Chicken Satay

Well, you either love it or you hate it -- Thai food is kinda funny that way. I guess that's why there are so many one stars mixed in with all the five star ratings! I personally loved this recipe. There were only about 2-3 TB of peanut butter left in my jar, so rather than scraping it all out -- I threw all the rest of the ingredients into the jar, put the lid on, and shook the heck out of it. Poured it into a ziplock bag with the chicken. I let the chicken marinate all day and we grilled it that evening. Next time I will do two things differently (as suggested by other reviewers). #1--I will double the peanut butter, and #2--I will reserve some of the sauce for dipping! Thanks for the yummy recipe!