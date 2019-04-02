Easy and Quick Cream Cheese Potatoes

1 of 43

Rating: 5 stars I love these potatoes. I'll be honest though, I didn't use this recipe, but I did throw together almost the exact same thing last night. It was so good I wanted to post it...but I didn't need to, thanks Valerie! The only difference with mine was, I used minced garlic (jarred, fridge kind) and a little less cream cheese. I also added a little milk, just because I didn't want them too thick (although using Val's amount of cream cheese would have done a better job). Thanks again Valerie!

Rating: 5 stars Burke loves it! Made this tonight for "Easter" dinner and am forwarding the recipe to my stepmother - the best cook I know. So easy and tasty. Yum yum yummmm!

Rating: 5 stars Tastes like a warm (but mashed) potato salad. Has great taste even though I used Fat Free cream cheese. Will definitely make again. I made as a side dish for baked crispy chicken and fresh steamed green beans. Went excellent together. Thanks Valerie for a yummy alternative to mashed potatoes!

Rating: 5 stars Very good! Green onions add lots of flavor. I did end up adding just a little milk to it.

Rating: 5 stars I upped the butter to just over 1/2 a stick but otherwise left it as-is and this was delicious. Everyone raved over the potatoes at our Thanksgiving table. I didn't have the heart to tell everyone they were LOADED with cream cheese and butter! I'll never tell my secret...

Rating: 5 stars Fan-freakin'-tasic! Of course, if 2 tbsp of butter is good, then 8 is better! Yes, I use a whole stick, and it's WORTH it!

Rating: 5 stars Just wanted to say I know several people have wanted to thin them which is fine but I never have. Yes they are way thicker than normal mashed potatoes but they are supposed to be thick and lumpy. That's why you just stir in the cream cheese and butter with a fork instead of a masher to gently break up the potato but leave it somewhat chunky. To each his own...the cream cheese makes it regardless of the thickness

Rating: 5 stars These are delicious! I used regular sized red potatoes (about 7-8) since they are less expensive than the petite and cut them into eight pieces. I served them at our family Christmas dinner and again at a pot luck with teenagers and both times they were a hit.

Rating: 5 stars The best mashed potatoes I have ever had! I didn't even think I liked mashed potatoes until this recipe.