Broccoli Mango Salad
The unique flavors of this salad blend to make a tasty dish. This salad is always a hit! We usually make it with light or fat-free ranch to keep it lower in fat.
This is absolutely delicious! It should be called Mango-Bango-Broccoli Rocks! What a great flavor combination. I think the dressing is a great addition to any salad, and as another reviewer noted, you can sub the crunch. I used rough chopped broccoli florettes, and fresh chopped mango and navel orange segments instead of canned mandarin oranges -- didn't have cashews, but substituted a trail-mix of toasted almonds & sunflower seeds and the crunch held up well. The mango just adds the perfect balance that the oranges alone wouldn't do. Also, didn't have 4 hours to wait & chilled for only 2 hours, so added just a little more ranch -- and it was fantastic! Thanks Jen!
Eh, it was ok. I made it according to the recipe, but it just seemed like it was missing something.
I was intrigued by the unusual ingredients in this recipe and skeptical that it would work. Well, it did! This is a visually beautiful broccoli salad and tastes good as well. The horseradish is subtle and adds interest to the dressing. I did not use all the dressing and less onion than called for. I also added the cashews just before serving so they would not get soft. After tasting the salad I felt it needed some kick so I added crushed red pepper flakes. Thanks for sharing jen.
Wow. Very good and very different. I love this dressing and the combination of ingredients and flavors work very well together. I switched out the oranges for a handful of dried cranberries, and toasted almonds for the cashews. This goes into my favorite file. Thanks for sharing!
This was fantastic. A great cool salad for the summer. The cashew nut and oranges complimented each other. I used chopped mango in this instead of cubes so we didn't get just a bite of mango. I also like the kick of the horseradish.
I made this salad and it wad really good. I think next time I may use less ranch dressing because it turned out a little saucy. But still, a delicious summer salad.
LOVE IT!!!!! There really is not to much more to say then that. In the favorites for sure.
Your Note| Edit I did the best with what I had in the house, and it was great. I didn't have, and don't like, ranch; so I used blue cheese instead. I used a white onion in place of the red one. Almonds intead of cashews (but I do think cashews would be better). ~r.
I had to try this because the ingredients were such an unusual combination. Plus, we have tons of mango in the freezer from our tree. It was surprisingly good! Flavors combined really well. Not something I would make often, as I really don't love raw broccoli, but it was a good recipe.
I really wanted to like this, because I love the combination of fruits and veggies, but the dressing is odd. The horseradish ruins it. 2 stars for the interesting veg/fruit combo.
Great flavor combos! It's so colorful that it totally perks up an otherwise a dreary, comfort food, winter dinner (or lunch). I prefer creamy horseradish so I used that instead of prepared and subsequently used one less tablespoon of the lite ranch dressing. Also, I added some extra cashews at the same time as I added the mandarin orange slices. Yummy!
This is a great recipe for summer. I used hot mustard instead of horseradish. Really refreshing with just the right amount of sweetness
After sitting in my recipe box for 3 years, I'm glad I finally got around to making this salad. I halved the recipe as DH usually isn't fond of raw broccoli. After his second helping, he commented how good this salad is because of the mango in it. Never knew he liked mango so much. In fact, I don't think I've ever seen him eat mango in 27 years! The salad was good, but I had to play around with the dressing a bit. Even with the horseradish, there just wasn't enough zip. I added some salt and pepper and a bit more horseradish and a little slaw dressing mix. This seemed to do the trick. I had fresh clementines on hand, so I used that in place of the canned mandarin orange. A tasty salad that will be a nice addition to summer meals. It is different than any salad I've seen at gatherings - and I like different.
great summer recipe! my guests loved it.
It is Absolutely Awesome!!! Although the prep time took me a bit longer than 20 minutes...more like an hour and 20 minutes...guess I am just rreeaallllly ssllow! can't wait to serve it!! DJMICK in PA
I never comment on a recipe but I have to say this one was AMAZING. I made it exactly as it states but I didn't have low fat ranch. I used the regular ranch. The addition of the horseradish was just so GOOD! I could not stop eating it!
Made this and took it to a BBQ / Smorgasbord last summer, and it disappeared in a few minutes. A real hit! I left out the horseradish because several in my crowd don't like it. Was fab without it... It's a staple in my salad recipe collection now.
Saved the day - on Thanksgiving we mistakenly used three essential ingredients for another broccoli salad and saw this. We had to change it slightly since we didn't have some ingredients on hand - but the base was there and outstanding. We carmelized walnuts, used green apples and clementines, red onion, and used the dressing exactly as written. Good stuff - we had nothing left!
Great w/coconut shrimp
I omitted some ingredients( horseradish and cashews) only because it was late and I didn't have them in my kitchen. I used two mangoes and two cans of mandarin oranges with juices and added raisins. I also added 1/4 c of sugar. It tastes like a healthy dessert. Thanks for recipe!
Instead of using horse radish I used hummus for a yummy added kick. I used half of the ranch dressing amount and added yogurt in. Which gave it a good flavoring. I used celery instead of onions.
Great salad! I had to sub canned mango& papaya& a fresh pear for the mango since that's what I had. I would make it next time without the mandarin oranges but my husband loved those oranges in it. Will definitely make it again, probably for Easter.
My BF thought the bitterness of the raw broccoli and the sweet fruit didn't work together. I thought the ranch and horseradish flavors got lost after chilling.
Won’t make again
It's alright
Just ok
Wonderful blend of palate pleasing flavors. I left the horseradish out.(not a fan). I used a naval orange. This was a really enjoyable appetizer.
This salad was really good. There was not much to my mango, so I threw in some leftover dried cranberries in addition, and it was good. Also as some suggested, I added some crushed red pepper to the dressing. I would say the dried cranberries even made the dish.
Excellent! A perfect complement to a rather plain beef roast. We plan to add more horseradish next time to suit our tastes.
My husband, who is not really a salad fan, had two servings of this salad. It's January right now (and cold) and he said it would be perfect on a hot summer day but pretty darn good right now! Next time I will add the cashews with the orange sections just before serving so they don't get soft.
This was stupid good. The dressing with the unique flavors of the red onion, mandarins, and mango are what made this salad!