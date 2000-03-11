Red Pepper Soup
This is a light and creamy pureed soup which will surprise those who didn't realize they were pepper lovers at heart. It's a simple soup consisting of ripe red peppers in a creamy base. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.
I liked the simplicity of this recipe, but after reading the reviews I decided to make a few changes. I changed the butter to a pat of butter, the rest olive oil, I used nine very large, ripe, meaty red peppers, roasted and peeled the peppers (and added one chipotle pepper). I used 24 oz of chicken and 16 oz. veg broth (Kitchen Basics brand) and added salt. Didn't sieve. Great results but I should have added another onion. Also, next time I think I would try adding a large pureed potato instead of the cream. The cream changed the color of the soup from a gorgeous red to a less-than-gorgeous orange. Tip: cook the vegetables, puree them, them put the puree in a kettle and add the broth--why puree hot broth?Read More
I am not sure about the flavor which surprises me because I love peppers. I did the recipe as follows. Won't use againRead More
This recipe is much easier if you puree the soup using an immersion blender right in the soup pot, before adding the cream. Also, you can use chopped, frozen onions to save time. Lastly, for a nice flavor, roast the peppers ahead of time in a foil pan or foil-lined roasting pan in a 450 degree oven, turning once or twice until brown and puffy on all sides. Cool, peel, remove stems, and as many seeds as you can. Add to sauteed onions and garlic and proceed with the recipe. Cayenne pepper is great in this, as suggested by others. THANK YOU!
Just when I think that I can master easy recipes such as this, something happens that reminds me that I can be such a klutz in the kitchen! When it came time to "puree" the broth/peppers, I poured it into my handy dandy blender that has never failed me when making my morning smoothies and other tasty treats, and like a smart person should, I put my hand over the lid and turned it on and....WHOOSH!!! Almost half the batch exploded all over the kitchen (Keep in mind...this stuff is hot from the stovetop!)!! It was on the walls, all over the countertop and I looked like a red pepper threw up on me! You should have seen the eyes on my family! After ensuring noone was hurt, (cuz that stuff was HOT!!) we all had a great laugh. What WAS left (about two bowls worth) was very good. In fact, the soup was VERY good. It has a tomato soup substance but with a refined and elegant taste. However, next time, I'll find my "safer" hand mixer...as this soup WILL be repeated and I'll leave my blender in the cupboard! Thank you for the recipe submission Judi...and the laugh! :)
This is the best Red Pepper Soup recipe I have ever made and my family loves it. I roasted the peppers first, and then removed the skin. I also added some seasoning salt and because I live with a vegetarian I used a vegetarian "chicken stock". I made it once with a vegetable vegetarian stock but found that the flavor wasn't as rich. For special occasions I usually plate this "restaurant style" using a technique that a chef showed me. I add a small dollop of sour cream or creme fraiche to the middle of each soup bowl. Then I add a drop of balsamic vinegar to the middle of the sour cream and put a small peice of micro green (baby salad piece) beside it. It makes it look super fancy and doesn't alter the taste. Thanks Judi for this amazing recipe
Great soup! My husband and I loved it! Some of the things I did differently from the original recipe were: 1. Broiled the red peppers 2. Added Thyme 3. Used chicken bullion cubes instead of cans of chicken broth (bullion cubes tastes a lot better) 4. Added sea salt
Excellent soup! Note - don't put boiling hot soup in a blender with a plastic lid. It will explode. Ouch. Regardless, the soup was phenomenal and we added a dollop of sour cream and some cilantro upon serving. I also added cayenne pepper and a dash of thyme. I plan on making it again tomorrow!
This was so perfect for stormy fall nights that I made it two days in a row. The second time I roasted the peppers on the grill and removed the skins to improve the soup's texture. The flavors were great roasted or unroasted. A wonderful soup!
Excellent, superb, fantastic, wonderful. And I don't even LIKE bell peppers! I had a bunch to use up from a friend, and went looking for a soup recipe. This one looked easy and the reviews were good. I doubled it (I had that many peppers), and added the cayenne suggested by other reviewers. Now, I'm a changed woman - red bell peppers are GOOD when they're like this! It was more work than I imagined, with the chopping, sauteeing, simmering, pureeing (with my stick blender), and straining, but man was it worth it. I'm making this one again, and next time I'm making sure company is here to enjoy it - I look like a gourmet chef!
Mine turned out a little thin, so I cooked and added a butternut squash. It was so good, I didn't even need to add the cream. An excellent simple recipe perfect for bread dunking!
Absolutely awesome! And so easy! I added a dash of cayenne pepper (not enough to make it hot, just enough to flavor it slightly) and a dollup of sour cream in the middle. It was great.
This is delicious with the proper adjustments. First I roasted the red peppers which is so easily done by cutting the tops off the peppers, getting rid of the seeds, and cutting them vertically in half. Then place them skin side up on a baking sheet lined with foil. Place your oven rack closest to the heat you can, and broil at 450, for about 15-20 mins, until the skins are black and welting. Then take them out and place them in a gallon ziploc bag, seal, and cover them with a kitchen towel. This allows them to "sweat" for about 5-10 mins. The skins will come right off then. I sauted the onions and garlic in the pan for the amount of time listed in butter. Then placed my roasted red peppers, onion/garlic mix in the blender until pureed. Put it back in the pot, and then added the chicken stock. I was contemplating about the straining part. I went to strain it, and decided immediately to not continue! To be honest the broth alone looks gross, it would just be orange colored chicken broth, and it leaves all the pulp (which is full nutrients, and healthiest part) behind. I dumped it all back together put it back on the burner, and added black pepper, and Cayenne. Please note that cayenne is a spice that the more time it heats up (tempature wise) the more th flavor comes out. So please allow it to simmer for a few minutes before truly taste testing. I also added a dash of chili powder to give it extra oomph! Dished it up, put a spoonful of sour cream in a baggie,
This soup was FABULOUS!! I loved it and will definitely make it over and over again. I took the advice of my fellow cooks and stirred in some cayenne. Yum! Instead of using a blender I stuck my hand blender into the pot and went to town. This soup was great hot or cold. I can't wait to make it again!
This is a good soup base. I cooked little mini ground beef balls to add to this, because I have a meat loving husband. I decided to use ground beef because of the stuffed peppers concept. I only used salt and pepper in them before browning. I added a pinch of cumin and paprika to taste. Careful with the cumin will take over the flavor before you know it. Next time I will add some cooked potato chunks. Definitely will roast and take the skins off the peppers before making this soup again.
I'm giving this 5 stars because the extremely fussy Mr P absolutely loved it and has already requested it again at the weekend. However, I did make a fair few changes; used olive oil not butter, upped the garlic, added chopped chorizo, added red pepper flakes & added a jar of roasted red peppers (simply didn't have time to roast fresh ones myself). Oh, and I didn't strain the puree - no need that I could see. End result was utterly yummy - whole pot got finished between 2 people (and I only had half a bowl...). Thanks very much for the recipe.
Overall, a very tasty bowl of soup. I made a couple of changes, principally to improve the healthy aspects of the soup. I used light butter instead of regular butter, and instead of using the cream, I used half as much half n half and an equal amount of lowfat milk. When tasting, I realized that the soup was rather sweet to taste, so much so that I added salt and pepper, as well as a dash of cayenne to balance out the sweetness. Very good and very healthy with my minor changes!
I left out the heavy cream and added yogurt instead. It was absolutely delicious!
This is a great recipe -- quick, easy, limited number of ingredients and not bad for you either! I used half and half instead of cream and skipped the unnecessary strainer step, putting it in the blender solely. I garnished with sour cream and bright red pimentos. Also had some left-over bisquits and the soup was excellent over them. Definitely try this recipe.
This is a great gormet-like soup. Although instead of straining the soup I put it in my food processor and blend it well. I also added a touch of cayenne pepper.
I hate straining, so I roast my red peppers, skin them, then puree 'til smooth. To roast: rub oil on peppers, put under broiler until blackened on all sides (for me, roughly 8 min per side). Put in a sealed tupperware container for 15 min, peel skin & core. Cut into strips for pureeing.
Fantastic - just 1 tip and 1 suggestion: roast red peppers whole on a foil wrapped pan for 40 min at 450 degrees - till skin is blackened, then, put them in thick ziplock bags for 15 min or so and the skin will fall right off. I did not need to strain the soup by removing the skin and it added a lot of flavor and thickness
Followed other reviewers suggestion to roast the peppers before hand. What a flavorful soup with so little ingredients! I substituted half and half for cream....honestly it didn't even need that much.
This is my kids long time favorite soup. I made a few adjustments. I grill the whole peppers and onion first. I peel the blackened skin off the peppers, but I first puncture the grilled pepper to drain the fluids that build up inside to use in the soup.
This was delicious. A friend gave me several red bell peppers and I came in here to see what I could do with them. I used homemade chicken broth, so I ended up adding 1 t. of sea salt. And I also chose not to strain this so I could keep the vitamins in the pepper skins. Thank you for an easy and delicious post.
So So Delicious - and low-carb/low-cal. We made a double batch and took this in our lunches for a few days. Made the recipe as stated, but sprinkled some cayenne in my portion to add a little kick. Thanks for a wonderful recipe, Judi!
I changed this recipe...a lot!... but the end result was great. I started by roasted 6 red peppers instead of 4. Roasting makes the falvours come out and its very quick and easy. I then followed the first steos of the recipes and used a sweet onion. after adding the borth and pureed red pepper I took a taste test and decided not to add any milk or cream and added the salt, pepper and thyme...the thyme is what made the soup amazing!!. I simmered for a very long time and then strained it one more time, this time through a cheesecloth, making sure everything was completely smooth. The little chunks that were caught were blended one more time and added back in. It took a little more time but it made the soup all that much better. Time and Thyme made this recipe a new favourite for me! Thanks for the base! *EDIT: I remade this again today and this time pureed the peppers, onion and garlic after they cooked. This eliminated having to puree/strain again...a big time saver!
this was awesome. I followed others with roasting the peppers. I also, used my food processor and magic bullet to blend the items together. I didn't have a hand held one. I will be making this again. Thanks again for sharing.
Delicious. The only things I did differently were to add a teaspoon of salt, and skip the straining. I used an immersion blender instead of a conventional blender. Thanks for this great recipe!
Excellent! My wife wants it over and over again!
Delicious! I roasted the peppers in the oven and peeled them. This soup recipe really should be doubled to make enough for 4 people. The servings were quite small, so I roasted 3 very large red bell peppers and it still was not enough. Next time I will double. I also used Lawry´s Garlic Salt instead of regular salt. I suggest topping with a little sour cream and chopped up shallots on top. It tastes like you are at a gourmet french restaurant. Yum!
Loved This! We had this for a soup course at Easter and everyone thought it was great. I first quartered the peppers and roasted them until soft and puffy - not black. I used an immersion blender and did not strain the soup - unnecessary - it was perfectly smooth. I also added some cubed cheddar cheese after the cream and it was fabulous! I thought it was super easy with those changes.
Wow This soup is too delicious. I used a lesser salt variety of broth and it was delicious. I tried it pre-strained and found it must be strained for maximum enjoyment. Tasted even better the next day.
pleasant tasting but lacking some oomph. if I make again I'll experiment with additions to kick it up. make sure to strain, I tried to skip this step but it really needs it!
Really good. Followed recipe except roasted the peppers instead of sauteing them. I'm not a big salt fan but needed to add a little due to blandness. Next time I may increase the garlic instead of added salt. This was a big hit with my husband and 4 year old.
excellent soup, i only used 3 very large red peppers and it came out great and was a hit!
Very good. I didn't strain it, I roasted the peppers (would have been just fine unroasted), I added a dash of cayenne and a jalapeño. Thank you for this awesome summer recipe. I'm very proud of the results-- it would be delicious cold as well as hot!
My guests loved it! Even those who don't ususally like peppers. Even the kids liked it! Great recipe!
I loved this soup, following everyone else's recommendations, and switching half of the cream for cream cheese and adding some toasted almonds.
This was a very good soup that my husband and I both enjoyed. (My 9-year-old didn't like it. She doesn't care for chili and no amount of telling her this was NOT chili would convince her. Red soup = chili to her.) I felt like it was missing a little something until I stirred in some sour cream right at the end. Loved the extra tang and will use that instead of cream next time!
I made 2 batches of this one with chicken broth and a smaller one with vegetable broth for my vegetarian daughter. Honestly there was no noticeable difference. Both tasted great. Will make again soon. Thanks
This soup was wonderful. I thought with no spices that it might be bland but it wasn't...it was full of good flavor. It's just a shame how much red peppers cost! Thanks for the recipe!
This was great! I did sub fat free half and half. It needed some parmesan cheese on top, though. YUM.
mmm mmm good. I opted to use a variety of pepper (green, red and orange), which I roasted. I also used bullion cubes instead of broth...the soup is delicious!!!!
Great, but mild pepper flavor. Followed other suggestions and roasted the bell peppers under the broiler first, and then followed the recipe. Also used an immersion blender instead of putting soup into a blender, and after putting through the chinoise had a very silky, smooth soup. Solid recipe, thanks for sharing!
Beautiful soup, but I think it needs more vegies. My husband loves it and wants me to make it again.
This is the best soup I've ever had!! I didn't even garnish it at the end. I did put 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes in with the chicken broth and it came out perfect!
My husband and I absolutely love this recipe! I have made it many times now at home and for other people. Everyone is surprised at how much they like it. I follow most of the directions, except I use a jar of marinated peppers and I don't strain the soup after I puree it. I put it all back in the pan. I also add red pepper to give it some zing. A great recipe, especially for low carbers!
Phenomenal! I roasted the peppers, skinned them, then added them to the blender with the sautéed onions and garlic. Add the purée to chicken broth (or chicken bouillon) and then simmer. Definitely add thyme. Serve it with sour cream and a splash of balsamic vinegar (really adds to the flavor)! Went well with asiago bread.
Easy and Delicious! This soup is a snap if you have an immersion/hand-held blender. I blend the peppers/onions/garlic together before adding the chicken stock, and then again after to make it as smooth as possible. Didn't need to strain. Used a red onion, a bit more heavy cream and added a dash of dill. Served with seasoned croutons. Excellent warm-up soup on a cold winter day! Wished I'd made more though! Really only makes enough for 1 bowl for each of the 5 stated servings.
This soup is fantastic...had a ton of frozen peppers from last season and used those. Doubled it and left out the cream but did add a couple of yukon potatos and added dried red chili pepper. Used the immerson blender. Sipping on it right now!!!
A good basic recipe, but seemed to lack depth of flavor. I did roast the red peppers in the oven as others have suggested; also added some cayenne, freshly ground black pepper, a pinch of allspice and fat free half and half instead of the heavy cream. It definitely needed some salt, which I added. As others have suggested, I pureed the roasted red peppers with the sauteed garlic and onion in the blender and then added chicken stock to the puree in the pot. I think this was much better than trying to puree hot liquids in the blender. I also had an issue with the soup having a rather bitter taste to it.
I was hesitant to try this, but it was delicious! Even my friend who does not like peppers liked the mild flavor of this soup. Do this on a day when you want to putter in the kitchen, as it's a bit involved. Next time I do this, I will triple the recipe. The original recipe was enough for two people, and I had seven to feed! I ended up throwing together a southwestern soup and a potato soup to feed the rest of the group. I know that sounds like a lot of soup, but I had the onion and celery on hand, and I used the pulp of the red peppers as the base for the south western soup. Just add chicken broth, a can of black beans, frozen corn and a cup of salsa and you're done! For the potato soup I sauted onion, garlic and celery. Added chicken broth, bacon bits and potatoes. Simmer until tender and add cream, half and half or milk. Yum! We had corn bread along with this soup smorgasbord. What can I say, the fall weather arrived and I'm ready to cook!
Great soup! The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because I actually made quite a few changes, which in my opinion, made it much better! 1. I roasted the peppers in the oven first- simply placed them whole on a tray at abut 400 degrees, flipping them over once. They're ready once they become a bit black and the skin starts to peel. 2. I used half the butter and olive oil for the other half- I sautéed grated carrot and celery along with the onion and garlic, then added the roasted peppers before adding the broth 3. After simmering, I blended it together right in the pot, no need to transfer or strain 5. Then add the cream (I used light cream, but more than the recipe indicates) and I also added some parmesan cheese 6. I added salt, pepper, thyme, oregano and a small amount of cayenne then let it simmer a bit longer so all the flavours can blend together It was a success!
Best soup I've ever made, Everytime I have guests over for a dinner party, they request this soup!! For extra zest, I add a touch of cayenne pepper and a table spoon of sour cream in the center and a sprig of parsley for presentation.
very tasty. Roasted peppers first. Added a diced potatoe.
I have to admit, I'm new enough to have never heard of red pepper soups, but indeed, the recipe is simple and easy to execute, and completely delicious. The only addition I made were a few chunks of ham, mostly for sweetness and substance. It came out amazingly well.
Great starter soups for red peppers...can be used as a base to add to other things. I didn't use the cream and still found it to turn out creamy without it, good for those watching their weight!
Very easy and tasty soup. Made it as is, with the addition of a few heathly glugs of Frank's Red Hot hot sauce and cooked with some thyme sprigs. Seasoned with salt and pepper to taste.
Good, simple recipe. My husband and I are trying to shed a few pounds after the holidays, so I used only a pat of butter, and substituted reduced fat buttermilk for the heavy cream (added 3/4 c. instead of just 1/2 c.). We thought it was delicious!
Wonderful soup, red peppers are one of the healthiest veggies.
Absolutely delightful! I had 2 red peppers that I was trying to find a recipe for and this one seemed perfect (I was VERY doubtful at first). Because I only had 2 peppers, I halved the recipe and it was just enough for my husband and I (served with BBQ'd chicken and garlic french bread). My husband said it was "good but not excellent" (although I think he's still tainted from a butternut squash soup gone bad). Also - VERY IMPORTANT - I substituted evaporated skim milk for the heavy cream because I never buy cream and always have evaporated milk in the cupboard. I think it was a good substitute and probably cut down on some calories/fat. I did not think it was as time consuming as others (but I also didn't simmer for 30 min - I med boiled for about 15). Will definitely make again.
DON'T chop up peppers! Roast them. This is So delicious. It is a new favorite. Enjoy!
I have made this soup from scratch, roasting the pepers and straining the soup. I have also made it using jars of roasted peppers and skipping the straining process. I recommend the jar peppers. Soup can be made in a flash and there is no taste difference and no hard work. Love this soup..I had some hot sauce at the very end.
This is a truely wonderful recipe. I used a bit of half and half, becuase that is what I had. Great recipe for a starter...I served this before filet mignon.
To my surprise, my daughter loved this soup! The little changes I made was to use shallots and chicken buillon because that's all I had and it turned out fanatastic!
This soup is EXCELLENT!! I didn't blend or strain, I just put the whole thing through my food mill and it came out pureed perfectly!
I'm trying to stay away from dairy so I used olive oil instead of butter and didn't add the cream. I'm sure that's delicious but the soup was awesome without it. I also didn't strain it just blended a little longer. Big hit with a family who thinks they don't like peppers, and so easy!
I made the recipe exactly as written except for substituting light cream for the heavy cream and using my immersion blender instead of transferring it to a blender (always makes me nervous to blend hot soup!). I've made it twice over the past few months. A definite keeper.
This was a wonderful soup that could be served as a starter for an elegant meal, or as an entire meal! I added cayenne to spice it up a bit.
I loved this soup. I used vegetable broth instead of chicken and fat free half and half instead of cream. I don't have a hand blender so I pureed it in batches in my regular blender with no problem. I also didn't strain it. Very yummy and simple, but not bland. We served it with salad and "Double Tomato Bruschetta" from this site and got rave reviews.
I tried this recipe just for fun to see if i could do it as I am not much of a cook. It is truly amazing, I have made it almost constantly since I became aware of it. Thanks for posting it, I recommend it to everyone.
This was good, but it wasn't quite red-peppery enough for me. I think this would be more flavorful with roasted peppers and maybe even water instead of broth (I used veg). Even though the broth adds flavor, to me it masked the red pepper. Nice, easy soup, though.
This is a very nice soup and quite easy to make. I do agree with another review though, there is just a little something missing that would make all the difference, it is so very mild, very smooth
Outstanding soup, hot or cold. I always roast the peppers and add the skins to the blender for that smokey taste. When I serve it cold, I added a dollop of sour cream or plain yogurt in the center of the bowl and then arrange thin strips of cucumber and sweet yellow peppers and diced celery to form a little 'nest', giving it eye appeal and a little crunch. I would omit those toppings when serving hot. Also, rather than the heavy cream, oy, I used regular coffee mate for almost no calories and a great creamy texture, and it was still delicious. I did use the butter, but every little bit helps. Thanks, Judi!
I loved the flavor of this and my picky mother agreed. It was an excellent start to a meal. Would definately make again and think it would be great for a dinner party.
NEEDS salt, used half and half instead of heavy cream.
This turned out well. I left out the heavy cream and added a yukon gold potato to preserve the beautiful red color of the peppers. I roasted the peppers on the stove over an open flame. And the dash of cayenne is a must!
This is a great recipe! You can also use roasted red peppers in the jar. I did this using one jar and cut the other ingredients in half. If you were making a full recipe, I would use at least 2 jars of roasted red peppers. The flavor was excellent!
This was a great dish. I followed others advice and roasted the peppers, and added some cayenne pepper. I thought it still turned out a little sweet for a soup, but the in-laws LOVED it! It has a good taste, looks great, and comes off as a gourmet dish.
What a delicious soup! I made it exactly as the recipe says and I wouldn't change a thing! :) But I didn't get 4 servings....it was more like 3. So next time, I will double it for leftovers! And try it with cornbread...YUM!
I made this last month with fresh peppers from the local farmer's market! It was great. I seared some dry pack sea scallops and served them right a top the soup. Great meal! Thanks!
My friend and I gobbled up this soup to the last drop. I roasted the peppers first. I used more garlic cloves. I added a 1/4 tsp cayenne with the pepper because it needed a bit of zip. And I used 1% milk (the only kind I keep) instead of the cream. Whatever soup was left over I used as a sauce over some leftover veggie lasagna - fantastic! A very versatile soup that can double as pasta sauce.
Great soup. The changes I made are that I use vegetable broth, roast the peppers, add two carrots and two yellow roasted peppers to thicken and sweeten the soup, and some herbs (basil and/or Italian) and use half and half instead of heavy cream. It's delicious!
only could use what I had on hand because I was not able to get to store....live remote ! so 2 reds, one yellow, one orange pepper....plus added celery...chn broth and just a touch of chn boul. powder..... onion and garlic....turned out amazing....just amazing...and will use all red peppers next time...like within a few days...yeah, it is soup season....oh, and didn't have full cream so used 1/2 and 1/2....still wonderful for tonight... Thank you so much...this is great....Sheri
Try a couple of tablespoon of tomato paste
Tasty! I only had 3 peppers, so I only used about 3/4 onion & tossed in 10-12 grape tomatoes that I needed to use up. I also peeled & diced a potato that I added. I used vegetable broth, omitted the heavy cream, & added a pinch of thyme. I like a bit of chunkiness in my soup, so I didn't strain it once I pureed it. Will definitely make again!
This recipe is one of the best I have ever tried. I made it for a soup course at my last Thanksgiving celebration and it went so quickly that I am making it a permanent staple of the meal. In fact, my family and freinds loved it so much that I am going to double the recipe for this years dinner (which is amazing since the soup is the first in a 7 course meal). My husband is such a fan of the soup that he has started to beg me to make it for everyday lunches and dinners.
Looved it!! Be careful to use a not so spicy broth, it doesn't let that nice sweet Red Pepper flavor take over. I took the advice of another review and roaseted them..mmmmm. Excellent!!
sooo yummy! I followed the recipe to the T...until I got to the cream...I boiled 4 small red potatoes with the peppers, onions and garlic and then creamed it all together in my blend tec... Amazing. I did add 1/2 tsp cayenne and 1/2 tsp sage. I broiled the peppers until tender. Such a delightful taste. i will make this again
easy and tastes great. Easy on the stomach too if you have trouble eating peppers. I used less cream out of preference and still tastes wonderful. I make this soup all the time.
Yum! I used 5 cups of red peppers and substituted fat-free evaporated milk for the heavy cream. The soup was perfect -- rich and delicious, but not too heavy and over-the-top flavorful/salty. It was really awesome. I kept picturing eating it during a fancified "ladies lunch" with elegant grilled sandwiches and a salad. Perfection!
I've been making this wonderful soup for years and everytime I eat it I feel I'm drinking pure vitamins! I strain the soup after I blend it just to get a nice silky soup.
Wonderful and easy. I don't bother to strain it, I use half and half rather than cream, and I throw in some crushed red pepper for a little zip. Fail safe.
Mother BEST red pepper soup I have ever had! I could eat this every day! Next time peppers go on sale I will buy a bunch and freeze the soup.
This was the worst recipe I have made from this website so far. The soup didn't really have any flavor to it. I added carrots, tomato, celery and mushrooms to make it a little tastier.
Love this soup as a base I can dress up. I added a little dill, a little cider vinegar and a dash of splenda to make a great low-carb soup. Didn't peel the peppers- just used my immersion blender and probably upped the fiber content a bit. My husband can't get enough of this. And boy does it taste great the next day. Just like stuffed peppers without the filling.
my family LOVED this soup and requested I put it in the meal rotation. I roasted and peeled the peppers days before making the soup. I also added a generous dash of cayenne and a pinch of thyme and cumin. Served with feta cheese. Fabulous recipe!
great flavour - simple
