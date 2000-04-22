Morgan's Grilled Fish
A great summertime recipe for grilled salmon fillets. An herb and lemon marinade makes for a wonderfully light and flavorful preparation. Grilled onions would be an excellent addition!
My family doesn't eat fish that often and I was looking for a fast and easy grilling recipe. After reading reviews of not having much flavor I tweaked it to my families taste and we all enjoyed it even the kids. What I did add was lemon pepper and 3 cloves of garlic and 2 lemons. Would make this again and experiment more with it.
We thought this was just OK. I will use as a base and add soy sauce, brandy, and brown sugar.
Loved it. I used this recipe on tilapia fillets and served it to my in-laws and they couldn't get enough. Thanks Morgan ( I am making it again tonight)
Excellent marinade! Simple and easy, this marinade also works on shrimp, chicken and even pork chops!
I made this last nighit and it was great! I used salmon steaks with fresh thyme and parsley from our garden and served it with brown rice and asparagus spears. Desertquilter had a nice idea about adding capers - I'll try that next time. This would be an elegant and easy meal for company! Thanks Morgan!
Easy to make, with a great flavor! I used it on perch (didn't have salmon)filets and thought it turned out just fine.
Loved it! Used Tilapia filets instead of Salmon. Awesome....Thanks
personally i felt the herbs were too thick in the marinade, however my fiance just gobbled this recipe up. he even took the left overs home to his mom. (which is a compliment believe me)
This was terrific! I would highly recommend marinating for at least an hour -- more is even better. In addition, thyme is a very strong spice, so I reduced it by about half. Instead of grilling, I baked my fish at 350 for 15-20 minutes. Be sure and sprinkle with salt and pepper after grilling/baking. This was wonderful served with a rice pilaf and vegetable. Thanks for the recipe!
Didn't like this at all. The spices didn't seem to meld with the fish. My husband loved it if that's any consolation....but then again....I could burn food and he would say he liked it. I won't make this one again, sorry.
These are easy to make and taste GREAT!
I really love salmon and wanted to like this recipe but I felt that it was lacking something. Thanks anyway Morgan!
My kids love this "pink fish". It's easy and wonderful!!
Made this with tilapia, YUM! Even my pickiest child liked this and didn't feel the need to scrape off the herbs. Everyone had seconds(good thing I doubled the recipe).
Excellent recipe. I make this all the time and the only change I make is to add some freshly cracked black pepper along with the other marinade ingredients
It was a good way to eat salmon, but next time I make it I'll add some salt.....thanx for the recipe
This is very good. We used it on some pompano my neighbor caught, and we really liked it. I think it could use a little more flavor, though, so next time we'll add salt and the grilled onions suggested.
I ended up omitting the olive oil and just creating a quick marinade of about 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1tbsp minced garlic, 1/2 tsp salt, a touch of black pepper, 1tsp dried parsley and dipped the fish in this - then arranged in a baking dish coated with cooking spray and sprinkled a little dried dill on top. Got rave reviews from everyone who tried it. Thanks for the base recipe!
Very taste and freash. DO NOT Overcook the fish or it will get too dry!
Wonderful, easy, delightful -- I slightly altered it only because I had barely one tablespoon of thyme left, but my family loved it. Three of us had it on salmon -- and the fourth on haddock (marinated in a separate dish). It made enough to coat two pounds of fish. My daughter wanted to go out and buy more salmon while it was still on sale so we could make it again -- like tomorrow isn't soon enough.
Good to make on a weeknight.
This was voted as a "keeper" by my family who loves fish. Even I liked it, and I am, quite literally, unable to eat anything that tastes remotely fishy. This recipe provides great flavour with no apparent fishy aftertaste.
I used this marinade for chicken breasts. It was great! Omitted the parsley since I didn't have any. Can't wait to try on salmon!
So good, so easy, why would you NOT make this?
We thought this was great! Used fresh parsley, sage & rosemary & bottled lemon juice. Served with brown rice & fresh broccoli and enjoyed a superb & healthy dinner.
I used sea trout that my fiance caught that same day and it was very, very good. There wasn't anything left for the dogs that night!
I have made this recipe a dozen or more times now and every time it turns out GREAT! No changes, not 1.
One of the best salmon recipes I have made yet! Still tasted like something was missing, but I dont think that was the recipe. I will keep trying, eventually I will figure out how to cook fish!
Excellent flavor, and perfect for someone on a low sodium diet. I served it with foil packets of grilled vegetables.
Thank you Morgan for a great recipe-----------I first made it this summer and have cooked my salmon this way many times---------everyonel loves it and leftovers make a great salad cold over greens:)
Sorry but I did not enjoy this at all. I felt like I was eating a sandy coating.
Quick, but you could tell. Thanks for sharing, sorry I didn't like it.
Very good. I did go a little lighter on the herbs. Taste was great!
The best part about this recipe is that my kids couldn't get enough of it! They absolutely devoured the salmon and they are both picky eaters.
My husband loves the salmon done this way. Everyone raves about it!!!!
This is a great recipe! Very tasty!
This is an easy way to make a mild fish (cod) taste very good. Cooked it on the bbq laid on oiled, heavy foil , held it together great with incredibly easy clean up. Our guest who aren't big fish fans really did love it! A WINNER!
What this does to fish is amazing! I used haddock instead of salmon and it was delicious! The only think I would tweak is the amount of spices. It was a touch to thick on the fish for me but not my husband. He loved it as is!
This gave my fish the best taste since I started using my grill. It also gave my meats a good taste=:)
great tasting!!!
Surprisingly good. Will definitely do it again!
The only thing I did differently was added salt. I will definitely make this again!
Great and easy way to prepare my favorite fish!
The fish was very tasty. My kids don't like to eat fish but this recipe they did like.
Quick and delicious for busy cooks. It's also beautiful when served with grilled or roasted vegetables. I topped mine with a lemon slice and a few capers.......m-m-m-m-m-m
Grilled Salmon is good, but this is great!
Very good, just needs a bit more flavor
my favorite!
I didn't love this. I felt the herbs were overpowering for salmon. I measured and used the amount called for in the recipe but it was just too much. I will not make this again.
My husband and I really love this recipe! I've made it twice already in the past two weeks!
