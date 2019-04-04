Colorful Homemade Playdough

FOLLOW RECIPE EXACTLY FOR TODDLERS/PRESCHOOLERS. I listened to the reviewers who added more flour to get the "right" consistency. If you add much more flour you'll have tough modeling clay. You want something really pliable and soft for little fingers. This recipe leaves you with the perfect consistency dough. Your child can build shapes and mold but very easily. I used three cups of flour and had to add about a tablespoon and a half more oil and about 1/4 cup more water to get it where I wanted it (probably back at the original recipe's result). Be sure to stick this in the freezer for a few minutes while you clean up from making it since it's far too hot for little ones to play with right away due to the boiling water you added. One reviewer mentioned she used food coloring. OMG!! I think that would stain clothes and fingers! Don't do that! The idea behind the coolaid is that it gives you the color and a nice scent without the stain factor of food coloring. Besides, food coloring is way more expensive. I was able to get 10 packets of coolaid from my local discount store for a buck -- and I had a 50 cent off coupon for ten packs (so I paid 50 cents). Oh - and when this recipe says "edible" she means this isn't the name brand stuff made in China with whatever they use. You know that if your kid eats this homemade stuff, you don't have to worry. This is not a replacement for your kid's afternoon snack!! Sheesh...
This was super easy to make and the kids had fun making it and playing with it, but if edible means that you won't die by eating a little bit then sure, edible... but EW - this stuff is definately not meant to be eaten!! I'm pretty sure store bought play dough tastes better than this stuff! Great recipe for fun but the word "edible" threw me off quite a bit.
FOLLOW RECIPE EXACTLY FOR TODDLERS/PRESCHOOLERS. I listened to the reviewers who added more flour to get the "right" consistency. If you add much more flour you'll have tough modeling clay. You want something really pliable and soft for little fingers. This recipe leaves you with the perfect consistency dough. Your child can build shapes and mold but very easily. I used three cups of flour and had to add about a tablespoon and a half more oil and about 1/4 cup more water to get it where I wanted it (probably back at the original recipe's result). Be sure to stick this in the freezer for a few minutes while you clean up from making it since it's far too hot for little ones to play with right away due to the boiling water you added. One reviewer mentioned she used food coloring. OMG!! I think that would stain clothes and fingers! Don't do that! The idea behind the coolaid is that it gives you the color and a nice scent without the stain factor of food coloring. Besides, food coloring is way more expensive. I was able to get 10 packets of coolaid from my local discount store for a buck -- and I had a 50 cent off coupon for ten packs (so I paid 50 cents). Oh - and when this recipe says "edible" she means this isn't the name brand stuff made in China with whatever they use. You know that if your kid eats this homemade stuff, you don't have to worry. This is not a replacement for your kid's afternoon snack!! Sheesh...
This was super easy to make and the kids had fun making it and playing with it, but if edible means that you won't die by eating a little bit then sure, edible... but EW - this stuff is definately not meant to be eaten!! I'm pretty sure store bought play dough tastes better than this stuff! Great recipe for fun but the word "edible" threw me off quite a bit.
I followed this recipe exact--I made no substitutions. I made this play-doh with my two boys and we had a blast playing with it after it was "ready". The kids and I loved how it smelled and we spent most of our morning making all kinds of fun things with the play-doh. SO fun.
I had to add lots of extra flour to make it the right texture, but it turned out to be the nicest, soft playdough! I omitted the kool-aid and then split a half batch into 4 balls and made different colors with food coloring. I'd say a half batch made the equivalent of 4 store bought playdough containers, so a full batch would make 8 containers....lots of playdough! Excellent recipe and we'll be making this lots. Make sure to mix the oil in really well before adding the water...i used my fingers to crumble it and it turned out great!
We halved the recipe and ended up with about a softball size amount of play dough. Followed the recipe with the exception of the flavored drink packets. All we had was gel food coloring and only did red, which turned it a pretty pink shade. This provided a good hour of fun for my kid. Thanks!!
I followed directions exactly and it is PERFECT. It reminds me of the old "silly putty". Of course you won't encourage children to eat it, but if they get curious it won't hurt them. Made this for a church craft and can't wait to do it with the grandkids. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I made a full batch of this play dough but I didnt have kool aid packets so I made it without then kneaded in food coloring until the shade was right. I split the ball of dough and made one blue and the other purple. I too kneaded in some extra flour until the consistancy was that of regular play dough. I pulled off a piece in order to tell. My 2 year old is just starting to explore play dough and this is a really nice recipe to do it with.
I have a home daycare and we made this as a little project and it was PERFECT!!! WAY better than the play-doh you can buy at the stores! I used food coloring instead of the koolaid and either way I wouldn't suggest eating it!
I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out great!! We used Tropical Punch Kool-Aid for the bright red color! My kids are playing with it as we speak!!! I will not allow them to eat this because of the amount of salt, but at least if they do eat it, I don't have to worry about anything! Thanks so much for sharing this great recipe!!
I added more flour, because it was a rainy day when making it and a lot of humidity was in the air. I also put in food color for bright colors in individual balls. My little one helped me make the recipe and together we created a work of art. :) I agree not for eating, but nice to know would be safe if perhaps a child ingests it. What I like most is the virtually no-cook approach. Will make again. Thanks!
Great, easy recipe. I followed the recipe, then as I was kneading I added more flour as needed for the texture I wanted. I made three batches and each one I added a different amount of flour. I only had one package of each Kool-Aid colour, so I don't think my colours were as vibrant as they would have been with two packages as stated in the recipe; I will try 2 packages next time. Over all great recipe. Note: edible means it is safe to eat if your child decides to try it... it is much better than if they were to eat the store bought kind... it isn't meant for a snack! I will definitely make this again, following the original recipe and adding flour as needed while kneading.
I've made this play dough for years. But, I've never used cream of tarter. Keep kneeding and then roll into ball and let cool. Store in a plastic bag. Perfect play dough every time. No, it doesn't taste could but is completely save if you little one trys.
This is a great recipe it turned out great and I love that is smells so good. I thought maybe my two year old would be more inclined to eat it for that reason but she doesn't seem to be. I did use quite a bit of flour while kneading but it only seemed to improve the texture. Thanks so much!
this is an awesome recipe! the texture is perfect and it smells great. however, next time i think i will cut the recipe in half because it made enough to fill a 2lb yogurt container... that's a whole lot of green play dough!
Followed the recipe exactly. Was worried at first that it was too wet/sticky but waited to add flour until after it cooled and was totally mixed in. It was perfect as is, I didn't need to add anything. My kids love playing with it. It is smooth and elastic and comes off things quickly. Also, you CAN eat it, but it is not MEANT to be eaten. Great recipe! thanks!
Made this for a 9 year old's birthday party today. Threw some glitter in and it was perfect for an Olaf birthday party. Not edible with the glitter, but who wants to eat it anyway. Easy enough that when my nephew was intrigued, we were able to quickly do another batch with little boys lined up at the kitchen counter to each make their own color. :)
Have made some like this for years. (for my 4 sons) I used the generic "flavor-aid" brand because it was cheaper and is all white powder colored until the water arrives and makes for "magic" play dough. LOL Excellent consistancy and lasts for-ev-er (till I threw it out). And I'm suprised no one has commented on the wonderful smell. That's an added bonus :o)
tried this for my 2 1/2 yr old. this was a different way of making it. In the past I've made it by cooking everything in the water. By adding the hot water to the flour mixture it turned out all lumpy and had to add a bit more flour and cream of tarter. I think it will be ok once I get all the lumps out though.
I made a 1/2 batch after reading some reviews and added food coloring paste (didn't have kool -aid). The color was pretty intense and I divided the half batch in three to have more color variety. Made it in the morning and my daughter is still playing with it now! Thanks for the recipe.
The recipe itself was great but we did have to end up adding more flour in order to make a good deal. For toddler fingers like I mentioned in another comment I could see why a softer deal would be nice but we were looking for something that would actually hold it shape. We did use food coloring instead of Kool-Aid packets and there wasn’t any problem with finger staining.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2022
Great recipe for little toddler hands!! I halved the recipe and had enough to make 3 colors (lemon lime: green, black cherry: red and blue raspberry: blue) for my 15 month old.
It’s definitely not tasty, which I feel like is a good thing bc it allowed her to put it in her mouth without me panicking, but made her realize play dough isn’t for eating. We used some toddler cookie cutters and a toddler knife sets to practice cutting, simple shapes, and colors!
Its a great recipe for my toddler. I didnt used coolaid as I do not want to encourage him to eat it. I followed everything else divided the recipe in 4 and used gel food coloring to dye it, I used gloves to avoid staining my hands while I mixed and knead it. It worked wonderfully. The colors r bright and lovely. Add ur extra flour when u knead it as needed till u reach the right consistency.
Easy recipe to make with the kids! We used food coloring since we didn’t have Kool Aid on hand, and no issues with staining so far. We also chilled it in the fridge for a few minutes after kneading which took care of any remaining stickiness.
While the recipe and instructions were simple, the end result was AWFUL. I made this with my young nieces in hopes of a fun activity and snack but the taste was beyond bad. Too salty and not sweet or appetizing.
Great base recipe. As a side note, you can add more oil to knead the color in (helps to minimize dye if you don't have gloves on hand, and if you over knead you can add some more flour. I didn't have koolaid so I used 6tsp orange jello and 2 tsp white grain sugar.
I made a half batch,currently sitting in the fridge. I used a packet of kool-aid (ice blue rasberry lemonade) smells good, My 3yr old can't wait to play with it.He keeps wandering around the fridge telling me its ready. It molded quite nicely.
My granddaughters and I made this, using my kitchenaid mixer, we left out the koolaid and used food color, this was fun and wonderful to make, then to play with then when they went home I made cut outs and dried them in the oven, thankyou for this wondeful recipe.
Perfect play dough. Perfect texture/consistency. I eliminated the kool-aid mix and used food coloring. There was enough to make four big clumps, each a different color. I stored it in a zip seal bag and it has remained soft and "playable" for a while now. This will now be my go-to recipe for play-dough.
This definitely works as play dough and I like knowing exactly what my kids are handling for hours vs the store bought version that smells like...well I have no idea, which is the problem. I didn't completely consider the amount of salt going into this before making it and figured "edible" meant safe for all of my kiddos to play with, including my 1 year old who is extremely likely to eat at least a portion of his. The amount of salt in this recipe is enough to actually be dangerous for a very young child to eat. That being said, I'd be pretty amazed if anyone, even an experimental 1 year old, took a bite and decided to have more as it is extremely salty but it is definitely worth mentioning. If you're looking for a toddler-safe play dough recipe maybe find one that doesn't have this salt content as a preservative. I was pleasantly surprised to find the salt content did not seem to dry out my hands even with all that kneading. We found the Kool Aid packets didn't all have as rich of a color as we'd expected. We made yellow (which gave no color), blue, pink, and orange (best color) and they tended to look fairly muted but are still pretty so it's fine. We also added some extra flour during the kneading stage as it was still slightly sticky. We put each color (1/2 batch worth) into 1.5 cup Tupperware containers so we can save and refrigerate to make them last as long as possible. Fun project just not my personal favorite recipe for toddler-safe "edible" play dough.
I consider myself a good cook and baker, and I followed this recipe to a T. Regardless of that fact, my playdoh turned out more like sticky, goopy oobleck than playdoh! I had to add more than 1 Cup of extra flour to get this playdoh to lose its sticky, runny consistency, and even threw a little more salt in. I can't figure out why mine turned out so differently, but everything was done exactly as recommended. After tweaking the dough for awhile, we ended up with your standard preschool class homemade, scented soft playdoh. This recipe was too much of a hassle for me to return to again, but we will enjoy the dough I created for awhile to come I am sure.
I had to add at least a half cup more flour than called for. The consistency was completely wrong. However, once the consistency was right, this play dough was perfect. The scent of the kool aid packets was great and my kids played with it for at least an hour. I’ll keep it in the fridge for later.
Makes great play dough. I use my kitchen-aid mixer to knead the dough. I do have to add quite a bit of flour to get the desired consistency.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2022
Great, easy recipe! I did add in a little bit more flour while mixing and kneading. I didn't knead very long tho, just until it felt like you could have fun with it. I made the whole batch as directed, then separated into 7 roughly 120g balls and kneaded in food coloring! So pretty, and fun!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.