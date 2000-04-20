Chicken Satay

Why go out for Thai food when you can make it at home? These delicious Thai-style chicken satay are made of chicken marinated in a peanutty sauce, and then grilled.

By BROWNYN

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 hrs 10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, curry powder, garlic and hot pepper sauce. Place the chicken breasts in the marinade and refrigerate. Let the chicken marinate at least 2 hours, overnight is best.

  • Preheat a grill to high heat.

  • Weave the chicken onto skewers, then grill for 5 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 3g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 693.9mg. Full Nutrition
