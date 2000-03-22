Fruit Pie

A medley of flavors and textures will delight your tastebuds in this pie full of cherries, currants, dried cranberries, gooseberries, and apples. Our son put this pie together and it is fabulous! Very fruity

Recipe by WHTETAIL

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 - 9 inch pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix together cherries, cherry pie filling, currants, cranberries, gooseberries, apples, sugar, cinnamon, and almond extract. Allow to set 15 minutes.

  • Spoon equal amounts of fruit mixture into 3 pastry-lined 9 inch pie pans. Dot each pie with 1 tablespoon butter. Cover each pie with top pastry. Seal edges and cut steam vents in tops.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 to 50 minutes, until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 89.2g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 252.3mg. Full Nutrition
