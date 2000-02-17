Huggie Bear Brownies

This is a great brownie recipe. Nuts can be added if desired. If you want to make a larger pan, it's best to triple the recipe.

Recipe by Betty Boop

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).Grease and flour a 9x9 inch pan.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, corn syrup and sugar. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa and salt, gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until brownies pull away from the sides of the pan. Frost when cooled, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 44.4mg; sodium 149.4mg. Full Nutrition
