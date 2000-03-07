Aunt Rosie's Gob Cake
Aunt Rosie bakes her famous Gob Cake and brings it to every family function. It uses a basic box cake with a few more ingredients and some homemade icing. Start your own family tradition!
I had mixed feelings about this as I went through the steps of making it. The cake turned out beautifully, deep chocolate and evenly risen and baked. The filling surprised me--it started out runny but after 5 minutes whipped up fluffy and light. The only trouble was that it didn't have much flavor. It really wasn't even sweet enough. It spread beautifully, the top layer went on like a breeze and the finished cake looked, well...unfinished. I'm sure this was meant to look and taste like a Hostess SuzyQ, but I really wasn't impressed. I knew it needed dressing up with an icing or glaze. A few minutes later I had it it covered with "Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze" and now I had something! The glaze is sweet, which was the perfect compliment to the more subtle cream filling, and together with the deep chocolate cake, this was just chocolatey, creamy, gooey, fudgey bliss. Warning: this is very rich, so a little goes a long way!Read More
This cake recipe is fantastic if you like heavy, dense cake which I do. The filling on the other hand is not great. I followed the directions exactly. It kept seperating and it was like eating a spoonful of powdered sugar by itself. I scraped it off and ate the cake alone, it was plenty moist and delicious.Read More
This is the best cake I've had in years! I didn't have two 10x15 pans, so I substituted two 9x13's.... worked out fine. I'll be making another batch as soon as I'm done with this review!
This cake was really good, moist and not too dense. The filling on the other hand never got to the "whipped cream" stage...I even added extra flour to try and thicken it. Next time I will use my mother's icing recipe that is similar to this one...1 stick butter, 1/2 cup shortening, 1/2 cup milk, 4 heaping tablespoons flour, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 1 cup regular white sugar. Put all ingredients in bowl and beat on high until sugar dissolves. Thanks for a good cake recipe...will be making again.
I used slightly smaller cookie sheets, and the recipe came out just fine. Made this as my husband's birthday cake...was a big hit at our house.
This recipe is so easy and so good - everyone wants to know the recipe. I send them to allrecipies.com and tell them to look for Aunt Rosie's Gob Cake. When a function is coming up everyone asks if I'm bringing the Gob Cake. Try it you'll really enjoy it.
A great cake...very thick and delicious. The topping is great too although not thick enough so it'll slide off the sides of the cake. Really easy to make.
I only used the gob part of this recipe; used a cooked icing recipe from another source, but the cake turned out great! I dropped a small amount of batter onto parchment paper and sandwhiched the icing between 2 halves in the more traditional way of making gobs. They came out very well, i'm keeping this one for the future!
This review is for the cake portion of this recipe only. I made the cake part into sandwiches and it made 56 - 2 1/2" disks. I baked them in my muffin top pans. The cakes looked beautiful when I took them out of the oven but within 2 minutes they were completely flat. It didn't affect the taste, just the appearance of the finished product. I will try these again at another date.
Love this recipe - easy, easy, easy and taste as good as any cake from scratch
This has been a hit with everyone who has tried it. I have used whole wheat flour in the icing and it is great tool
This cake tasted okay, but it would not hold together. Plus, it cooked over every container I tried to bake it in. I guess "gob" is not a misnomer.
This review is only for the cake part. I did not use the icing. I used devils food cake mix & pudding mix and baked the cake in two 9 inch pans & used for a layer cake. Turned out very moist & chocolately. Very good with a semi-sweet chocolate ganache icing & a sweeter filling between the layers. Will definitely use again.
not as good as i expected..cream is too watery..something is off..cake is good..would use different filling
Reminds me of a giant whoppie pie! Great shortcut - thanks for sharing Mia
I made this for a friend when I made them supper and they siad it was so good she wanted the recipe so I shared it with her, so easy to make I always wanted to make a cob cake; its a keeper...... thank you for the recipe =) =) =)
Very good! I MUST mention that the filling, as is, is PERFECT. I don't mean to hurt anyone's feelings, but anyone who said it was "watery" or "runny" MUST have done something wrong. I followed the directions exactly as written, used my KitchenAid stand mixer, and spread it evenly on TOTALLY cooled cakes, and it was very thick and rich. The only reason I didn't rate this 5 stars is because of my personal prefernce, which is to add a chocolate glaze. I will definitely be making this again and again!
We did not care for this recipe.
Great classic Pennsylvania gob cake recipe! Doesn't get better than this!
To me this is the closest I found to what I think gob cake is. (I know there are regional tastes even in wester pa) For the icing I found that I have to let it sit over night in the fridge for it to tast right. I make this anytime there is an office pot luck.
This is not a PA gob recipe.
I think it is good. However if you are concerned about calories, the filling is loaded... So next time am going to try to find a lower calorie filling.
