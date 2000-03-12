Mexican Coffee

4.8
6 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mexican coffee is almost the same as Irish coffee, except it uses Mexican liqueurs.

Recipe by suesue

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour sugar and hot water into a coffee mug. Stir in the coffee and liqueur, and then spoon whipped cream gently on top of the coffee.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 2.3mg; sodium 11.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022