Quiche Lorraine I

I love this recipe. However, there are some things you must do. The absolutely most important thing is to buy a DEEP DISH shell, not the regular one. And different brands have different sizes. I do the deepest one I can find. I use four large organic brown free range eggs. I use as much bacon as I want, this time one half pound. I use one 8 ounce package of whatever cheese I feel like at the moment or what is on sale. I ALWAYS saute the onions. Now I stack it, first half the cheese at the bottom, then the bacon, then the sauteed onions, then the rest of the cheese. Then the four eggs and I use one and 3/4 cups of half and half. In that mixture, I put some hot sauce (few drops) pinch of salt, pepper, dried parsley and some nutmeg. And the 425 degrees down to 300 degrees is essential after 15 minutes. It always comes out perfect but you have to forget what time it says and just watch it until the center pops back when you push it in with your finger. All stoves are different. Love love love this wonderful recipe.