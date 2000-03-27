No Commercial Yeast Starter

It may take a little time, but making a good starter is easy! It is best to use organically grown flour and non-chlorinated water because they contain no chemicals which might kill the wild yeast.

Recipe by Suzie

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 days 23 hrs
total:
2 days 23 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups starter
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour and spring water in a medium bowl; stir well. Cover loosely with a cloth and let sit on a kitchen counter for 2 to 3 days, or until bubbly.

  • To use and feed your starter; take out the amount needed for your recipe and then replace that amount with equal parts flour and spring water. If you keep your starter at room temperature it should be fed every other day, and if refrigerated, fed weekly. If you accumulate more starter than you need, simply pour a few cups down the drain before feeding it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 0.6g; sodium 2.4mg. Full Nutrition
