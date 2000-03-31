Slam Dunk Sauce
Sweet and pungent BBQ sauce for any light meat, pork, chicken, etc. Use as a baste or marinade and serve on the side with charcoal broiled ribs, chicken, or pork.
Superb... but best with an ale preferably a cream ale... no generic beer will do the job as well...Read More
I followed this recipe to the letter with the exception of wasabi powder(couldn't find it)which we replaced with wasabi horseradish (1 tbsp).We used it with ribs and it was superb.Can't wait to try it with chicken!!!!
Really GOOD. Left out the cilantro due to allergy. Wonderful flavor.
