Taco Stew

4.6
78 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 22
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a great one dish meal combining ground beef with tomatoes, onion, beans, corn, and taco seasoning. Quite simple to make, and delicious, too.

Recipe by Sherry Mayo



Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8



Directions

  • In a large pot over medium high heat, combine the ground beef and onion and saute for 5 to 10 minutes, or until meat is browned and onion is tender; drain excess fat.

  • Next, stir in the beans, corn, tomatoes and green chile peppers, tomatoes and taco seasoning. Mix well, reduce heat to medium and allow to heat through, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
520 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 1289.1mg. Full Nutrition
