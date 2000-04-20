Chicken Satay
Why go out for Thai food when you can make it at home? These delicious Thai-style chicken satay are made of chicken marinated in a peanutty sauce, and then grilled.
With the addition of 2 more tablespoons of peanut butter or "PBoy" as my 3yr old niece says, this marinate was truly delicious I pounded boneless skinless chicken breasts to 3/8in, marinated them overnight in this mixture, then baked them at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Served with rice pilaf and asian coleslaw.The family thoroughly enjoyed this one. Its definitely a keeper,Kiera. Thank you.Read More
There is something off in this recipe ~ it just doesn't taste right as written! After reading through a multitude of reviews, there are to many consistent changes to the proportions. Will keep looking for a recipe more true to itself! Sorry....Read More
This recipe is a little off. It certainly does not taste like any satay I've had before. I followed the instructions exactly (after I scaled it down by exactly 1/2) and there were a couple problems with it. 1) The soy sauce was overpowering. I recommend using a light or low sodium soy sauce or diluting regular soy sauce with equal part water. 2) The peanut butter taste is almost non-existent. I recommend that the peanut butter be doubled to get a good flavor.
I was surprised at how tasty this was. I altered it a bit and left out the garlic and hot sauce. Marinated the chicken about 5 hours then sauteed the chicken in the marinade. The marinade thickened and clung to the chicken. The only complaint I have using my version is the chicken was a tad salty even though I used low salt soy sauce. My husband declared it one of his favorites and I'll make this again!
I enjoyed this recipe. I cut the chicken into strips. I followed the advice of previous reviewers and reduced the amount of curry powder and soy sauce. I used about a tablespoon of curry powder and 1/3 cup of soy sauce instead. It was great with the Satay Sauce, which I found on this site.
OK. So I make this recipe for the first time, thinking I'll enjoy it and can take some to work for lunch, right? The kids ate every piece before I could get to it. I had to make it again just to taste it myself and it was great!!!!! I use this recipe for almost every party/barbecue. Thanks for sharing such a adult and child friendly recipe.
This is amazing!! I would give it a 4 as written but here are the changes I have made to make it even better! (combination of suggestions of others and my own instinct): -Double the p.b. (4 tbsp) -Half the curry (1 tbsp) -Reduce the soy sauce to 1/3 cup (down from 1/2c.) -Add extra garlic (I usually do 4 cloves) YUM!!! I've done it grilled but I'm going to see if I can get to taste just as good baked.
Wow. This was easy and looked impressive. Doubled the peanut butter and added extra garlic; it wasn't very spicy, so if you like it hot, definitely turn up the cumin. Marinated mine overnight and broiled for 5 min on each side - smelled great and turned out very moist and savory. This site is turning me into a culinary force to be reckoned with! My husband is pleased.
Delicious and fast! Serve with chopped cucumber and red onion mixed with a little lime juice. Also, works great on a George Foreman Grill with or without the skewers.
Easy to make and nice results. I used more peanut butter and less curry.
Very good! I made this into a main dish tonight by starting the marinade this morning and didn't grill until later tonight. I used 6 chicken breasts (didn't bother to cube/skewer), reduced the curry to 1 TBLS and used 1/4c lemon juice and 114 cup lime juice. My roommate said that "chicken doesn't get better than this!" Everyone was very impressed with the taste and how moist the chicken was. Served with "brown rice" also found on this site and now we are all stuffed! Thanks Keira!
I prepared these for a party I threw for my son's birthday. The crowd devoured them before I got to even try a bite. I guess they must have been good!
Wonderful! loved by all family members. Took the advice of others and made slight modifications - 1/3 c soy sauce, 1/3 cup lemon juice (from concentrate here), and 1 tbsp curry, extra garlic. Used red curry paste instead of powder. Doubled the marinade and peanut butter. Peanut butter was the kind with honey (accidental purchase) but it gave an extra sweetness. Marinade was thick and rich so I left it on the chicken as I skewered it. Only marinated 30 min, broiled in oven 5min each side, still wonderful. Made extra marinade for veggie dip and kids couldn't eat enough raw carrots, celery, broccoli. Will definately make over and over.
we all love this at my house!
Took others' advice: reduced lemon juice from 1/2 to 1/4 cup, reduced soy sauce from 1/2 to 1/3 cup, and added about a T extra peanut butter. Oh my...DELICIOUS! If you aren't in the mood for grilling, sauteed in some sesame oil is declicious, too.
This was really good, and really easy! I thought the amount of curry would be WAY too much, so I decreased it by half. Was SO glad I did (was perfect)! Instead of grilling, I put the chicken skewers on a cookie sheet in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes (be SURE and soak the wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes prior to baking to keep them from catching on fire.) Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious! The only thing I changed was the amount of peanut butter (I doubled it), and the amount of curry (cut in half). I used Laura Scudder's All Natural peanut butter for this recipe. I think it has a better consistency for cooking than Jif, Skippy, or any of the other "non-refrigerated" brands. This dish tastes really good with steamed white rice, peanut-flavored dipping sauce and chili sauce. It has an excellent aroma while it's cooking on the grill. We will make this again and again.
Too peanut buttery for me with not enough acidity to balance. My search continues...
This a keeper fo us. I increased the peanut butter to 3 Tb. and marinade for no more than 2 hours. I like to make these in advance for a party so I grill the chicken only until half done to get the flavour, wrap them in foil (where they will continue to cook for a few minutes), then finish them off in a 350 oven for approx 15 minutes. I always serve these with a spicy Thai peanut sauce.
I am amazed my kids loved this dish! I am not fond of "curry" so I cut it down to 1 tablespoon and it was still too "curry" for me! Other than that it was easy and pretty good, instead of grilling I broiled for a few minutes. I made a little extra sauce for dipping, using all the ingredients except the curry powder and even my toddler was dipping away saying "yum yum ma".
This was easy, delicious, and much less expensive than going out for Thai food. I live in an apartment and don't have a grill, so I broiled it in my oven and it turned out great. I served it with lemon ginger rice.
This ended up too salty for me, and I'm a big salt fan. I would use low sodium soy next time and increase the peanut butter to balance things out.
great marinade. I used boneless pork chops and grilled them whole. I can't wait to try it with chicken. It tastes like you worked all day in the kitchen but so easy.
My husband loved this and asked me to make it again before dinner was over. I didn't grill it though, I baked it at 350 with all the juices, for 45 minutes...served it over rice with sauce. It was delicious.
Terrible!
This was good, but not quite the Thai taste that I was hoping for. Maybe more peanut butter needed, as was suggested by reviewers? Not sure I'll try this again, but certainly was good enough to try to make & eat up for a dinner.
This is so yummy but I did make some changes. I reduced the soy sauce to 1/3 cup and next time I think I will reduce it to 1/4 cup...it makes the chicken super salty. I will also reduce the lime...it was a little too tangy for my taste. I made another batch of the sauce to dip in and I will definantly reduce the soy sauce and lime juice and add a little more peanut butter.
This was so easy make a to make and VERY yummy!
Used bottle sauce for the satay
This was just ok for me. I followed the other suggestions and doubled the peanut butter, halved the curry powder and soy sauce and while the peanut flavor came through nicely, it still tasted too salty to me. I even used low sodium soy sauce. I will probably not make again.
Wonderful! Any ideas what to serve this with?
I just made these for a pool party and they were devoured! Everyone wanted the recipe. So quick and easy to make, and really, really good. Thanks for a keeper!
This is a great recipe!!!! Perfect for a gathering that requires finger food. The flavor is just right, your in for a big treat when you make this dish! The only pain is putting the meat on the skewers. Make sure you allow PLENTY of time to marinate the chicken, and spend the couple of extra pennies on GOOD QUALITY spices...my friend tried to make this recipe after having it at my house, and used "cheaper" spices...she ended up tossing the whole thing
This sauce is delicious! I added some water to thin it down, then poured it over some chicken in my slow cooker. The left overs are great for lunch, too! I ended up only using 3 chicken thighs - so the sauce was enough to cover my chicken, if you are planning on doing a larger amount of chicken in the slow cooker, I would recommend upping the amount of sauce.
The lemon in this marinade was WAY overpowering for us. Otherwise it smelled really good and seems to have great potential so we are going to try again. I followed the recipe to a T. Oh, and I only marinated for 4 hours! If I had gone for 24 it would have been awful. My problem MAY have been: Fresh squeezed lemon juice? OR I marinated in strips, not whole breast? Maybe it just absorbed too much because of that. I will likely try one more time with say 1-2 Tbsp of Lemon.
5/22/20 - whipped up easily, used red curry and omitted the hot sauce. Marinated 2-3 hours, flavor was good but not very prominent. I would definitely make again and marinate for longer.
Per others' suggestions, I cut down the soy and lime juice (1/4 cup each). I also made an extra batch of sauce for dipping, which we also used the next day heated over noodles. I would definitely serve this recipe over rice or noodles. Maybe even add bean sprouts, carrots and cucumbers.
I ran out of time, so didn't put on skewers - I just sauteed the chicken in the sauce on the stovetop and it was great!
Wonderful! We LOVED this! I cut the chicken in strips, marinated it for about 2 hours, and cooked it on the George Foreman grill. It was very moist and tender, unlike most chicken I've made on the GF. I served it with Best Peanut Sauce from this website...mmmm...
This marinade really does give a Thai peanutty flavor to the chicken. I cut my chicken into thin strips instead of cubes and then threaded them onto the skewers so that the end result would look more like the satay you get in restaurants. I cut the curry powder down to 1 Tbsp. based on comments from other reviewers and added about 1 Tbsp. chili garlic sauce (asian food aisle). The only down part of this recipe for me was working with the marinated chicken. I've washed my hands about 10 times and I can still smell the marinade. I think next time I might just use larger pieces of chicken (maybe thighs, drums, boneless breasts cut in half) and bbq them without the skewers.
Always a hit at parties! Keep aside some of the sauce to use as a dip during the party.
This was fabulous! I didn't change a thing, and let the chicken marinate for almost 24 hours. I couldn't find skewers in my grocery store, so I put the chicken in a baking dish and baked at 350 for about 30 minutes. Then I served with toothpicks, and peanut sauce from the Best Peanut Sauce recipe on this site. It got rave reviews at my New Years Eve party. I'll definately make this again - thanks!
This was great! I made a salad with mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, almonds, and Paul Newman's Sesame Ginger Dressing. Terrific!
marinated the chicken in this overnight, it was awesome the next night for dinner!
This was a delicious recipe but with enough marinade to cover a double recipe of chicken. At first my family grimaced at the recipe but were sold after the first bite (even when cooked in the oven on "broil" rather than on the grill). A definite repeat.
Excellent thai taste! I LOVE peanut sauces and this one tops my list. I adjusted some of the measurements--more peanut butter, less of everything else. I only marinated for 45 minutes, and it still tasted great. Served it with a homemade peanut dipping sauce. Can't wait to make it again.
I reduced the amount of soy sauce to 1/4 cup, and added 1/4 cup water. It was quite mild flavored; I will make it again, but will use more hot pepper sauce.
Great sauce, great dish. Thanks:)
This recipe is SOOOOO GOOOOOD. I cooked the chicken in the oven (350 for 20-25 min) and it came out great! I served it over rice and a side of green beans. Yummy!
I've made this for my last two parties and my guests love it. They try to identify the ingredients, then when they can't quite figure it out, they ask me what's in it. It is so easy to make and has unbelievable flavor. This will be my favorite party Hors d'oeuvre. By the way, I didn't change a thing about this recipe, just made it "as is". It is perfect.
FABULOUS! I have had a taste for Chicken Satay for a while now but I didn't want to pay for 3 or 4 little orders. So I tried this. IT IS FABULOUS! I didn't have time to fire up the grill; I ended up stir-frying it. It was awesome!
This was a great easy recipe for a large group appetizer party. I also added more peanut butter than called for but otherwise followed it exactly!! Served over a bed of jasmine rice. Fantastic!!
With minor changes, this recipe produces a flavorful marinade that is fun to make with kids. Don't confuse the marinade for a side peanut sauce because it is strong! I decreased the amount of soy sauce by half and increased the amount of brown sugar -- adding water to offset the saltiness. I marinated the chicken for 15 minutes, which was the perfect amount for savory satay! This is a kid-palate-pleasing recipe.
This was delectable! I actually had it marinating for 2 days (ended up not cooking the next day as planned) and I was worried it might not help it out. BUT...this recipe was perfect..just the right amount of zip, and it took just a few minutes on the grill to cook. A keeper!!
Great recipe! Grilled indoors on Electric Grill without skewers, cut curry powder in half.
This recipe was a very good effort. It missed the mark by one star because it seemed to lack some sweetness and peanut butter. So I added an additional TB each. I am curious to experiment with some lemongrass next time, to give it a more Vietnamese/Thai flair. Overall it was very good.
So good! I only used half the amount of curry and it was almost too much still. There is a lot of sauce to marinade, and dont add it all to the pan. The soy will caramalize and make the edges too salty and bitter.
This was wonderful! We had a cookout and tried many different marinades and this was an easy winner. Will certainly make this again.
My husband always gets chicken satay as our appetizer at a local Thai restaurant. This recipe totally lived up to his expectations. I will probably end up making this often. It's easy too! I cut the meat into strips, marinated, then threaded them onto metal skewers. I cooked them on a cookie sheet in the oven on 350 for about 25 minutes. So tender and yummy! Thank you, thank you, thank you!
This was excellent! It's been a long time since I had satay, my husband really dislikes Thai and Indian cuisines so we've steered away from anything in that region. But I decided to push his boundries. This was so easy and so delicious. My husband even liked it! I made it with a coconut rice, raita and syrian green beans. He said he could eat this meal regularly! I did half the recipe and use the juice of one lime. I think I could have cut back on the soy sauce too. But since it was the first try I decided to use the resipe as is and it was really great!
THIS IS JUST CURRIED CHICKEN! TOO MUCH CURRY!! After reading the ingredient list and the reviews I was excited about trying this recipe. I made it to the letter with FRESH ingredients (freshly-ground peanut butter and squeezed my own lemons). Unfortunately the CURRY overpowers ALL of the other flavors: the peanut butter, the soy -- even the garlic and the hot sauce! I was so disappointed. :( Topping each piece with some peanut butter and a little hot sauce made it much better! Next time I will cut the curry in half. If that's not enough I will double the peanut butter, garlic, and hot sauce. Those are the flavors I was after, not CURRY!
So so good! I put the chicken skewers on a cookie sheet and broiled them for a few minutes on each side, so it was easy to tell exactly when the chicken was perfectly done. I also liked how the cookie sheet method helped save a lot of the sauce so that it could be spooned back over the chicken. I served this with Vietnamese Spring Rolls and sesame broccoli. My family gave the whole meal rave reviews!
this chicken is so good!! we make it just like the recipe, and its perfect!
This was very good. I doubled the marinade, poored 1/2 over the chicken, added additional peanut butter and hot sauce and used it for the dipping sauce (enough PB in the food processor to make it the right consistency). Once these came off the grill, they were excellent and everyone loved them at the cookout.
A little salty and I think thigh meat might have done a little better that breast meat. I halved the curry powder and doubled the peanut butter after reading some reviews
used sirachi sauce instead of the hot pepper sauce and added some beer to the mix to experiment with it a bit. it was okay but i think i'll try to tweak it a bit more.
This dish was simple and delicious! I let the chicken marinate in the sauce overnight. We grilled the chicken and the raves kept coming!
Way too much curry. I checked with other recipes and most suggest ONE Tablespoon, not two. Will try again with less curry.
I just made this today with these changes: I made it into a chicken salad-type dish instead of on a grill, used only 1 tbsp. of peanut butter, and added a bit more garlic. This was delicious and the family loved it. We had it over white rice with blanched-crisp fresh green beans on the side. MMMMM!
I love this recipe! I serve it with yogurt-cucumber sauce and rice. Awesome!
Rave reviews...this is a keeper! I made a few modifications... I used low-salt soy sauce. For the hot sauce, I used Asian Chili sauce for its authenticity! I also added an extra teaspoon of peanut butter (I like it to be extra p-nutty). I put it through a mini-food processed to make it super-smooth..... I highly recommend reserving a 1\2 cup of the sauce aside BEFORE marinading to serve with for dipping later.
This is an EXCELLENT recipe. I soaked wooden skewers in water for about 5 hours while the chicken marinated. I had cut the chicken into tenders (long and thin). Then threaded the chicken on the skewers and grilled for about 15 minutes. It was easy and tasted great, my backyard smelled like a chinese restaurant. Thanks.
WOW! This chicken really explodes in your mouth! What a wonderful recipe. I highly recommend grilling the chicken. I served it with some jasmine rice and a little salad of cucumber, red onion, red pepper, lime juice, tsp. sugar and splash of rice wine vinegar. I made a few changes to the ingredients - doubled the peanut butter, more garlic, fresh ginger, tsp. hot curry powder and about 2 tsp. of Penzey's "Bangkok Blend". Just wonderful flavor - thanks!!
This recipe was really good, but needed some extra sauce for dipping. I'd make it again!
This is a great way to serve chicken! The result was very tender meat with lots of flavor. I did marinate the chicken over night (first time I followed the recipe and found that the chicken could have had a stronger flavor, so I made them up the night before the 2nd time around, and it was perfect). Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing.
Tender and delicious. Make sure you reserve some sauce for dipping!
Very salty, the soy sauce was overpowering. I would definitely increase the peanut butter and change to low sodium soy sauce if I made this again.
It was perfect. Also cooked it on the George Foreman on the skewers. No need to make a peanut sauce, esp. if you serve it with the peanut butter noodles on this site - exceptional. Served with pan-fried asparagus. Marinated the chicken for 3 hours and was very flavor-filled.
This was so flavorful and so yummy with "best peanut sauce" from this site. My husband gave it a 4 for the chicken alone but said that with the peanut sauce it was a 5. I beg to differ, as I thought it had such a great taste w/ or w/out the sauce. We paired this with the Asian Coconut rice as a side.
We loved this one - easy and tasty - one for the BBQ in the summer!! I would agree that maybe it would be good to save some of the sauce for dipping, but not essential.
Well, you either love it or you hate it -- Thai food is kinda funny that way. I guess that's why there are so many one stars mixed in with all the five star ratings! I personally loved this recipe. There were only about 2-3 TB of peanut butter left in my jar, so rather than scraping it all out -- I threw all the rest of the ingredients into the jar, put the lid on, and shook the heck out of it. Poured it into a ziplock bag with the chicken. I let the chicken marinate all day and we grilled it that evening. Next time I will do two things differently (as suggested by other reviewers). #1--I will double the peanut butter, and #2--I will reserve some of the sauce for dipping! Thanks for the yummy recipe!
Following another review, I doubled the peanut butter, halfed the soy sauce, doubled the garlic, and it was great! I grilled it for a cooking club and all the ladies LOVED it! I fried up the leftovers for my hubby the next day but it was much better grilled. Excellent adapted recipe!
Loved it, loved it, loved it!!! Served it to guests on the 4th and they all raved about it. Paired this recipe with 'best peanut sauce' from this site. Just served it on the side, some used the sauce, some didn't. But all agreed that the chicken satay was awesome! Thanks!
Way too salty! I tasted the marinade before I placed the chicken in and it was much too salty. I added more brown sugar and peanut butter until it was passable. Let it marinate overnight and BBQ'd the next day. Still too much salt. If I make it again, I will start with 1/2 the curry (which I love the taste of) and use low sodium soy sauce. Then I'll taste it and go from there.
A favorite with the whole family! I double the peanut butter though...
Nice, easy recipe. Tasted great with shrimp and tofu as well!
Good.. but not great. I was hoping for more flavor. I have to try it again.
My boyfriend couldnt stop talking about how much he loved this recipe! I added more peanut butter and brown sugar, and left out the hot sauce.
Too much lemon/lime. That's all I tasted. I made it a second time and cut the acid to 1 TBLSP and it was way better.
This receipe was good but definitely too much soy sauce. I would for sure make it again, just use less soy sauce
Immediate family favorite! After marinating, I dump the chicken and marinade in the skillet for 15-20 minutes and then serve it over rice. A lot less work than the skewers!
Flavorful! Much better than another satay recipe I've been using for years. Reduced curry powder to 1 Tablespoon and hot sauce to just a dash to accomodate my kids' tastes. Broiled in oven instead of grilling. Served with "Best Peanut Sauce" also from this site.
This is one of the most amazing things I've ever tasted. I'm serious. This chicken is SO good. I doubled the peanut butter, cut the chicken in strips and broiled the skewers. It is perfect.
The chicken was moist and flavorful. I took the advice of others and cut the lime juice way back. I served it with peanut sauce for dipping and the Japanese Zuchini and Onion recipe from the site. My 4 yr old LOVED it!
It was pretty good but it didn't compare to our local restaurant which was is the only other chicken satay we have had. It was not bad for a cook at home recipe, though. I have no idea how I would improve on the recipe.
I added some ginger to the sauce, and I used chili oil to add some heat. This dish was excellent!
I am not sure I would even give this a three star, but I think that at the core it would have been a good recipe. I made true to the recipe and wish I had listened to other reviewers and cut down on the soy sauce. This was SOOO salty I almost couldn't finish it. However it smelled amazing which I was cooking it. I think just cut down on the soy and use a lower sodium soy sauce at that would help this alot. I will try again and update if it is any better
Yummy, yummy! My husband and I loved it, the kids liked it. Did not use curry because I don't like it. Added some grated ginger because I love it! Marinated it for about 7 hours, don't think it needs overnight. This is a keeper for sure!! Made Thai Style Peanut Sauce with Honey to go with it - a must, so good!!
