Red Pepper Soup

This is delicious with the proper adjustments. First I roasted the red peppers which is so easily done by cutting the tops off the peppers, getting rid of the seeds, and cutting them vertically in half. Then place them skin side up on a baking sheet lined with foil. Place your oven rack closest to the heat you can, and broil at 450, for about 15-20 mins, until the skins are black and welting. Then take them out and place them in a gallon ziploc bag, seal, and cover them with a kitchen towel. This allows them to "sweat" for about 5-10 mins. The skins will come right off then. I sauted the onions and garlic in the pan for the amount of time listed in butter. Then placed my roasted red peppers, onion/garlic mix in the blender until pureed. Put it back in the pot, and then added the chicken stock. I was contemplating about the straining part. I went to strain it, and decided immediately to not continue! To be honest the broth alone looks gross, it would just be orange colored chicken broth, and it leaves all the pulp (which is full nutrients, and healthiest part) behind. I dumped it all back together put it back on the burner, and added black pepper, and Cayenne. Please note that cayenne is a spice that the more time it heats up (tempature wise) the more th flavor comes out. So please allow it to simmer for a few minutes before truly taste testing. I also added a dash of chili powder to give it extra oomph! Dished it up, put a spoonful of sour cream in a baggie,