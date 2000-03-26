Anniversary Chicken II
Chicken breasts browned and baked with soy, Parmesan cheese and a bacon/onion mixture. Simply delicious!
Chicken breasts browned and baked with soy, Parmesan cheese and a bacon/onion mixture. Simply delicious!
Just a quick note, due to restrictions on using "name brands" the recipe as listed is a little misleading. I use a very popular soy based gourmet cooking sauce(that cannot be named) that is very close to teriyaki sauce (but more thicker) in this recipe. If you use regular soy sauce, this recipe will be too salty. Happy Cooking - DanielleRead More
I'm only giving this recipe 3 stars, not because it didn't taste GREAT, but because of the saltiness of it. Even after reducing the bacon to 1/2 pound and using low sodium soy sauce, I kept waking up all night after eating this with a really dry mouth. Strange, it didn't taste all that salty, but it is! Maybe I'm just sensitive to it. It really is a nice mix of flavors, so if the sodium doesn't bother you - Go for it!Read More
Just a quick note, due to restrictions on using "name brands" the recipe as listed is a little misleading. I use a very popular soy based gourmet cooking sauce(that cannot be named) that is very close to teriyaki sauce (but more thicker) in this recipe. If you use regular soy sauce, this recipe will be too salty. Happy Cooking - Danielle
This chicken dish turns out tender and succulent every time I make it. My husband ate THREE servings tonight. We love the savory bacon and rich blend of toppings. I prefer it to the "Anniversary Chicken I" recipe because it uses REAL bacon and white/yellow onion instead of green. Two suggestions: 1. It might not take 30 minutes to bake the chicken and you don't want to overdo and toughen this dish. 2. For those concerned about salt, you can use low sodium bacon and low sodium stir fry sauce. Also just drizzle the sauces on (you won't need a full cup of ranch dressing).
Definately worth cooking again, as the only complaint I got was in the color (everything is brown/beige). I assumed the soy sauce was supposed to be mixed with the ranch to make the 'cooking sauce', based on the order of the ingredients. From reading the other reviews about saltiness -- I didn't use all of the bacon (it seemed a bit excessive), and I didn't use 'lite' soy sauce ('lite' soy is usually saltier than dark [superior] soy, which is more sweet/higher calories... look at the labels in the store)
I did as others suggested: used teriyaki sauce instead of soy, reduced the bacon by half, chopped it up & used low sodium as well, reduced the parmesan to 3/4 c., reduced the ranch by half, and added 3/4 t. of minced garlic to the sauteed onions. Will make again and again. Thanks for the recipe and suggestions of others!
Excellent dish....I used mild cheddar instead of parmesan, used Bone-in chicken breast instead of boneless and less soy sauce than requested. I think adding mushrooms to the bacon/onion mixture would be good also.
OK...so I have been making this dish for a while and I LOVE it. I do have to make a comment on some of the additional reviews - the reason the dish is SO salty is because you are all using soy sauce...you use stir fry sauce...which is in the same aisle at the store...try the recipe again, with the correct sauce and I bet you'll just love it!!
I'm only giving this recipe 3 stars, not because it didn't taste GREAT, but because of the saltiness of it. Even after reducing the bacon to 1/2 pound and using low sodium soy sauce, I kept waking up all night after eating this with a really dry mouth. Strange, it didn't taste all that salty, but it is! Maybe I'm just sensitive to it. It really is a nice mix of flavors, so if the sodium doesn't bother you - Go for it!
This is an okay recipe, but after the rave reviews, I was expecting something spectacular. It was good, but it took a while to make, and the clean-up was really messy. The end result was just not worth all the work. I don't mind working really hard over a dish, but the results need to be pretty fabulous to jusify it! :)
This recipe was great! My entire family loved it. I did do a few things different. 1)I used less soy sauce than called for. 2) I only used half the bacon called for - about 7 slices- and chopped the bacon up. 3) I added a half teaspoon minced garlic to the onion bacon mixture 4)I only had one boneless breast and six drumsticks -my cooking time increased to about an hour with the drumsticks - but they were absolutely fabulous! 5) I used a little less parmesan cheese - about 3/4 cup. Overall - my family loved this - and I think that the drumsticks turned out better than the boneless because they did not soak up as much of the salt in this dish.
Pleasantly strange mix of flavors!
I made this recipe for two so I winged the measurements. We loved the flavor of the parmesan cheese and bacon/onion mixture but be careful not to use too much soy or it will be too salty. I will be making this again with a few adjustments.
This was very, very good. It really had good flavor. I also used less soy sauce and bacon to cut down on saltiness. My husband asked me to make it again 2 nights later. Excellent recipe, thanks!
This hit the spot...using no fat dressing and low sodium bacon and soy helped cut down on saltyness.
Good, but very very rich. Anniversary chicken is much easier, and in my opinion better.
Was rather tasty... even my fussy daughter enjoyed. The key is to find a soy-based cooking sauce that is not too salty.... definately will make again
We loved this! I used less soy sauce than was called for, and didn't find the recipe too salty at all. Also I used fat-free ranch dressing to lower the fat content.
I made this dish tonight for my picky husband and my 2 and 4 year old daughters....they all loved it!! I could not get believe how tender the chicken turned out!! Great recipe!
My husband and I really enjoyed this dish. We thought that it might even be better with capers. I'll try that next time. My kids didn't get as big a thrill out of it as we "adults" did.
This is my 2nd time making this dish. My family really loves it (because of the bacon topping, I know!) It's a great mix of flavors which I never would have thought to combine. I "marinate" the chicken in the stir-fry (ie, soy) sauce and transfer it to the baking dish without browningpart-cooking it, and this works fine, too.
This dish was good, but SO rich. It was just too heavy for me.
At first glance, you would think this recipe has too many flavors going on. Wrong....the blend of flavors for this recipe is great. However, make sure you use stir-fry sauce and not soy sauce as the soy is too salty and not thick enough. As for measuring ingredients, I just put the chicken in the pan and pour enough to coat the chicken. You can also limit how much cheese you use and it still comes out fabulous. My in-laws LOVE this recipe and they are always asking me to make it for them.
Too greasy.
Great taste combinations. Easy to make but the directons do not mention the soy sauce. I browned the chicken breats with it.
fixed it a lot and noone has ever not LOVED IT!!!
I used the exact recipe provided and for stir fry sauce i used soy sauce. YUM!! Everyone loved it!
Simply delicious...without a doubt!
I found this to be a little too rich for my taste, but my husband loved it so much!! I served it when he had his boss over and they raved about it forever!
i would try to chop the chicken into cubes 1st then put it all together
I will make this again!
I WAS HESITANT ABOUT THE TASTE COMBO AND I WAS RIGHT, THESE TATSES DO NOT GO TOGETHER. IT WAS ALSO DIFFICULT TO MAKE.
Teriffic flavor using ingredients already found in my fridge! Delicious aroma... Husband gave it a 10!!!
Easy and fantastic tasting.
directions a little confusing but dish great. The kids even loved it.
Awesome!
This is our "flavor of the week" chicken recipe. You will really enjoy the taste and it's easy to do. Thanks for sharing.
Danielle I have to admit after reading this and the ingriedents I thought what inthe world is this lady thinking...lol. I am a big review reader and almost everytime if the reviews are good I will make the dish. This was the oddest combination of flavors that was so good. I did as others suggested as well reducing everything to low sodium but I love bacon and used all that you required. Oh and I used very little soy sauce. (just not a fan of soy sauce). Keep it rockin and thanx for the recipe.
I made this recipe tonight and we all thought it was awesome. The combo of flavors seemed different and we were looking for something different. It hit the spot. I may try this next time with Teriyaki and less Ranch dressing. Great recipe, thanks!
This recipe was delicious and was a big hit with my guests. I was a bit worried as I was making it that the flavours of the stir fry sauce and ranch would not blend, but it worked out well, and it was even better with the bacon in bits not whole!
A little salty, and completely unhealthy, but good comfort food :)
This recipe was delicious! My family raved! A suggestion although not a complaint: I might use less bacon next time, or crumble it instead of whole slices. It just kind of got to be too much bacon. But it was great and we will definetly have it again!
It was tasty and the group enjoyed the flavor, but it is rich as heck and I thought a bit salty. Check out the calories and sodium, both quite high for most diets today.
My family ate this up! Great recipe...we liked it with more soy sauce. Definately a keeper!
We all had stomach aches after eating this! The first few bites were tasty, but it was much too salty. Too many strong flavors.
Used teriyaki sauce instead of soya, and used pre-grated double cheddar. The only thing I think I might do is decrease the amount of teryaki sauce. Also I drained the bacon grease half way through so it only used half the grease of a full pound. I put cheddar on like recipe called for and then on top of the whole dish. It was delicious, my roommate actually asked to take some to work the next day and he's pretty picky
Although this recipe did take a bit longer to make than I expected (mainly due to frying the bacon), it was worth it. We really liked it. I was looking for a way to use bacon, and this was unique. The recipe seemed like it was going to be too rich, so I used less soy, less Ranch dressing, less parmesan and only 3/4 lb. of bacon (cut up) and it was plenty moist and still very tasty. Also, I cut up the leftovers and put them in a wrap with lettuce and tomatoes and they were great!
This is great! Made a few changes to the recipe that really put it over the top. I followed the recipe exactly, except I only used two chicken breasts (cooked for two people), which I cut into smaller pieces. While the chicken cooked, I made 2 cups of rice which we served the chicken mixture on top of. Mixing all of the ingredients together with the rice made it a lot tastier than if I had left the chicken on the side.
These were great and hubby and daughter ate all of them up really fast. We love bacon so this one fits right in with us. Made to the tee. Thanks dms036 for an aewsome recipe!
I made this with my aunt. It's delicious
SOOOO GOOD!!!!!!!
This was the BEST chicken recipe I have ever made. Instead of ranch dressing, which I didn't have on hand, I used sour cream and mixed some garlic and herb salt into it, sort of like a dip. It tasted wonderful! It made a little thicker sauce, so I am going to make it all the time with the sour cream instead of the ranch. I recommend this highly!!!
I made a few changes - I used smaller pieces of chicken so the cooking process didn't take so long, and I used teriyaki sauce for the base. I also used a bacon-flavored ranch dressing (yum!) Like some of the other reviewers, I wasn't sold on the first bite. It's the next morning, though, and I'm still thinking about the taste. I'm even eyeing the supplies I still have and honestly thinking about making it again tonight!
Odd mixture of ingredients but very tasty. I only had bone-in (was too tired to remove bone) and they came out very good. I think they would absorbed more flavor if they were boneless. A keeper!
this is a great start to make this to everyone's liking. I added diced bell peppers with the onions and seasoned the chicken with garlic powder, and left off the parmesan cheese to bake until the last few minutes. I did mix the parmesan with enough mayo and parsley flakes to broil a great topping that added that kick it needed. Thanks for sharing this!
This is a great recipe! I've made it twice and will definitely make it again in the future.
The chicken was pretty good. Cleaning the pan was awful and i used plently of nonstick. It took longer than I expected to make it.
I was a little skeptical about this recipe after reading the ingredients- it just sounded weird! But somehow the different sauces come together and made a wonderful dish! My husband was complimenting my cooking the entire dinner!
Oh my yumm!!!
The family LOVED this! Very different & interesting combination of flavors. Next time I will only use half the bacon,I'm sure it will be just as good. Thanks!
I've been making this one for a couple of years now! Always "Wows" the company! I don't think I measure anything, so don't feel obligated to use all of the sauces. Great to make ahead of time as well!
Very salty - I would recommend cutting the soy or the cheese down a little to eliminate some of the salty taste. Otherwise it made a beautiful sauce that went well with creamed potatoes.
This recipe is good for people who are on the low carb diet. Soy sauce is less carbs than teriyaki. Tastes great too!
hmmmm.....interesting!?!?! It wasn't really good, but it wasn't really bad. My husband liked it. My kids scraped of the stuff and ate the chicken part without complaining. Served with white rice which cut some of the saltiness. Definately something different, I might make it again.
the chicken stayed moist and juicy--and the bacon added a great flavor--my family loved it. will make it again!!
this is the best chicken I have ever made. I have shared it with everyone I know and they all agree, it is the greatest chicken recipe in the world!!!
looking at the ingredients, i was wary.. but i made it and my roommate and i loved it. as others suggested, i used low sodium teriyaki sauce, and also fat free ranch dressing. i think next time, i will add some more bacon, since i only put two pieces on each breast and felt like it needed at least one more. i will also try using cheddar cheese instead of parmesan! great recipe!
This recipe is very simple and delicious. I am not sure what the secret sauce is, in lieu of the soy sauce. I used less soy than recommended based on the reviews here and it was just delicious. I have shared this recipe with my friends.
Such a great combination of flavors. This is a new regular at my house! And GREAT for those on the Atkin's diet!
I have made this dish twice now and I must say, it is the best chicken entree I have ever made and I will make over and over again. My guests raved about its flavor. This dish is nicely complimented with penne in pesto sauce and asparagus. Thank you for this delightful recipe!
I'm sorry but this was just not good at all. The flavors were weird to say the least. I made sure to use the stir fry sauce not soy but that with the over powering parmasean cheese was too much. I can't believe it has gotten such high reviews. I was queasy for a day after eating this.
easy to make, tasted great
The flavor was good, but you don't need as much of the sauces as directed. I only made 4 chicken breast halves, so I used about 1/4 cup of soy sauce and I only used enough ranch and parmesan cheese to cover the chicken. I will make this again, but it isn't a favorite.
I loved this recipe!! Not exactly a healthy dish, but well worth it. I used less than half of the recommended ranch dressing because I ran out, but it was still very good. I also used bottled stir-fry sauce which is basically teriyaki sauce as opposed to the soy sauce recommended in earlier reviews. My boyfriend said this is the best chicken I've ever made! Definitely a keeper.
I made this exactly as the recipe states and it is very good! It's something different to do with chicken and it tastes great!
Very good. A little bit salty, but will just put less soy this time.
I made this last night.I was looking for something different to do with chicken.I found it!I followed the recipe and it was juicy and delicious.My husband and 2 teenagers raved about it.The kids usually complain about everthing I cook...LOL.I served it with a salad and crunchy bread.
My boyfriend loved this stuff! Great recipe! Thanks!
My family says it's the best chicken they have ever eaten!
My Husband loved this, I thought it was a bit salty but we will definetly be making this again.
Made it as the directions stated. Crumbled up the bacon, used stir fry sauce. Everyone liked it! Even the picky eaters.
very good, richer than I am used to. I like that it makes it's own gravy.
This chicken was awesome! We didn't have any stir fry sauce on hand so we used teriyaki sauce and it turned out great. Will definitely make this again!
Family didn't care for this all that much. Will not make again though it was easy to put together.
I was intrigued by the ingredients and so gave this a try a couple of weeks ago. I cheated and used pre-cooked bacon. I didn't measure too precisely but it all turned out great. I am making it again tonight to use up the left over bacon and bottled sauce.
The only reason I rated this recipe so low is that there is no place for the stir fry sauce, it dosn't match with any of the other flavors. I will make again but omit the soy sauce. The topping was geat the chicken was juicy and it was easy to make.
Very easy and tasty...but so bad for you...a lot of fat.
Very Tasty! We All Loved It!
Added mushrooms to the mix. Instead of soy sauce used dry stir-fry sauce packet (just added some water) I did butterfly the breasts.
This was one of the first recipes I made my now husband when we started dating a little over a year ago. He absolutely LOVES it and so do I! It's a very easy meal to make which is important since I'm in nursing school full-time. I cut down the bacon to 1/2 lb to help lower the fat and it retains the great flavor. Definitely a keeper!
This is fabulous! Highly recommend it! I use a teriyaki marinade and it is not too salty.
This recipe was very quick and easy. It was also VERY Yummy! My husband and I LOVED it!! To avoid too much grease, I used a 1/2 Tablespoon of real bacon bits and a teaspoon of garlic pieces on each chicken breast instead of the onion and bacon mixture the recipe called for. This is an EXCELLENT Recipe! Thank you!! :o)
I loved this chicken! The only reason I am not giving it five stars is because it was too salty for my husband. But my little boy gobbled it up and so did I. Next time I will use low sodium soy and bacon
This is fabulous. I used half the bacon, but I did brown the chicken in the drippings after the onion was cooked. And I used teriyaki sauce instead of stir-fry sauce. I can't wait to serve this to guests!
Directions a bit odd, but it was pretty good.
My husband's favorite!
This was very tasty and easy to prepare. I had all the ingredients on hand. Thanks for the recipe.
Has become a family favorite!
Excellent recipe when made with 'stir fry sauce' as per recipe (does NOT say soy sauce). I used 1/3 of the bacon, low fat ranch for healthier version. Also used chicken tenders. Leftovers wonderful cold in wrap next day! Will add to my favorites.
It sounds like a strange combo, but tastes amazing! Easy to prepare. My mom even asked for the recipe.
This was okay, but the sauce was very rich. Don't think I will be adding it to my regular rotation.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections