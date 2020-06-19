Mu Shu Pork

1 of 21

Rating: 5 stars I love mu shu and this really hit the spot for me. Yum!

Rating: 5 stars Great dish! I made it vegetarian by replacing the pork with tofu sliced in 1 inch strips and by not using the egg. Great recipe. Thank you.

Rating: 4 stars this turned out really well. I made a few adjustments using chow mein noodles in place of the pancakes and only adding a little bit of hoisin sauce when I tossed the meat mix and noodles together. My only complaint is that it was a bit salty so I may cut down on the soy sauce a bit.

Rating: 5 stars I thought this recipe was great. I used rice spring roll wrappers and plum sauce. The wrappers and plum sauce are found at any Asian market or on Amazon, or other places online and very easy to find. I have to be gluten free so I make my own Amerasian food so I get a variety of all the good stuff, and this is good!

Rating: 1 stars I really wanted to like this.. unfortunately it tasted extremely plain despite the ingredients. sorry. no one in my family of 5 cared for it.

Rating: 4 stars This makes a great, quick at home Asian dish that the family likes. Changes: I used pre-packaged slaw mix, leftover chicken or pork, any mushroom mostly for texture rather than flavor and flour wraps instead of pancakes. Don't skip the green onions and add extra ginger. Definitely spread the hoisin all over the wraps, as this is what gives the dish its flavor. If you like spice, add sriracha or cayenne powder.

Rating: 3 stars Well here is another case where I didn't see the reviews and as it turns out it didn't matter. The other one I am referring to is one that had not so favorable reviews and I loved the dish....this one has pretty good ones and ended up something I wasn't impressed with. There is a bunch of steps the egg provided an odd texture and the mushrooms were chopped and MIGHT have given the dish some flavor but got lost in the dish to me. I could not find the Chinese pancakes and used the chow mein noodles as others suggested and that was fine but the sauce was like a thick tar that didn't distribute flavor to the overall dish but was confined to wherever you dabbed it on. The pork was mighty tender but that is the only thing that stood out to me. Sorry but I will not be making again.

Rating: 4 stars This was really tasty. However another reviewer had suggested using spring roll wrappers as the pancakes which we tried and found they don't really work with a hot filling. We ended up just putting the mu shu on rice.