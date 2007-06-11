Poblano Chile Pepper Soup

74 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 18
  • 3 11
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

This recipe uses roasted poblano chiles. They are fairly spicy and very flavorful.

By MARBALET

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to broil. Place poblano chile peppers on a cookie sheet and place in oven. Allow skin to blacken and blister, turning the chile peppers until all sides are done. (Note: Do not overcook.) When they are done, place them in a paper bag and seal. In about 15 to 20 minutes, take them out of the bag and peel the skin off each one under running water. Remove the stems and seeds.

    Advertisement

  • In a blender, combine the chile peppers, broth, salt and pepper to taste and nutmeg. Blend until smooth. In a small saucepan over medium heat, warm the milk and set aside. In another saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter or margarine, add the flour and stir well. Add the warmed milk and stir until well blended. Add the chile pepper mixture and mix well. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 427mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022