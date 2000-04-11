I’m a South Carolina girl born and raised and have lived all over since I finished college. I live in Florida now and you can find boiled peanuts down here but not the really yummy ones that are sold out on the side of the road in South Carolina. I’ve been wanting to try to boil them myself for a long time but just felt I couldn’t do it. Weird right? I mean, the recipe is only peanuts, salt and water! These turned out great but I will say I had to boil them a lot longer than the recipe calls for. All in, they boiled for about five hours but they turned out amazing! Totally worth the time and the power bill to get this yummy South Carolina treat!