Uncle Mike's Vinegar Pepper Sauce
This is a North Carolina-style BBQ sauce that I have used for years. It's great on any meat. Lots of vinegar - that's the North Carolina way! Be careful though, this one's spicy.
This is a North Carolina-style BBQ sauce that I have used for years. It's great on any meat. Lots of vinegar - that's the North Carolina way! Be careful though, this one's spicy.
This was fantastic on pulled pork sandwiches. My family licked up every last drop.Read More
It needs some white vinegar!Read More
This was fantastic on pulled pork sandwiches. My family licked up every last drop.
I loved this sauce. Mistake was that I made it to go with ribs. It is more a sauce for bullued pork or chopped beef. Very tasty though. Simple ingredients. I'll make some pulled pork next week to do it right.
I made this sauce to use with Sarge's EZ pulled pork bbq also from allrecipes and it was delicious. The sauce is very runny so you have to eat your pork sandwich fast. It has a nice spicy flavor to it.
Great sauce! I experimented with it, added brown sugar, bbq sauce, smoke marinade. Lots of vinegar is the key.
This is the best. We also make Carolina slaw and use this sauce in it instead of mayo. Just like Tommy's BBQ in Thomasville, NC.
If you like this style of sauce, this is a great recipe. It is easier than the tomato sauce and mustard sauces I usually make.
Good. Never had North caroline style barbq sauce. Made in crockpot. good with beans and rice
It needs some white vinegar!
Great and very easy. Real North Carolina style.
Not good. Just tasted like vinegar and ketchup to me.
I used this sauce and mopped it all over a beef brisket I barbequed. It kept the meat moist and spicy.
Thanks Uncle Mike...this is REALLY good sauce!
A little spicy for children; I decreased the cayenne pepper.
I made this to use on the Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ dish. It was a perfect fit. I introduced it to friends on a boating outing and everyone wanted the recipe and said it was AMAZING
This is a lot like my favorite sauce from Fresh Air BBQ in Georgia. I ended up adding a good bit more (maybe 6 tbsp) ketchup, and about a tablespoon of brown sugar. I thought I'd omit the water, but it actually needs it - it's too strong without it.
This was outstanding on Sarge's EZ BBQ pulled pork recipe. Yum!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections