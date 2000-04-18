Homemade Corn Tortillas

I added salt. The ratio of the flour and water didn't come out exactly as the recipe said. I had to add more water to achieve the right consistency of the dough. I don't own a press or griddle so I used ziplock bag and a round baking pan and my hands to press and shape the dough. To cook, I tried with iron skillet and non-stick pan. The first batch I made was with non-stick pan. After cooking 30 sec. or if not more on each side, most of them did not puff up and none of them turned brown. They were somewhat dry and tasted like undercooked. I adjusted the amount of the water to the dough and tried the second batch with iron skillet. I don't know if it's because of the electric stove, I had a problem controlling the cooking temperature. Dry, ungreased surface of the skillet didn't help either. So, back to non- stick pan and I tried the 3rd batch. On medium heat(electric stove 5). Making sure the pan is staying pretty hot, throw a tortilla in. And this time, I'm counting time: Cook for about 20 sec, flip, cook for another 20 sec, flip, cook for 10sec, flip, another 10 sec, flip. And it puffs up. Done. Some puffed up after a few flips and I don't know if it has anything to do with the thickness of the dough, but they all came out soft, moist and fully cooked. They just didn't get brown like the picture. Even though this recipe didn't work for me, I did get some really good helpful tips by reading everyone's review so I thank you all for that!