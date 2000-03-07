Aunt Rosie's Gob Cake

I had mixed feelings about this as I went through the steps of making it. The cake turned out beautifully, deep chocolate and evenly risen and baked. The filling surprised me--it started out runny but after 5 minutes whipped up fluffy and light. The only trouble was that it didn't have much flavor. It really wasn't even sweet enough. It spread beautifully, the top layer went on like a breeze and the finished cake looked, well...unfinished. I'm sure this was meant to look and taste like a Hostess SuzyQ, but I really wasn't impressed. I knew it needed dressing up with an icing or glaze. A few minutes later I had it it covered with "Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze" and now I had something! The glaze is sweet, which was the perfect compliment to the more subtle cream filling, and together with the deep chocolate cake, this was just chocolatey, creamy, gooey, fudgey bliss. Warning: this is very rich, so a little goes a long way!

