Ice Box Fruitcake

70 Ratings
  • 5 57
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

I don't know if this is a regional dish or what ... but NO ONE I talk to seems to have ever heard of it except the people in my family... and most people act like it's sooooo ODD ... but it's really yummy and it's really simple common ingredients ...

By Elaine Harper

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch ring
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the pecans, raisins, walnuts, cherries, condensed milk and vanilla wafers. Dough will be very thick, you will need to use your hands.

    Advertisement

  • Form dough into a ring shape on top of a dinner plate. Wrap in many layers of plastic wrap and/or aluminum foil. Allow to age in the refrigerator for at least a week. The flavors will have a chance to blend and all of the milk will be absorbed into the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 9.5mg; sodium 110.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022