Boiled Peanuts

90 Ratings
  • 5 60
  • 4 23
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Boiled peanuts make a delicious snack!

By Thelma

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 pounds
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash the peanuts and place them in a pot. Add salt and water. Bring the water to a boil.

  • Let the water boil for 3 hours.

  • Taste the peanuts, if they are not salty enough for your taste add more salt. If you would like the peanuts to be softer, return the water to boil and cook until they reach the consistency you desire.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 27.9g; sodium 2345.4mg. Full Nutrition
