Anniversary Chicken II

4.3
137 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 39
  • 3 15
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

Chicken breasts browned and baked with soy, Parmesan cheese and a bacon/onion mixture. Simply delicious!

Recipe by Danielle Stafford

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large skillet to medium heat and fry bacon until crisp. Drain and pat dry with paper towels; set aside. In the same skillet, saute onion in bacon fat until tender. Add to bacon and set aside.

  • In a separate large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat and brown chicken breasts. Place browned chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish; pour stir-fry sauce over chicken, then spoon salad dressing onto each breast. Sprinkle with cheese, and top with the bacon mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
795 calories; protein 41.9g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 64.4g; cholesterol 142.5mg; sodium 1477.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022