Broccoli Mango Salad

After sitting in my recipe box for 3 years, I'm glad I finally got around to making this salad. I halved the recipe as DH usually isn't fond of raw broccoli. After his second helping, he commented how good this salad is because of the mango in it. Never knew he liked mango so much. In fact, I don't think I've ever seen him eat mango in 27 years! The salad was good, but I had to play around with the dressing a bit. Even with the horseradish, there just wasn't enough zip. I added some salt and pepper and a bit more horseradish and a little slaw dressing mix. This seemed to do the trick. I had fresh clementines on hand, so I used that in place of the canned mandarin orange. A tasty salad that will be a nice addition to summer meals. It is different than any salad I've seen at gatherings - and I like different.