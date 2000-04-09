Gravy Baked Pork Chops

Recipe is pretty good base to start from. Even better with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and Tbs. of Worcestire sauce added into the sauce. Just be sure to adjust your salt accordingly as the Worcestire is plenty salty in itself. Additionally, 4 or 5 potatoes thinly sliced then sauteed in tbs. butter for a few mins. with Tbs. or so of fresh chopped parsley and tsp. or so minced garlic.... then layer these on the bottom of your greased casserole before adding the chops. Increase the milk in this recipe to 1 and 1/4 cups to accomodate for the potato addition and pour over chops and potatoes. Cover, then bake for 30 mins. Remove cover and continue baking until potatoes are done to fork tender (approx. additional 15-20 mins.) You could also shake n' bake your pork chops prior to browning for an additional flare. Sprinkle dish with remaining bread crumbs or shake n' bake mixture for some crunchiness. Serves great with steamed fresh green beans or asparagus and a loaf of fresh bread or dinner rolls. This is an easy yet wonderfully tasty comfort meal. And the recipe is flexible enough for adjusting to your own family's tastes and tradition. Fast and troublefree enough to make during a busy weeknight that tastes like you've been slaving at the stove for hours. Definitely a keeper for the recipe box. Would also work well with chicken breasts.