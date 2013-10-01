Lemon Poke Cake II

All I can really say is this recipe is fantastic. When a recipe is so good I can't make it enough and my husband asks to make it then you know it is good. This recipe is so good that when I make it people take credit and say they made it beause of all the compliments that it gets. This recipe is also easy to make, which my kids can attest to, at 8 (boy) and 3(girl) they both run to the kitchen when I say I'm making lemon cake. There is no comparison for this moist, fluffy cake, once you've made it once you'll keep making it. Just a little clue to that, I made this cake for the first time in August and have made approximately 25 since then. Sometimes 3 cakes at one time. People have told me to stop teasing them with pieces and start making whole cakes when I share with them. Thanks again.

