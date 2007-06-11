Poblano Chile Pepper Soup
This recipe uses roasted poblano chiles. They are fairly spicy and very flavorful.
This recipe uses roasted poblano chiles. They are fairly spicy and very flavorful.
I make a version of this soup that is beyond DELICIOUS! I add crispy bacon, some cream cheese and I could eat this every day!!! Also, I sometimes add some potatoe flakes just to thicken it up. By itself it is not a thick soup but the flavor is amazing. Also, you can buy strips of frozen poblano peppers at my local walmart for very cheap which makes this super quick and easy!Read More
As written it just didn't have much flavor. After adding garlic, cumin, seasoning salt, 1&1/2c corn, garnishing with diced white onion and fresh cilanto we enjoyed it very much. Will make again with these changes. Our soup bowls are not very big and we got just 4 servings and that was with the corn added. Thanks Holly for the inspiration.Read More
I make a version of this soup that is beyond DELICIOUS! I add crispy bacon, some cream cheese and I could eat this every day!!! Also, I sometimes add some potatoe flakes just to thicken it up. By itself it is not a thick soup but the flavor is amazing. Also, you can buy strips of frozen poblano peppers at my local walmart for very cheap which makes this super quick and easy!
I have made this soup-it is wonderful!!! BUT NEVER, NEVER RUN YOUR PEPPERS UNDER WATER IF YOU BROIL OR ROAST-YOU WASH AWAY ALL THE SMOKEY FLAVOR. The purpose of broiling or roasting peppers is the smokey flavor.
As written it just didn't have much flavor. After adding garlic, cumin, seasoning salt, 1&1/2c corn, garnishing with diced white onion and fresh cilanto we enjoyed it very much. Will make again with these changes. Our soup bowls are not very big and we got just 4 servings and that was with the corn added. Thanks Holly for the inspiration.
Soup is great, with some changes. I subbed mexican crema for the milk, added cumin, garlic, a can of corn, a can of black beans, and a can of diced tomatoes. Turned out delicious! Ate it as a soup the first day, then rolled chicken in tortillas and made it a variation of enchiladas for the next meal. Versatile as either a soup or a sauce.
Delicious! I roasted the peppers over the flame of my gas cooktop and used stock made from the carcass of the turkey I smoked at Thanksgiving. The soup was just at the top edge of the heat (as in spicy heat, not temperature heat).
This recipe was waaaaayyy to HOT! I mean painful to eat...and I love spicy foods. I even used 5 peppers (the recipe calls for 6). The taste was very nice however, so I think if I make it again I would remove all the seeds which are what give it the zing. It was a little too chunky so I strained it and added some cream which created a very smooth and creamy soup.
Well, everybody's heat tolerance is differet, and it is true these peppers can vary. I left in most seeds and even roasted a jalapeno (with seeds)and threw in with this - pretty darn hot, but with a dollop of sour cream on top and a little cream in the soup. Yummy and spicy.
This was good but as one person said, more of a sauce. To make it more like soup I added grilled chicken breast and a can of Mexican corn. I also added minced onion and minced garlic and white pepper. It was very thin for our liking, so I added about 2 Tbsp. of corn starch to thicken it more. I served it with some shredded Cheddar Jack cheese on top and a sprinkle of paprika for color, with chips on the side. It'd also be good with rice put in.
When you have to make so many changes to a recipe, it is not the original that you are rating, so unlike many other reviews who told all the things they added to make this delicious, I will say it was way too much work for a soup that was not to our liking. It wasn't that spicy at all, it was relatively thin and really lacked a good flavor. Won't bother trying to improve on it.
This soup was fantastic!. I put the milk in the microwave for a couple of minutes to heat. This made it easier than watching it on the stove top, not to scorch. Taste is a little spicy at first, but keep eating it gets better and better. I did serve with a droplet of sour cream on each serving. I will make this often as I love the taste of the poblano!
As others have mentioned, a good starter base to which you can experiment and add to. By itself to me it was really more like a spicy green enchilada sauce than a soup. Here is what I did extra - used 1 quart of chicken broth for the liquids and no milk. I made a proper roux of 4-5 tb butter and equal amt of flour to thicken, then put the roux, a cup or so of the broth, roasted peppers and half a can of corn and 3 minced garlic cloves and cumin into the blender to puree- mixed that back into the pot of broth with the rest of the canned corn, one can rinsed black beans, one can of fire roasted tomatoes undrained, and one shredded leftover chicken breast. Let it simmer and thicken about 40 minutes and then stirred in a few handfuls of shredded cheddar, 1/4 cup (about) chopped fresh cilantro and two chopped green onions and let that melt and meld for another 15 minutes. Hubby said it was a keeper that way, with many layers of flavor.
Added garlic powder, and more milk than chicken stock. I also doubled the roux to make it thicker. I added bacon but thought it tasted great before i added it. Great for veggie eaters.. leave out the bacon and use veggie stock instead. I only used 4 peppers but they were good size. It was the perfect spicyness. It had an awesome flavor, much better than these reviews!
This was a great recipe! I had to tweak it a bit, hence the 4 stars. I used 5 peppers instead of 6. To have a creamier soup, I used 5 oz evap milk, 1/2 cup of half and half milk, and then for the rest I used whole milk. I did add about a tblspn of parmesan cheese. Oh, and I also used vegetable stock. It was still a little spicy but I added some tortilla strips to lessen the zing. It was very delicious!!
Roasted peppers over grill. Saute onions and garlic. Then blended peeled peppers, onions and garlic in blender. Also seasoned w/cumin.
Halved this recipe, EXCEPT the chicken broth. (Used full amount). Added one onion, 4 cloves of garlic, and white pepper. Used olive oil instead of butter b/c we were out. WAS SO GOOD.
This is really good! I think next time I'll add an onion to the mix to jazz it up a bit. I really don't think this needs heavy whipping cream at all. Just a little half and half to cut down on fat/calories
Yummy! Great flavor, good texture
Too spicy. Not thick enough.
Great recipe, just needed a little something so I added just a tablespoon of grated mozzerella and some leftover turkey. It made a great meal!
I was looking for a clone of a recipe I had at Guadalajara Restaurant in Houston, but this wasn't it. It was bland, despite adding seasonings as suggested by other reviewers. Thanks for the post, but I probably won't make it again.
I tried this recipe but used cumin, caramelized chopped onion, sauteed garlic, a dash of nutmeg, some roasted acorn squash, 2 cans of creamed corn, 1 cup of milk instead of 2, and 1.5 cups of homemade chicken stock. I blended the vegetables minus the corn until it was smooth, then added the corn and milk sauce and heated it through. I served it with shredded cheddar cheese. I'm not sure if I should even rate it because I didn't follow the recipe exactly, but I think what we had was great.
This is a pretty simple recipe and it tastes good. I used Cream of Chicken instead of chicken broth and it makes it a very creamy soup. I also added a tiny amount of minced garlic, cilantro and Nature's Seasoning. Make sure you burn the peppers well. One didn't burn well for me and it was harder to peel. I also didn't put my peppers in a paper bag. I just set them on top of the oven to let them cool. I think I will mix this with white rice for dinner tonight. It is just the right amount of spicy. Not painful, but warm. I would rate it as mild, but I like spicy stuff.
This recipe was ok. I followed the instructions exactly except I only used 3 peppers & added chicken to the finished product. The soup was too thin for my taste. It turned out really spicy. Other than the spiciness it was pretty bland. At this point I added onion powder, garlic powder, 1 c milk, 1 c broth, & some sour cream. This made it thinner so I made some rice and poured it over. It wasn't bad but wasn't great either. Everyone in my family refused to eat it. Overall, I gave it 3 stars because I think with a few experiments this could be a really good recipe. I will probably use this recipe in the future to turn into something really good since I enjoy experimenting with recipes.
This was delicious. I omitted the nutmeg and added roasted garlic and onions. mmmmm!
Excellent. Be sure to remove seeds before roasting takes care of the heat from peppers
Excellent recipe. I didn't use nutmeg as I didn't have it, but, it turned out wonderfully. To the person who said it was way too hot, that the next time he/she would remove the seeds....DUH, read the recipe. It CLEARLY states to remove the seeds and membranes.
Absolutely delish! I even used fat free milk cuz thats all i had...and my first time roasting peppers.
It definitely needs tweaking but is a great base recipe. I even added canned tomatoes to mine, drained, and it was much better. I also added Cumin, sauted onion, garlic, oregano, parsely, and the corn as did previous posters. I only used 3 Pablanos as well but it definitely needs at least 1 if not 2 more. My DH said it reminded him of soup he at frequently while in El Salvaor. The El Salvadorian variety was just much more tomato based. As I said great base recipe that I do plan to make again and build on.
I added extra cream and a small cooked zucchini because the peppers where too hot! But overall good taste.
i removed seeds and veins but added a medium hot pepper, blended it all in the Saucepan at the end then added cream cheese about 2 tbs it is spicy but great on cold Michigan days
Fantastic recipe, only thing I done different was after roasting the peppers, I left the skin on and put everything into my Magical Butter machine for one hour at 180°, it was a great flavor and very fine texture. For sure going to make another batch.
I thought this was missing something. I used heavy whipping cream instead of milk and the texture was beautiful, but it was spicy, but just not flavorful enough for me. I would definetly make this again, but add some white beans and chicken. And if you add the milk very very slowly, you dont need to warm it first. (JUST KEEP STIRRING)
I used about 4 poblano and a quarter of a hungarian roasted wax pepper. I also added one onion sauteed with some cumin and a head of roasted garlic. I used 1.5 cups of milk. During the last 15 minutes I diced up some zucchini that I had to give it some texture. It was definitely spicy so I may go with 2 poblano and no wax pepper. Definitely add the sour cream at the end. It helps round out the flavor.
I thought this was bland as written. I did not find it very spicy. I probably won't make this again.
I loved this recipe! I used knorr chicken bouillon to make the broth and think i did not need any extra salt, i think i added about a teaspoon extra. It was so tasty and mine turned out more red as my peppers had red in them. I did not change anything else and was very pleased with result.
This was delicious. I don't care too much for spicy food so I only used 4 poblano peppers. I have made this twice with perfect results. I used shredded chicken in one batch and also have used crumbled turkey italian sausage in another. Also it is nice because you can substitute cream, half and half, evap. milk for the regular milk and still get a great flavor. For a healthier version, I used nonfat milk and shredded chicken and it is very good! Recommend to everyone. Make sure to use a dollop of nonfat sour cream!
It was pretty mild for my tastes. I added habanero sauce, garlic, cumin, a can of corn and a can of black beans.
A very good soup. I think a can of black beans would be a good addition, just to make it more filling. Otherwise it was perfectly yummy!
This was the first time I used this recipe, I followed it exactly, as I do all recipes, the first time around. My wife and I did not find it very flavorful at all, very bland, really. I think it might make an OK base for a poblano gazpacho.
I couldn't eat it at all, it was so spicy and neon green, it had too many peppers for my taste.
Yum
Loved it!!! Added the garlic, cumin and season salt as suggested in the comments. We also toasted some corn tortilla strips and sprinkled cheese on top. Yummm!!! My husband and I ate all 5 servings lol.
I really like this recipe. It was real easy and very tasty. I have made it several times and sometimes its hot and other times a little mild
My daughter-in-law makes this soup and adds chopped, cooked chicken breasts which makes a filling, nutritious dinner. She adds cumin, too. I noticed a comment that the soup was too hot with peppers. Poblanos are not that hot. I'm wondering if the wrong kind of peppers were used.
I thought this soup was great. I added roasted onionss as well as garlic to the mix. I also only used half the peppers. Although next time I wouold have left out the milk, it watered down the flavor too much.
The spice factor was great but I think the recipe calls for too much nutmeg- left an aftertaste- will try it again but with quarter teaspoon instead of the half called for
Very good and easy.
Ok, I’m not trying to change the recipe but I love using what I have so my things don’t go bad so for broth I used “I can’t believe it’s not butter” with a drizzle of olive oil, 2 tsp of chicken bouillon with 2 cups of water and for the milk, believe it or not, I used 2 brewed Starbucks verisimo milk pods! I added chopped onions and garlic to the butter/flour mixture and later some chopped tomatoes (again bc I have them and need to use them). I ran the peppers through the food processors before adding it to the milk/water mixture. It’s tastes great! Added salt, pepper, a bit more bouillon, splash of Balsamic vinegar, and a dash of dill weed. Loved that I didn’t need to purchase anything in order to use the Poblano Peppers that were given to me.
I made a cross between Miss Kris's & Marie C's recipes. I didn't have bacon but I did have sour cream & cream cheese. I did use the extra spices used by Marie C., since we are I in the habit of using them anyway. I was a bit short on the chicken stock, but added at the end sliced frozen chicken breast cubed, which did add some flavor and added a can of drained & rinsed black beans, frozen corn kernels & chopped cilantro. Thankfully my husband loved it! Hubby says, maybe next time use bacon crumbles only as a topping. Hope you try & like!
Didn't have much flavor and was way to thick. My husband is from mexico and he said it wasn't a soup, it was a sauce. He thought it was really hot although I didn't think so. It was a little spicy but not too bad. It was fine for me as a soup I just thought it lacked some flavor. I will take some suggestions of the other reviewers and see what I can do with it.
I gave this recipe only 3 stars because like others, I had to modify it a fair amount to end up with a really nice soup. I didn’t rinse off the peeled poblanos to save the roasted flavor. I added a dash of cumin for more flavor. On the butter and flour step, I cooked it for a few minutes till light brown to get a roux without the flour taste. I also added a can of corn and some chicken to make this a more hearty soup. Another time, I used black beans instead of the chicken for a vegetarian option. At the end of cooking, I stirred in some Greek yogurt to up the creamiest level. This resulted in a very tasty soup that I’ll make again and again.
So like many others, I took this recipe and did more with it. First, I only had two poblano peppers so I supplemented then with a green pepper and a yellow pepper. I made 2/3 of the recipe because the original asks for 6 peppers but it was TOO SPICY so I added in more liquid. It thickened very well from the margerine (I used Earth Balance) and flour. Then I skinned and chopped a couple fresh tomatoes, I steamed an ear of corn in the micro and added the kernals, added some leftover rice, let it all cook together for a few. Served it with grated cheese and a dollop of sour cream. It was a good hearty soup for dinner.
Delish...loved it!
Smokey, spicey soup full of flavor. We made this soup on a Sunday afternoon and enjoyed it for dinner. I added chopped avocado and small pieces of chicken to the soup as a topping and it was delicious.
Did add the cream cheese as a previous reviewer suggested. Delicious!
WOW great soup! Super tasty. The heat from the peppers can be greatly reduced by making sure to carefully remove all of the seeds and seed veins. The pepper itself isn't hot. I added cream cheese, an extra tablespoon of flour and some crispy bacon after giving it a taste and thinking it could be a little bit tastier with those things that another reviewer suggested. LOVE it. It was REALLY good without those extra things though, by the way. Hubby isn't satisfied without a little meat or cheese so I had to do that mostly for him.
We had a few poblanos and big jim's left at the end of the growing season and found this recipe to use them up. This recipe was delicious. I did add a few cubed and boiled potatoes make it a bit more filling. Will definitely make again.
I'm on a Keto diet and was looking for a low carb recipe to use up 5 poblanos I had, I added a green bell pepper to make 6. I went with 3 cups broth and one cup milk because I wanted low carb, and I wanted to use up an open carton of broth I had. I thought it tasted exactly how I expected it to taste, and was exactly as thick as I expected it to be, based on the recipe. There were a lot of good ideas to jazz it up and thicken it, but it was just what I wanted and expected based on the recipe. After all the reviews that said it was too thin, there's one that complained it was too thick, lol, I guess you can't win. Oh, and I did remove the seeds, but it's fairly spicy, just right for me, but too hot for my wife. Also garnished it with a little Parmesan after I put it in the bowl.
Not a "wow, I have to make that again" recipe. I added some pepper jack cheese and cream of chicken soup to elevate the flavor. It took quite a bit of salt. My husband wasn't impressed at first, then said the flavors grew on him. I can't say I would make it again.
sooooooooooooooo good. This soup has an incredible smooth & spicy flavor unparalleled by anything I have ever tasted.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections