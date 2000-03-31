Slam Dunk Sauce

Sweet and pungent BBQ sauce for any light meat, pork, chicken, etc. Use as a baste or marinade and serve on the side with charcoal broiled ribs, chicken, or pork.

Recipe by JIM

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the mustard powder, wasabi powder, salt, cayenne pepper, ground black pepper, honey and 1/4 cup beer. Mix well, then stir in the ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, onion and cilantro.

  • Place saucepan on the stovetop and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for at least 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Pour in beer as needed to keep a consistency slightly thinner than ketchup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 0.4g; sodium 420.3mg. Full Nutrition
