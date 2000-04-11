Boiled Peanuts
Boiled peanuts make a delicious snack!
I like mine salty: the trick (to get the right flavor), is to boil them to the right consistancy, usually about 2 hours. Then, if you want them saltier, DO NOT add more salt and boil some more. Rather, let them sit in their brine as it cools. Every 20 minutes or so, taste one. When they are salty enough for you, drain them. (This means you don't have to taste hot peanuts, and they don't get too soggy. It also gets them saltier quicker.)Read More
add 5 tablespoons of cayenne,5 whole cloves of garlic and 6 whole dried red chiles ,then you have a real boiled peanut recipeRead More
The only thing this recipe lacks is a reminder to let the peanuts sink. You really must let them sit in the water until they sink for them to be really excellent. Also don't be afraid to put in some different spices. Bay leaf is very good in this recipe.
Boiled peanuts are the best. My dad has been making them for years. When we moved away from the south we had to learn how as they are not readily available everywhere. I was surprised how easy they are to make and you can put them in the crock pot as well, they take about 12 hours that way when cooked on high. I was excited to learn my dad recently introduced my daughter to them and she loves them. Make sure you use raw peanuts. We have tried with roasted and they do not work well.
peanuts came out great,i made about 5lbs,whats the best way to store them?
3 lb green peanuts. 1/2 cup salt. 1/4 cup cajun seasoning. 1 heaping tablespoon of cayenne. water. 8 quart pot. Rinse green peanuts in water several times. Cover green peanuts with water in the pot and turn up heat to high. Add salt, cajun seasoning, cayenne. Boil for three hours, check on them frequently, and stir. Add boiling water as needed. Allow to cool off in brine before draining. Don't drain them right away because they could dry out if you drain them when they're still piping. Let sit in pot until cool before you drain them..the longer they sit in the brine, the saltier/spicier they get. Can freeze uncooked green peanuts for up to three months before use. Thaw before boiling! Can freeze cooked boiled peanuts and throw them in a pot of boiling water when ready to eat!
An old southern tradition in my family, boiled peanuts are good when simmered for 2-3 hours. Make sure you use raw or green peanuts for this recipe!
After spending 20 yrs in Ga. then moving to Buffalo I couldn't find boiled peanuts anywhere here so decided totry making my own this recipe was easy and delicious
We loved this! Added some liquid crab boil for a kick and only cooked 2 lbs of the peanuts. Once they came to a good boil, I then transferred them to the crockpot and cooked on low overnight and all next day. They were perfect! Made hubby quite happy :)
Our family loves boiled peanuts. They taste so much better than the name sounds. To get a saltier taste, we used rock salt instead of plain salt. I recommend this recipe.
Yummy! The whole family loves this treat and I am glad that I can now make them myself. I added a bit more salt and some tabasco sauce which only added a bit more flavor. I will definitely be making this more. I think I will add some jalapenos and onions next time.
Been eating em since I was a kid, most everyone loves em in Hawaii, although lots of different preferences.Some salty/or not,soft/firm,juicy/dry, hot/cold, or with differents spices.I like mine salty,firm,juicy,cold with no additional spices.I typically use 2# raw peanuts, wash in cold H2O then fill to cover peanuts and bring to boil on high, when boiling reduce to med/high for 1 more hour(make sure there is always enough H2O to cover nuts and stir occasionally to even out cooking). At 1 hour add 6 oz. sea/rock salt and boil for another 30 min. After 30 min. turn off heat and let sit for 4-5 hours or until cool(this makes em more juicy, you can even put a plate over them to weigh them down, just make sure there is enough H2O to cover them). If you drain nuts while they are hot the steam evaporating will make them drier.
It nearly impossible to find green peanuts outside the deep south. I have found them in Chinese produce markets and have learned how to ask for them there-Sun Fa Sin!
I grew up a pnut farmer's daughter. I love them. I found a pressure cooker is GREAT for boiling peanuts. It only takes about 15 minutes of "jiggling" time. Then let it cool "without" water. this lets the salt get in the peanuts. I have just been cooking them this way a couple years and will never wait the 3 hours again. I use the salt ratio in this recipe and it works well. Remember the longer you let them sit in the salty water, the saltier they will become.
More water. More water. More water!
The trick to this recipe is to use a LARGE pot if you're going to do 5 pounds of peanuts. You won't have any fear of running out of water if they have plenty of water to begin with. I added 4 beef boullion cubes to the water to make it more rich. This yankee LOVES boiled peanuts!!!!
Great basic recipe to share a southern staple. You can spice it up however you want - I add Old Bay to mine. If you want to store them, you can actually just pop them into freezer bags and freeze them for quite some time. Just take them out and bring them up to temperature in a pot of boiling water and voila, ready to eat.
I like my boiled peanuts soft and these took forever to finish. Only had 2.5lbs of peanuts, so used a half cup of salt. Honestly, I think that was too much. I wasn't expecting it to be salty at all. Not with only half a cup, but it was. It probably helped that I cooked them for so long and then let them sit in the brine to cool though. I brought it to a boil, and turned it down to a simmer. I had to refill the pot about 6 times in the 7 hours it took for the peanuts to get to the texture that I desired. Next time, I'll reduce the salt just a bit more, and will probably add in other spices.
I boiled 2.5 lbs of peanuts and reduced the salt to a little less than 1/2 cup. The peanuts were too salty for me. After four to five boil and rinse cycles and the last one with some peanuts deshelled, the peanuts had only a slight hint of salt, which is the way I like it. Next time I will try with 1/8 cup of salt and other herbs or spices for a healthy low salt treat.
I love them right from the pot! The salty goodness is addicting! I like to taste test the boiled nuts before turning off the burner - these are not fussy so you won't ruin them. Nothing like standing at the kitchen sink eating fresh boiled peanuts with friends or family ...to be washed down with a cold beer of course!
Ahhh, good ole' boiled peanuts! Yum! This is another Yankee girl who loves them. The owner of the local produce market here told me to use green peanuts. Great recipe. **UPDATE** My source at the local produce market also told me that you can freeze uncooked green peanuts for up to three months before you boil them. I tried it and it turned out beautifully...I just made sure they were completely thawed before I boiled them.
Just great! I love boiled peanuts, but living in So. California, I just can't get them here! I have tried to make them before on the stovetop, and they just never turned out right. I did them in the slow cooker this time. After about 12 hours, I let them cool. They were just perfect! If you have never tried boiled peanuts, go right now and make these!
I am from the south and I love boiled peanuts. I have found that using a crock pot for boiling peanuts is great. It helps retain more of the water (you may still need to add a little). But you can just set it and only have check on it every hour or so.
I have never made boiled peanuts before and had only tried them once-hated them. My husband spent summers in SC as a kid and loved them. When I saw raw peanuts on sale figured I would give them a try. I put them in a crock pot on low and cooked overnight-thanks for that tip! My husband loves them and I don't mind them either because they are not all mushy like the ones I tried before. Will definitely make again!
Mine are boiling right now!!! Can't wait to eat them. For those of you living in UTAH... you can get them locally at Ocean Mart (Asian market) on 9000 S. 115 W. They are in the produce section. Just over $2/lb. Hopefully you haven't spend ridiculous amounts of time looking for them like I did.
Would give this more stars if I could. The only change I made was to add some crushed red peppers to give the peanuts some bite. Excellent!!!!
LOL! I laughed when I saw this recipe. I am from the midwest, and when I came to the deep south, you would see people set up on the side of the road selling "boiled peanuts". Never heard of it! So I decided to try it and thought they were the most disgusting thing I had ever tasted!!! I tried them a few years later, and they had not been boiled to the point of mush. I have since LOVED making them, even introducing my sister and brother-in-law, who live in Chicago, to them. They did not go over well. But I'll keep trying!!! :)
I am from the south and here boil "green" peanuts. They are raw but have not been dried. Raw peanuts are generally dried. You can only get green peanuts during the summer months here but it is well worth it. Boil time is much shorter with green peanuts than raw. Just my 2cent as I boil many pounds of peanuts a year!
I need some more practice but these were good.
I tried this recipe after trying it once with unsalted, roasted peanuts (my Alabama friend's version). The salt content and cook time are perfect, but I prefer the recipe with the roasted peanuts.
It a good recipe it just takes a lot of time and you have to watch it. I let the water boil out of it and burned the bottom layer of the peanuts.
YUM! These peanuts take me back to when I was a teenager and used to play softball in rural Georgia, and there would always be someone selling boiled peanuts at the softball fields. I'd indulge in them after the games, win or lose. I only used 1lb of peanuts and eye-balled the salt. Very easy and delicious!
Love boiled peanuts! I tried this using green peanuts in the slow cooker and it worked out great. My first attempt at this resulted in a "kitchen tragedy"..After boiling them for 3 hours on the stove, for some reason the steam did something to my over the stove microwave. Not sure what happened, but it never worked again.I have a new microwave over the stove now and have decided not to do any cooking that consist of long hours of boiling!
Really great, but I doubled the salt and only cooked the peanuts for 45 min- 1 hour. 3 hours is way too long. They would've been mushy and inedible.
Worked perfectly! I used 2 bags of peanuts (1 lb each) and 1 cup of kosher salt. Boiled for about 2 and a half hours!
I made half the serving of the listed recipe, which required 1/2 cup of salt. I had to use more salt, probably a total of 3/4 to 1 cup, and it still was not real salty, but it was the way I like mine. I also let mine boil longer. I then left them in the pot w/lid over night. They were great!!!
These tasted exactly like my Georgia-born mother-in-law's boiled peanuts. I probably doubled the amount of salt and after cooking for 3 hours on the stove, I transferred them to a crock pot on low heat for 7 hours. They were worth the wait! Next time I'd use a little less salt though.
I add soy sauce, franks hot sauce, beer, Worcestershire. YUMMY-YUMMY-YUMMY
I live in the south, so boiled peanuts are second nature. I like the jumbo virginia white peanuts. Make sure any peanut you boil are what we call green peanuts (fresh out of the garden). People here also make Cajun Boiled Peanuts. You cook the same way, but you add crab boil to the water, and of course lots of salt.
AWESOME!!! I don't have to wait to go to the beach or mountains anymore! :)
For some reason these are really popular in Hawaii as well...use star anise (the star pods, not the seeds) and sea salt for flavoring. Awesome!
Great recipe. We like the traditional way of making boiled peanuts, I know each southern region has their own way of making peanuts, but this is the way I remember from trips to the North Georgia mountains when I was a kid. Thanks!!
Simple recipe, great results! I couldn't stop eating them. Works best with green peanuts. You need to make sure that you watch the water level. I had to keep adding water to keep the level up. Just don't add more salt though. I made that mistake the first time. :-)
This recipe is so easy! The only bad thing-- you have to watch them a lot. I left them to boil and was busy with something else for about 30 minuets and the water boiled away and the bottom layer was burned!! I'll try it again some time.
Perfect!
I LOVE BOILED PEANUTS. I USE A FEW SPOONFULS OF SOY SAUCE TO FLAVOR THE WATER(A TRICK I LEARNED DOWN SOUTH). IT ALWAYS TAKES 6-8 HOURS FOR MY PEANUTS TO COOK. I HAVE TO KEEP ADDING MORE FLAVORED WATER AS IT COOKS OUT.
If you have never tried boiled peanuts, stop whatever you're doing right this minute, go out buy peanuts and get started (smile) if you do you will not be let down. TO DIE FOR!!!! OH!! WHAT EVER YOU DO BUY RAW PEANUTS IN THE SHELL, DO NOT BE TEMPTED TO BUY ROASTED IT WILL TAKE AWAY FROM THE TRUE BOIL PEANUT EXPERIENCE, TAKE IT FROM A SOUTHERN WOMAN HERE!!!!.
I've never liked boiled peanuts before, but these were excellant. They were so easy to do. My husband bought 2lbs for me to try making. I solved the forgeting to check the water level by carrying the timer with me. I did have to add more salt after 2hrs, when I tasted them I didn't think they were salty enough. I will be making more of these!!
I used 2 lbs. of raw peanuts, a bay leaf and a cup of Kosher salt. It took many more cups of water to keep the peanuts covered after boiling mine for 25 hours to get the right consistency that we like. I asked our peanut farm how long it usually takes to boil peanuts and they said at least 18 hours. They've never heard of boiled peanuts being done in 3 hours. I loved how mine turned out and will be making them again.
All I can say is WOW! I've never had boiled peanuts before but wanted to try them after I watched an episode of Dinner Party Wars where a New Orleans cook prepared them. Fantastic. I followed advise of others and added cayenne, garlic cloves and one smoked habanero pepper to the brine. Let them cool down in the brine and they certainly did take on more flavour as they cooled. Making a huge batch of these for our annual "Furnace Head" cook out this weekend!
Yummy and fun to eat. I hadn't had this treat since I lived in SC. I boiled mine for 2 hours. I had a hard time tracking down raw peanuts, but finally found them in an Indian market.
this was great..i made this recipe by half the suggested amounts. i slow cooked mine in a crock pot.. took about 24 hours... i also put in 4 beef bouliion cubes.. i like the brine a bit richer myself.. very easy.
I give the original recipie three stars, but whoever said to add beef boullion was a genius! I tried that as well and it made great peanuts!
I added a few drops of crab boil to the water and just like the most helpful review mentioned, I turned them off after 2 hours and then let them sit in their brine and tested them every 30 minutes until they were too my liking. Simple recipe and one you can add things to suit your liking.
I had to boil the peanuts for 5 hours. They are good, but never got soft and mushy like I have had them in the south.
We love to add tabasco or hot sauce and cajun spices to ours for a bite. Also, rather than add salt, you can let the peanuts cool in the brine and they will soak up the salt. I love boiled P-nuts!!!
20 minutes in the pressure cooker and done!
Yecch! I didn't like this one. Roasted or even raw peanuts are much much much much better.
These are great...so many people have never tried boiled peanuts, they are missin out!
It took about 4.5 hours to boil but they turned out really good. We have about 20 acres of peanuts in the fields this year so we picked them fresh this morning. Added 1 cup regular salt, 1/2 cup sea seat, 3 tablespoons minced garlic and 1/2 cup red pepper flakes. Having them for dinner~
Adjusted the salt, had to boil for A LOT longer than suggested and had to add water several times. Overall, good basic recipe.
These peanuts are great. After moving from Florida to Ohio, my family had missed out on purchasing boiled peanuts from the roadside stands. Now, whenever I make these, my kids stand by the pot and can't wait to eat them.
Very good. Only had 1 1/2 lbs. peanuts, 1/2 cup salt, 3 hrs. Perfect! Going to make again tomorrow with 5 lbs.
Delicious recipe! My go to for years. I usually let them cook a bit longer but they turn out perfect every time.
Love boiled peanuts. Me and my dad can eat these for hours.
Way too salty.
Love this! I boil mine with a crab boil pouch!
If your not giving boiled peanuts 5 stars you definitely did it wrong. Im from New York City and never even heard of boiled peanuts until I moved to Florida. I lived down there for the better part of 6 years and no exaggeration i would go see my buddy at his roadside setup at least 3 times a week. There the only way i wanna eat peanuts now.
i love boiled peanuts and have made this recipe many times
Excellent!! I live in Pensacola and it's very near Jay where it's a peanut leader!! I bought these and boiled them covered for 3 1/2 hours and kept adding water as it boiled. I'm so excited to make these at home, the price was $5.00 for more than we can eat for a week!! I put them into jars without the brine, since they were plenty salty by the time they were done cooking. I'll do these again, for sure!
Classic and Simple. The longer they sit in the water the saltier they get. Important to taste often.
more water and more time
These were good but a bit too salty. Will cut back to 3/4 cup salt next time. Added 3 tbsp Cajun seasoning and 2 bay leaves to the water for some extra flavor.
I’m a South Carolina girl born and raised and have lived all over since I finished college. I live in Florida now and you can find boiled peanuts down here but not the really yummy ones that are sold out on the side of the road in South Carolina. I’ve been wanting to try to boil them myself for a long time but just felt I couldn’t do it. Weird right? I mean, the recipe is only peanuts, salt and water! These turned out great but I will say I had to boil them a lot longer than the recipe calls for. All in, they boiled for about five hours but they turned out amazing! Totally worth the time and the power bill to get this yummy South Carolina treat!
Add some cajun or creole seasoning and some Old Bay
