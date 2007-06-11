Poblano Chile Pepper Soup

I'm on a Keto diet and was looking for a low carb recipe to use up 5 poblanos I had, I added a green bell pepper to make 6. I went with 3 cups broth and one cup milk because I wanted low carb, and I wanted to use up an open carton of broth I had. I thought it tasted exactly how I expected it to taste, and was exactly as thick as I expected it to be, based on the recipe. There were a lot of good ideas to jazz it up and thicken it, but it was just what I wanted and expected based on the recipe. After all the reviews that said it was too thin, there's one that complained it was too thick, lol, I guess you can't win. Oh, and I did remove the seeds, but it's fairly spicy, just right for me, but too hot for my wife. Also garnished it with a little Parmesan after I put it in the bowl.