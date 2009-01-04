Chocolate Mousse Cake IV
Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling. Everyone will think you bought it at a bakery!
TO SUM UP ALL THE REVIEWS: YOU MUST do these changes and you will have PERFECT results! Add 1/4 tsp cream of tartar to heavy cream before whipping. CHILL the bowl and mixers you will use to whip the heavy whipping cream for atleast one hour in the freezer. After baking the cake and letting sit for 10 minutes to cool immediately wrap cake tightly in plastic wrap(a very successful wedding cake baker gave me this tip) It will make the cake SUPER moist! After wrapping the cake put in fridge until completely cool or if you have time let cake sit out until completely cool. You must follow the recipe and cool everything for its specified times or mousse will end up runny. Fold in mousse like stated! VERY important! Do NOT stir! Fold and fold until completely incorporated. ALSO, change the amount of water you add to chocolate mixture to 1/3 cup. I used two dark 9in pans for the cake. I cooked my cake for 30 minutes at 325deg. The mousse is so unbelievably decadent and delicious! My cake turned out PERFECT! VERY best cake recipe out there! I did use a yellow cake mix b/c I feared chocolate may be a bit over the top(and im a chocoholic!) im glad I did, the mousse is SO rich! Hope this helps!Read More
This cake was quite delicious and easy to assemble. Be careful not to chill the mousse longer than the recommended 30 minutes. I left it in the fridge for almost two hours and had a very hard time softening it enough to fold in the whipped cream.Read More
This has got to be the best cake I have ever tasted. Hard to believe it started with a box. I used the "butter recipe" box mix that uses a stick of butter. I made mine as a torte with 6 layers and it turned out great. A lot of reviewers had mentioned trouble when they went to take the cake to work or such. So here are a few little catering tricks I use when I need to transport delicate cakes like this one. If you don't want your icing to slide on the layers, add a 1/4 teaspoon cream of tarter to the heavy cream before you whip it up. It will stablize the whip cream somewhat, just as it does for egg whites. Be sure to whip until you get stiff peaks. Also, after you put the mousse between the layers, chill the cake for about 30-45 minutes and then frost the rest and return it to chill until you need to transport it. With the extra time in the fridge, the mousse between the layers has time to set up and settle in to the cake.
Just made this cake for the second time in as many weeks. I'm a great cook...not such a great baker, but this recipe let's me pretend I am. Wonderful, moist recipe and definately better if combined and let to sit overnight. I also used only 1/4 cup of water and used Fudge chocolate cake and fudge chocolate pudding. I thought that it was perfect! For those of you the have the problem with the runny mousse. Please heed previous advice about cold cream and beating it until very stiff. Also, just in case you don't know. You must'nt beat the cream into the chocolate as it deflates the whipped air. What you need to do is gently fold about 1/3 of whipped cream into the chocolate and fold over until white stripes are gone and then add more whipped cream. Continue until all whipped cream is folded into chocolate. STOP when there is no more white streaks showing. Refrigerate immediately and you should have a wonderful mousse.
This was a wonderful recipe! I made this cake for a co-worker's b-day and used a yellow cake mix instead of chocolate, put strawberries between the layers as decoration and it turned out awesome! I even got several proposals of marriage from the guys I work with...LOL (already married though.) I read where a great many people had problems with the icing & I can't say I encountered any problems. The tip about reducing the water by 1/4 c came in handy, as well as the tip about the cream of tartar to stabilize the whipping cream. I will say that having worked with whipping cream before it can be a little tricky, you have make sure it is whipped into stiff peaks or it will turn any recipe into a BIG MESS if you don't. Definitely do not make this recipe if you are in a hurry and I agree with making it the night/day before. One tip I have not seen that may help is to make sure you are using heavy whipping cream and it is very cold, do not take it out of the fridge unless it is to put it straight into the bowl to whip. It is also best to use a beater that has a whisk attachment, regular beaters do have the same effect sometimes. The most important tip I give to all my friends when working with whipping cream is to be sure to CHILL YOUR BOWL this can make a huge difference. Stainless is the best, I let my bowl sit in the freezer while I am preparing the cake mix. Once I am ready to whip the cream I add it to the chilled bowl and whip it to stiff peaks and then place it in the fridge
The mousse worked perfect for me, here's what I did: melted chocolate and added condensed milk and mix until JUST combined. Added water (at room temp.) and stired through, when ALMOST combined add pudding mix. Refrigerate for 45 minutes. While chilling beat cream until thick and heavy (just before it turns to butter - I mean REALLY thick) refrigerate cream to get very cold (use a ceramic or metal bowl to help it get as cold as possible). Add the cold cream to the cold pudding and mix well. Refrigerate overnight covered with cling wrap(8 hours plus). Bake what ever cake you like (chocolate sponge is my favourite)and top with the mousse. Refrigerate again (for about 2-4 hours) and serve. It does take a little pre-planning, but worth all the effort.
I love this cake so much that I made it three weeks in a row! I used butter cake instead of chocolate for one version, just as good. My only recommendation is the same as the other reviewers, use REALLY cold cream to whip. Try putting a metal bowl in the freezer for about 10 minutes before adding and whipping cream. Also, don't whip or stir in the cream to the chocolate mix, fold gently. Thanks for a great recipe!
I used Hersheys deep dark chocolate cake recipe from this site instead of a mix. The mousse I used to fill and frost the two layer cake. It was one of the most moist cakes ever. I even had extra mousse to use with each serving. wonderful!! Will make again and again! Thanks
Very rich cake! Co-workers RAVED about it! The mousse was thick, more like a frosting, but nevertheless, it was to die for! Thanks for the recipe!
i got a marriage proposal on the filling alone.
This is simply fantabulous... I have made this 3 times so far, the 1st attempt was in Singapore, the mousse turned out fudgy, but still the taste is good. The 2nd time, I made it in Melbourne (Winter) I cut the water back to 1/2 c and the result was perfect. Just over the weekend, I made it again and it was simply the best.. Using Devil's Chocolate cake makes a difference too! Best of all .. it's so easy to remember the ingredients.. Stephanie.. thank you.
This cake is wonderful - you can't imagine how many copies of this recipe I have given out!! My only suggestion is that I often cut back to 1/3 cup of water in the mousse - I found that it helps hold the layers together better!! Many thanks for my new favorite cake!!
Takes time to make but it is worth it!!!! Delicious.
Really good! I froze one layer and half the topping for a later date. I served the remaining layer topped with the mousse tonight and got good reviews. Will make again. *Have made it 3x's since initial review, once in a 9x13 and twice as a Bundt...Everyone prefers the Bundt. It doesn't matter if the mousse gets a bit soft on the Bundt because its not holding layers together. Also, easy to cut and serve. I think its better the second day because the 'grainyness' of the pudding mix in the mousse has dissolved completely.
This has become one of my signature cakes. Made it for an MDA Bake Sale Fundraiser at work and it sold for $490.00 Breaking all records. The person who won told me it was worth every bite of it. The only problem is that when they ask for the recipe is embarrasing to tell them how simple it is to make. I love this cake. Thanks so much for sharing!
This was a great recipe!! I made it for my mother-in-law's birthday and everyone devoured it!! I took others advice and made sure to place a couple skewers in the cake before transporting it which worked perfect to keep it from slipping. I also added a layer of whipped cream on top of the middle mousse layer and added shaved belgium chocolate to the top. Easy and incredible cake!
Do yourself a favor and save this recipe! I've been looking for something that would compare to a cake we enjoy from the Cheesecake Factory and this is it. I was skeptical about starting with a boxed cake mix but this turned out so good. I even forgot the final step of folding in the whipped cream and it was wonderful. I used two 9" round cake pans and used a chocolate cake mix. Even after forgetting to add the whipped cream at the end, I had enough mouse to frost the layers of a 4 layer cake but ended up having to use a tub of icing. If you can find them, insert a couple of long cocktail toothpicks to keep the layers steady. I added chopped chocolate chips to the sides for a finishing touch and received many compliments. Its a keeper!
This is a marvelous cake. I added some Tia Maria over the baked layers prior to frosting with the mousse. I also added fresh raspberries to the top! Spectacular presentation, spectacular taste...
Mmmmmmmmmmmmm-I loved this mousse. I did chill the bowl and beaters; so the cream would beat up quick and stiff peaks. That is important. I folded 1/3 of the cream at a time into the chocolate mixture. This way it leaves no streaks. I chilled this for 20 minutes and than split the cake into 4 layers and filled and frosted. It made a wonderful 80th birthday cake.
This recipie was pretty good overall, but I was disappointed with the mousse. I think that the same effect could have been achieved by folding cool whip into chocolate pudding. I dont think I will take the time to make it again.
If I could give this more stars I would! Wow! I had no problems with my layers slipping. I followed the recipe exactly as written, and ended up with a very thick mousse that held everything together wonderfully. Not only did it taste great, but it was the most wonderful looking cake I've made so far! Boyfriend said, "Oh my goodness wow!" about 20 times after his first bite. I will be making this on many occasions.
The mousse/filling/icing is very good. I had no problems with it like others I read. However... everything I read is mentioning "great cake"... The recipe calls for a box of cake, so I don't think that's accurate. I am making this again tonight with yellow cake and strawberries.
What a delight! Lot's of chocolate flavor. I used a devils food cake mix and made it with applesauce instead of any oil and it made a moist and delicious cake. There was plenty of mousse to fill & frost the entire cake. I used two drinking straws poked through the top of the cake to keep it from sliding when I put it back in the refrigerator. I served it with a fresh fan-sliced strawberry and everyone loved it. Hint: Be sure to use stifly whipped cream as the recipe calls for.
this recipe was a waste of my time. the frosting was excellent tasting, but was so runny that i could barely keep it on the cake. i would definitely make the frosting again to use as a dip for fruits or so. all in all, i would rather just buy already made frosting and save me all that trouble.
I followed the recipe exactly and it did not set! I ended up with a big sloppy mess in my cake container. It did taste good, but it looked so bad that nobody wanted to try it!
Easy to make for a party when you have lots of other things to make. Doubled it and made it for a baby shower and it was delicious! Everyone ate some and took some home and I freezed the remainder which my hubby and I ate a month later and it was still moist and delicious!
Excellent! I followed the advice of so many others and cut back the water to 1/4 cup and added 1/4 teaspoon of cream of tarter to cream prior to whipping. I made the cream the day before and chilled overnight. Absolutely perfect! Everyone raved about it, especially my husband who is a huge mousse fan!
I made this cake twice so far - one with a box cake mix and one from scratch. The cake from scratch tasted a lot better! To cut down on the sweetness, I modified the mousse recipe. I only used about 3/4 can of condensed milk, decreased the water to 1/4 cup, and increased the heavy cream to 2 cups instead of one. I put the mixing bowl and beater in the freezer before I whipped the heavy cream and I mixed in the pudding with a wire whisk. The cake did slide a little when I was frosting it, but I was too impatient to wait for the layers to set in the fridge before I frosted the outside of the cake. I brought the cake to work and got lots of compliments.
This cake is awesome! Cheers Stephane! I baked it for my sons 13th birthday. I garnished it with rasberries and sprinkled with white chocolate.
Even though the mousse didn't set up very well, this cake was still delicious! I used vanilla pudding mix instead of choc, and it was SO yummy! I'm not sure what I did wrong, but i'm gonna read through all the other reviews and try this again soon.
The taste was really delicious and everyone loved it. However making everything was a big pain in the rear. Did everything per recipe and review instructions. When I put the chocolate mixture (w/o whipped cream) in the fridge for it's 1/2 hr and it came out like a rock. I could not stir it, let alone fold in the whipped cream. Ended up mixing it in the mixer. Once I put it back in the fridge I was really wary of letting it sit for 8 hrs. after 2 hrs i took a little bit out and tried spreading it on the cooled cake. would not spread, way too thick and was pulling up cake with it. Ended up putting in another cup of whipped cream. By then I was able to frost the cake but it was still really difficult. Next time I make this I will: Start out with 1/3 cup water along with 2 cups whipped cream. If it's still too thick I will add enough water to make it the original 1/2 cup. add the cream to the chocolate mixture before putting it in the fridge.
Let's get real - It won't look like you bought it at a bakery. Anyway, the mousse frosting was wonderful. A tip about transportation is to stick toothpicks or chopsticks in the cake because the mousse is so slippery that my top layer slid halfway off during its car ride.
Everyone adored this mousse topping!! It really reminded me of those refridgerated McCain cake's frosting, so if you like that, you will adore this - it's even fluffier. Thanks for such a great recipe!
Good cake, although since I normally bake from scratch, I could definitely tell that it wasn't totally homemade. I followed recipe with only the two most recommended changes (adding cream of tarter to the whipcream and reducing the water to 1/4 cup). The mousse turned out just fine. I used it for the filling, but folded in a bit more whipping cream for the frosting so it wasn't quite as rich. I enjoyed it, but I will probably look for a different recipe next time.
I made this cake for my dh 2 years ago and snce I made it for my father-in-law, and my neice 2 years in a row! This is a delicious cake! I do change a few things: I use "Chocolate fudge" flavored cake mix...and 6 TBL cocoa powder with 2 TBL oil (in place of the squares). I also buy Fudge frosting and put that on the top of the cake. This way I have extra mousse which I put in individual dessert cups for later!!! DELICIOUS!
Loved this. The mousse is quite stiff so you can mound it high up on the cake. The cake is a box mix so nothing interesting there. But the mousse, considering it has no eggs, would be a fabulous dessert on its own. I would add an extra 1/2c of whipped cream (so 1 1/2 in total) just to make the mousse lighter if you were using it on its own. some instant coffee in the water mixture would be awesome.
This cake is a chocoholic's dream! I made this for my husband's birthday and we enjoyed it quite well. It is very rich! The only thing was that the mousse was not quite as thick as I had imagined and the top cake layer slid around a bit. I think I should have whipped the cream a little longer.....otherwise this is delicious!
Very delicious and rich cake. I add 2 tablespoons coffee flavour liqure each into both the cake and the mousse. That enhance the chocolate flavour and my friends went over it. 10 people finished a 10-inch cake after a big fancy dinner.
This cake is scrumptious! We loved it, especially the chocolate mousse! And an interesting thing... I found this recipe on this website. I went out and bought a cake pan, and THIS recipe was included with the pan!
Everyone loved this cake. The chocolate mousse filling was quite lovely and smooth. I will be making this again soon. mmm...
Outstanding!! My 9 year old son asked for a chocolate mousse cake for his birthday and I will admit I was a bit worried it would be too complicated and not come out well, then I found this recipe. Soooo easy! I used a devils food cake mix and followed the recipe exactly. Do make sure you whip your cream until stiff peaks are formed and this cake is best served after setting up in the refrigerator at least 8 hours or overnight. I also divided the cake layers in two so I would have a four layer cake. I think this helps with keeping the cake from sliding because the cake layers are lighter weight which helps keep the mousse from oozing out the sides of the cake. It also makes for a great looking slice of cake! My son LOVED this cake and so did my husband! I will definitely be making this cake again, thanks!!
This cake is pretty good, but being the chocoholic that I am, the mousse didn't exactly satisfy my sweet tooth, it just wasn't sweet enough for my taste. However my husband who is not a huge fan of sweets really liked it!
absolutley fantastic!! The only things I changed were I made the cake and mousse from scratch. I used devils chocolate cake and chocolate mouse (Both Martha recipes)
I first made this cake for Valentine's Day last year and boy was it delicious! I have added a bit of instant espresso powder to the cake batter and the mousse to make it "mocha". If you really whip the cream till stiff peaks form you will have no problems with the mousse.
The flavor is good but I think it could have set better. I also realized that there's "instant pudding mix" and "cook and serve" (here in Beijing, I only found the latter and didn't realize there was a difference). Needless to say, after realizing this 6 hours after setting the chocolate part in the fridge to "set" (pre-whipped cream), I ended up having to cook it. If others made this mistake too, it probably wouldn't set very elegantly.
This cake was DELICIOUS! I made it as directed and it was easy and fun but time consuming. It does take a while for everything to chill. This is good cake to make on a "clean-up" day.
Excellent! I made as written and it's a keeper! Very rich and delicious, the b/f is gonna really love this for his Valentines treat ;)
I made this for mothers day last year and we all loved it. It was easy and looked good when topped with white chocolate shavings. It is mothers day soon here in NZ and this is the cake I will make again to celebrate it.
HELP? First, I couldn't find a 3.9 oz box of instant pudding. So I used one large box and one small box. The mousse didn't come out at all like it should've have, it was almost like glue. I really want to make this again, but don't know what to do about the right amount of pudding, could that have been the problem??
This was good, but not as rich as I was hoping. Maybe I just had really high expectations since it has such good reviews. I enjoyed this, but I'm not convinced I will make it again.
Tastes good, but the pudding mix left the filling with an unappealing gritty appearance. Any suggestions for what could be used instead of the pudding?
I made this in a 9x13 pan and it turned out great. It really is delicious.
this cake was EXCELLENT. i took the other comments and only used 1/2 cup of water, and used cream of tartar in the whiped cream. i also made the mousse a day ahead, to really give it some time to set. before serving i put the cake in the freezer for about 1 hour!! it was perfect and delicious!
This is the best cake. I also make the mousse and serve it with fresh fruit.
This cake launched my family's dependence on my cooking! I made it for a bridal shower and it was a hit! My mother can't get enough of it and I get asked for the recipe all the time!
Absolutely heavenly! I doubled the mousse recipe and layered it into a dark chocolate cake along with raspberry filling for my hubby's birthday. He loved it, and I know he will be begging for it again soon!
LOVE this cake! I have made it several times. Be sure to do as the other reviewers have suggested (1/4 tsp. of cream of tartar before whipping the whipping cream & place beaters and bowl in the freezer to keep the whipping cream cold during whipping). Enjoy!
Nothing great......my husband being a chocolate lover said it was nothing special....It was great with a good cup of coffee though... I don't think I would make it again..
I'm editing this review since I first made it many years ago. I made it again today and I wasn't as impressed as I was the first time. My culinary skills have evolved and my tastes have matured since I made it so I have a different perspective. Now I'd say this cake passes for decent. Stack it against the Barefoot Contessa's chocolate cake recipe and this is downright pedestrian. I put the frosting mixtures into the freezer to hasten the chilling and that worked beautifully. It helped keep things stiff even with 1/2 cup water as the recipe calls for. Several people reviewing this recipe have said the butter cake mix from Duncin is the best. I disagree. I used a butter fudge cake and was disappointed. It was very dry. Oil etc makes a cake moist and this had none. Anyway -- it's a decent cake but don't try it on your foodie friends -- it won't impress them. It will make your non-foodie friends and average joes very happy. :)
LOOOVE IT!
We didn't think this cake was anything special until the next day! I kept it in the frig and everytime we got it out it was better than before! This is so delicious, my whole family loves it!
5 stars for the mousse! I used a dark chocolate cake recipe.
YUMMY! Next time I might just make the mousse and serve it with raspberries or by itself. The cake was good, but just a cake. I'll make it again though.
Honestly the best chocolate cake ever!! The frosting is yummy...just like real mousse. I used two cake mixes in order to make a 3-layer cake for an office party and doubled the recipe for the frosting (fortunately kept the spare layer with the extra frosting at home) ...everyone loved it!!
Not sure what all the fuss is about. I followed the recipe exactly and it tastes like a plain chocolate cake with chocolate whipped cream. Nothing special. I baked it in two layers, frosted liberally and while it was very pretty in presentation, it lacked a lot in the taste department.
Wonderful Cake! My husband & I loved it!
Way too sugary, rich, and sweet, but not especially chocolatey. I was not impressed, and will not make again. Thanks anyway.
This is a delicious cake. I often just make the mousse and we eat it as pudding.
I've made this multiple times following the directions exactly and it has turned out great every time! YUMMY!
I made this cake on Valentine's Day, it was a huge hit, everyone loved it. I'm not a very good cook and it was such a simple recipe to follow that anyone could make it. I noticed how some people put that it wasn't sweet enough, try using one square of sweetened chocolate and one square of unsweetened chocolate thats what I did and it turned out simply wonderful. I will definitely make it again!
I have made this cake several times. It is always a hit. I have made it strictly by the recipe and made it by reducing the water to 1/4 cup, I like it better with less water. either way, an outstanding recipe and easy to do.
Unbelievably good! I layered some crushed Oreos (without the cream filling) onto the mousse in the middle of the cake to give it a little crunch. I also grated a dark chocolate Hershey bar and sprinkled on top of the finished cake - it gave it a really cool texture. I made this recipe for a friend's birthday. Most of the people at the party are in the restaurant business, so I had a tough crowd to please. They were so impressed with the cake! It was DELICIOUS! They didn't have a clue that I could cook, since I'm always eating THEIR food.
This is the best, easiest recipe for chocolate mousse I have tried. Since I wasn't making this cake for extreme chocolate lovers, I used yellow cake mix instead of chocolate. It still turned out fantastic and wasn't quite as rich.
My family really enjoyed this cake. It's smooth and light, and a nice change of pace. My daughter wants me to make the mousse again, to spoon into a bowl with whipped cream. Next time, I will use the mousse as a filling, and frost the cake with regular chocolate frosting and serve the mousse on the side.
I made the mousse part to go with another cake recipe from this site. The frosting was really easy to put together. I got lazy and opted to buy a container of cool whip instead and I think that affected the end result. When I frosted it on the cake, it felt runny. Maybe next time I'll try to whip up the heavy cream myself. But overall, it was delicious!
Easy and impressive!! I make this a lot.
I was looking for a new cake recipe for the holidays and I found it! I used the cake mix that was deep chocolate so yummy.This cake was the best so easy. I will definitely make this again and again, although I may take the advice of others and try decreasing the water to thicken the frosting. Thanks:)
Sooo good-- I took the suggestion to use the Hershey's deep dark chocolate cake recipe with this mouse frosting-- AMAZING! Professional quality, easy to make.
The mousse tasted great. I used 50 cal. Dr. Oetker mousse dessert and it turned out nice and light. However I reluctantly bought boxed choc. cake and it was too fluffy and wouldn't come out of my nonstick pans, I should have buttered and floured the pans I guess. So I remade chocolate cake from scratch and the texture and weight was much better. If you can, make the cake 2 days ahead so the flavor of the cocoa has time to absorb. The last piece I had definitly tasted the best!
I followed the recipe exactly for the mousse. I baked the cake from scratch. The mousse was perfect! It's not too sweet like the chocolate buttercream and I love it!
Made this as a filly in a pound cake, and the left over where awesome with fresh fruit. I made a chocolate one and a white chocolate one. Do the white chocolate I just subsituted the bakers chocolate for white bakers chocolate and chocolate pudding for vanilla. I liked the white version better then the chocolate, but bother were awesome!
Made this for DD's 14th bday party, and we feasted on the leftovers for a couple of days. Delicious! I used the cake mix with the pudding inside to make it more dense, and the guests enjoyed watching me whip the cream (and tasting the results!). Keeper!
Phenomenal! Instead of a layer cake (which I do not have good luck with) I made a 9x13 cake and poked holes in it after cooling. I then let the mousse ooze in to the holes and then spread a good portion over the top. The result was fantastic! Everyone loved it! I did use only 1/4 cup of water instead of the 1/2.
Easy easy easy. I used Betty Crocker's Gluten Free Devil Cake Mix because my son has celiac disease and then made the mousse as instructed. Came out perfectly. Very simple and seems good. Will find out what the rest of the eaters think when I serve it tomorrow for Christmas dessert.
For this recipe I chose to make a butter cake instead, not because chocolate didn't sound yummy but because the person I was making it for preferred a white cake. The mouse was incredibly easy to make and so much more delicious than I could have imagined. Make sure to let sit at least the hour after folding in the whipped cream in. I chilled mine for aproxmiatly two. I tasted it before and after and the time just made it even more rich and tasty. I would absolutely recommend this and I will deffinetly be making this again!!
I made this cake with a mix from the store that contained chocholate chips in the cake, and oh my goodness!!! This was a heavenly recipe - my husband is insistant on me making this every year for his birthday cake. The frosting is wonderful. We usually throw some cake away, not this one - it was ALL gone.
LOVE this cake. Such a simple recipe with a great taste!!!! The Mousse is the best part.
This is so good! Made this with the One Bowl Chocolate Cake III recipe and it was a perfect combination.
This is by far the best and easiest chocolate mousse cake! The only thing that I was not familiar with was how to make heavy cream whipped. After some research, I put the bowl and beaters in freezer for 30 mins. prior, and then proceeded to add the heavy cream to the kitchen aid bowl and blend. Thank you for sharing this yummy cake that my whole family loves!!
great recipe. i get raves whenever I make it. I have used a 1/2 a cup of coffee instead of water to make mousse and sometimes I;ve used coffee in place of water to the cake mix. I have also tried this recipe using lemon cake mix, lemon pudding or vanilla an added lemon to make a lemon mousse cake. Both are favorites with my freinds and family.
The cake turned out delicious. We used Duncan Hines Swiss Chocolate cake mix and the cake turned out very moist. The chocolate mousse turned out creamy and delicious, but my boyfriend said it wasn't chocolate mousse that we made...it was frosting. That was just his opinion though. We also ended up with a lot of extra chocolate mousse that wouldn't fit on to the cake. Overall the cake was very very good and one of the best we've had.
This cake turned out beautifully. The frosting was like mousse and stayed on the cake very well. It was very easy and delicious. I don't know how anyone could not make this cake turn out properly.
Can you say YUM?! Delicious cake and quite rich. Looks nice garnished with strawberries. Definitely not a "last minute" cake! Plan ahead!
All I'm going to say is so much for my girlish figure! The most wonderful chocolate cake I've ever had. Thank you!
This cake is by far the best cake I've ever eaten!!!
Wonderful! Rich and moist!
I made this for Valentine's Day and it came out awesome. I will definitely make it again! I made it exactly like the recipe called for and would not change a thing! Awesome recipe!
