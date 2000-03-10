Old Fashioned Pound Cake with Raspberry Sauce

A classic old-fashioned pound cake with fresh raspberry sauce.

By Kim Niederreither

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 10-inch tube pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.

  • Sift together the flour, salt and nutmeg. Set aside.

  • Beat the butter at medium speed with an electric mixer for about 2 minutes or until soft and creamy. Gradually add 2 3/4 cups sugar, beating at medium speed for 5 to 7 minutes. The mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Add the room-temperature eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into the butter mixture before adding the next. Beat in the vanilla with the last egg. Pour in the flour mixture alternately with the milk, mixing until just incorporated.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Cool in pan on wire rack for 10 to 15 minutes; remove from pan and let cool completely on wire rack.

  • For the raspberry sauce: combine raspberries, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1 teaspoon creme de cassis in a medium bowl. Stir gently until sugar dissolves; cover and chill at least 3 hours. Serve over pound cake.

Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 72.3g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 150.3mg; sodium 241.8mg. Full Nutrition
