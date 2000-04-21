Verenika

4.3
13 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Verenika recipe for cheese-filled dumplings served with ham and cream gravy.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 dumplings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cottage cheese, 2 eggs, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth; set filling aside.

  • Stir together flour, milk powder, baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Beat together 2 eggs, water, and oil in a small bowl; combine with flour mixture until smooth.

  • Knead dough on a floured surface until smooth, about 10 times. Divide dough in half and roll out each portion to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut out rounds of dough with a 4-inch round cutter.

  • Place 1 tablespoon cottage cheese filling in the center of each dough round. Moisten the edges and fold over to form a half-moon shape; pinch to seal.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1/2 of the dumplings and cook until tender, 8 to 10 minutes; remove with a slotted spoon to a plate. Cook remaining dumplings.

  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in ham; cook until ham is light brown. Stir in 3 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Pour in milk all at once; cook and stir until thick and bubbly. Serve gravy over dumplings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 35.1mg; sodium 254.4mg. Full Nutrition
