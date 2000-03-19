Slow Cooker Sauerkraut and Sausage

Here's an old recipe I have used for years. Sauerkraut and pork sausage cooked slowly in a slow cooker. Yummm!

Recipe by grannycancook

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the sauerkraut and brown sugar. then place in slow cooker. Arrange the sausage and onion over the sauerkraut.

  • Cook on high for two hours, check for dryness, adding some water if necessary, then reduce to low setting, and cook on low for two more hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
640 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 55.1g; cholesterol 92.6mg; sodium 1652.7mg. Full Nutrition
