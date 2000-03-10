Old Fashioned Pound Cake with Raspberry Sauce
A classic old-fashioned pound cake with fresh raspberry sauce.
A classic old-fashioned pound cake with fresh raspberry sauce.
I have made many, many pound cakes but this recipe is the best!! The only thing I did different is added a few different flavoring: coconut, jamaican rum, black walnut. It was delicious!!Read More
did not like this i even added another cup of flour and had to throw them all away.Read More
I have made many, many pound cakes but this recipe is the best!! The only thing I did different is added a few different flavoring: coconut, jamaican rum, black walnut. It was delicious!!
Mmm! Yummy yummy. The cake came out perfectly - texture, taste, colour, everything. Thank you for sharing! I'm a kid so I can't use liquor, but I boiled some raspberries in sugar and water until it became syrupy, and that tasted fabulous with the cake (which was also great on its own). Delicious!
Beautiful cake and the sauce is to die for. I actually used Chambord instead of creme de cassis and thought it was terrific.
Wow! This was sooo good. This is now favorite dessert. Delicious, easy to make and pretty too. Thanks for the recipe.
Oh, oh, oh, this was soooooo good!!! I love raspberries and this was a perfect treat! I know it's not the most healthy cake in the world, but it is now my favorite. Thank you for sharing Kim!
Excellent. What a great combination.
I absolutely LOVED this cake. Thanks so much for sharring it with us!!! Niblet
Wow! What an awesome cake. Sweet and beautiful. I made it exactly as directed. One sneak trick..if you're going to invert it after you cook it, eat the crunchy crust that comes from baking it. Once inverted, no one will ever know. But WOW...what a treat.
Everything you could ask for in a pound cake. The nutmeg comes through pretty strong, so be carefull to add more than what is called for.
This makes a ton of cake. I made a full loaf, two smaller loafs, and an even smaller loaf of it. It's a guessing game as to how long they take.
This is awesome! It takes some work to strain the raspberries to make the sauce, but it's entirely worth it. The sauce would be great over ice cream too.
I made this for a small group of people and almost everyone commented on how good it was. I used margarine instead of butter and it turned out well. I used a different raspberry sauce, though.
This was a good cake in the first 24 hours, but it was excellent the third day. I made two: one in a larger pan and one in a smaller one. The one in the larger pan got too done around the edge but the one in the slightly smaller loaf pan turned out great.
did not like this i even added another cup of flour and had to throw them all away.
Very good cake and it lends itself to variation. I make a lemon pound cake by adding the zest of 2 lemons to the batter. At Christmas I made a lemon poppyseed cake by adding the lemon zest and 1/4 of poppyseeds. Whether you use the original recipe or try variations, this cake comes out yummy and tastes like REAL pound cake, which is what I've been looking for. Thank you!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections