Gravy Baked Pork Chops

These pork chops will melt in your mouth. They are very good and easy to assemble. They are first sauteed in butter, then baked in a creamy mushroom sauce.

Recipe by JENNIPOO

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Season pork chops with salt and pepper to taste. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Saute the pork chops in the butter for about 5 minutes per side.

  • In a separate medium bowl, combine the milk, water and soup. Place the pork chops in a 9x13 inch baking dish and pour the soup mixture over the chops.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 76.2mg; sodium 586.9mg. Full Nutrition
