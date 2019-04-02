Easy and Quick Cream Cheese Potatoes

Rating: 4.48 stars
42 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick and creamy potatoes that go with everything. No time to make a potato casserole or twice-baked potatoes? Your family will love this!

By Valerie

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook potatoes in a large saucepan of boiling water until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well.

  • Return potatoes to pan, and stir in the cream cheese, butter, and garlic salt. Use a fork to mash potatoes, leaving them fairly lumpy. Fold in green onions. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 79g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 51.2mg; sodium 306.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (43)

Most helpful positive review

Rhonda
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2009
I love these potatoes. I'll be honest though, I didn't use this recipe, but I did throw together almost the exact same thing last night. It was so good I wanted to post it...but I didn't need to, thanks Valerie! The only difference with mine was, I used minced garlic (jarred, fridge kind) and a little less cream cheese. I also added a little milk, just because I didn't want them too thick (although using Val's amount of cream cheese would have done a better job). Thanks again Valerie! Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

Heather Tarpley
Rating: 3 stars
11/22/2015
I used 8 tablespoons of butter (a whole stick) and 1/3 less fat cream cheese. I also added 1/2 cup of milk. Prior to adding the extra butter and milk the potatoes were very dry. Read More
Reviews:
Donna Stone
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2009
Burke loves it! Made this tonight for "Easter" dinner and am forwarding the recipe to my stepmother - the best cook I know. So easy and tasty. Yum yum yummmm! Read More
Helpful
(20)
somethingdifferentagain
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2009
Tastes like a warm (but mashed) potato salad. Has great taste even though I used Fat Free cream cheese. Will definitely make again. I made as a side dish for baked crispy chicken and fresh steamed green beans. Went excellent together. Thanks Valerie for a yummy alternative to mashed potatoes! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Kelli
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2009
Very good! Green onions add lots of flavor. I did end up adding just a little milk to it. Read More
Helpful
(12)
sweetjunkie
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2009
I upped the butter to just over 1/2 a stick but otherwise left it as-is and this was delicious. Everyone raved over the potatoes at our Thanksgiving table. I didn't have the heart to tell everyone they were LOADED with cream cheese and butter! I'll never tell my secret... Read More
Helpful
(10)
stephanie
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2010
Fan-freakin'-tasic! Of course, if 2 tbsp of butter is good, then 8 is better! Yes, I use a whole stick, and it's WORTH it! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Valerie
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2009
Just wanted to say I know several people have wanted to thin them which is fine but I never have. Yes they are way thicker than normal mashed potatoes but they are supposed to be thick and lumpy. That's why you just stir in the cream cheese and butter with a fork instead of a masher to gently break up the potato but leave it somewhat chunky. To each his own...the cream cheese makes it regardless of the thickness Read More
Helpful
(8)
Jen
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2010
These are delicious! I used regular sized red potatoes (about 7-8) since they are less expensive than the petite and cut them into eight pieces. I served them at our family Christmas dinner and again at a pot luck with teenagers and both times they were a hit. Read More
Helpful
(6)
hwilson33
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2010
The best mashed potatoes I have ever had! I didn't even think I liked mashed potatoes until this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Heather Tarpley
Rating: 3 stars
11/22/2015
I used 8 tablespoons of butter (a whole stick) and 1/3 less fat cream cheese. I also added 1/2 cup of milk. Prior to adding the extra butter and milk the potatoes were very dry. Read More
