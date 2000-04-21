Verenika
Verenika recipe for cheese-filled dumplings served with ham and cream gravy.
This is the same recipe my family uses ... it's rich and delicious. It's a once a year kind of treat. We add a little feta to the dry curd cottage cheese to add a bit of kick. We use farmer sausage to make our cream gravy. After the sausage is cooked through, you add butter and flour to the pan. Then you add a little milk, sour cream, and heavy cream. We also add onion. It's wonderful!Read More
This is my first review ever! These dumplings were terrific... they definitely taste like they are a true home made recipe.. they really are a comfort food in that sense! I dont usually have powdered milk on hand so i just used regular milk and mixed it in with the wet ingredients instead of the dry ones... it turned out fine anyway.. make sure you put enough flour before rolling out and cutting out the dough... make sure you can lift it off... the sauce tastes amazing... i did a mixture of ham and chicken cold cuts because thats all i had... i wasnt too patient with the sauce and added more flour towards the end instead of letting it thicken by itself... which was a mistake.. it turned out too thick.. and kinda turned jello-y but it was still good... very easy to make otherwise!!
This has been a family favorite of ours for years, only we used bacon instead of ham and I've always liked to make them bigger even if noone else did.
This recipe is very similar to my family's recipe. Only, instead of the ham gravy, my family puts sour cream on top of them.
Recipe is different and tasty, but it is time consuming to make. I am not sure I would make it again for that reason.
After I mixed all the wet ingredients I realized that the dry cottage cheese is actually farmers cheese. Cottage cheese is a no go for this recipie.
Scrumptious!! Brought me back childhood memories of making them with my Mom! Will make them again and again...and again!
Finally! This is how my grandma made them (we called them kaysnip). We served them with sour cream and breadcrumbs.
The recipe is very good and I tried it only on the recommendation of a good friend.
Well, I will be making these AGAIN! However, I will make a few changes but nothing ingredient wise. (Well, except I did use a block of farmer cheese grated and regular cottage cheese mixed 2/3 to 1/3 respectively because the Dry Cottage Cheese is not available here.) Four inch circles are too big. I will make the circles 3 inches max. The huge dumplings take up too much dough to the ratio of stuffing and I ran out. I will also be very careful not to overcook the dumplings because my first batch burst and a lot of the stuffing was lost. I think I will also add frozen peas to the gravy to give it more flavor and color. I am not a big fan of beige meals. Still, a really good meal!
