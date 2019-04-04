Colorful Homemade Playdough

A vibrant colored, fun play dough that your children can enjoy making, playing with, and eating! The soft drink mix gives it color and flavor!

Recipe by Stacy Child

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the water to a boil in a sauce pan; remove from heat and set aside.

  • Whisk together the flour, salt, cream of tartar, and soft drink mix in a large bowl; stir the vegetable oil into the flour mixture using a spoon, not a whisk. Pour the hot water into the bowl and continue stirring. When the dough is cool enough to handle, turn it onto a lightly-floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Store unused portions in refrigerator.

Cook's Note

You may want to wear rubber gloves while kneading.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 3.7g; sodium 12.1mg. Full Nutrition
