Uncle Mike's Vinegar Pepper Sauce

This is a North Carolina-style BBQ sauce that I have used for years. It's great on any meat. Lots of vinegar - that's the North Carolina way! Be careful though, this one's spicy.

Recipe by JIMBOSKI

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
Directions

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir together the vinegar, ketchup, cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, sugar, and water.

  • Simmer for 15 minutes, or until all the sugar dissolves. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove from heat, and let cool. Use to baste your favorite meat while grilling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.1g; sodium 35.2mg. Full Nutrition
