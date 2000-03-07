Aunt Rosie's Gob Cake

3.9
24 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Aunt Rosie bakes her famous Gob Cake and brings it to every family function. It uses a basic box cake with a few more ingredients and some homemade icing. Start your own family tradition!

Recipe by LisaS

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 2 layer 10x15 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10x15 inch pan. Line a second 10x15 inch pan with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, 1/4 cup oil, 1 1/2 cup milk and 4 eggs. Beat 4 minutes on high speed. Divide batter into the two 10x15 inch pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the filling: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups confectioners' sugar, 1/2 cup milk, shortening, butter, vanilla and flour. Beat on high speed for 5 minutes, or until it achieves the consistency of whipped cream.

  • Spread filling over the layer in the greased pan. Loosen the sides of the other layer by running a knife around the edge between the cake and the pan. Flip the cake onto the frosted layer. Remove the pan and parchment paper from the top layer and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 497mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022