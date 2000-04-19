Fruit Dip III
This creamy, marshmallowy, orangey dip is great for fruits!
I have made this without the confectioners sugar and it was great!
I live in Australia and have not always been able to purchase marshmallow fluff but now seems to be readily available. I also added grated orange rind for a bit more zing. Have noticed family is now eating a lot more fruit, which has to a good thing.
this was such an easy recipe for a last minute party buffet! My guests really liked it. I left out the confectioner's sugar like another reviewer and it was still sweet and great!
This fruit dip was a party favorite! My family and friends loved it! Very easy to make. But I only put a splash of orange juice concentrate, so the orange flavor didn't over power too much.
Use frozen oj concentrate for more orange flavor
Really good and really easy. It made a wonderful tast combination with mixed fruit. Easy to make ahead and keep refrigerated.
I made this dip today and both of my picky children loved it!!!
Great! I used strawberry cream cheese. Clean dish at the end of the night.
Liked very much at a party I went to. The orange juice gives it a slight tangy flavor. A little hard to mix all together, but overall it is my favorite fruit dip so far.
