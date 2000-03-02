Taco Stew
This is a great one dish meal combining ground beef with tomatoes, onion, beans, corn, and taco seasoning. Quite simple to make, and delicious, too.
This is a great one dish meal combining ground beef with tomatoes, onion, beans, corn, and taco seasoning. Quite simple to make, and delicious, too.
This is really good with the addition of black beans and kidney beans. It is also a good one to make in the crock pot on low for 8 hours.Read More
I used ground turkey and homemade taco seasoning in this recipe. After I browned the meat, I was able to throw all the ingredients in my West Bend Slow Cooker in the morning and let it go until lunch, which I appreciated. Simple and cheap, not bad for a quick lunch.Read More
This is really good with the addition of black beans and kidney beans. It is also a good one to make in the crock pot on low for 8 hours.
I used ground turkey and homemade taco seasoning in this recipe. After I browned the meat, I was able to throw all the ingredients in my West Bend Slow Cooker in the morning and let it go until lunch, which I appreciated. Simple and cheap, not bad for a quick lunch.
When I had my husband taste this he said it tasted like chili with a southwest kick. I subbed chopped pre-cooked meatballs for the ground beef (woohoo! the last of my big bag-o-meatballs!) and vegetarian baked beans plus salsa and Frank's red hot in place of the ranch beans.
Very good as a base (which is why I didn't give it 5 stars). What's great about this is it allows you to add some of your favorite flavors. I usually add about 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce when I'm browning the meat and onions. Also as I'm browning the meat, I mix the other ingredients and let simmer really mixes those flavors well before adding the meat. A few other changes I made are only 1 can of beans (I don't like beans) and added a can of condensed Tomato soup about 1/4 cup mild taco sauce and 1 tablespoon hot sauce (just enough to give a slight heat). But with this base you can be very creative and make it slightly different every time. Excellent dinner on a budget as well. Everyone had seconds (Family of 5)and we still had a lot for left-overs.
This was great and easy! I only made a few changes: ground turkey instead of beef (i think they taste the same) and i added a green pepper in with the onion. Also, i'm not sure what ranch beans are so i just used chili beans. yummm!
My family loved this. I stuck fairly close to the recipe - used chili beans instead of ranch-style beans...which may be the same thing (I'm not sure what ranch style beans are & couldn't find them in the store). Added 2 stalks of celery and some green pepper when I sauteed the ground beef, and I used frozen corn instead of canned. Excellent! Thanks, Smayo!
This was very easy and very cheap! I put tortilla chips in the bottom of the bowl before putting in the stew and then I topped it with avocado and cheese. Very good! I used the hot taco seasoning as well and thought it was perfect!
Every time I make this I have to bring some to my parents and my sisters! My 2 year old niece even eats it!! She loves it!
This was pretty good. I didn't have ranch style beans, thought I did but turned out I was wrong, so I used a can of pinto beans and a can of kidney beans. I added extra taco seasoning and left out the corn because corn in chili kind of freaks me out for some reason. Great quick meal. I'll probably use this recipe for chili dogs when I don't have time to do my regular chili. Thanks for the recipe!
This was extremely good.
Delicious and easy! The only thing I added was one packet of Ranch Dressing mix, and I omitted the can of peeled and diced tomatoe. Will definitely make this again!!!
Good, but don't let the name fool you... it's just chili!
Very delcious!!! I used one can of regular ranch style beans ans one can o ranch style beans with jalapeno's to add some kick! Very good mild recipe that even my kids loved!!!
really good recipe. I had friends from church over and they just devoured it. Really hearty yet simple. Perfect for winter. Thanks!
Wonderful "comfort" food for a cold night. Only used 1 can beans (husband doesn't care for beans in stew), added a little salt & pepper and some minced garlic. Really enjoyed and will definitely make again.
My only change was to use turkey instead of beef. My husband loved it. This goes in my save file.
Wonderful! Fast and hearty. Good all by itself or with cheese and sour cream.
tastes like chili!
I really like this recipe it is quick easy and a family pleaser especially if you have already made taco meat left over. When adding taco seasoning do it a little at a time because the corn and beans do take away some of the taco flavor- so more may be needed
This was very quick and simple and tasted great!
This was a great easy meal. I made substitutions based on what I had in my cupboard. I used one jar of hot salsa instead of the tomatoes with chile, 1 can drained kidney beans instead of ranch beans (don't know what those are!), and 1 lb ground beef. I got 6 decent servings out of this.
I rate the recipies on how they were originally prited not on how they are after additions and changes. This recipe is very good! It leands its self to a varity of changes and additions to alter the taste to your own style.
Delicious and easy. We let it simmer longer - it makes the meat more tender and the flavors ricner.
This was awesome! I did throw some green peppers in with the hamburger and onion and sauteed. I added about a 1/4 cup of beef broth to give it more broth. In place of the packet of Taco seasoning I used:Bill Echols Taco Seasoning. It really makes this recipe and you can adjust seasonings to your own taste. 1 tablespoon chili powder 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon onion powder 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano 1/2 teaspoon paprika 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin 1 teaspoon sea salt 1 teaspoon black pepper. This is a keeper.
Good and easy. I only used about half the packet of taco seasoning. Was getting to spicy for me. Also added about a can of water to thin it out just a bit. Served with corn chips.
I make this ALL THE TIME. I serve it over tortilla chips, and sprinkle cheese over the top. It is amazing! Sooo easy and good.
This recipe was delicious! We added shredded cheese and Fritos on top for a little added flavor and texture.
This is a very good stew! Everyone loved it!
I love this! I made a few changes. I added 2 can of corn, 1 can of Rotel tomatoes, 1 can of Mexican stewed tomatoes, and 2 packages of taco seasoning mix. My family loves this(even my husband-who does not care for soup). Very easy to make and very tasty!
In Texas we call this chili, but "Taco Stew" is okay! Too many canned goods involved.
I always have the ingredients on hand to make this. It is quick and easy and truly idiot-proof. I often doubt its deliciousness when I am making it but it never fails. Once it is done cooking it is a five star weeknight dinner. I have served it with cornbread and with cheese and crackers. Both are winners in my house. I don't change a thing about the recipe but I wouldn't be afraid to.
I've made this recipe for years but usually double it for when we have company and I just let it go in the crock pot (after browning the meat of course) on low. It's great served over corn chips. I always set out shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh diced tomato and avocado slices so people can garnish as they like.
It was very good. We added shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream to the top. Then ate it with tortilla chips.
Used tofu instead of beef and added salsa instead of peeled/diced tomatoes. Really tasty, thanks!
I rinsed/drained the canned stuff so added water.
Easy and delicious! I used my left over taco meat ( didn't add more seasoning) and added green pepper. Only had one can of ranch style beans so subbed with one can of red kidney beans. Will make again!
Great quick, warm winter recipe. Become a staple in my house!!
I did not have beans and corn is off our "approved food" list, so I just added the onions and added green peppers. My family loved adding cheese, sour cream, and then dipped some chips in it as they ate too. It was a hit with the kids and my husband. This is on my monthly meal list. Thank you!
This is a great recipe to modify having the same old beef stew. I used stew meat; added tomatoe soup as noted, a splash of worsteshire and added some cheese (a litte) to it. I made the ranch beans and should have replaced them with kidney beans like others. Its good and if you like it to blast you with hot spice follow the other advise; top with salsa; hot sauce (on the side) and those who like it milder top with cheese, sour cream, guacamole etc. Its so good to see other reviewer recommendations. It always makes the best better!
Lovely base recipe. I added black eyed peas when I ran out of kidney, and added a large zucchini and chopped portobello mushrooms. Meal lasts for days, and you can always add more veggies.
This recipe is good if you want to make something very easy but still tasty. I added one can of pinto beans, half a can of water, cumin, chili powder, and Mexican seasoning. Otherwise, it doesn't have too much flavor. I used mild Taco Bell taco seasoning and mild Ro-tel. In the future, I will add a can of tomato sauce. It's pretty good alone, but awesome with a ton of cheese and served on tortilla chips or corn chips. Not as good as some chili I've had, but I will make this again because it's so easy.
Of all the food I've made from these pages, this is by far the tastiest to me. I made without the tomato sauce so could be used in tacos *I just ate by bowlful with cheddar cheese on top though).
It was definitely easy to make, however I needed to add a lot more seasoning. Perhaps 2 packs of taco seasoning would be sufficient for one batch. I simply added cumin, chili powder and cayenne.
I used black beans instead of ranch style! So far it taste amazing!!
This little recipe was quite tasty. My husband liked it and my son ate it. To be honest, I wouldn't like it that well if I wasn't on Weight Watchers.' But it was good for a change.
This is a super easy recipe for creative cooks . I have tomatoes in my garden, threw in a couple of those, same with the green beans and zucchini Oh, and I used ground turkey- protein without the fat (grease).
AMAZING! I cooked the beef and then threw that and all of the rest of the ingredients in the slow cooker for several hours. Really easy and absolutely delicious. I used chili beans instead of the ranch beans because I couldn't find any. We like spicy food and this had a little kick, but I still added a bit of cayenne powder for extra spice. I'll definitely be making this often!
My husband and I were responsible for feeding approximately 160 people at a National Dog Trial event. The event took place in a rainy environment, thus everyone was cold and tired when entering for lunch. We made burritos and this taco stew. We had everyone raving about, many came for seconds, and 1 gentlement went home with the remaining stew for dinner that night. This is a filling and delicious stew. Serve it with chips, sour cream, and cheese. Thank you for this recipe!!!!
It's a delicious super quick and easy to make dinner. Perfect meal for a really cold night, yum! I was out of fresh onion, so I substituted with a packet of Lipton Onion Soup mix, and spiced it up with a bit of Tony Chachere's and it tastes great! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Extremely simple recipe but amazing. Used Pinto beans in chili sauce and fire roasted tomatoes. Added about 3 cups beef broth as it looked pretty dry. Made a stellar soup! Let it simmer for a couple of hours for richer more complex flavors.
I used taco meat vs. hamburger. Left out beans for the guys but added them separately to my dish. Chopped up a green pepper and added. Served with cornbread. Yum!
Loved this very easy taco stew as did the whole family. I used fire roasted tomatoes with garlic, added a can of low fat, low sodium beef broth, used chili beans with onions, peppers and garlic instead of Ranch Beans and 2 packages of taco seasoning mix. I also added a heaping tablespoon of tomato paste. Fantastic meal served with corn bread and topped with cheese. Thanks for sharing!
2nd review. I stated before I wasn't sure I would make it again but I did and glad I did. This time I used the Ranch Style beans with jalapenos. It was more flavorful and a lot less bland. With the "jalapeno beans" it wasn't spicy at all but added just enough zing to it.
Thanks my daughter and I had fun cooking it.
My only change from the recipe was: 1. 1.5 pounds burger and 1 pound chopped left over chicken 2. didn't put in the green chiles Just a bit mild because of the changes. But outstanding flavor. Definitely worth doing again. tt
This time I made with chicken meatballs because that's what I had. Love this recipe, versatile and always yummy.
I use refried beans but it still turned out wonderful also add a little bit of cabbage just for some crunch my husband says this is in his top 5 dishes
We loved it! Very easy to pull together. I added extra chopped chilies and topped each bowl with sliced avacado. Served with cornbread. I will definitely make again!
So amazing. Followed directions exactly as written, except I halved the recipe the first time I made it. It has a distinct kick of flavor. I recommendeded this recipe to many of my friends, coworkers, and family and they have loved it too.
Loved this!!! I used Bush's Chili Beans (hot) and actually doubled the recipe because I had a lot extra hamburger. I will definitely make this again!
So good! I think it needs more taco seasoning and did my husband. But, my coworkers loved it when I brought the leftovers to work!
It was delicious
this was a quick and easy recipe. would definitely make this again. I think next time I'll use normal pinto or black beans instead of ranch style beans. this would be a great replacement for chili on game days.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections