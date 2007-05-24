Chocolate Pudding Cake

A delicious, easy pudding cake, wonderful served warm with a spoonful of whipped cream. Try mint chocolate chips for a change.

By CAROLMAROL68

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In an 8x8 inch square pan, stir together the flour, white sugar, 1/4 cup of cocoa, baking powder and salt. Add milk and oil, mix well. Sprinkle brown sugar, remaining cocoa and chocolate chips over the mixture. Add the vanilla to the hot water, then pour the water over the top.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until the surface appears dry. Serve warm with a spoon or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 4g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 125.1mg. Full Nutrition
