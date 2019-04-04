Colorful Homemade Playdough

This definitely works as play dough and I like knowing exactly what my kids are handling for hours vs the store bought version that smells like...well I have no idea, which is the problem. I didn't completely consider the amount of salt going into this before making it and figured "edible" meant safe for all of my kiddos to play with, including my 1 year old who is extremely likely to eat at least a portion of his. The amount of salt in this recipe is enough to actually be dangerous for a very young child to eat. That being said, I'd be pretty amazed if anyone, even an experimental 1 year old, took a bite and decided to have more as it is extremely salty but it is definitely worth mentioning. If you're looking for a toddler-safe play dough recipe maybe find one that doesn't have this salt content as a preservative. I was pleasantly surprised to find the salt content did not seem to dry out my hands even with all that kneading. We found the Kool Aid packets didn't all have as rich of a color as we'd expected. We made yellow (which gave no color), blue, pink, and orange (best color) and they tended to look fairly muted but are still pretty so it's fine. We also added some extra flour during the kneading stage as it was still slightly sticky. We put each color (1/2 batch worth) into 1.5 cup Tupperware containers so we can save and refrigerate to make them last as long as possible. Fun project just not my personal favorite recipe for toddler-safe "edible" play dough.