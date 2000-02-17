Huggie Bear Brownies

Looking to use a small amount of chocolate buttercream frosting I had leftover from another baking project, I wanted a brownie recipe to use in mini muffin cups. Too lazy to melt chocolate, I also wanted a recipe that used the easier to deal with unsweetened cocoa powder. This one caught my eye for its addition of corn syrup in the batter, something you don't often see. I scaled this down to 6 servings, which fit my 12-mini muffin pan perfectly. In my mind there's not a whole lot to say about a brownie - it's pretty much either a good recipe that works, or a not-so-good recipe that doesn't. While the results quite possibly would be different baked in a traditional baking pan rather than these mini muffin cups, I was quite pleased. They're moist, provided they're not overbaked, and medium chocolate. They're not too rich, which I liked in this case because I finished them with the chocolate frosting. Cute as a button! And this recipe was easily adaptable for the purpose I intended them for.