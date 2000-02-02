Spicy Pumpkin Pie I
Mom's recipe. Best in the world. Just the right amount of cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. Best when served with whipped cream.
I made two pies for our Boy Scout Troop Steam Threshers reunion (1 of 2 major fund raisers for the troop) and they sold within an hour of opening. It was sold by the slice. The people wanted more. Next year I might take 6 pies instead of 2. Thank You very much for this wonderful recipe.
I tried the recipe and followed it exactly. THe result was just ok, maybe I messed up, although it isn't a complicated recipe!
i made my own crust, which screwed up terribly. i loved how the filling came out - my parents and friend didn't like it though, most likely because they don't like pumpkins. baking time was just right. thanks for the recipe!
I tried the recipe and followed it exactly. THe result was just ok, maybe I messed up, although it isn't a complicated recipe!
