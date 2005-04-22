Ice Box Fruitcake

This must be a Southern thing. I am from Georgia and my mom made it and her mom made it. We have a few variations. One, we use a LOT of nuts (pecans are our preference) and not much fruit. We use the candied fruit. Also, we use graham crackers, but I may try the sugar free vanilla wafers. We have also used Marshmallow cream instead of sweetened condensed milk. Both work equally well. We always make them the week after Thanksgiving and keep in the fridge until Christmas time. It seems to be better when it has time for the flavors to mix. We usually wrap one large cake for Christmas and then the rest we wrap in individual rolls.about the size of a pound of sausage. This keeps a long time in the fridge. We always make at least double this recipe. This is the only fruitcake I will eat and I have converted many people that "hated" fruitcake to asking for this every year!