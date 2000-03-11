Red Pepper Soup

This is a light and creamy pureed soup which will surprise those who didn't realize they were pepper lovers at heart. It's a simple soup consisting of ripe red peppers in a creamy base. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.

Recipe by Judi

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Place the red bell pepper, onion and garlic in the saucepan and saute for 5 to 10 minutes, or until tender.

  • Pour in the chicken broth, stirring well, reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth.

  • Run the soup through a strainer and return the liquid to the saucepan over medium low heat. Stir in the heavy cream and the ground black pepper and allow to heat through, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 44.8mg; sodium 504.8mg. Full Nutrition
