Lemon Poke Cake II

This is a moist lemony cake. It is called a poke cake because you poke holes in it to absorb the glaze. If you want, you can serve this with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the cake mix and instant pudding. Add the water, oil and eggs, mix until smooth and well blended. Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 40 to45 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. While the cake is still hot, poke holes in the top with a fork. In a small bowl, mix together the lemon juice and confectioners sugar until smooth. Pour over hot cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 206.2mg. Full Nutrition
