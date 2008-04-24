Easy Apple Coffee Cake
An easy-to-make cake with a beautiful layer of apples in the middle. This is wonderful served warm with a scoop of ice cream.
An easy-to-make cake with a beautiful layer of apples in the middle. This is wonderful served warm with a scoop of ice cream.
Make this exactly as written and I promise you, you won't be disappointed. Use ALL the apples called for, bake about 65 minutes, and cover it the last 10 minutes or so with foil if it starts to get too brown. Those who say this has no flavor must not be using enough apples, which would surely change the taste and texture of this "cake." Just to dress it up, I drizzled it with a simple powdered sugar glaze. This is one darn good apple cake, densely apple-y and incredibly good. Sent it to the office with hubby and he reported his staff were all in apple heaven!Read More
Texture was not good, fell apart taking it out and not serveable. Cake mix made it less of a true coffee cake.Read More
Make this exactly as written and I promise you, you won't be disappointed. Use ALL the apples called for, bake about 65 minutes, and cover it the last 10 minutes or so with foil if it starts to get too brown. Those who say this has no flavor must not be using enough apples, which would surely change the taste and texture of this "cake." Just to dress it up, I drizzled it with a simple powdered sugar glaze. This is one darn good apple cake, densely apple-y and incredibly good. Sent it to the office with hubby and he reported his staff were all in apple heaven!
This recipe was absolutely delicious! I subsituted a little. I used a yellow cake mix but used a cream cheese instant pudding. I also used apple pie filling instead of just apples and also subsituted brown sugar instead of regular sugar and used pecans instead of walnuts. Great warmned up with a scoop of vanilla icecream!
Definitely a good cake. The amount of apples called for in the recipe is excessive, though. It needs only about 4 apples, and that would be plenty. However, it is very time-consuming to prepare, it takes a long time to bake and then has to sit for half an hour before being ready to be removed from the pan. A time-killer of a recipe, and for this reason I wouldn't make ir again.
Great recipe. I use light sour cream and 1/2 cup of cinnamon applesauce (2 with 1 tablespoon oil) instead of 1/2 of vegetable oil.
I made this recipe with 4 sliced peaches instead of apples. I also baked it for about 45 min. in a 13x9 pan instead of a bundt pan. Delicious!
The family really enjoyed this one. I made the following changes: I coarsely diced 4 granny smith apples, and mixed them, along with 1 1/2 tsp apple pie spice in with the batter. I also diced (more finely) 1 1/2 macintosh apples and mixed them in with the nut/sugar mixture. I substituted 1/2 c brown sugar for the white sugar, and I added 1 tsp of apple pie spice with the cinnamon. Also, I only had sugar-free pudding mix, but it turned out fine. This is a very moist coffee cake. It filled the bundt pan pretty full, but it didn't rise as much as a regular cake, so it didn't overflow. I did worry that the batter was so thick, but it wasn't TOO dense. I can't imagine putting ALL of the apples in with the filling layer. As it was, the cake kind of falls apart at the center layer when you go to cut it. With all of the apples in the center, you'd have nothing holding it together at all.
I would call this an apple cake, not a coffee cake. I was concerned about how thick the batter was found it difficult to layer. Next time I will chop the apples into smaller pieces, coat them in the sugar/cinnamon, and mix them in the batter.
Very tasty for a cake that starts with a mix, and easy to make. To avoid the problem of slices falling apart, I made mine in a 9x13 pan. All ingredients are the same (although I chopped the apples, and mixed them with the sugar/cinnamon/ nut mixture), just spread about 2/3 of the batter in the greased pan, top with the apples (pressing down), then drop spoonfuls of the remaining batter all over the apples and spread as best you can. Bake till the knife comes out clean, and you WILL need to cover it with foil to keep it from burning.
Very easy to make! I did cut back on the number of apples, but next time I think I'll add the full amount. Very well received by friends and family. Definitely a make-again recipe!
Delicious...And it does NOT taste like it came from a box..though, for the life of me, why would it matter if it did, you can never go wrong with a boxed cake in my opinion, have had cakes made from scratch that tasted like cardboard and were dense. Anyhow, moving on..this cake, is wonderful..Upon reading many reviews, I decided to chop the apples, rather than slice..and it DOES not say to put all apples in the center, it says to put half on the first layer, then the rest at the end. When I did it this way, many from the first layer floated toward the top, the ones at the end floated to the middle..I found they were very nicely dispersed when I sliced..Drizzled with a nice glaze..perfect!
Very good, but very rich. My husband brought it to work and his staff devoured it!
This cake was fantastic - I had a housefull of guests and needed something I could make in advance. I even used apples off the tree in my own backyard. Everyone LOVED it - it's quite easy to make. We had it for breakfast one day, and then later that night with ice cream.
Those of you who said it came out mushy, only use three larger apples rather than six apples. I used three and I just want to say WOW!!!! Also, you dont want to just slice them, you want to chop them in to small cube like pieces. it spreads the flavor out more. This cake was fabulous. I baked it for 60 minutes, no more no less and it was perfect. Some people said it wasn't like coffee cake, but mine turned out tasting just like one. That is why it is important to add the apples to the whole mixture instead of layering and just top with the cinnamon/nut mixture on top. I highly recommend this cake. It was easy and deeeelish!
My co-workers LOVED this! I replaced the nuts with oatmeal (we have a nut allergy) and used canned apples (not pie filling) to save some time. It was fantastic, even made a few of the guys swear, and one kissed my hand!
I have made this recipe several times and always get compliments. The recipe has been requested and shared with co-workers and friends. It becomes even more moist if served a day later. I highly recommend.
Fabulous! And, as the title states - EASY! You'd never know that the base was a cake mix. I used a french vanilla cake mix and french vanilla pudding mix along with a generous splash of vanilla extract to be sure the cake mix flavor wouldn't come through. And while it did seem like a lot of apples - I'm glad I did use them all because it really made a difference. I tossed the apples in the cinnamon sugar mix along with the walnuts. This came out moist, nicely spiced and chock full of delicious apples. I opted to do a vanilla glaze over top to make it pretty and let it set in the fridge overnight. This was perfect to take over to my mother-in-law's house and was a big hit especially when you cut into it and there is a wonderful thick layer of apples sandwiched in between fluffy vanilla cake. Perfect with a cup of tea or coffee!
This recipe was great! I served it to company and they loved it. I did not change the recipe a bit!
this is one of my favorite recipes...friend took it to firehouse and guys swore it came from a bakery!
This was a very easy recipe to make. It was too 'cake' like for me (duh, made out of cake mix...lol), but my hubby, the apple coffeecake lover loved it! I made it on Thursday night, and by Saturday night it was history. Even the plate was licked clean. Next time I might add some nuts and chop the apples a little smaller. USE THE FULL AMOUNT OF APPLES! IT makes all the difference!
Soo yummy. I did chop up the apples which worked out very well. I topped mine with a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Very nice presentation and everyone loved it!
Excellent! Such a delicious and super moist cake. I added apple pie spice and also followed previous advice and mixed the apples with the cinnamon/sugar. I layered batter, apples, batter, apples and it was delicious. My mother couldn't believe it started with a box! I will absolutely make again and again!
Texture was not good, fell apart taking it out and not serveable. Cake mix made it less of a true coffee cake.
I don't usually select recipes that require pre packaged cake mixes but am very happy I chose this one. I made exactly as the recipe indicated. It had the perfect amount of apples and the cinnamon and sugar blend was just right. It was enjoyed by all. I will certainly make it again.
This was great! These were the changesI made to it. I added 3 eggs and 1/4 cup egg beaters . I also added 6 oz vanilla yogurt and 4 oz applesauce and 1/4 oil (in place of the sour cream and oil). This was the best apple cake I ever had. I will be making this for Thanksgiving.
Served this at a family brunch, and it was a big hit.
This cake had a great flavor. I read the reviews before I made it, and used chopped apples instead of sliced. I was out of sour cream and had to use a vinegar and cream substitute, and the batter had a more bitter flavor than I would have liked so I added about a teaspoon of vanilla. Next time, I will mix the apples, sugar, and cinnamon, then add to the batter, and maybe even try it in a 9X13" pan. It stuck just a little to my bundt pan. We really loved the flavor though. I will definately make this easy recipe again!
I made this for a work function (not mine, the hubby's...that work stuff is for the birds :-) And it looked sensational. I used granny smith apples, and they were fairly large, so by the time I sliced up 4 it looked like more than enough, so 4 is what I used. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly minus the pudding mix, as the cake mix was "double pudding" and I heeded the warnings about soggy cake. I did manage to sneak a taste where it wouldn't be noticed, and it was excellent, tangy, soft, and moist. The perfect companion for a good cup of coffee!
Wow - this was great! Very easy, moist but not soggy. I used three average-sized Granny Smith apples. There was plenty of apple filling and if I added any more, I think the batter would have run over the sides when it baked. Does not need any kind of glaze - just sprinkle with powdered sugar for a pretty presentation.
Excellent recipe - very rich cake and easy!
Not my favorite apple cake. I have a much better recipe from scratch I have been making for years. I made this for a sunday night dinner, I needed something fast and easy. It got mixed reviews - mostly that this cake tasted like a donut shop cake. My husband took the left overs to work and they went wild and could'nt stop eating. I'm not sure what to make of this cake. I found it far too sweet for my taste. I added skor/heath bar pieces (not with chocolate) to the top and it looked wonderful, melted beautifully. Not a bad cake in a pinch I suppose, but I definately prefer scratch.
Yummmmmm!!!! Easy, and smells like heaven as it bakes. I used 4 Golden Delicious apples, and pecans instead of walnuts. I will make this often!
Delicious! Easy to prepare, very tasty and very moist. I highly recommend this one.
The cake was so simple and easy to make. At first I thought the 1 cup of walnuts and 3/4 cup sugar would be too much but it was perfect. It turned out great the first time when I followed the recipe but the second time around I poured half the batter into the pan and then layered a thinly sliced granny smith apple and covered it with rest of the batter. I also added some more butter to the topping. Absolutely yummy!!
Very good and easy to make. Recipe directions mention walnuts, but they are not listed in contents. For additional flavor, I then poured the butter sauce recipe from "apple cake and butter sauce" over the coffee cake slices--YUM!
I made this last night for work today... it is very moist and flavorful - it went quickly (great with coffee). I added a little pumpkin pie spice to the walnut mixture for some extra flavor. While this cake was very good, I personally prefer apples through out the entire cake vs. in layers.
I have made this twice in the past two weeks due to an overflow of apples from the yard this year! The first time I made it for my husband to bring for breakfast on a guys camping trip. When he came home he told me that it never made it to breakfast, they enjoyed it after dinner! They all loved it! I made it yesterday and topped with a thin, caramel frosting and we enjoyed it for dessert. I substituted the oil with homemade applesauce and I made two layers of apples! I am sure I will make this again!
This was WONDERFUL! It was so simple my 6 year old daughter was able to make the whole cake practically by herself! She used an apple wedge slicer to slice the apples and then I cut the wedges in half to make them the perfect thickness. What a big hit when she presented Grandpa with this delicious cake that she made!!!! Even the crumbs were eaten!
I just made this cake this weekend and it was absolutely delicious. As I didn't have yellow cake mix on hand I used a white one. I also only had low fat sour cream on hand and used it. I used 6 large spy apples. I baked it for 78 minutes. Cake is moist and really yummy. Thanks for the reccipe.
This is an excellent recipe. My only problem with making this was the yellow cake box mix and the instant pudding mix. The recipe calls for a yellow cake box mix that weighs 18.25 ounces. However, these mixes now weigh 15.25 ounces and you can notice the missing 3 ounces when finishing the recipe. Next time, I will use a yellow cake from scratch recipe (30 minute yellow cake recipe looks good) and a vanilla pudding recipe (there is a recipe for vanilla pudding that has the same basic ingredients as an instant mix). Finally, I found that our bundt pan was missing when ready to pour the batter. I substituted a 9 x 14 pyrex dish and the coffee cake came out fine. I will definitely make this again.
This is excellent. Made my first one and shared it with family and friends. It is very moist and extremely delicious! A great cake to take to church socials, reunions, etc. I will definitely make this one over and over. Wonderful for those cold Winter mornings.
Great-tasting "doctored" cake. I agree with another reviewer who said this would be good any time of the day. I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the batter. Glad you shared your recipe.
This cake came out beautiful...I didn't alter the recipe too much other than adding cinnamon into the cake batter. I also used a bundt pan and drizzled a cream cheese glaze. I then made a caramel apple and placed it in the middle and sprinkled everything with a little more cinnamon....It not ONLY looked great but tasted wonderful too!
This time of the year I always look for some good apple dessert recipes and this time I hit the jack pot! I did use pecans instead of walnuts but this is a keeper! Thanks! Will make this over & over again! Very moist!
Used 7 fuji apples since I'm a big fan of them. Also, I just sprinkled the walnuts on top so they could be removed by those who do not like nuts.
This was sooo moist! I did use only 5 apples and cut them up into chunks. I also used cream cheese pudding. I will make this again!!!
Absolutely amazing! Adding to my regular rotation! I made twice...first time followed recipe exactly substituting butter cake mix for yellow. Second time I ommitted walnuts and mixed apples with cin/sugar before layering all in the center. Reason for 4 stars is that both times the cakes were structurally a mess. 2nd time was much better. Made sure not to overmix batter as pudding starts to set which leaves space in the cake as apples start to cook down, Overall amazingly simple and out of this world flavor. Will continue to play with until I get the structure just right!
Very good. Left out the nuts and just sprinkled some powdered sugar on top after it was cooled.
Wonderful! My favorite fall dessert! This is what I changed: 1.Added about a teaspoon to the batter 2.Toasted Pecans 3.Used about 1/4-1/2 cup of condensed milk after about 45-50 minutes of baking so the apples didn't get too brown
The coffee cake is delicious and it was very easy to make. The cake was very moist and my co workers loved it. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Great cake! I didn't use all six apples, actually only used two and that was plenty.
Very good. I put some of the apples (chopped) in with the batter. Covered in a powdered sugar glaze.
It came out great. The only thing I changed was to cut the apples into small pieces & include in the batter so it’s easier to cut & eat. It’s a real keeper. Thank you for the recipe.
his is a keeper. My fussy eater husband thought it one of the best he has eaten. Thanks for sharing.
I made this in a 9x13 and used a spice cake instead of yellow. Because of that I didn't make the topping (I was using Fuji apples and it didn't need more sugar either). The apples from my tree were big--I mean, REALLY big--so I just used two big ones and a little one. I chopped them up, as others suggested, and mixed them into the batter. I almost had more apples than batter! I used the rest of the ingredients as stated and it turned out WONDERFUL! I did have to cover it with foil to keep it from browning too much on top. The cake is denser than cake mix cakes usually are which I really liked. It is not quite as dense as a regular coffee cake, in my opinion. But still yummy! It is just the right amount of sweet. If you are not using tart apples I can't imagine adding more sugar to this than what the cake mix and pudding already have.
Very good cake...apple pie = cake style. I agree with reviewer "MWINTEROD" who stated this cake needs a longer baking time as mine too was a little soggy in places but great just the same. Looked great, smelled great while baking and everyone in my family thought it tasted pretty darn good. It was even better the next day (and equally good warmed in the mircowave for a few sec and then a small scoop of vanilla ice cream!). Thanks for posting!
I shared this coffee cake with several people who all gave it a thumbs up. I have printed out the recipe for several people who wanted it. I'll definitely make this again. I used 4 different kinds of apples
A nice dessert that everyone must have enjoyed as there is none left. I followed the directions as written, using granny smith apples. Good apple cinnamon taste. It does fall apart in the middle where the apples are when sliced. No one seemed to mind though!
need more info. on the size of apples and if they are to be single or double layered.
I HAVE MADE THIS COFFEE CAKE SEVERAL TIMES AND EVERYBODY REALLY RAVED ABOUT IT. IT IS A LITTLE HARD TO GET DONE BUT VERY GOOD ANY TIME OF THE DAY!
Success! Everyone at the office wanted more. I made this loaf style: it made two loaves. I followed the directions exactly as written. I did have to cover the top with foil to prevent burning. But that's because I used loaf pans. The name said it all. Will make again.
the cake part itself didnt have much flavor other the that it was ok
tried this recipe for a coworkers birthday. big hit, except you didnt tell us what you have on top of the cake for a drizzle. that was the only thing missing from the cake other than that outstanding recipe. thank you
Awesome cake. My family really enjoyed this cake. I didn't think it was going to amount to much because the batter was quite stiff and hard to spread into the pan. I also only used three large apples because that's all I had. Although it was very good I would use the recommended amount of apples next time. Great for snack of breakfast with a cup of coffee.
Very easy to make, and tastes absolutely delicious. Just what I was looking for. Can't wait to make it again.
I read other reviews and decided to use less apples. I like to use measurements as some apples are bigger or smaller especially if you've picked them yourself!!! I used 2 cups of apples and for myself, I found that to be the right amount. Otherwise I followed the recipe. I thought the cake was delicious.
I made this recipe twice in one day. I tried some of the modifications suggested on the first one: using applesauce in place of eggs/oil, using 3 apples, coating the apples with the mixture and stirring them into the batter - it didn't turn out well at all. I was very disappointed. On the second attempt, I made it closer to the recipe, with just a few minor changes: I used only 2 large apples and spread it in a big rectangular baking dish. I layered the apple mix which worked a lot better than stirring it into the batter, but I did still coat the apples with the cinnamon sugar mix. I still had to bake it for almost 90 min. and it turned out perfect, moist and very delicious. I did add a glaze topping once it cooled, which made it even better. I brought it to an outing and everyone loved it. I'm glad I gave it a second chance. It's definitely worth making again.
YUMMY IN YOUR TUMMY! YES I'M SHOUTING! This was soooo good & easy! More time peeling & cutting than making the recipe. I finely chopped 1 of the apples & stirred it into the batter. I did use someones suggestion and stirred sugar and nuts into the fruit just before assembling batter and apples. If you sugar too soon; the fruit will weep and make a lot of liquid. This was moist and dense. I wanted to serve it as a dessert so I made whip cream and served it with some sliced apples as presentation. My coffee crew just loved it & I will be printing several recipes requests this afternoon!
How wonderful! I took this to work for a morning meeting (without even trying it first). So, at the 11th hour, I made changes -- but minor. I used 4 golden and 2 granny smith apples. Used a 9x13 pan and mixed the spices and apples. Used the vegetable oil as directed, but a healthier version would have been applesauce, so go ahead and try it. Spreading the cake batter was a bit difficult, but don't stress . . . a few drops of liquid will help that. I baked a bit longer and put foil over the top during the last few minutes. I used the full 70 minutes. Didn't do a glaze topping, but it was so sweet (but in a good, morning coffee way!), I could have cut the sugar to 1/4 cup. Next time I will. Your co-workers will very much appreciate you!
Pretty tasty cake. The apples made the inside a bit soggy, even after I baked it for 15 min. longer than the recipe states, so I'd suggest cutting down just a bit.
This recipe is amazing. I do not change anything at all. Everytime I bring it somewhere people are begging me for the recipe. So easy to make as welL!
Delicious...Used only 4 Granny Smith apples.
This was delicious. I didn't scrimp on the sour cream or the apples. Worth lingering over with coffee after dinner. My family laid waste to this in less then 24 hours.
This is a wonderful cake for anytime of the day.
This recipe is the best coffee cake recipe i have ever had!! It is extremely easy to make. I changed a couple things though. I used extra brown sugar and cinnamon and coated the apples in it before adding it to the bundt pan/mix. I also dripped honey onto the cake when it came out of the oven along with a glaze made up of confectioners sugar, vanilla and water. This coffee cake was incredible and i will definitely make again and again!
This recipe is awesome! Took it to church & it was devoured. I substituted brown sugar for the white and the next time I make it, I'll start with the 1/2 of the apple mixture then 1/2 cake mixture so that no one loses their apples from the bottom.
Moist, taste and easy to make, but more of an apple cake than a coffee cake. I made mine topped with pecans.
very good. baked this recipes twice during the apple picking season and was just delish every time. baked as cupcakes without the appleas and the spices the next tome arounf and still came out very good. i'm trying this on devil's food right now...
I've made this a few times now and followed the recipe to a T each time. Each time...BIG HIT! Thanks so much!
Everyone at work absolutely loved it. I substitute applesauce for the oil. I didn't have walnuts though. I did add simple icing to the top and made it in a regular cake pan. Kept the skin on the apples because it is more fiber and less work.
Great recipe, everyone enjoyed it. Only change I made was to ude 4 apples unstead of 6, would have been to much for us. I placed apple slices around top of cake, had a beautiful pressentation, served with hot vanilla custard.
Made this as directed except for using pecans because that's what I had on hand. This is a delicious and moist cake! Mine needed the full 70 minutes and came out perfect. My husband gave this an easy 10 which is saying a lot because he doesn't just hand out 10's!
This is a fabulous cake!!!!!!!!!!!! Believe me I am a picky person and expect wonderfulness LOL. I had a caramel cake mix and caramel pudding so I used that. I substituted melted butter for the oil and brown sugar for the white and pecans for the walnuts. I made a caramel drizzle by melting 1.4 cup butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar and a tsp. of sour cream, brought to a boil, let thicken a bit. Drizzled it over the cooled cake. Hubby said this was the best yet!
A very moist, tasty cake. I did use 6 Granny Smith apples, and I found it was perfect. When I checked on the cake after 60 minutes, it was still very soft, so I baked an additional 10 minutes, only to find out later that the cake had started to burn. I managed to scrape the very top off, and it tasted fine. Next time I want to try it warm with the ice cream, but last night I just served it at room temperature. Glad I tried it though.
It's good but a little too sweet, I would definitely cut down on the sugar next time.
Excellent! I bought 6 apples, but ended up using about 4 all together. Very tasty! Try it as written--you'll love it!
This is very moist and good, I do not care for walnuts so I did not use them. I made a vanilla glaze frosting to put on it instead and it was delicious.
Wonderful Cake!! Went very fast!! Do yourself a favor and try this recipe!
Easy and tasty! I made it in a 9 x 13 pan to make it more like a snacking cake. Added a tablespoon of cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg to the batter for a little extra cinnamon flavor. It came out great!
I made this exactly as the recipe read and it was absolutely wonderful. It was moist and perfect with coffee.
i just took this cake out of the oven and it is delicious! i followed the recipe pretty much "as written" with only a few changes because of the country in which i live: since one can't get sour cream here, i substituted low-fat, plain yogurt that i had drained a little beforehand...probably doing that cut out A LOT of fat grams too! also, since i didn't have a bundt pan, i baked it in a 9x13. since italians like their cakes a little on the "dry side", i baked it for about 1.5 hours at 350 and it didn't burn. (my oven is tiny and LAME!) like another reviewer suggested, i finely chopped the apples and i did use all 6 (of various sizes) with no problems. other than those few changes i thought it was a GREAT recipe! ***the one thing i would recommend is to have all your ingredients ready BEFORE you start mixing the batter. i waited too long (chopping the apples) and had a lot of difficulty spreading the batter in the pan. the pudding makes it very thick.***
This made the kitchen smell wonderful. I followed directions exactly and the results were perfect. Will try with a glaze next time.
I forgot to cut down the apples. My coffee cake really sunk in the middle. Do not use 6 apples.
This cake TASTED delicious, but was an absolute mess to get out of the pan. I think I used too many apples. I know several people have commented that they used 6 apples with no problem, but is that 6 huge apples or 6 teeny-weeney apples? An actual cup measurement of the quantity would improve this recipe a bit. Thanks though - the surviving chunks of cake tasted awesome. I will try again (just with fewer apples!) :)
My family loves this cake... it is easy & delicious. I doubled the walnut mixture, could've even tripled it. I use an 8X12 pan, not bundt.
Delicious and easy!
AMAZING AND EASY. Make exactly as recipe directs and use ALL the apples. I added 2 glazes.I drizzled a vanilla glaze made with 10-x, melted butter a bit of cream and vanilla over the cake then I drizzled caramel ice cream topping over that..WONDERFUL MY CAKE DID NOT fall apart in the middle and I baked it about 65 minutes
I shouldn't be giving THIS recipe a rating because what I ended up with wasn't even the same cake. But I am giving Carol's recipe 5 stars for the inspiration. I had to make something for a family get together and I had two cake mixes in the pantry. Duncan Hines Spice cake and Banana cake mixes but I didn't want to take just a plain cake with me - So, I used Carol's recipe as a jumping off point and adapted it based on what I had in the house. Banana cake mix instead of yellow, 4 bananas instead of apples, whole milk ricotta instead of sour cream, and since ricotta is so much thicker than sour cream I also added 1/4 cup of coconut rum. It baked for 90 minutes and it came out golden and moist - I glazed it with another 1/4 cup coconut rum and 1/4 cup powdered sugar. It came out moist, Delicious and OMG decadent! Thanks for the inspiratioin Carol!
Best cake I've ever tasted, hands down!
I even burnt this cake and it was STILL DELISH! It was the easiest thing I could ever make. EVERYONE loved it! I just made it this past Saturday and it took minutes. The hardest part was cutting the apples into thin slices. I increased the amount of cinnamon and walnuts. I think it needed a bit more. I cooked it less than 60 minutes... only because my oven is garbage and it started to burn it!! (it's electric and very old) I HIGHLY recommend this recipe! It's a yummy harvest recipe!!! Great for Thanksgiving and Fall!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections