This is my first review ever! These dumplings were terrific... they definitely taste like they are a true home made recipe.. they really are a comfort food in that sense! I dont usually have powdered milk on hand so i just used regular milk and mixed it in with the wet ingredients instead of the dry ones... it turned out fine anyway.. make sure you put enough flour before rolling out and cutting out the dough... make sure you can lift it off... the sauce tastes amazing... i did a mixture of ham and chicken cold cuts because thats all i had... i wasnt too patient with the sauce and added more flour towards the end instead of letting it thicken by itself... which was a mistake.. it turned out too thick.. and kinda turned jello-y but it was still good... very easy to make otherwise!!