Easy Apple Coffee Cake

4.6
219 Ratings
  • 5 156
  • 4 49
  • 3 9
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

An easy-to-make cake with a beautiful layer of apples in the middle. This is wonderful served warm with a scoop of ice cream.

Recipe by Carol Semenuk

Gallery
32 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch Bundt pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, stir together the cake mix and instant pudding mix. Add the eggs, sour cream and oil, mix until well blended. In a small bowl combine the sugar, cinnamon and walnuts.

  • Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan, then place a layer of sliced apples over the batter and sprinkle with half of the cinnamon walnut mixture. Pour the remaining batter over the top and repeat with the remaining apples and cinnamon walnut mixture.

  • Bake for 60 to 70 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool for 1/2 hour before removing from pan to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 59.4g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 71.3mg; sodium 430.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022