Chocolate Mousse Cake IV

This was a wonderful recipe! I made this cake for a co-worker's b-day and used a yellow cake mix instead of chocolate, put strawberries between the layers as decoration and it turned out awesome! I even got several proposals of marriage from the guys I work with...LOL (already married though.) I read where a great many people had problems with the icing & I can't say I encountered any problems. The tip about reducing the water by 1/4 c came in handy, as well as the tip about the cream of tartar to stabilize the whipping cream. I will say that having worked with whipping cream before it can be a little tricky, you have make sure it is whipped into stiff peaks or it will turn any recipe into a BIG MESS if you don't. Definitely do not make this recipe if you are in a hurry and I agree with making it the night/day before. One tip I have not seen that may help is to make sure you are using heavy whipping cream and it is very cold, do not take it out of the fridge unless it is to put it straight into the bowl to whip. It is also best to use a beater that has a whisk attachment, regular beaters do have the same effect sometimes. The most important tip I give to all my friends when working with whipping cream is to be sure to CHILL YOUR BOWL this can make a huge difference. Stainless is the best, I let my bowl sit in the freezer while I am preparing the cake mix. Once I am ready to whip the cream I add it to the chilled bowl and whip it to stiff peaks and then place it in the fridge