Chocolate Mousse Cake IV

Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling. Everyone will think you bought it at a bakery!

Recipe by Stephanie

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 9 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare and bake cake mix according to package directions for two 9-inch layers. Cool and remove from pans.

  • In a large bowl, mix together sweetened condensed milk and melted chocolate. Gradually stir in the water, then instant pudding until smooth. Chill for at least 30 minutes.

  • Remove the chocolate mixture from the refrigerator, and stir to loosen. Fold in whipped cream and return to the refrigerator for at least another hour.

  • Place one layer of cake onto a serving plate. Top with 1 1/2 cups of the mousse, then cover with the remaining cake layer. Frost with the remaining mousse, and refrigerate until serving. Garnish with fresh fruit or chocolate shavings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 21.2mg; sodium 455.9mg. Full Nutrition
