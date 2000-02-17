Huggie Bear Brownies
This is a great brownie recipe. Nuts can be added if desired. If you want to make a larger pan, it's best to triple the recipe.
mm mm! i needed to use up really ripe bananas so i threw in 1 in place of the butter. honey replaced the corn syrup then cut down on the white sugar to 1/2 c. the result: soft, moist brownies a bit on the puffy side, but that's the norm when one replaces fat with fruit. delicious! i will try this again using butter, but the honey really makes these "huggie bear"Read More
Didn't like this. I like my brownies from scratch, but this was too sticky and just didn't taste right. I used a 9x13 cake pan and tripled the recipe as suggested. Don't triple it unless you have a MUCH BIGGER pan, I had to cook this an extra 30 minutes to get the center to set and by then the sides were overdone.Read More
These were easy to make, tasty, and had a nice, chewy texture. They are on the thin side. An 8 inch square pan would make them a little thicker, but you may have to adjust the cooking time. I like them thin (you can eat MORE of them that way!) I dusted them with confectioner's sugar.
Looking to use a small amount of chocolate buttercream frosting I had leftover from another baking project, I wanted a brownie recipe to use in mini muffin cups. Too lazy to melt chocolate, I also wanted a recipe that used the easier to deal with unsweetened cocoa powder. This one caught my eye for its addition of corn syrup in the batter, something you don't often see. I scaled this down to 6 servings, which fit my 12-mini muffin pan perfectly. In my mind there's not a whole lot to say about a brownie - it's pretty much either a good recipe that works, or a not-so-good recipe that doesn't. While the results quite possibly would be different baked in a traditional baking pan rather than these mini muffin cups, I was quite pleased. They're moist, provided they're not overbaked, and medium chocolate. They're not too rich, which I liked in this case because I finished them with the chocolate frosting. Cute as a button! And this recipe was easily adaptable for the purpose I intended them for.
Hmmmmmmm.....chocolate.....definately a recipe that should include self-control.
used a 13/9 pan for 32 brownies worked out good finished off bottle of corn syrup after making 2 pies thankyou for recipe my neighbors finished them off too!
3/15/17 This is a great quick, easy to make brownie recipe. My husband loves it. I subsitute honey for the light corn syrup and add marshmellos (about a hand full). Yummy, yummy.
