this recipe from a co-worker and it the exact same as this one. I have one in the oven right now-yummy!
very good, family loves it moist and lots of lemon flavor. yes I will make again.
This recipe was very easy to make! The cake was moist and delicious! I plan on making two more this week - one for home and one for work!
Oh my! This is delicious. I messed up and did not poke/put on glaze right away. No problem it was still great.
This is the definition of decadent! This cake is de-li-ci-o-so!!!
I followed this recipe exactly and it was perfect. Smelled heavenly while baking too!
This is a quick easy, light cake. We liked the glaze, kinda like a glazed donut. This does taste like a mix, which it is. I used lemon cake mix. Yes, I would make it again. I might dust the top with some powdered sugar next time once the glaze and cake are completely cooled. Also would like to put some fresh lemon juice into the batter.
My father in law loves lemon, I make this whenever it's a special day, everyone loves it!
Fabulous! Made the recipe as written. The lemon flavor is zesty and delicious! My family said it's better than store bought lemon cake!
Excellent recipe...I made this for a family dinner and it was a big hit. My only suggestion is to follow the cake mix directions for the cooking time.
Absolutely enjoyed making this cake and I was able to share it with our new neighbors! It tastes delicious with vanilla ice cream, blueberries, strawberries or any other type of fruit you might like. I loved the glaze that was placed on top and everything was so easy to follow. I used instant vanilla pudding mix and it still turned out delicious.
This cake was delicious and easy to make. Will definitely make it again.
This cake is so moist and easy to make.I didn't change a thing.
My favorite cake, i have made this at least 4 times this summer. It doesn't last long here at my house. So moist and lemony. Wr just love it.
My son loves lemon not too sweet. I used lemon cake and pudding. Made it in a bunt pan. I did not poke instead I let the cake cool some and drizzled I made a few candied lemons for decoration. He does not like frosting! It was not stunning just simple He loved the cake it was moist.
This cake was waaayyy too sweet. Also, I only baked the cake for 35 minutes and it was overdone and dry. I was confused at the baking time of 40-45 shown on the recipe...it would have been even drier had I baked it that long. Thanks for posting, but I wouldnt make this again.
This cake was YUMMY! I made some minor changes to the recipe: I had lemon cake mix on hand, so i used that with vanilla pudding mix (instead of the reverse); i used egg beaters instead of eggs; i added 2 tablespoons of water to the glaze, to stretch it out a bit. Anyway, it came out delicious! My friends all LOVED it!
