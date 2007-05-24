Chocolate Pudding Cake

I just made this in an 8 inch round cake pan and it was delicious! Most of the time I hate chocolate but there are some rare odd times when I absolutely crave it, had one of those this morning so upon browsing this site came across this recipe. Already had all the ingredients on hand so decided to try it. I have no clue how the liquid mixture sinks down to the bottom upon baking but it somehow does and mine came out to be a liquid (kind of a cross between a syrup and a pudding) chocolaty amazing concoction on the bottom and a divine brownie on top. Anyway make sure that you do not stir the liquid in after pouring it on top as you're not supposed to. Just take it straight to the oven after pouring the water on top. The only things that I really changed was added some almond extract in with the vanilla extract in the hot water, and I only had like a half of a handful of Chocolate Chunks from the last time I made CC Cookies so not thinking that was enough for me, I took 8 melting centers hershey's kisses and put that on top along with the brown sugar/coca powder mixture. The only change I made other than these slight changes was I decreased the brown sugar TO 1/2 of a cup. It's plenty sweet like that, in fact I might decrease the white sugar to that amount next time as well. Would be perfect with vanilla ice cream although I only had mine with whipped cream this first time. Now excuse me while I go get myself another bowl of this deliciousness!!