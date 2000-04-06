Quiche Lorraine I
Bacon, Swiss cheese and onions mingle in perfect harmony amidst the eggs and cream in this timeless classic. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or just an indulgent snack!
GREAT recipe! I made a few changes... I was scared by the comments about the quiche being too runny, so I used 1 1/2 cups whipping cream instead. I hand-measured the salt and pepper - using a mixture of black and white pepper instead of cayene. I also used 1 cup of swiss and 1/2 cup of grated guyere. Added spinach instead of onions. It turned out gorgeous (for some reason I had doubts it would!). I did cover the edges with aluminum foil 25-minutes into baking to prevent it getting too dark.
This turned out BEAUTIFULLY! I made the following alterations: I used 5 eggs in all, 1/3 c. heavy cream plus 1 c. 1% milk instead of 2 cups cream, I saute'd the onion and 1 clove garlic in the bacon grease, then pressed and blotted to drain grease in fine-mesh strainer. I mixed the onion/garlic with the bacon and, on top of that, layered 5 oz. frozen chopped spinach (which I nuked for 2.5 minutes, then pressed to drain the water). I topped that with the 1 c. Swiss and, finally, the egg mixture. Oh, and my store-bought crust fell out of the freezer and cracked on the floor, so I found a recipe online for a wheat crust. It turned out pretty and DELICIOUS... better than I'd hoped. Thanks for a GREAT recipe.
This was pretty good. I used a regular store bought pie shell and used only 1 1/2 cups cream, but it was still too much and I had to throw out some of the mixture. I would suggest using only 1 cup cream, because after cooking for an extra 15 minutes it was still very softish. I sauted my onions in my bacon grease, because they are better put in cooked than raw. Other than that I followed the recipe. Definately let it cool for 10 minutes or longer before cutting it.
This was the third type of quiche I made for a PTA brunch I catered last week. This recipe is pretty traditional, but I loved the onions and the cayenne pepper. I sauted the onions in a little butter first. I also reduced the amount of salt based on previous suggestions. One of the guests at the brunch said she had been making Quiche Lorraine for over 20 years and she liked this quiche better than her own! She asked for the recipe too. I would definitely make again, but would like to experiment with the addition of vegetables. Very yummy. Thanks for the recipe!
a bit runny, so will add a bit less half and half. added mushrooms and frozen spinach, used 'real' bacon bits, and sauted the onions first. Yum!
Very good, basic quiche recipe. Like previous reviewers, I found that the quiche was not done after the recommended cooking time. I had to cook mine an additional 8 minutes in order for it to be set in the center, which is when I consider a quiche to be done. This is also an excellent "base" recipe to use with other veggies, cheeses, etc.
This had the flavor of the quiche that I remember but next time I will saute the onions before putting them in. They were too crunchy and a little too overwhelming when put in raw. Otherwise, it's a perfect quiche recipe.
This recipe is flawed. You can not fit 2 cups of cream, 4 eggs, 1 cup of cheese, and essentially 1 cup of bacon plus the other ingredients into one 9 inch pan. It is almost a perfect fit for 2 pans.
Good quiche, Jennifer. My family prefers quiche to be a little firmer in texture. In reviewing some of the comments, I decided to cut the whipping cream to 1 1/2 cups and add 1/2c of Gruyere cheese with the 1 cup of swiss. I omitted the sugar and salt also. Purrrrfect! Thanks so much.
I have been making this type of quiche for years. Here is what will take it OVER THE TOP! - first, saute the onion IN the bacon grease. After the onion is well carmelized, remove it all from the grease and drain on paper towels so you're not getting all that grease in the finished quiche, but you HAVE gotten a wonderful flavor to the onions! Another tip - I prebake my pie crust for about 6 minutes, and then, before putting any of the filling ingredients into the crust, I use a pastry brush to brush some dijon mustard all over the bottom of the crust. Gives an amazing flavor! I hope you give these tips a try!
This quiche was the best! And so easy to make! Even the most finicky of eaters at my house asked for seconds. I served it with the "Spring Strawberry Spinach Salad" also from this site and it was a HUGE HIT! Thanks for a great recipe, Jennifer!
Made this quiche for a baby shower I was hosting. The Mama-to-Be just emailed me asking for the recipe because she just loved it so much!!! I followed the recipe exactly and had no problems. I would wait for it to cool completely before slicing though.
Evening All! I made this last night and used a combo of suggestions gleaned from previous reviews. It came out PERFECTLY and was the hit of the evening. Do the following and it will be superb: 1. Decrease cream to one (1) cup 2. Add 1/2 cup grated Guyere Cheese in addition to the Swiss. 3. Cook the grated onion in the bacon grease before adding it to the pie shell 4. Finally, use one of the "unroll it yourself" pie shells that are in the refrigerated section at your grocery (usually with the canned biscuits, etc). Otherwise, follow the recipe as shown. Serve this with a green salad as the first course for an easy and delightful meal on a cold evening!
This recipe is excellent! Moreover, it can be adapted for any ingredient your imagination can come up with! It shouldn't come out runny if you cook it long enough an allow it to set. Quick and easy!
This was my first-ever attempt at making quiche. I was pleasantly surprised at just HOW GOOOOD this was! I used one of those premade frozen deep dish pie crusts from the supermarket (out of pure laziness LOL), used 6 eggs to fill the entire crust, sauteed the onions in some reserved bacon grease, and added about 1/2 c of shredded parmesan cheese to the egg mixture. One bite and I was in Heaven. I will definitely be making this again and again :~)
This was soooo good! I made some changes though to make it my own. I added cubes of portabello mushrooms, spinach (the frozen works fine, no need to pay more for fresh), less bacon (about 7 pieces is more than enough), added garlic when I sauteed the mushrooms and onion in the leftover bacon grease, used FIVE eggs, and ONE cup of cream. It was perfect. My boyfriend and I ate it for dinner, for breakfast, and lunch the next day! Couldn't get enough!!
Great recipe! The comments about it being runny are accurate and there are a couple ways to get around that. You can try changing the cream to egg ratio as mentioned in other comments or what I do is coat all my meat/veggies in corn starch. That firms it up very nicely. It also helps reduce any greasiness from meats like bacon, ham or sausage.
Nice creamy quiche. I found that the recipe made enough to fill two deep dish 9-inch crusts.
Delicious. I used half the bacon amount, all the rest as recipe called for. Baking took about 10 minutes extra and still a bit too much liquid. Next time I'll still use half the bacon, higher quality Swiss cheese and 1 cup heavy cream, 1 cup half and half.
Delicious! I usually don't write reviews but this was so good I had to! I did make a few changes. I used 1 cup of 2% milk, a box of frozen spinach which I sauteed in some olive oil with the onions and a little minced garlic, and sharp cheddar cheese instead of the swiss. I also used pre-cooked bacon from oscar meyer and a store bought pie crust. I'm finishing up the leftovers for breakfast right now!
I love this recipe. However, there are some things you must do. The absolutely most important thing is to buy a DEEP DISH shell, not the regular one. And different brands have different sizes. I do the deepest one I can find. I use four large organic brown free range eggs. I use as much bacon as I want, this time one half pound. I use one 8 ounce package of whatever cheese I feel like at the moment or what is on sale. I ALWAYS saute the onions. Now I stack it, first half the cheese at the bottom, then the bacon, then the sauteed onions, then the rest of the cheese. Then the four eggs and I use one and 3/4 cups of half and half. In that mixture, I put some hot sauce (few drops) pinch of salt, pepper, dried parsley and some nutmeg. And the 425 degrees down to 300 degrees is essential after 15 minutes. It always comes out perfect but you have to forget what time it says and just watch it until the center pops back when you push it in with your finger. All stoves are different. Love love love this wonderful recipe.
This was yummy - cut back on whipping cream by about half cup - no need to add full amount of salt. Try baking the crust a bit before adding filling then baking as instructed. This will make it better as the crust won't be too soggy on the bottom.
Holy cow, this was phenomenal. I love quiche but have never attempted to make one myself. For this Father's Day, I decided to finally give it a shot. I followed the recipe exactly except for using scallions instead of onion and I changed the cream to decrease the calories; I used 1/2 cup cream and 1 cup half & half. Other than that it is exactly as Jennifer described. All of my family - including my 7 year old son - RAVED about this quiche and I couldn't agree more. I actually made two of them with slightly different fillings. They both got the swiss cheese and scallions, and then I layered one with bacon and the other with 1/2 cup diced ham and 1/2 cup spinach. Then I poured the egg/cream/salt/sugar/pepper mix in to the pie pan and baked them. 50 minutes later it was all cooked and shortly after that it was devoured :o)
Yum! Made it for an easy brunch dish. Doesn't take too much work, and has a great result. Creamier than your average quiche, so when you serve it don't be alarmed if it seems soft--the eggs will cook, but all that cream makes it stay soft!
WOW!!! This is sooo good. I always serve this at tea parties, it has become a tradition with family and friends. Great recipe!
There are so many things wrong here. It won't set because of that much liquid (it won't even fit in the crust), the onion remains raw in the end, and there's far too much salt. I used 1.5 cups light cream and it's still too loose -- and I'm not even very picky about that. It's very pretty though, and we probably WILL eat it. Thank you for sharing.
I altered the recipe to reduce the fat content for my family. Twelve slices of bacon, cream, and cheese....I just could not do it, although it sounded good. Anyway...I used twelve slices of turkey bacon, fat free half and half, five eggs, half cup of minced onion with one clove of garlic, seasonings, and reduced fat Jarlsberg lite swiss cheese. I prepared the ingredients as directed, dividing everything between two pre-baked frozen pie shells ( I baked the pie shells for 12 minutes so that the bottom would be done/flaky) and baked as directed. The results were fabulous! My husband could not get enough of the quiche. He admitted that he did not think he'd like the dish, but was very pleasantly surprised. My six year old daughter loved it too. I'll be making this recipe again and again. I'm very pleased that it turned out so well after converting the recipe to a lighter version.
This was my first time making a quiche and it turned out perfect with some modifications based on the reviews! This was very easy and quick. The modifications I made - I used 2/3 cup heavy cream and 1/3 cup 1% milk instead of 2 cups light cream. I also added used about 2/3 cup swiss and 1/2 cup cheddar gruyere. I used dried minced onions instead of fresh, which worked very well. I also used 1 tblsp of ranch dressing powder instead of the salt. I can't wait to make it again!
Yes I give this 5 stars but its because I tweaked the recipe. I used thick cut bacon cooked in the oven and drained grease. Sauteed the onions so they were nice and soft. Didnt use the salt because there is enough in the bacon and cheese. Used 1.5 cups of whipping cream and skipped the pepper and sugar. My husband doesnt like pie crust so I used Pillsbury Crescent rolls for the crust. We both loved it! I also made one without a crust and that was even better, served with toast or english muffin. The quiche was nice and creamy yet light at the same time. Will def make this one again.
This quiche was out of this world! I did make a few changes per other reviewers suggestions. I reduced the cream by 1 cup and incresed the eggs to 5. I baked the quiche for 15 min @ 425 and then reduced the oven to 300 and baked for another 30 - 35 min. I also blind baked the pie crust first. The quiche came out excellent. Will make again and again.
Love it!!! So easy... My husband really likes it and request it every week. P.S. Used Half & Half.
This is a Birthday Breakfast Tradition in our home and so far there's six of us. It is sooo savory & delicious. I love making and eating this recipe. My tip: Put it together the night before, cover, and refrigerate. In the morning, take it out of the frige for about 20 minutes before baking to remove some of the chill, then bake.
This is a delicious recipe. Even though I didn't have cream, I was able to use whole milk and still have it come out very yummy. I listened to the other reviewers and reduced the milk to 1 1/2 cups. I will definitely make this again.
This was really good, everyone ate it up. I only made a few minor tweaks, I sauteed the onions and only used 1 1/2 cups of whipping cream. I used a store bought frozen crust which made this super easy. I also grated the cheese, cooked the bacon and chopped the onion the day before for easy prep in the morning. I did have to bake for 10 minutes longer then the original recipe called for.
Thanks to all other reviews it came out just perfect.Took a little from all. I used 10 slices Bacon,8 oz.Guryere cheese grated,perfect taste,4 eggs,1 cup whipping cream,1/2 cup 2% milk,1/2 onion and a couple of mushrooms sauted in a little bacon grease. Bake 30-40 min. Will make this many times it's creamy and delicious. used 9 inch glass dish. Enjoy!
Excellent recipe! Made it for mother's day this past weekend and it was a hit. I did change it a bit, I sauteed onion in the bacon grease, used half and half (1 to 1.5 cups) and added an extra egg. Will definitely make this again for special brunches!
Ive been using this recipe for years using whipping cream and its always a hit. (i got the recipe from my old Betty Crocker cookbook) Very rich but also very delicious and simple to prepare. I wanted to prepare it today with the light cream as this recipe calls for but my husband wouldn't hear of it. Change is hard for some people! I always make quiche without a crust. My family prefers it that way.
OMG! This was sooooo delicious!!! Only change I did was add mushrooms. I can't wait to make this again!!!!
This is good, but I used 6 eggs and only one cup of half & half. 2 cups would totally overflow the pie crust. I also needed to increase my cooking time, and I also fried the onions in some of the bacon grease before adding to the quiche. Yummy!
This was great. I had to leave before it was finished cooking, and by the time I got home my Dad and brother had eaten all but 3 pieces! I chopped the bacon before sauteeing it, and then also sauteed the onion in the bacon grease. I'll definitely make this again.
My brother and law stated 'real men don't eat quiche'. He was later seen eating it at a very fast pace and was embarassed when we caught him. :)
If you are using a store bought pie crust, you must buy an extra deep one or else all of the ingredients won't fit in and it will be very unattractive.
Because I baked mine in a deep 9-in pie dish, I added 3 eggs. I have to echo others' suggestions of cutting the cream back by half a cup, and adding 1/2 c of cheese. I sauteed the onion (& 3 cloves of garlic) in the bacon grease. It took an extra 12 min to bake, likely b/c of my large dish. Very tasty and great texture.
I've made this 3 times. First time as written, thus 4 stars for original. Too much 1/2 and 1/2, onions crunchy, a little bland. 5 stars using 1 1/2 cups of 1/2 and 1/2, saute onions with garlic. Prebake pie shell 6 min at 400. Seasoned one time substituting 1 tsp nutmeg for red pepper, the next time omitted sugar doubled red pepper and added 4 drops Tabasco. 2nd and 3rd times were perfectly delicious!
I prepared this for dinner and it was gobbled in a few minutes. I made a few changes, though. I used 3 eggs and only 1 cup of heavy cream. No sugar, no onion. Next time I will have a prebaked crust pie, because my quiche came out a little bit soggy.
This recipe was OK, definitely not as good as I was expecting. My husband didn't really like it at all and only picked at it. When I looked in the oven when there where ten minutes remaining in the the bake time, I knew there was no way it would be done in time, so I returned the temperature to 425 and it was done in only five additional minutes, so perhaps you would keep it at the higher temperature for ten or so additional minutes in the beginning of baking. I also added extra cheese to it, and used cheddar as well as swiss. I gave the leftovers to my brother and he loved it, but since hubby and I weren't that fond of it, I probably won't make it again.
This was a great recipe! Probably the best quiche I've ever made. The only alterations I made were leaving out the sugar and using 1 1/2 cups Swiss cheese, because that's what was in the package, already shredded. As many others did, I also sauteed the onions in some of the bacon fat. I did not put foil on the edges of the crust and it was fine. The inside was firm and not runny, and I cooked it exactly as instructed. Also the eggs were very light and fluffy. I would definitely make this quiche again!
I doubled this and made it this morning and got nothing but raves. It was my first quiche ever, and it was so simple. A little tip: the marie callendar's deep dish crusts are wonderful, but don't quite hold all the filling!
DELICIOUS! There is no other way to describe this recipe. I made a few adjustments to make it my own. I took some of the advice of the other reviewers: I used 5 eggs, used only 1 1/2 cups of cream, used Hormel "real" crumbled bacon (enough to cover the bottom of the dish) and used 1 1/2 cups of shredded Swiss. Now, the things that I did change: I used a Puff Pastry instead of pie crust. I added a 6oz jar of sliced mushrooms (drained and washed) and an onion "mixture" which consisted on onions, red peppers, green peppers and parsley (which can be found in the freezer section) and I omitted the salt (the bacon was salty enough). I used 1/2 cup of the cheese as a topper. I did bake it an additional 20mins. due to the extra ingredients and then set it under the broiler to brown the top. This was my FIRST attempt at making a quiche. My partner and I were simply amazed at the taste and texture of this dish. I would HIGHLY recommend this recipe to anyone, with or with out the changes. Thank you Laundrie for submitting this recipe.
This was amazing! I made it for the first time for a 12 person brunch and it was a huge hit. My mother, who is french, said this was the best quiche she had ever had!!! Will Definetely make again!
This is a classic recipe that is so easy and delicious! I sautee the onions with some garlic, and add asparagus or spinach some times. I use a little less cream than what this recipe calls for. It is great for dinner or brunch with a tossed salad and fruit.
This was very good. I used just short of 2 cups of Half and Half and the texture was perfect. I also made crustless (I know, that takes all the fun out of it). :) I also added sauted mushrooms and onion and a little more than 1 cup of Swiss cheese. Will definitely keep this recipe. Thanks!
I made this for a Christmas luncheon for 12 elderly ladies. Normally, these ladies don't eat a whole lot. But let me tell you, they polished off 3 complete quiches, and probably could have eaten more. I made one exactly like the recipe, a second with cooked chicken breast, green onion and cheddar cheese and a third with crab, shrimp, tomato and swiss cheese. All were wonderful!
This is the best ever quiche! I made it for Easter brunch and it was a total hit with the whole family!!
Used 1 c milk with 1/3 c heavy cream the first time I made this. Also used ham instead of bacon and some nutmeg instead of cayenne pepper. I am making it again tonight with just milk. Both times I made this recipe I used 6 eggs. I would highly recommend sauteing the onion in some butter before adding to mixture. Cover the edges of the crust until the end of bake time. Delicious and easy to adapt - you can really add anything you like!
Real men will eat this quiche. I make it for my friends and I eat it. This is a great recipe. I sort of doubled the recipe and filled 3 9-inch shells (I like to add bacon, ground beef, & veggies) Suggestion: rather than wisk the milk and eggs, put it in a blender. Easier to mix, easier to pour.
We had this for Christmas brunch and everyone loved it!! I used half and half instead of cream and used the pre-made bacon. It was so creamy and easy to do. Will definitely make this again!
Delicious! Added a pinch of nutmeg, used scallions instead of an onion, and used heavy cream diluted with water instead of light cream (that's what I had on hand). I also prefer to bake bacon rather than pan fry it. Turned out great!
Awesome! I used 1 1/2 cups half and half, an extra egg and baked it for an extra 10 minutes. Easy! Easy!
this was excellent, but i halved the bacon and doubled the cheese, eliminated the sugar (1/4 tsp. in a quiche? who would even know it was there?), and used white pepper instead of cayenne.
This was my first attempt at a quiche. GREAT flavor, but WAY too much cream for my taste causing it to be wetter than I like. Next time will try to about half the cream as I'm looking more like the quiche at La Madeleine. But thank you for the starting point!!
This was the first quiche I made. It was TERRIFIC!!!! My kids and husband loved it! Thanks!
This was soooo simple and sooooo good. Thanks for the recipe!
Good basic recipe that is easy to customize. I recomend pre-cooking your pie crust (weigh down using pie weights/rice/beans etc) to prevent it from puffing up. The warm crust will help with even cooking helping to solve the problem of runny quiche others have complained of. Cut back on the cream as well. I added a clove of garlic when sauteeing the onions and sliced mushrooms as well. You could easily use cooked asparagus, broccoli, spinach etc.
for a party i used this recipe to make bite-size quiches (i used the fresh dough found near the crescent rolls and cut it into circles which i pressed into the bottom of a muffin tin.) and received rave reviews. will DEFINITELY made again this way even though it's time consuming. yielded about 3 dozen.
I made this recipe exactly as prescribed and it was excellent. I didn't have too much at all. The best quiche I've ever had.
Pretty good, easy recipe for quiche lorraine. However, for the purists out there, a real quiche lorraine should use lardons instead of bacon (although I often use left-over ham, including deli ham approaching its best before date that we just toss in the freezer until next time we make quiche). More importantly, and perhaps this would help those reviewers who found it a bit bland, a quiche lorraine should also have a bit of nutmeg in the egg/cream mixture. My husband is French Canadian so I learned to make the real thing quickly! :-)
Always tasty, a real treat. Good for a breakfast, brunch, lunch, diner... any time!
Very good! I used 1-1/2 cups half and half instead of cream and baked for about 5 minutes longer but other than that this recipe is PERFECT! I had tried the carnation version and it tasted too milky, the evaporated milk was overpowering.
I don't know what I did wrong to make this well liked quiche turn out SO BAD but I had WAY too much liquid! Only half of the egg/cream mixture would fit. Came out too mushy and I let it cook an extra 10 minutes. Sorry!
After the tragic loss of my favorite quiche recipe, :) I came across this highly rated favorite on Allrecipes. I'm always frustrated at the reviewers drastically changing the recipe, THEN rating it highly, so I was careful to look at reviews. Sure enough - 1 1/2 cups cream - NOT 2! produced a very silky quiche. I can't imagine 2 cups. Not to even mention that I made a 9" pate brisee crust, in a normal quiche dish and the 1 1/2 c filled the dish to the brim. 2 cups would have meant pouring filling down the drain. BEWARE. If you do 2 cups, scale everything up a bit and be prepared to use a deep dish!
I love this quiche; it is simple yet delicious. I reduced the cream to 1.5 cups, added some spinach, subbed out the cayenne pepper for 1/4 tsp. black pepper, and omitted the sugar altogether. I also cooked the onions just a bit, and added about a teaspoon of minced garlic.
This was a really good quiche recipe. I did have to cook it a little bit longer than the recipe called for, until it set up. Nice texture and flavor. Next time I might put a little more cayenne.
This is one of my favorite recipes. The ingredients taste incredible together. This is one of "the best" quiche recipes that I have tried.
This may have been for a 9" pie, but if so, it was a deep dish. I added an extra egg to offset the extra liquid and eliminated the salt and sugar (the bacon and cheese has plenty of salt). I had to bake my pie for nearly an extra 45 minutes at 300. Actually increased the temp to 325 and still it took that much extra time. The flavor, however, was wonderful. So, if I make this again, I have to adjust the liquids down to 1 1/2 cups or maybe even 1 1/4 cups light cream in order to follow the baking temps and times in the recipe. When it was finally done, everyone loved it. What more can I say.
I thought this quiche overall was pretty good. I'd have to agree with some of the other reviews that suggest cutting out the salt and reducing the cream. I had a hard time deciding if it was done after baking an additional ten minutes due to the 2 cups of cream. Great taste though. With minimal changes it'll be perfect!
It turned out beautiful, after the additional cooking recommended by other users, but I found the Swiss cheese to be a bit overwhelming. Next time I'd mix it with another cheese so my kids will enjoy it too.
Didn't use a big enough pie crust so all my egg mixture didn't fit. It made the quiche a little too cheesy. Make sure you use a deep dish pie crust and next time I will add some cheddar cheese and a little swiss cheese too.
This was a fairly simple recipe and my family loved it. I put a little cheddar cheese and added a little more cheese that called for, by doing this I could have actually made two pies. A cheese lovers delight.
This was easy and very tasty. I used store bought, pre-cooked bacon to make it faster. I used an extra 1/4 c swiss cheese and a small can of mushrooms. Turned out great!
This was a great recipe, however, I did make some changes and it came out perfectly and so delicious! I used extra sharp cheddar instead of swiss and I only used 1 cup of light cream, so I did not have to worry about it being too loose and runny like a lot of people had issues with. Following the lead of another reviewer, I also sauteed the onions in the bacon fat and then drained them. I also just placed a sheet of tinfoil over the quiche (just placed it right on top, didn't wrap it) after turning the heat down to 300 so that the outer crust did not burn.
got rave reviews at a baby shower. i will be making this again! thanks!!
I thought the recipe was great, my husband didn't thing so. He's not into quiche. I would definitely make again, when he's not home for dinner!
First time I tried this recipe. I didn't like the sugar in it at all, so I will leave out the sugar next time. Very easy to make. I cooked it for about 8 extra minutes, but it was a little runny. I'm not sure why. It seemed to be cooked all the way through.
This recipe won first place in my 12 year old daughter's French class cook off. There were a lot of different foods there and this got rave reviews. Thanks!
Next time I'll decrease the cream because it was a little loose. As far as flavor, it rates a 10+. I didn't use a crust(wanted it crustless)and next time I'm going to use a muffin tin and see how that works.
This recipe is great! I have never made quiche before. I tried this recipe, and I found it surprisingly easy to make. However, I switched the bacon to turkey bacon to reduce the fat and used half & half since i couldn't find light whipping cream. It still turned out delicious!
I didn't have light cream so I used half and half and some heaving whipping cream. I put more cheese and less liquid and was happy with the result. Next time I may put other ingredients like spinach.
Perfect! I used Half & Half and added mushrooms, sweet bell pepper,fresh dill, a pinch of garlic powder. I didn't saute the onions first and the quiche was delicious, but next time I will since many of the reviewers liked it that way. I also used a bag of star-bought real bacon bits.
This was SO good! I made these as mini-quiches for a party and they were quite a hit! (FYI: A half-recipe with 2 pie crusts makes about 3 dozen mini-quiches.)
This is the first time I've made or had a quiche, and to be honest, I think I've discovered I'm not much of a quiche person. But I'm giving the recipe five stars to be fair, because my mother and even my picky sister said it was delicious. Like many other reviewers, I decreased the liquid (1 cup half and half and a half cup milk) and cooked the onions beforehand. I made this with a homemade crust and if I were to make this again, I would blind-bake that for ten minutes or so; the bottom came out a little soggy. I had to cook for an additional 10 minutes before I thought it was firm enough.
This recipe was a hit! I accidentally bought half and half, but it worked very well and cooked well. I used 1.5 cups of half and half, no onions ( I threw in some onion powder into the egg mixture) and I used a Pillsbury pie shell which you have to bake first, but makes for a fresh, delicious, easy crust! I only used 8 slices of extra thick Oscar Meyer bacon and didn't add the cayenne pepper. This was my first ever quiche and I will use this recipe again.
I made this on a Saturday morning and it was gone by dinner! Had to make another one on Sunday! My picky 3 year old boy liked it so much he ate it for breakfast, lunch and dinner! My seven year old daughter loved it also! The first day I used 1.5 cups of half n half and 5 eggs. The second day I used 2 cups of half n half and 5 eggs. We like the second one better. Will definately make this again!
Loved the flavors of this - the cayenne really added some nice spice although I didn't measure and probably got a bit more than called for. Per previous reviews, I used about 1/3C heavy cream and 1C milk with the 4 eggs and was pleased with the consistency. Also caramelized the onions first. The only change I will make next time is to pre-bake the crust a bit before filling.
Come on folks - over 75 grams of fat? 817 calories? I'm not saying it needs to be healthy but seriously, nothing should ever approach THREE BIG MACS worth of fat. No wonder everyone thought it was so tasty.
This was a really good recipe, although I did change a few things. I added two extra eggs and reduced the amount of cream used to 1.5 cups. As well, instead of using swiss cheese, I added some extra old white cheddar and chopped fresh Italian parsley. I got rave reviews from everyone...this one is a keeper!
Just made this for a brunch and got nothing but rave reviews! I followed the recipe pretty closely but did omit the cayenne and forgot the add the sugar (what does 1/4 t do for a quiche anyways, right?) Be careful how much salt you add, the bacon is salty as is! I did saute the onions in about a T of the bacon grease which makes the onions a little less potent. Next time I'm going to try a Gruyere instead of the cheap supermarket swiss I used. Not sure why people were getting runny quiches. Mine was perfect and I used all 2 cups of cream. -which does make it very creamy/custardy which yes, may not be the healthiest, but is the most tasty! ;) Make this today, you won't regret it!
This is a great recipe for a basic quiche. I use Norwegian jalsberg instead of the swiss, adds a bit more taste. Also, you do not need 2 cups of light cream, 1 cup is more than plenty.
DEE-LISH!! The only thing I would do different is to lessen the amount of cream like some of the other reviewers suggested and maybe add some spinach and mushrooms for variety next time. Other than that this was perfecto! Thanks.
