Slow Cooker Sauerkraut and Sausage

So, after about three attempts, I finally found the perfect rendition of this recipe for me! I did a much smaller batch of it, and cooked it on the stove. While browning sliced turkey kielbasa in a deep pan, I rinsed my jar of sauerkraut in a strainer, smashed out all of the water, and then fluff mixed it with 1/4 cup truvia brown sugar alternative, and about 4-5 tablespoons of Dijon mustard. Once the kielbasa was browned on both sides, (with a lid covering it to keep the moisture in), I dumped the sauerkraut mixture in with it, stirred it up, and layered ringed onion slices on top. I lit it all simmer on medium low for a bit to blend the flavors. This was soooooo good!!! And a much more manageable size for a single/small family. Love! Love! Love this! Plus, I feel good about knocking the calorie count down quite a lot with the use of the turkey kielbasa and Truvia brown sugar. Definitely one for the win!!