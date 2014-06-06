Broccoli Mango Salad

The unique flavors of this salad blend to make a tasty dish. This salad is always a hit! We usually make it with light or fat-free ranch to keep it lower in fat.

By jen_luker

prep:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ranch dressing, orange juice, and horseradish in a bowl; mix well and set aside.

  • Toss together the chopped broccoli, cubed mango, cashews, and wedged onion in a salad bowl. Pour the dressing over the broccoli mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate at least 4 hours. Add the drained oranges to the salad just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 4.2mg; sodium 229.6mg. Full Nutrition
