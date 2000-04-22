Morgan's Grilled Fish

69 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 17
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

A great summertime recipe for grilled salmon fillets. An herb and lemon marinade makes for a wonderfully light and flavorful preparation. Grilled onions would be an excellent addition!

By 2126

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

    Advertisement

  • In a shallow glass dish, mix the olive oil, parsley, thyme, rosemary, and garlic. Place the salmon in the dish, turning coat. Squeeze lemon juice over each fillet. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Transfer salmon to the grill, and discard any remaining marinade. Cook salmon on preheated grill over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, turning once. Fish is done when it flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 30.1g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 84.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022