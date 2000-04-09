Gravy Baked Pork Chops
These pork chops will melt in your mouth. They are very good and easy to assemble. They are first sauteed in butter, then baked in a creamy mushroom sauce.
WOW. Can I give it ten stars? Reviewers said it needed a bit of perking up so I fiddled just a tad. The sauted chops were topped with an onion slice. I added a package of pork gravy mix and a cup of water to the soup, and some Old Bay and onion powder, then poured it over the chops to bake. You could cut them with a fork, and we were licking the bones to get the last of the gravy. Absolutely the best baked pork chops I've ever had, this is definitely going in our rotation.Read More
We really like this. I followed the directions exactly except I doubled the recipe and I did have to bake it for about 15 minutes longer than the time recommended. Be careful with adding salt. This had plenty by the time I seasoned the pork chops before sauteing and the cream of mushroom soup has its own salt.Read More
I've been making a version of this recipe for years and will continue to do so because it is delicious. I use cream of chicken soup (we don't like cream of mushroom soup) and just add a little water to make the gravy. I also add a pinch of garlic and season all. I ususally don't bake it, just simmer it slow in a skillet. This is great comfort food when served with mashed potatoes.
The first time I made these, followed directions except after browning pork chops, I sauteed onion and fresh mushrooms in pan drippings. It was tasty but a little dry and chewy. I made these the second time using my basic pork chop philosophy, low and slow. I again sauteed onion and fresh mushrooms, added a little Kitchen Bouquet (for color and a little additional flavor) and cooked the chops at 275 degrees for 3 hours. They were extremely tender and flavorful, no knife required, and JUST DELICIOUS. This is definitely a keeper now.
Recipe is pretty good base to start from. Even better with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and Tbs. of Worcestire sauce added into the sauce. Just be sure to adjust your salt accordingly as the Worcestire is plenty salty in itself. Additionally, 4 or 5 potatoes thinly sliced then sauteed in tbs. butter for a few mins. with Tbs. or so of fresh chopped parsley and tsp. or so minced garlic.... then layer these on the bottom of your greased casserole before adding the chops. Increase the milk in this recipe to 1 and 1/4 cups to accomodate for the potato addition and pour over chops and potatoes. Cover, then bake for 30 mins. Remove cover and continue baking until potatoes are done to fork tender (approx. additional 15-20 mins.) You could also shake n' bake your pork chops prior to browning for an additional flare. Sprinkle dish with remaining bread crumbs or shake n' bake mixture for some crunchiness. Serves great with steamed fresh green beans or asparagus and a loaf of fresh bread or dinner rolls. This is an easy yet wonderfully tasty comfort meal. And the recipe is flexible enough for adjusting to your own family's tastes and tradition. Fast and troublefree enough to make during a busy weeknight that tastes like you've been slaving at the stove for hours. Definitely a keeper for the recipe box. Would also work well with chicken breasts.
I've been baking this for years and yes, it is easy and delicious. It also works well with Cream of Chicken soup if you have a non=muchroom eater in the family as I do. Any cream soup works and you can also change the seasonings to keeo it new. Try it!! My mom used to make this and that's where I got it. I think she said it was an old girl scout recipe. Good luck. Yopu can't mess this one up, I promise.
I sauteed the chops in olive oil and garlic first then used 2 cans of (reduced fat) cream of mushroom (as we love thick gravy) and omitted the water and milk. This is a keeper and a regular dish in our house now. Thanks!
I was searching for a "different" way of preparing pork chops and walah! This recipe turned out one of the best dinners I've made for my hubby and it was just TOO easy to make!! The only changes I followed was adding garlic powder, omitting the water, and cooking for less time(since I only made 2 not as thick chops). Excellent served with brown rice and biscuits!
my husband is really picky when it comes to new things other than boring meat and veg but when i served this up he totally loved it and went back for seconds i served it with the oven roasted potatoes featured in potatoes of this site and green beans and baby carrots, it looked like something out of a restaurant and it was absolutely delicious too!!!! GREAT RECIPE
Can not go wrong with this recipe. I did added roasted garlic mushroom soup just because we love that flavor. Thanks for the post.
I seasoned my meat with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, used Cream of Chicken instead of Cream of Mushroom Soup and chicken broth instead of water. Other than I followed the recipe as written and it was absolutely delicious. Since some of the reviews indicated that the meat was not as tender as they hoped, I covered my pan with foil and the chops came out very moist and tender.
Guess no matter where you go in all recipe people modify the recipe and rate what they did. I followed this exactly only thing used thick cut pork chops so had to fry a bit longer obviously. turned out great seasoned well and my family enjoyed it thank you for the share...P. S. If people are going to rate their own recipe add it on here as your own recipe
this recipe is great !!!! i give it 5 stars ***** . but i always like to add my own flair to my food and it was also a little bland, so instead of using two cans of cream of mushroom i experimented and instead i added one can of golden mushroom and one can of cream of onion and they were the BEST porkchops i have ever had in my LIFE . the different soup gives it alot more flavor trust me if you have been cooking for as long as i have been ( 25 years ) you know what great flavor is and this is it . so try it and trust me you will LOVE it .
I liked these, but my husband really LOVED them. I seasoned the chops well with seasoned salt, black pepper, onion and garlic powders. After sauteeing them till a nice golden brown, I added the water to the skillet and stirred up all those browned on bits. Added that to the soup/milk mixture and baked for about 35 minutes. They were perfect. Served over buttered egg noodles with freshly steamed broccoli. Will definitely add fresh mushrooms next time as well.
My family loved this. I pretty much followed the recipe. The only thing I did different was instead of regular salt and pepper. I seasoned with Larry's Season Salt and McCormick's Season All Pepper. Also, after browning the chops I just added the gravy mixture directly into my skillet and let them simmer on the stove for approx. 30-40 min depending on thikness of chop. Served with Mashed Potato, and Green Beens! This was great! And so simple!
Thanks! The family LOVED this recipe. I did make a few changes suggested by other reviewers to suit our tastes. I sauteed onions, garlic & mushrooms in the pan after I seared the chops. Then added the mush soup, milk & water. Added a little tarragon too. Then baked it all together. The sauce, once thickened with a little cornstarch, made a wonderful gravy. Based on the rave reviews from hubby & the kids, I will be making this a lot more. Thanks for a simple & delicious recipe.
I have been making this recipe for years. I add half a package of Lipton onion soup mix to the mushroom soup mixture to kick it up a notch. Very easy recipe for a beginner cook.
I've been cooking this for years, the gravy is absolutely delicious, however, I add a lot more than one can. I put in 2 cans of golden mushroom and 2 cans of cream of mushroom. There just NEVER can be enough gravy in my opinion!!!
WOW! Great recipe. I often use COM soup, but for some reason, this just tastes better. I left out the water completely, and I cooked it for about 3 hours at 275-300 degrees. I also added half a sliced onion. Man, oh man...the gravy was superb!
Incredible! I used garlic salt instead of regular salt and it kicked up the flavor a bit. If using thin chops, saute for 4 minutes each side and cook in oven for 30-35 minutes.
This is really good! And it's SO easy! I did season the chops with salt, pepper, and garlic powder before I browned them.....
this recipe came out FANTASTIC!!!!! got rave reviews from everyone. only modifications: i seasoned the chops with a bit of salt and pepper, and a few generous shakes of garlic powder and onion powder before sauteeing in butter. also, i left out the water, just added a bit of milk. next time, i will use 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, as there was just enough gravy for the chops, but not the garlic mashed potatoes and peas i made with this recipe. this is just SO good, the chops literally melt in your mouth. thanks!
These pork chops were delicious and easy to make after a busy day at work. Well, actually, I put my chops in a glass pan over night with onions and sliced garlic and salt and pepper . This saved me a sted the next day. When I got home from work I browned the chops, sauted the onions anad garlic and then pour the soup over and baked about 30 minutes. They were very tender but also very salty. Next time I won't add any extra salt, and I'll continue to leave out the milk and water. Perfect over rice! Garlic added that little extra umph.
I've been making this recipe for years. After browning the chops, (I use lard for flavor) set them aside, I pour off the grease and add the mushroom soup to the pan. Then I kinda fry the soup in the pan a little bit and then add some kitchen bouquet, about 1/4 tsp. or so, (cuz a little goes a long way) for color and appeal. Add the milk or water pour over the chops in a baking dish and bake until done, about 45-50 min. Sometimes,I also add about 1 1/2 tsp. soy sauce to the soup for flavor. Very good. BTW, I'm 70 years old so I've got a lot of cooking years under my belt, over 50 at least.
Great recipe. Easy to make and I could not believe how tender the chops turned out. I did not have "Cream of Mushroom" soup so I used "Cream of Celery" and it was still very good and made a wonderful gravy.
THIS WAS A VERY TASTE DISHES I ADD ONIONS TO THE BUTTER SAUTE. MIX THE BUTTER AND ONIONS WITH CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP AND THEN POUR IT OVER THE PORK CHOPS IN THE OVEN REYNOLDS WRAP FOR BAKING.
This was very good but added garlic powder and onion powder to the prok chops along with s&p before browning them. My kids loved it and the chops were very moist and tender.
I enjoyed this with my family of eight. I added garlic powder and black pepper while I browned the chops. I also doubled it and put it over instant rice that was already cooked and then baked together. Very good.
Excellent recipe, and easy too! I also added sliced sauted onions on the pork chops before pouring on the soup mixture? I MUST recommend using Trader Joe's Condensed Cream of Portabella Mushroom soup. Campbell's soup can't compare! Thanks for the recipe!
I make this all the time, but I use half white wine and half milk instead of what's called for here, and I add a little ground sage to the salt and pepper when I season the chops. If I have mushrooms, I sautee them in the pan after the chops are finished. I also us Golden Mushroom instead of Cream of Mushroom frequently - it's even better. I heat the soup in the same pan and use a whisk to break up lumps, scrape up all the browned bits and make it smooth before I pour it over the chops. Served over mashed potatoes or egg noodles, it's the ultimate comfort food. It's so quick and easy and people think you did something special!
I have not cooked this exact recipe but I can, without a doubt, say it is great. When 1st married and my husband was going to college, I used to stretch the pork chop by cutting into cubes, browning and adding mushroom soup and cooking until pork chop was done, served over mashed potatoes or noodles. This was one of our gourmet meals!
This was delicious! I only baked two pork chops - great meal for two. Didn't have any cream of mushroom soup, so I used cream of potato soup instead - turned out great, the potato chunks in the soup were delicious and soft. I would recommend adding half an onion too - I added 1/4 of an onion and it tasted great. You should saute the onions in butter before putting them in to bake though! Overall it's a quick and easy recipe and the pork becomes unbelievably tender.
This is absolutely delicious and a keeper. Great way to change it up cooking pork chops.
Been making this recipe for years. I brown pork chops in onion and garlic then put in crock pot. Pour a few cans of cream of mushroom soup over the top and cook away. No need to add any milk or water. Turns out great every time.
I usually only make recipes with no less than 5 stars. This had 4 which was in my opinion, over rated. The chops were on the dry side and had a "gamey" taste. Not worth eating. Could be because the chops I used were not as thick as were called for in this recipe, but I will not attempt this again. Finished dish ended up in the trash. Will stick with 5 star recipes. Live and learn.
Easy weeknight meal! Pork chops came out very tender. Thanks for the recipe! I am on WW, so I altered the recipe just a smidge to lower the fat. I used 1 tsp. of light olive oil to fry and ultra-trimmed the center cut pork chops of all visible fat, used 2% milk and 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup. I also made these in a 10" stainless steel oven-proofskillet and put it directly into the oven. One pot! I also made a side of oven roasted potatoes and a steamed veggie. We put the gravy on everything.
I browned the chops in olive oil and minced garlic before putting them in the oven.
Very tender and flavorful. The sauce was runny, but after it was done baking I removed the chops from the pan and simmered sauce over flame and added a bit of flour to thicken. This made a fabulous gravy!
Tasty and quickly put together. Served with a side of Rice and a veggie. A real family pleaser! I read some of the other reviews. Some outstanding variations there that I will be trying in the future Thanks to all.
This sounded kind of plain - but it was very good. I added a can of mushrooms to butter when browning and sprinkled paprika on chops. I also added dried minced onion, garlic and onion powder, salt/pepper to soup mixture and deleted the water. Very nice, served with wild rice and peas and pearl onions.
My family really like this, I have made something similar with beef before, but the pork is a nice change-up. This is a nice recipe to make in the crock pot, thats what I did. I added muchrooms, and an onion, and served it over mashed potatos. I will definatly make this again. Thanks Jennipoo!
Twenty six years ago, when I was a young bride, I would make this dish. I never fried my pork and would add 2 cans of soup. Now, I would fry it and add some garlic and your favorite seasonings to add some life to this. I also would add a cup of minute rice to the soup mix. It's a very nice addition. This is good down home cookin! Thanks Jennifer!
Lately my family has become very picky especially my boy... but does he devour this dish. I add egg noodles to this with the gravy and gooble gooble. And I do all milk, no water. Great dish Great idea and kudos to you! Yum Yum as my girls say!
I've been making this for years, but a tad different. I Brown chops in olive oil. Add Cream of Celery soup. Put soup under and on top. 2 cans for more gravy. Don't add milk or water, it will delute the flavor. Simmer on the stove on low to med for about 45 min. I use Pork shoulder steaks, so tender and yummy. Serve with mashed potatoes and Corn. So easy and everyone always loves it. No heating up the oven.
I have used this recipe a couple times now and it's really delicious served over white rice. I also use boneless pork chops and cut down the cooking time to 20 mins. KW
They were realllllly good. I seasoned them with black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, & minced garlic and set them in the fridge from about 6 hours. Later, I cooked them on the stove top as directed with onions and then baked them for 45 minutes. I served them with rice and steamed broccoli. The next time, and there will be a next time, I plan to use 2 cans of soup.
I sautéed onions, fresh mushrooms and garlic. This recipe is so easy, with little prep time and it was deelish
I have always breaded and fried my pork chops, but decided to stray from the norm with this recipe and i'm glad i did! It was a really great variation on chops. The only change I made was I sauteed a small onion and some minced garlic in olive oil and used that instead of the water that the recipe calls for! I just mixed the soup/milk mixture in my large skillet with the onion and garlic and added a little touch of flour to make the gravy and it was spectacular! Really moist chops and a delicious, creamy gravy. Served with whole grain rice and it was a perfect complete meal!! Thanks for the recipe!!
no flavor
This is a super easy recipe and doesn't require any special ingredients. I had two 2-inch thick chops and I made a couple of changes based on previous reviews. I seasoned chops with salt, pepper, garlic and onion and we seared them on the grill. My gravy was 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup, 2 fresh bay leaves, 1 tbsp worchestershire, 1 can milk, 2 tbsp dijon mustard and one crushed garlic clove. I baked at 300f for 1.5 hours covered and 30 minutes uncovered. Fabulous! Thanks for the easy recipe!
Too much liquid and it was too thin - next time I would skip the milk and water or use less than a full can of soup. Based on reviews that it's too bland, I also added thyme and minced onion to the soup mixture and more seasoning to the pork chops.
I have never reviewed a recipe before on this website but I thought this was worth reviewing. Great base recipe, very satisfying. Here are a few changes I made to give it more depth and flavor. Seasoned the chops with Mrs. Dash spicy seasoning and sauteed with butter, added a few cloves of minced garlic. Once the chops were browned, I transferred them to the baking dish and added a little water to the frying pan to release all of the garlic bits & seasoning. I added that to 2 cans cr. of mushroom and 1 can golden mushroom soup along with a 1/2 cup milk. Baked for 50 minutes at 350. AH-MAZING!!!!
This is a family favorite.
This has been an old standby for years and I make it when we feel like "comfort food". As suggested by other reviewers, cutting back on the milk and covering the dish makes a big difference. I always add fresh sauteed mushrooms and garlic, plus fresh rosemary (to taste).
Easy, moist, but lacked alot of flavor. Sauteed onions and garlic while doing chops as others suggested. Did use cream of chicken soup as we don't like mushrooms, perhaps cr. of mush is more flavorful and that was our problem.
It's not often I run to my computer right after dinner to review a recipe, but felt I had to with this one. It was absolutely delicious...good ol' downhome comfort food and there is no way it could have been easier. I used 98% fat free cream of mushroom and seasoned 3 relatively thick boneless chops with garlic and onion powder, seasoned salt and pepper before browning. Followed everything else as written and these turned out great - super tender and very flavorful. Gravy thickened up nicely in last 10 minutes of cooking. Served with fresh sweet corn on the cob and instant mashed potatoes (which I rarely use) but this gravy even made those stand out. Definitely a keeper and can't wait to make again soon!
This needs 10 stars! I seasoned chops with greek seasoning, sage and thyme, then sauted in a little oil. Put a sliced onion, 2 bay leaves & whole celery stalk in bottom of casserole dish and laid chops on top. Mixed Cream of Mushroom Robust Garlic soup, 1 packet pork gravy mix, and one can water..poured on top then baked. Remove bay leaves and celery before serving. Umm Umm GOOD! Made enough gravy for all meat plus mashed potatos.
After reading the reviews i choose to use 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, fresh mushrooms, a splash of Kitchen Bouquet for color and flavor, and i baked it at 275 for 3 hours. (Thick Chops) The dish turned out flavorfull and the soup made a great gravy! This recipe is a great starter!! Thank You
As odd as this sounds, I used cream of broccoli soup for this recipe (reason being..well my picky girl is on to me with the cream of mushroom soups). My personal preference would be the mushroom, but well, It's all about the kids right? I also just simmered them on the stovetop like someone else suggested. The kids enjoyed as did I (hubby ate ribs). Thanks Jennifer!
Yea- an easy and tasty chop! I used cream of chicken soup and chicken broth instead of water and cream of mushroom soup. Then, when I scooped enough "gravy" out to pour on the chops- I dumped leftover rice into the rest and had a yummy side dish!
This recipe is simple to follow, and I made it with 6 thin cut pork chops and it turned out wonderful! I cooked this for my parents with green beans and red potatoes, and they rated it 5 stars --- and my dad is picky, so this says a lot! Very tasty.
These were absolutely fabulous!! A definate make again dinner!!
I just made something very much like this. I did not use milk, however, I dusted the pork chops with a bit of regular flour before I browned them, so that added thickening. I also added 1 large yellow onion, coarse chopped; 1/2 pound of fresh mushrooms, quartered; and 8 golf ball sized red potatoes, cut in half. It was a great meal-in-a-pan!!!
This was a GREAT recipe! The gravy is so delicious and the pork chops are so tender. My husband really liked them too. It was easy to make. Will most certain make again SOON. thnx Jennifer
The lowest rating I every gave any recipe. I followed the tips and added the onions and garlic powder, used cream instead of milk, added the extra can of soup and it was terrible. No one in the family liked.
Was pretty bland. Needs more seasoning, Garlic?
I've made this twice now and both times my family has loved it. I make the gravy as directed but I add garlic powder and paprika as well as a little extra salt and pepper. Then I chop 1/2 an onion and put it in the gravy mixture as well. While I'm cooking the meat in the pan I make some rice and then put the cooked rice at the bottom of the pan and top with meat and gravy!
I used six boneless chops, not as thick as the recipe specified. Used one can cream of mushroom, one of cream of chicken (because that's what I had). Added some garlic powder before I browned the chops. Only used about 1/2 or 3/4 cup milk, no water. I browned them in a little olive oil instead of butter. Chops were flavorful and tender, and gravy was perfect for the mashed potatoes I made as a side dish. This will probably be my go-to recipe for chops when I do not want to grill them.
I didn't have Cream of Mushroom handy, so I tried it with a large can of Cream of Chicken and the same amount of liquid. When I browned the chops (I used boneless), I added chopped onions. It was pretty good, but I will try it again with the mushroom, and I'm sure it will be better.
This was so good. I followed the recipe and it came out great!!!
Ok...so this was my 2nd time making this and I did some modifications and it was delicious!!! I used 1can cream of celery and 1/2 can of cream of chicken. I sauteed onion and minced garlic with the pork chops. I mixed the canned soup with 1/2 cup of milk and 1/4 cup white cooking wine and poured over the pork before baking. It turned out tender and amazing. I served with the candied carrots from this site and some pork stuffing. Excellent meal and base recipe.
I took the advice of other cooks and sauteed a small onion and generously coated the chops with garlic salt and freshly ground pepper. While the onions were sauteeing, I threw in a couple tablespoons of Worchestershire sauce and let that saute a few minutes more. I used a 8"x8" ceramic dish and layered the onions, then the browned chops and topped it with the mushroom soup/milk/water mix. I used a lower temp. - 325 degrees for 1.5 hours since my husband was on the golf course and didn't come home exactly as planned. I'm sure that's never happened to anyone else!
These were so easy to prepare and were very tender and delicious. The only thing I would do differently is to leave out the water and only add milk and the soup. The sauce was a bit too runny with the water added.
WOW! This was the best pork chop recipe I have ever made. Husband said pork chops flavor reminded him of KFC comfort food awesomeness. I seared 5 thick cut boneless chops in butter w/ sea salt & garlic powder. After reading other reviews I mixed 1 can cream of chicken soup and 1/2 can cream of mushroom soup. No water or milk. Baked in a glass casserole dish uncovered on 360 degrees for 45 minutes. Served with mashed potatos. The gravy is the best gravy I have ever made & I didn't have to add anything to it. I finally found the perfect pork chop recipe. Thanks!
These were very very good. I used very thick cut pork chops, and that was a mistake. The thinner the better. Also, the gravy was very very thin at the end. So, I took it out of the pan and thickened it on the stove top with some corn starch. It was very flavorful. Thank you!
SORRY TO SAY THIS WAS THE WORST RECIPE I'VE EVER TRIED FROM ALLRECIPES. PORK CHOPS WERE TOO TOUGH TO EVEN EAT, WASTE OF MONEY AND GOOD MEAT. I DID HOWEVER, ADD SOME SHERRY (REAL STUFF, NOT SHERRY COOKING WINE) AND THE GRAVY WASN'T BAD.
My wife tried this recipe out last night and we both believe its a new Pork Chop Recipe worth keeping. Even my four year old daughter who hates pork chops ate all of it. We did alter it as suggested before by removing the water and adding an extra can of Cream of Mushroom Soup. This meal will be a must in our family’s dinner plans for a long time.
I happened to have some incredibly delicous, lean porkchops and a can of cream of mushroom. I happened upon this recipe when I searched 'How To Make Really Good Porkchops", so I tried this recipe and fell in love with it. Def. one I'll have to do again in the future! Yum!
This a great staple dinner, but I did take another posters advice. Cook it slow it makes it just fall apart, no tough dry pork chops.
I actually used garlic salt instead of regular salt and I added mushroom pieces. All in all this recipe was great..
I made this with cream of celery soup instead of mushroom soup only because The Husband won't eat mushrooms in anything he thinks there Gross, but I love them. But anywho he loved it. Took the leftovers for lunch the next day. Although I did cook for longer than 45min. Half way thru cooking I covered with foil and cooked for an extra 20 min. It came out very tender. Gravy was great on potatos. I will be making this again. Thanks for sharing.
I tried this with very thin boneless pork loins and it was great! The only change I made was that I cooked up 1/2 of red onion & a tablespoon of minced garlic in which to brown the pork because my family likes food with a bit of a bite. I also only baked them for 35 minutes as they were quite thin. I will most definitely make this again!
This recipe was a big hit with my family. I also made two plates for my neighbors and they were amazed at how tender the chops were. This one is a keeper.
Just made this last night, first time in months everyone wanted more. Great!
This makes a really filling and easy meal. After browning the pork chops, I added a bit of extra buttter to the pan and sauteed some onions and mushrooms, then added the soup and milk. I seasoned everything with salt, pepper, garlic, and sage. 45 minutes in the oven may have been a bit long as the chops weren't as moist as I expected, but overall everything was tasty! The sage really complimented the onions, mushrooms and pork well.
Yummo! Even the kids loved them. The pork chops were seriously so tender I think you could of cut them with a fork! The hubby said its our new "pork chop staple"!
These were yummy!! Definitely a family fav! I followed the suggestions of others and added sauted onions and garlic to the pan and this really enhanced the flavor. The chops were so tender and yummy..like good 'ole southern chops. . Takes me back home
Very easy family friendly recipe. Not a drop left at my house. Great gravy to serve with rice or potatoes.
Was pleasantly surprised! I followed the recommendation of sautéing with a white onion. I also added fresh garlic and onion powder with a dash of cayenne pepper. My pork chops were nice and thick so I baked for over an hour and a half and they were super tender. Great recipe!
This was absolutely fantastic. A saver for sure. I made a few changes: I used boneless porkchops, used 1 tsp of Mrs. Dash garlic & herb seasoning on each chop (sprinkled on one side and then the other when I turned them over). Because I wanted a one dish dinner I made some minute rice and added it when I put it in the oven. Made an excellent gravy and the chops were very tender.
Quick and easy, but a little bland. I spiced it up with black pepper and garlic. Even though I added less liquid than called for, next time I would omit liquid completely for a thicker gravy.
This was okay..the soup mixture and milk and water was more watery than gravy for me and the pork chops werent that tender ill find another recipe next time
This is a great base recipe. I put some scallop cut potatos in the pan, add 8oz sour cream to the soup mix with a little garlic powder. Cover the potatos w/ half of soup mix. Cover and bake 30 minutes while I brown my pork chops. Remove potatos from the oven and lay pork chops on top, recover and bake an additional 30 minutes. My family loves it.
LOVED IT, i used more butter when i saute it, and i used cream of chicken and mushroom soup. it came out great, my husband loved it so much, and he is a VERY picky eater!
So so so so good!!! Thank you so much for sharing they turned out awesome, juicy and very tasty. I followed the recipe as you have it, my only modifications where that I cooked 6 pork chops, added the butter dripping from the pan into the soup mix along with some chopped mushrooms. Everyone loved it! Thank you :)
I absolutely loved this recipe. Like most people though, I tweaked it quite a bit, but I never would have thought of it without seeing this recipe first. The chops and "gravy" came out so tasty you'd think you were eating in a fine restaurant. The chops were tender and could be cut with a fork! I used center cut pork chops and browned them in my enamel cast iron dutch oven with a little peanut oil. once they were almost done browning, I threw in a chopped up scallion and sauteed that for a minute. Salted and peppered well at this point. De-glazed the pan with sherry wine, threw on a can of condensed potato soup, and into the oven at 250 for 1 hr 45 min. Took it out of oven and removed the chops. Added about 4oz chicken broth to the pan to make the gravy less thick. Next time I'll add some sliced mushrooms. I now also want to try this same technique with chicken, using marsala with cream of mushroom soup. I think it will make an awesome and easy chicken marsala.
These are good. They are even better with Golden Mushroom soup and you can make them in the crock pot, they melt in your mouth!!!!
Great recipe. Easy. I did add garlic powder, ground sage and lemon pepper to perk up the mushroom soup.
Our family has been eating this for years, with a few changes: We don't add water, and a little less milk. Slice 1/4 of an onion and saute it with the chops, along with just a touch of garlic, half a clove or a sprinkle of powder. The thing that makes this really REALLY good is cast iron. Brown everything in a good seasoned cast iron pan, and stick the whole pan right into a low oven for an hour. It really makes all the difference!
