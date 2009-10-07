Chocolate Chiffon Squares
This is a chocolate lovers dream. Chocolate cake squares poured with chocolate and sprinkled with nuts.
This is a chocolate lovers dream. Chocolate cake squares poured with chocolate and sprinkled with nuts.
I made these three times in a week! Everywhere I went people devoured them! Yum. Definately make them in a jelly roll pan. If you use a 9x13 it's more like cake - which isn't necessarily a bad thing, if you want cake. Either way, these are light, chewy and delicious!Read More
Terrible. Not chocolatey enough and too sweet. If you like marshmallow cream puff cool whip parade, chances are good you'll like this.Read More
I made these three times in a week! Everywhere I went people devoured them! Yum. Definately make them in a jelly roll pan. If you use a 9x13 it's more like cake - which isn't necessarily a bad thing, if you want cake. Either way, these are light, chewy and delicious!
I am only rating the frosting, as I was only looking for a frosting when looking at the recipe. I usually never put frosting on brownies, but wanted to this time. And it was GREAT! I used powdered sugar instead because I like a creamy, not grainy, frosting. I will definitely make it again!
Great! These tasted a lot like my Grandma's homemade chocolate sheet cake, but made flat bars. Thanks for the recipe!
Terrible. Not chocolatey enough and too sweet. If you like marshmallow cream puff cool whip parade, chances are good you'll like this.
Terrible. Not chocolatey enough and too sweet. If you like marshmallow cream puff cool whip parade, chances are good you'll like this.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections