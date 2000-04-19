Fruit Dip III

4.5
14 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This creamy, marshmallowy, orangey dip is great for fruits!

Recipe by jodi

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together cream cheese, orange juice, and powdered sugar. Fold in marshmallow creme.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 49.3mg; sodium 164.1mg. Full Nutrition
