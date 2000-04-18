This is the real thing! A simple mixture of masa harina and water results in the most wonderful corn tortillas you ever tasted. The secret is to use a cast iron pan! You can buy masa harina at Mexican grocery stores or in the ethnic food aisle of large supermarkets.
PLEASE note: for those who are having trouble with sticking, add a bit more masa... your masa is to wet. Here's how; Mix the masa and water with your hands until it does not stick to your hands or the large bowl you mix it in. Continue to kneed at least 3 minutes or longer THEN let it rest and hour or so covered with a damp towel. Make small balls, (golf ball size), and use parchment paper to flatten in a press. Enjoy, for these are wonderful and a delight to eat. I accidentally bought MASECA corn mix one day and now use it exclusively. I hope this helps those who are having trouble.
Here is the real thing. 1 1/2 cups water, 1 cup flour, 1/2 cup corn meal, 1 egg, 1 tsp salt. Heat a bit of oil in small skillet, pour scant 1/4 cup batter, rotate pan. Cook until edges dry. Deep fry folding in half until cooked to desired crispness. It takes a little practice but is absoltely delicious.
Alrighty!! I make homemade corn tortillas everyday. There was a previous comment about the tortillas not puffing up. Well, they should puff up. The steam that is trapped within the tortillas makes the tortillas a lot softer. The trick to this is knowing when to flip the tortillas. When you first make the Masa dough, knead the dough for about two minutes. The masa should not stick to your hands and cleans the sides of the bowl. You're griddle should be on Med. High. Lay your tortilla on the griddle when the tortillas doesn't stick flip it, then when you see golden brown marks on the edge of the tortilla, flip again. Gently press the tortilla in the middle to help it fluff. And there you go. It's not very time consuming. Just have to get into the practice of it. But whatever you do, DON'T add lime!! Or baking powder! The recipe above IS the way they make it in Mexico - that's where I learned. Hope this was helpful!
I've come to love making tortillas at home, and I always use this recipe. But I don't have a press, so here's my technique: use a plastic cereal bowl like a cookie cutter to make a perfectly round tortilla. Then just take it off along with the top layer of plastic. Really cuts down on the mess, too.
I use a locally produced masa available in our area to make corn tortillas very similar to your recipe. I have found that by substituting good homemade stock (vegetarian or meat) makes for a better tasting tortilla. Sometimes on a few occasions I wil add a dash of garlic salt, onion powder and pepper to the masa just to give it a bit of a kick, but if really isn't necessary if you use stock as I mentioned. *I cut up small squares of wax paper to fit the tortilla press to form each tortilla, stack them one on top of the other and this avoid them sticking together. Make sure to store the tortillas in an airtight container or ziploc bag in the frig if you are not going to cook them immediately. ** If the tortillas do stick together, as I read in some of the reviews, it is because too much liquid was used.
I've struggled & struggled to make homemade corn tortillas, even after being taught & watching my Honduran friend make them over and over and over again. This is the basic "recipe" that my friend used, but I found that other's suggestions made it PERFECT. I used chicken stock instead of water and a dash of salt and the flavor was fabulous. A freezer bag cut down the sides and a plate was perfect for flattening the tortillas, although my OCD made me smooth the edges out nice and pretty on each of them, but they've NEVER peeled off so easily before, I ALWAYS tore at least 1/2 my batch apart just trying to peel them off the plastic. One trick that my friend had that was perfect though, was to use a wet paper towel to press the tortillas as they're cooking & use to grab the tortillas and flip without burning ur fingers. Pressing with the damp towel helps make the puffy parts of the tortilla that make the beautiful browned spots. With the adjustments, this is definitely a 5 star, but probably only about a 3 1/2 - 4 stars as it's written.
Easy, fresher than any store-bought version. Husband exclaimed, "so this is what corn tortillas are supposed to be like, soft, not bone dry and crumbly?" I really appreciated the tips because my bag of masa only has instructions in Spanish and never knew how to use my tortilla press. Wonderful with the Chile Verde II recipe on this site.
This is the basic corn tortilla recipe. If you want more flavor, just add salt, granulated garlic, onion power, pepper...whatever you want. We don't have a tortilla press, so what we do is cut a gallon sized Ziploc bag down the sides. We take the tortilla mix into a ball and place it in the middle of one of the plastic sides. Then bring the other side down on top of the ball. We use a small plastic cutting board (probably 10" x 6") to press the ball into tortillas. They flatten pretty easily. Just peel the plastic off the top of the tortilla and carefully peel the tortilla into your hand. We use a cast iron griddle to cook them on. If your tortillas stick, then they are too wet. If they crumble, they are too dry. You don't need any special equipment to make these. They are great with soup, as "open face" tacos, and the like.
THANK YOU to all of those who posted helpful hints. These are wonderful while camping in the mountains. Incredibly easy to make and taste even better when in the wilderness! You should have seen the look I received from the other campers who smelled the fresh tortillas being cooked by a Gringo, absolutely priceless! We made Fish Tacos from the trout we caught earlier in the day.
Delicious, and very filling. I'm a bit embarrassed to admit it didn't work for me the first time since this Midwest native didn't appreciate the difference between corn meal and masa harina. I got some Maseca, and all was well. I definitely recommend using a tortilla press and parchment; I had to turn and re-press mine a number of times to get them evenly thin (I suspect my tortilla press is pretty basic), and obviously the parchment made that much easier. I tried a non-stick pan at first, but have settled on a stainless steel one. I also found I was overcooking them at first-- really, watch the 30 seconds per side carefully to get a tortilla that's "done," but flexible. And do wrap them in a clean dish towel once cooked; they stay soft as they cool, and I think the heat they initially retain while stacked against each other finishes out the cooking process. By forming balls somewhere between the size of a golf ball and racquetball, I get a tortilla about the size of a saucer or cd: Comparable in size to grocery store corn tortillas, but far superior in taste and texture!
This is the same recipe I remember my ama Louisa (grandma) making evert morning when I was a little girl in Mexeco.The tortllas do rise when properly made.It is the heated air separating the tortillas into two layers.When it cools it will become flat again.If it doesn't rise it will be tougher not as tasty.This takes a lot of practice to get consistantly.Smaller tortillas are easier to get to rise until you get more practice.
I made this recipe twice today! It was very easy & relatively quick. I did add chicken bouillon to the water and 1 tsp of salt. I figured out the correct consistency of the dough is similar to that of play-doh. I found if the dough dried out I sprayed it with a little water from a spray bottle to rehydrate without making it sticky. I used a freezer Ziploc bag for my rolling sheets of choice (I tried parchment paper, but it pulls moisture from the dough). I don't have a tortilla press, so used my small cutting board for first press of the dough, then finished with my rolling pin, turning the tortilla after each roll which gave me an end result of a nice (fairly round) tortilla. I began the cooking process with a hot dry skillet, cooked 25 seconds, flipped & cooked 25 seconds, flipped again, lightly pressing the tortilla just until it started to fill with air cooking 25 seconds (got that air pocket many say is important), then one more flip for 25 seconds more & set on a plate covered by a bowl to keep the heat and moisture in (I also put a damp towel on the plate to wrap the tortillas in). The tortillas were soft and had a wonderful taste. I wrapped & stored them in the fridge. I made a couple of empanadas (small fried meat pies) with the dough. One with some shredded left-over Asian pork & one with some thick chili. My husband liked them so much, he asked if I would make some more for our dinner that night. I served them with a nice tossed salad. Great recipe!
I remember making corn tortillas with my grandmother from nixtamal (corn) ground at the corner molino. We would then take the nixtamal home in a small peltre pot, she would add salt, water and a little lard, and we would make small balls, then pat them into circles with our hands, sort of like clapping, then place them on a comal (flat cast iron skillet) until they were done. We would often eat a few with butter on them.
WOW! ok, I made these last night and don't have a tortilla press (or a rolling pin... ehem... or...erm...plastic wrap...) so what I did was: wrapped it in foil for the 30 minutes (stayed warm, that's for sure). Then, for the pressing out into 15 tortillas--they were a tad thick, but so yummy!! I used my fingers on a plate, which I'd then use a spatula to flip over on the plate, press out some more, flip, press, flip, press.... I then rubbed a VERY SMALL amount of salt (I measured 1 tsp into a small dish and then just dabbed my fingers on it) so with the final "pressing out" I'd rub in the salt. Very tasty indeed. Also, I used BLUE masa harina so I have these awesome purple tortillas which look like flowers. Hehehehe... oh, and they had to most definitely cook for almost 1 min-1.5 mins on each side, if not longer, since they were sort of thick. But overall, INCREDIBLE! I do want to try adding some lime juice like someone else suggested, I bet that would rock. Then again, lime seems to be my favorite... mmm... quadruple thumbs up!
Pretty good stuff. I did add a little salt to my dough. Having trouble separating the plastic from the tortilla? Hold the tortilla (with plastic on both sides) in one hand and gently peel the plastic away from the tortilla (NOT the tortilla from the plastic. Then flip tortilla to the other hand and repeat.
It was my first time making these and they turned out great! They will and did in fact puff up if you have the nerve to cook them a little longer and follow this simple little tip: turn them over a second time and press it down with a spatula and the inantly puff up!
I've tweeked this recipe to finally make what I consider to be a perfect corn tortilla. First, I add 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt to the masa harina. Without it, they smell wonderful, but taste like a frisbee. I also add about one tablespoon of shortening (or bacon fat) to the hot water and let it melt before adding it to the masa harina. Then I divide the dough into about 12 balls - and use a tortilla press. This makes a perfect sized tortilla. I used to go crazy with the dough sticking - I tried plastic wrap, ziploc bags, parchment - they all stuck and I'd end up swearing way more than I usually do when cooking. What works is a tip I saw in the insert that came with my tortilla press - two circles cut out of plastic grocery bags (don't use the side with ink, or your tortilla will have writing on it). Press your tortillas between those, and they NEVER stick. Also, my corn tortillas NEVER used to puff (but I do like the brown spots that come from puffing). If you pull the dough balls apart and re-roll them right before pressing them, it seems to aerate the dough, and they'll puff and bubble nicely.
These were pretty good. I ended up adding about another 1/2 cup of water. Although I think next time I'll use 1/2 c. of milk instead of that extra 1/2 c. water. I also added about 2 t. salt. I found that the easiest thing to do was to cut the zipper top and sides off of a 1 gallon ziplock bag, place the ball of dough between the hinged halves of the bag, roll the dough out thin with a pin, and cut with a large round cookie cutter (or trace around a plate with a knife). The smaller they are, the easier they are to cook. Make sure you "steam" them in foil or a bag as you remove them from the pan, otherwise they dry out too quickly and crumble.
Excellent recipe. I used another reviewer's suggestion of cutting up a ziplock bag to use instead of the plastic wrap when forming the tortillas which worked really well. Unlike the plastic wrap, there's no danger in it clinging to itself. Another trick I got from these comments was to pull the plastic off the tortilla dough, rather than pulling the tortilla off the plastic. (if you pull the dough off the plastic then it tears apart). Finally, I used a rolling pin instead of a tortilla press which worked fine for me.
I was taught in Honduras to use shortening in the recipe, about a tablespoon, which helps make the masa smoother and also keeps the tortillas from sticking so bad. Use crisco if you dont want to use lard. I buy maseca white but you can find it yellow, which I think is grittier but gives it a more Mexican taste than my host fam likes (they like the smoother white cornmeal). My host Mom also suggested adding just a little bit of coconut milk instead of water if you want to add some flavor.
This is a simple, basic recipe. I had made corn tortillas before with different recipes, but this one is the best recipe Ive used for homemade corn tortillas. I dont have a tortilla press, I just used a freezer bag and cut it to facilitate the pressing of the dough. I just used a small cast iron pan to press my dough. The trick for getting them off the plastic is the peel the plastic off the tortilla, not the other way around. The tortilla takes awhile to "puff" up, you have to cook both sides, and then turn again, waiting patiently for the air to puff up the tortilla. It definately took longer than "10 seconds" for my tortillas to puff up. With these tips, this is a 5 star recipe, and Ill be making home made corn tortillas more often. Thanks!
Hubby & I visited a Mexican food market this weekend to buy some chorizo. He saw the tortilla presses & of course, had to have one. ;o) Like Serena, he used parchment paper instead of plastic wrap. He was whipping out tortillas just like the pros....the show-off! LOL We placed them in a tortilla warmer once cooked & then heated them up for a minute in the microwave. Spread w/ butter & sprinkled w/ salt, they tasted quite authentic. Thansk for the recipe Gloria!
Perfect. Husband's grandma was visiting from Mexico & I watched her. Keep it simple & use water & a little salt. It doesn't look like one giant ball of dough after mixing. More like pie crust with pea sized clumps. Just pick some up, press into a ball and use a tortilla press. I cooked in a cast iron skillet. Husband likes homemade salsa and crumcled queso fresco on top.
These turned out perfect with my new tortilla press! The only change I made was dividing the dough into 12 sections, which produced the perfect-size weight tortillas. And SO easy (with a tortilla press)!
I thought for sure after the reviews I'd find a way to mess these up but I didn't. My dough started rather dry and crumbly so I added drops of water a couple of drops at a time until the dough stuck together WITHOUT sticking to my hands. I don't have a press so I pressed them between pieces of parchment, flattening them with the bottom of a pan, then rolling them to the desired thickness with a rolling pin. I used a teflon pan as I have a comal but it doesn't do me any good on this lousy sealed electric stove top (Oh, how I've missed gas these past 6 years) and I had no problem, they turned out fine. Lastly, I made sure they went straight from the pan to a bowl with a lid and they were perfect! I will never again buy store bought.
That was my first time making tortillas ever; they were delicious!!!!! The dough texture seemed weird (pretty flaky) at first but I gave them a try anyway. Btw, I used 2 cups of maseca and 1 and a half cup water approximately. Make sure after you uncover the dough to keep it moist, away from drying sources. I rolled the dough between two pieces of parchment paper, and had no problems with stickyness. I couldn't quite make them round, so after rolling and before putting them in the pan I cut them in rectangular, triangular, etc pieces and sticked them in the pan. The most important thing in this process is to not forget to cover them after you take them out of the pan. I put them in a plastic bowl with lid. When I took them out of the pan they were hard, but after taking them out of the bowl they were soft and delicious! Good luck!
These turned out quite well. I added about 1/4 tsp salt to the dough, rolled out the tortillas between two pieces of plastic (freezer Ziplock cut open) using a rolling pin (they were not round tortillas), and cooked them on a hot cast iron pan. We ate them w/ a bit of cheese (grated and melted on top), salsa, and tomatillo sauce. Will definitely make them again!
I don't particularly enjoy making tortillas - in a home where we make nearly everything from scratch, it's just one more cooking chore in the bag. However, good luck finding non-gmo corn tortillas, so I had to go with homemade, otherwise I just wasn't going to use corn tortillas. This was a little bland, I would definitely try salt next time. Made homemade taquitos with them right off the griddle, and every last one cracked, even while they were warm and covered with a towel. My proportions and cook method could've been off, as I'm only used to making flour tortillas at this point. However, for my purposes, I think in the future I'll just use the raw dough, put in my fillings, and pan fry in a little coconut oil instead.
Well, I'm certain it's just me, given the other reviews, but this didn't work out for me at all. I've made tortillas (flour & corn) several times before, but I've never used simply masa harina & water before. Anyway, maybe it was because I let the dough sit for 1.5 hours instead of 30 min? Maybe it was because I added salt? The dough seemed ok...not too dry, not too wet and it was workable. Maybe it was because I didn't have a cast iron pan, only teflon? Whatever happened, they just weren't working. Even though they were very thin and I had the heat up high, after a few minutes on each side, they still weren't browning or puffing up in the least. After 30 sec, they were pretty much raw, and my stove is very hot (it's a newer gas stove). They tasted like cardboard - the worst tortillas I've ever had. I did manage to salvage the recipe, though...I cut them into pieces, deep fried them in some olive oil, blotted the oil off, put them on a baking sheet, covered them with sea salt, and baked them in the oven for about 10 min til they crisped up. The result was some of the best tortilla chips I've ever had! I ate them warm with sour cream and salsa.
The press is a must. I use a small freezer plastic bag cut to fit on three sides to put ball of masa in between to press. I cook them on a very hot griddle; you can cook up to 8 at one time. then I put them in the microwave for about 30 secs to fluff. This way you can stuff them with beans, cheese, salsa or whatever.
I'm so proud of myself! I just bought an 8" cast iron Imusa-brand tortilla press from Amazon (about $23) and it just arrived. I was so afraid my tortillas would be a disaster, but guess what! I'll never buy corn tortillas again! I only made enough for 4 (1/2 c. masa harina, 1/3 c. water, and a pinch of salt.) My "golf-balls") made 5" tortillas, and I devoured them. I didn't even have time to try out my new tortilla warmer! Next time, I'll try for larger tortillas. I used a 1-gal. Ziploc freezer bag, cut in two, but I think a 1-qt. size would have been fine.
Better than I was expecting, but not as good as I truly was hoping for (does that make sense?). Easy to make, but the flavor was not just QUITE what I remembered from the authentic, homemade corn tortillas I've had. I think next time I will add lime juice and salt, that will probably do the trick. Final thought: after making these, I definitely have decided I need a tortilla press. Mine weren't very pretty, but pretty good! Thank you :)
Super simple and came out great! 1 cup of masa and 3/4 cup water was the right mixture for me. The tip to roll out between a plastic bag was so important for me since I don't have a press. I used my electric griddle at 400 degrees the transferred to a tortilla keeper. My husband is so impressed. I've been asked to make these on a regular basis for him. Excellent for celiac (gluten free).
A little on the small side in comparison to the grocery store size. Needs a pinch of salt. I used 2 cups masa to 1 1/8 cups water. They never puffed up or browned while cooking. Super easy to do, but time consuming to cook them up. I used my big cookie scoop to keep the size consistent. Definitely keep the cooked ones covered as you cook the other ones, so they stay flexible.
Good basic recipe. Would be 5 star with a pinch of salt and substitute 1/8 c. of lime juice for 1/8 c. of the water. My family won't eat store bought corn tortillas anymore. These are so much better there is no comparison.
What I liked most about this recipe, were the top reviewers. I got a couple of great tips! I love homemade corn tortillas but hate standing over the stove doing one at a time. It takes all day! One of the reviewers mentioned using a pancake griddle and making about 6 at a time. LOVED that idea! Someone else mentioned using parchment paper squares and putting the dough balls between them with the tortilla press. It was the first time I had no sticking what so ever! Having a tortilla container is also neccessary, as if they appear tough at all they will soften up and become pliable when covered after removing from the griddle. However, one thing I noticed, is it was my first time completely using the press and the masa to water ratio differed from the bag. I am not sure why, but they tasted A LOT like the ones from the store just kind of warm. Maybe, it was how thin the press makes them? I am not sure, so next time I will just lightly press it. If that doesn't work, then I will go back to the ratios on the bag. They just seem softer.
I added salt. The ratio of the flour and water didn't come out exactly as the recipe said. I had to add more water to achieve the right consistency of the dough. I don't own a press or griddle so I used ziplock bag and a round baking pan and my hands to press and shape the dough. To cook, I tried with iron skillet and non-stick pan. The first batch I made was with non-stick pan. After cooking 30 sec. or if not more on each side, most of them did not puff up and none of them turned brown. They were somewhat dry and tasted like undercooked. I adjusted the amount of the water to the dough and tried the second batch with iron skillet. I don't know if it's because of the electric stove, I had a problem controlling the cooking temperature. Dry, ungreased surface of the skillet didn't help either. So, back to non- stick pan and I tried the 3rd batch. On medium heat(electric stove 5). Making sure the pan is staying pretty hot, throw a tortilla in. And this time, I'm counting time: Cook for about 20 sec, flip, cook for another 20 sec, flip, cook for 10sec, flip, another 10 sec, flip. And it puffs up. Done. Some puffed up after a few flips and I don't know if it has anything to do with the thickness of the dough, but they all came out soft, moist and fully cooked. They just didn't get brown like the picture. Even though this recipe didn't work for me, I did get some really good helpful tips by reading everyone's review so I thank you all for that!
We loved these. I do not have a tortilla press so I put the balls of dough between two freezer bags and used the bottom of a small skillet as my press and then rolled it out a little thinner with my rolling pin(do not roll past the edges as it makes them too thin and then it is hard to get the tortilla off the plastic). I peeled off one bag and laid the tortilla on my hand and peeled the other bag off and laid it on the skillet. The tortillas were only about 4-5 inches in diameter. Only a few of them puffed up a little when I cooked them and they do not really brown. I just turned them when they looked tan instead of white on the top and took them off when the underside had little browned spots on it or it looked cooked. I might try them with a little salt next time. It's hard to explain how something so bland and tasteless on its own can taste so awesome when eaten with whatever you put in it.
Easy. Easy. Easy. One of my kids wanted breakfast burritos. Got ready to make them when I found we were out of tortillas. Did have masa harina in the pantry. So simple to do. I didn't wait the 30 minutes it recommended and they came out fine. Next time, I'll add a little salt. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Years ago, I tried to make corn tortillas and the result was a flop. In this case, history has shown to repeat itself. I added about 2 tsp. of salt as others had suggested but shouldn't have bothered because I only formed two tortillas, with much struggle. Making corn torillas, I believe, is a craft that requires patience and perserverence, and I simply gave up. This is a good authentic recipe for those who have experience making corn tortillas (flour tortillas are a piece of cake compared to corn) but I think it gives one the impression that ANYONE can make these. Not the case but I appreciate your submission Gloria, and admire anyone who can master the making of corn tortillas!
These are great! I've been making corn tortillas for years, but never had a recipe. Often they would end up too dry or too soggy. This recipe has the perfect proportions. We go one step further and cut each tortilla into wedges and fry for chips!
I hope others have better luck than I. I tried everything from cut up vac-loc bags, to wax paper, to wax paper with Pam coating....I think my tortilla press was even calling me names. Finally got a few semi-circles into the pan...but it certainly wasn't what I'd call a success.
Pretty tasty tortillas. I had to add a bit of water after the original mixing, but I overdid it, so I added a touch of flour, etc. Didn't use a tortilla press, as I don't own one, but I did put the dough ball between two pieces of freezer bag plastic, then pressed it with the bottom of a skillet. Smaller and a bit thicker than the tortillas I'm used to, but storebought tortillas can't come close to the taste of this homemade version. I think they can be a lot better with practice, too.
While this is correct way of making tortillas, it is much more time consuming and expensive. I go to my local tortilla maker. (Usually in an hispanic side of town). either way just tell them you want a few pounds of masa. This is already pre-made and cost about 80 cents a pound. All you have to do is roll out out thin. Another thing you can do is make some Gordita's with the same masa. Just make a small ball and press it down with a plate until is about 3/8 inch thick or so. Cook it slow on a grill, careful not to burn the outside.
My kids love taco's and since I just started making fresh tortillas. They can't get enough. It took me some time to find a place that sells Masa Harina. But now that I have that looked after, we are eating fresh tortillas on a regular basis. They are so simple to make and taste soo good compared to those expensive tortillas you get at the store. I'm very happy I found this recipe. BTW I add some salt to the masa before I add the hot water.
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2009
I made this last week according to directions. They came out wonderful. If you are having problem with them sticking then add your water slowly to the masa slowly as you mix. Just sa it becomes hard to stir with a spoon, use your hands to mis and mix in just enough water to hold it together adn kneed it a bit. It should no longer stick to your hands, if it does add sprinkle a tad more masa on the ball of dough and kneed a bit more. If you are having trouble with it sticking while rolling or pressing out, then place a ball of dough inbetween 2 pieces of plastic wrap, press, then slowly peel off the plastic wrap. This is how i did it and it works wonderfully. Last night I made them again and added a little salt to the mix, pressed them, then deep fried them into the shape of a bowl for my chili. The kids loved them, and I didnt have bowls to wash! Just carefully place a pressed tortilla into the hot oil and hold a metal ladle down in the center of it as it fries. Pretty simple, and quite tasty!!! You can also make the dough just a little stiffer and use a pizza cutter to make your own fritos!!! they went well with the chili. I LOVE THIS RECIPE!
This is the real deal! I grew up eating tortillas made the same way and I still eat them today. Try substituting some of the water with chicken broth for a slightly different flavor or add differents flavors into the masa, such as garlic, onion, or any of your favorite spices.
They taste really good! A tortilla press is really important. I did not have one so I used the bottom of a pan and parchment paper to press the balls. They came out thick no matter how hard I pushed. But with my thick tortillas I think I would make quesadillas with pulled pork and cheese. YUMMY.
So good and so fun to make, we even purchased a cast iron tortilla press! It takes a little practice and harder to make in a frying pan. The dough should be pliable-and not too dry but not sticky-kind of like Play-Dough. If you have masa harina -corn flour (sold in grocery stores) on hand you can make Mexican food anytime!
I wrote this recipe on my Maseca corn flour bag. The hot water part seems to make the dough stay together better. Also, I use the cut apart freezer quart ziplock and just wipe it off to reuse the next time. I found a Tor-Mex Hecho brand tortilla press at the thrift store for three dollars that works great. These are SO much better than store bought tortillas and are not at all hard to make. Plus your friends will be impressed by your cooking skills.
Using the Maseca brand corn flour (not an easy find in France!) I followed the recipe as is except for the addition of a bit of salt. I don't have a tortilla press and found just using my hands and pressing the dough onto a piece of plastic wrap worked great. The plastic wrap was used so I could transfer them from the counter to the pan. If I found that the dough was breaking, I just sealed the cracks with some water on my fingers as I used my hand to press the dough balls into their final tortilla shape. I used my nonstick crepe pan, since I don't have a cast iron pan, to fry them. When done, I transferred them to a plate, covered that plate with another plate flipped upside down, and added a slightly damp paper towel to keep them pliable and warm. I have made them twice and both times they've come out great!
Add pinch of salt and a small hand-full of shredded cheese and some bacon bits to give a much different taste. Flatten to about 3/16 inch using the heal of your hand on plastic (food bag) . Transfer to your hand. Peel plastic and flop onto hot dry frying pan, preferably cast iron.
This just didn't work for me. It might well have been my own fault, as this was my first time ever making tortillas, but I really have no idea what I might have done wrong. I also made flour tortillas from a different recipe on this site, and they turned out much better. We ended up scrapping the results of this recipe and chowing on the flour ones instead.
These were great! Much better than store bought! I don't have a press, so I did as another reviewer suggested and used a plastic freezer bag cut in half. Worked really well. I did add about a 1/4 tsp. salt and skipped the 30 min. rest part. They still turned out good, I won't be buying any soon.
I used this recipe last night and the tortillas were a hit. At first I tried kneading the masa like I knead bread dough, but it didn't work well; the masa crumbled apart and I had to keep gathering pieces and smashing them back in. I then switched to the clay kneading technique my potter mother-in-law taught me, rocking/pressing/twisting the dough, which worked perfectly to mix the masa. We don't have a tortilla press, so after putting the dough in the gallon zip lock bag I covered it with a heavy bamboo cutting board and my children & I took turns sitting on it to press perfect tortillas! They loved this part! No need for a tortilla press! This recipe made about 10 tortillas for us but I'm not certain, because my husband liked to eat them hot off the comal with butter & salt. Next time I'll double it so we'll have enough for man snacks, dinner, and breakfast chilaquiles. It's so nice to have fresh made tortillas that don't crack when I want to make taquitos or enchiladas!
I loved the flavor, but had trouble getting them to brown. What did I do wrong? Should I have used oil? I couldn't find the masa harina and had to use Maseca corn flour. Is this why they didn't brown? I'll be happy to make them again...my husband loved them even tho they were not browned! GREAT!!
All I could find was Masaca at the store, so I tried making tortillas from that. I used this recipe for Tortillas for some enchiladas. When the enchiladas were dunked in the sauce, they immediately began to disintegrate, and subsequently tasted like the dough around tamales--not corn tortillas. I do not know if the different flour had anything to do with this or not. I did not have any troubles kneading, rolling, or cooking the dough. I had to add a little extra water, though.
Easy and tasty. I dont have a press, so I used a rolling pin. I put the dough ball on a piece of parchment paper, then I put a piece of saran wrap over it and rolled. I had no problems with sticking. Certainly weren't perfect circles, but they tasted great. I also added salt (about 1/2tsp) and a splash of lime juice as suggested by another reviewer.
I think I must have done something wrong because these did not turn out well at all. First of all, my dough wouldn't stick together and was crumbling everywhere, so I had to add more water to keep it together. Then when I rolled the balls out, they started crumbling again and when I tried to cook them, they cooked unevenly. I ended up having to throw the whole thing away and buy tortillas.
This is my first time trying this recipe. I did use a tortilla press with parchment paper ( it's a little better quality than wax paper) and I let the dough ball sit for more that an hour. It worked like charm, no sticking, no problems just delicious tortillas.
This is what I use. It's really great, simple. I use it to make my gorditas, but you know I also add salt. I definitely recommend using a tortilla press, although when you make them by hand it's a lot of fun (And good for kids, too!) and they have that 'homey' look to them. My mother in law taught me how to make tortillas that way, and using this basic recipe. Glad to see it on Allrecipes!
This is the ol' standby recipe that has always worked for me. I do add some salt, not necessary but I like it. You can't depend on the exact amount of water from any tortilla recipe. Add enough water until the dough feels like play-dough, not dry enough to crack but not wet enough to be sticky. I use tools to help me: a KitchenAid stand mixer to knead the dough and a tortilla press to make lovely, thin rounds. And yes, I cook them on a cast-iron skillet. Fresh tortillas are so worth the work.
I thought these were really tasty, and they were roll-able and flexible enough for me to use to make enchiladas the next day. They weren't hard and brittle like many of the other homemade tortilla recipes I have tried. What a great, simple recipe!
These are so much better than the ones in the store! I dissolved a tsp of salt into the hot water and then mixed it together with the masa. We followed the advice of others and used a cut open gallon ziplock bag to keep the masa from sticking to the press. Absolutely delicious!
love homemade tortillas! i do not have a tortilla press (yet!) so i flattened the balls between two cutting boards- with plastic wrap. that way, unlike rolling pin it was a perfect circle. had to press pretty hard for it to be thin enough, but works great for now. used cut plastic bag and wet paper towels like other reviewers said and my first batch ever came out perfect!
Good basic recipe. I added garlic salt and lemon to my dough. It also takes a bit more than 30 seconds per-side to cook these. They fry up beautifully for crunchy tacos later, so don't hesitate to double or triple the batch if you want to make a bunch of tortillas all at once and save them for later.
I added a little salt, but that was it. I used a tortilla press. I thought the tortillas came out a little small, so I'd maybe do 10 balls next time instead of 15. Very easy and so much better than store bought!
