Mu Shu Pork

Rating: 4.13 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a great dish that I always order whenever I go to Chinese restaurants--and wanted to try making myself. I combined and modified several authentic recipes that I found elsewhere and this is what I came up with. Present as pre-made wraps or have everyone make their own--just don't forget the hoisin sauce, it absolutely makes the dish!

By Lindsay

prep:
40 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of white wine, 1 teaspoon of sesame oil, and 2 teaspoons of cornstarch in a non-reactive bowl, and stir until smooth. Stir the pork strips into the marinade until thoroughly coated, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Pour hot water over the shiitake mushrooms in a bowl, and allow to soften for 15 to 20 minutes. Drain, pat dry, remove any hard stem pieces, and finely chop the mushrooms. Combine the mushrooms, green onions, garlic, and ginger in a bowl, and set aside.

  • Remove the leaves from the Napa cabbage, and tear the green leafy portions from the central stalks of the leaves. Slice the stalks the long way into thin slices, then cut them into 1-inch pieces. Finely chop the green leafy portions, and set aside the sliced stems and chopped leaves in separate bowls.

  • In a small bowl, stir together 3 tablespoons of soy sauce, 3 tablespoons of white wine, 1/2 teaspoon of cornstarch, sugar, and ground black pepper. Set the mixture aside.

  • Heat vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon of sesame oil in a wok over medium-high heat, and cook and stir the marinated pork until cooked through, no longer pink, and the edges have begun to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove the pork to a bowl.

  • Pour the beaten eggs into the hot wok, adding more vegetable oil if necessary, and cook and stir until the eggs are scrambled, firm, and well-broken up, about 2 minutes. Stir in the mushroom mixture, and cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes; then stir in the Napa cabbage stem pieces. Cook and stir until the stem pieces are hot but still crunchy, about 1 minute, and then add the chopped cabbage leaves. Pour in 2 tablespoons of white wine, cook and stir the mixture until hot, about 1 more minute, then mix in the cooked pork and the reserved cornstarch mixture. Stir everything together until slightly thickened and hot, about 2 minutes.

  • Mix the hoisin sauce, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon of sesame oil in a small bowl until thoroughly combined. To serve, spread about 1 tablespoon of hoisin mixture on each pancake, top with about 1/2 cup of the pork mixture, roll, and serve.

Cook's Note:

Look for frozen thin Chinese pancakes (sometimes called Mandarin pancakes, duck pancakes, or moo shu pancakes) at Asian grocery stores, or substitute small flour tortillas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 53g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 1244.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (21)

mrsyaki
Rating: 1 stars
05/20/2011
I really wanted to like this.. unfortunately it tasted extremely plain despite the ingredients. sorry. no one in my family of 5 cared for it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Christa
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2010
I love mu shu and this really hit the spot for me. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(15)
dladkins
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2010
Great dish! I made it vegetarian by replacing the pork with tofu sliced in 1 inch strips and by not using the egg. Great recipe. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Bibliophile
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2010
this turned out really well. I made a few adjustments using chow mein noodles in place of the pancakes and only adding a little bit of hoisin sauce when I tossed the meat mix and noodles together. My only complaint is that it was a bit salty so I may cut down on the soy sauce a bit. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Barbara
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2012
I thought this recipe was great. I used rice spring roll wrappers and plum sauce. The wrappers and plum sauce are found at any Asian market or on Amazon, or other places online and very easy to find. I have to be gluten free so I make my own Amerasian food so I get a variety of all the good stuff, and this is good! Read More
Helpful
(5)
mrsyaki
Rating: 1 stars
05/19/2011
I really wanted to like this.. unfortunately it tasted extremely plain despite the ingredients. sorry. no one in my family of 5 cared for it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Rcarr01
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2015
This makes a great, quick at home Asian dish that the family likes. Changes: I used pre-packaged slaw mix, leftover chicken or pork, any mushroom mostly for texture rather than flavor and flour wraps instead of pancakes. Don't skip the green onions and add extra ginger. Definitely spread the hoisin all over the wraps, as this is what gives the dish its flavor. If you like spice, add sriracha or cayenne powder. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
07/06/2011
Well here is another case where I didn't see the reviews and as it turns out it didn't matter. The other one I am referring to is one that had not so favorable reviews and I loved the dish....this one has pretty good ones and ended up something I wasn't impressed with. There is a bunch of steps the egg provided an odd texture and the mushrooms were chopped and MIGHT have given the dish some flavor but got lost in the dish to me. I could not find the Chinese pancakes and used the chow mein noodles as others suggested and that was fine but the sauce was like a thick tar that didn't distribute flavor to the overall dish but was confined to wherever you dabbed it on. The pork was mighty tender but that is the only thing that stood out to me. Sorry but I will not be making again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Becky in Texas
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2016
This was really tasty. However another reviewer had suggested using spring roll wrappers as the pancakes which we tried and found they don't really work with a hot filling. We ended up just putting the mu shu on rice. Read More
Helpful
(2)
mel.t
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2017
Easy to make and yummy Read More
Helpful
(1)
