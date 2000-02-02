Spicy Pumpkin Pie I

Mom's recipe. Best in the world. Just the right amount of cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. Best when served with whipped cream.

Recipe by I A Purcell

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix together butter or margarine, pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt. In a separate bowl, beat eggs until foamy. Mix flour, brown sugar, white sugar, and milk into eggs. Blend egg mixture into pumpkin mixture. Pour half of mixture into each pastry lined pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) and bake an additional 45 minutes, until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 10g; cholesterol 28.3mg; sodium 339.1mg. Full Nutrition
