Easy Apple Coffee Cake

I made this in a 9x13 and used a spice cake instead of yellow. Because of that I didn't make the topping (I was using Fuji apples and it didn't need more sugar either). The apples from my tree were big--I mean, REALLY big--so I just used two big ones and a little one. I chopped them up, as others suggested, and mixed them into the batter. I almost had more apples than batter! I used the rest of the ingredients as stated and it turned out WONDERFUL! I did have to cover it with foil to keep it from browning too much on top. The cake is denser than cake mix cakes usually are which I really liked. It is not quite as dense as a regular coffee cake, in my opinion. But still yummy! It is just the right amount of sweet. If you are not using tart apples I can't imagine adding more sugar to this than what the cake mix and pudding already have.