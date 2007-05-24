Chocolate Pudding Cake
A delicious, easy pudding cake, wonderful served warm with a spoonful of whipped cream. Try mint chocolate chips for a change.
A delicious, easy pudding cake, wonderful served warm with a spoonful of whipped cream. Try mint chocolate chips for a change.
Wow--Five stars with the following changes: 1/2 cup each brown & white sugar instead of the 2/3 cup. Instead of the hot water, use very hot HALF & HALF with 2 teaspoons vanilla. This gives a MUCH creamier pudding and won't taste like a cake of flour and water, like some have said of this type of recipe. I've made it both ways and I can't believe how much better the recipe with half and half is!!! Why has no one published a recipe like this?!!! :-)Read More
Was quick and easy to make--but was lacking in flavor and had a werid aftertaste. Will not make again.Read More
Wow--Five stars with the following changes: 1/2 cup each brown & white sugar instead of the 2/3 cup. Instead of the hot water, use very hot HALF & HALF with 2 teaspoons vanilla. This gives a MUCH creamier pudding and won't taste like a cake of flour and water, like some have said of this type of recipe. I've made it both ways and I can't believe how much better the recipe with half and half is!!! Why has no one published a recipe like this?!!! :-)
Lord have mercy, this is the most glorious concoction in the world. I baked it in a 9 inch cake pan, and subbed half the white sugar with splenda. I baked it for 33 minutes, and allowed it to sit for half an hour before serving. The wait time is important because it allows the syrup to thicken and the cake to become brownie like. THIS IS AMAZING, it is easy and delicious and sure to become a family favorite.
Made it for a dieting friend, so substituted low fat soy milk for milk, and applesauce instead of oil. Still came out SOOOO delicious!
EXCELLENT! I just finished my first taste of this cake and it's awesome. It's almost like a brownie on top and a warm chocolate sauce on the bottom. I didn't have miniature milk chocolate chips so I used the regular size and that worked just fine. It is VERY rich and chocolaty and would be great with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to help cut that a little bit. I did cook it for longer than the time specified, probably an extra 10 minutes. I kept an eye on it until it looked fairly dry on top. I let it cool on a wire rack for about 10 minutes and then dug in! I will definitely be adding this to my recipe collection and thanks for an easy recipe using most things you already have on hand!
SO EASY AND SINFULLY DELICIOUS!!!! This wonderful cake is worth all the calories!! I did decrease the brown and white sugar to half a cup each. I also increased the chocolate chips to l/2 cup, using regular size chips since I didn't have the mini size. The chocolate chips add additional flavor and texture, and would consider them a must in this recipe! The perfect recipe for last minute company. Thanks for sharing.
This pudding is so yummy! I have been making the same thing for quite a while; I don't remember where I got the recipe from. The only differences between my recipe and this are no chocolate chips (but I think those would be good) and adding 2 teaspoons instant coffee to the hot water. I think that would make the difference for those people who said the pudding part was too bland/watery. And the person who rated this poorly because they didn't bake it long enough, come on now. Bake times are always estimates. Don't give something a poor rating because you didn't bake it right.
After a recent dinner out my husband became obsessed with the chocolate pudding cake we had for dessert. So I thought I'd see if I could make it at home. I must admit I was a little skeptical of how this would turn out when I decided to give it a go. My skepticism was all for naught! This is a FABULOUS dessert! It's so easy, and so good there is no reason not to make this every single day!!! ;) Seriously though, my husband was floored. He told me that mine was better than restaurant version! He was very happy! I made it for a recent get together and the hostess asked if I had gotten it at a local bakery that always has huge lines. She was shocked that this wonderful dessert came from my own kitchen! She said "It seems like it would be SO complicated!" Little does she know it's a SNAP!! Seriously folks, if you want to please and delight the chocolate lovers in your life, make them this chocolate pudding cake! They will thank you! As for the recipe, I also did a 1/2 cup of white and brown sugar instead of the 2/3 cup. The cake was plenty sweet and very decadent. I baked it for 30 minutes and let it set for about 20 minutes more. It was warm and gooey and amazing! LOVE THIS!!
What a hit! Although this looked weird, once baked and served hot with vanilla ice cream, it made a fabulous dessert. Just two suggestions. Firstly, I followed reviewers' advice and cut the white sugar by 1/2 a cup - no more is needed. Second, although the texture is perfect, the flavor is a bit bland. I think I'd add some maple, mint or almond extract along with the vanilla next time. Thanks for a winner!
I really liked this. It was easy to make and it was really good. It was like a brownie with pudding underneath.I will definetly make it again.
Quick and easy to make, elegant enough for company, and delicious!!!! A recipe I will make time and time again!!
fantastic!! Ingredients on hand, less than an hour from start to finish. This one will be served over and over.
Really good for a pudding cake. I simplified it even more, just mixed all the cocoa into the flour, then dissolved the brown sugar into boiling water (our brown sugar here tends to be lumpy) and poured it over the top of the batter. Took everyone's advice and reduced the sugar -- glad I did.
Was quick and easy to make--but was lacking in flavor and had a werid aftertaste. Will not make again.
This is EXCELLANT! I have reduced the sugar a bit at times and it does not affect the flavor at all. I have also used part Spenda and part sugar
This was sooooo good. I messed it up as I was making it and it still tasted fabulous. Didn't read the recipe all the way through and added all the cocoa powder at once, so I just added a 1/4 more at the end. Also subbed some half and half and water for the water. It made it rich and creamy like a real pudding bottom. Let it sit for about 30 minutes before eating too. I think this helped the sauce thicken up. Had it with some coffee ice cream. It was bliss!!
This was excellent - though I do recommend when it comes out of the oven to cover it and let it sit for a day. Neither of my kids liked it fresh from the oven, but after it sat in the kitchen for a day they couldn't get enough of it. Made one last week and just made another last night. Delicious!
Divine chocolate pudding cake! Aside from measuring cups and spoons, all you dirty up is a whisk to mix, and the pan you bake in! I made a small addition to the ingredients. Instead of 1 1/4 cup hot water, I microwaved 1 1/4 cup of whole milk (about 1:30 minutes depending on microwave wattage) and then added 3 tablespoons espresso powder to the hot milk + the vanilla. The espresso brings out the chocolate taste MUCH more, and the milk gives the "pudding" a creamier, silky texture. DELICIOUS!
This was great! So easy and did not require a ton of time to time or dishes to clean up! Next time I am going to add a teas. of coffee to the hot water...well actually I might just use hot milk instead. Oh, I did sprinkle a little coconut -which I love.
This recipe was a great big flop. I am a pretty good cook and make chocolate cakes and frosting from scratch often so I certainly know how to follow a recipe. I did everything right with this recipe, even subbed half&half for the water to improve taste per all the reviews. It was dry and not very chocolatey tasting. It resembled nothing close to pudding -- bread pudding or otherwise. I was utterly disappointed in every way with this recipe. I planned to make this cake for everyone over the 4th weekend but time got away from us. THANK GOODNESS because this recipe would have embarrassed me with its failing flavor and texture. Sorry -- just not a keeper.
I doubled this for a 9x13 pan, but reduced the sugar like others. I left out the chocolate chips because I didn't have any on hand & it was still plenty sweet and chocolate-y! I did use all milk rather than the water on top to make sure it was nice and creamy, which it was! It reminded me of hot chocolate. My whole family loved this, I'm sure ill be making this all the time. Thanks!
This was DELICIOUS. I also did 1/2c. each of white and brown sugar...but other than that I followed the recipe and got rave reviews from everyone - including my friend who had requested a low-cholesterol dessert. The only thing I'd add to this is some vanilla ice cream on the side because holy cow this is ONE rich dessert! Very molten lava cake'ish! Looks SO weird going into the oven, but WOW it looked/tasted great afterwards. Will absolutely make again!
I just made this in an 8 inch round cake pan and it was delicious! Most of the time I hate chocolate but there are some rare odd times when I absolutely crave it, had one of those this morning so upon browsing this site came across this recipe. Already had all the ingredients on hand so decided to try it. I have no clue how the liquid mixture sinks down to the bottom upon baking but it somehow does and mine came out to be a liquid (kind of a cross between a syrup and a pudding) chocolaty amazing concoction on the bottom and a divine brownie on top. Anyway make sure that you do not stir the liquid in after pouring it on top as you're not supposed to. Just take it straight to the oven after pouring the water on top. The only things that I really changed was added some almond extract in with the vanilla extract in the hot water, and I only had like a half of a handful of Chocolate Chunks from the last time I made CC Cookies so not thinking that was enough for me, I took 8 melting centers hershey's kisses and put that on top along with the brown sugar/coca powder mixture. The only change I made other than these slight changes was I decreased the brown sugar TO 1/2 of a cup. It's plenty sweet like that, in fact I might decrease the white sugar to that amount next time as well. Would be perfect with vanilla ice cream although I only had mine with whipped cream this first time. Now excuse me while I go get myself another bowl of this deliciousness!!
Perfect recipe for a chocolate fix! Only takes a couple minutes and no mess since you mix and back in the same pan. LOVE IT.
Quite good & VERY fast! For best results use a good quality cocoa, serve WARM & w/vanilla ice cream. The sauce is very gooey but blends particularly well w/the ice cream. NOTE: I don't use the brown sugar. I use regular cane sugar and blend it w/ 2 teaspoons of molasses.
I made this twice today to test out a few variations. With the first one, I replaced the hot water with coffee and added some cinnamon to the brown sugar mixture, and with the second one, I replaced two tbsp of the flour with cocoa and added chopped walnuts to the mix. Both were delicious! I gave this recipe four stars because as written, it's a tad bland and because it didn't quite satisfy an ardent sweet tooth/chocoholic/cake addict like me - but when you want something quick and simple, this is a great choice!
This cake is to die for!! Super easy to make and just decadent! It looks kinda funky when it comes out, but it is awesome! It really does come together quickly. I didn't think it would, but I mixed up quick and it baked while we ate and was cool enough to eat once we were ready for dessert. Awesome with ice cream!
Great, and thanks for providing a recipe that does not use a mix. I live in Kathmandu Nepal and don't have or want to use mixes. This pudding cake was great, made with milk and the reduced sugar as discussed by many.
this is an old standby i've used for yrs it is awesome, here in nl we call it poor man's pudding. one viewer said to use half & half, she's right it does make it so much better ,makes it a rich man's pudding
Yum! I have been looking for ages for the low fat version of my dad's favorite Denver Pudding, and this is it. As other reviewers suggested, I reduced the sugar to 1/2 brown and white, cut the oil by half, and upped the vanilla and cocoa slightly. Came out great, just make sure use a deepish baking dish because I ended up with chocolate sauce splattered all over the oven.
O-M-G...HEAVEN in a baking dish!!! I used half white and half brown sugar in the mix (very sweet so will reduce the sugar by a few TBL next time), unsweet chocolate almond milk in place of milk, and 3Tbl Earth Balance butter in place of oil. I also used half plain soy milk and half water in place of water, didn't put any chocolate chips on top because I didn't have any, and only used half brown sugar on top. This was good warm and DIVINE cold. Next time I will use some dark chocolate chips or carob chips on top but then I would need to add like 3 more stars I'm sure, I don't know how this could get any better!!
Yummy, but make sure you divide the cocoa powder 1/4 for cake and 1/4 for sauce I was in a hurry and forgot and added all the cocoa to the cake part, and then had to add an extra 1/4 for the pudding part. Even with my mistakes it was awesome and extra chocolaty :)
Great dessert. Gooey and wonderful. It could be a little more flavorful though. My husband added too much cocoa powder on accident and it made it even more tasty. Great dessert that serves a lot of people. Or just a lot of leftevers for yourself :)
My boyfriend loves pudding and he loved this cake so much!!! Our whole house still smells like it and the suggestion of ice cream with it made it even better. It tasted like a 5 star restaurant quality molten chocolate cake but even better, I'll be making this again that;s for sure.
This was really yummy and chocolatey! I followed the suggestion of using 1/2 cup each of brown & white sugar. Served with whipped cream, would also be great with vanilla ice cream! I dont know how it could make 16 servings, I only got about 6-7 out of it! Either you are only supposed to serve a few spoonfuls or I served enough to give my guests a heartattack!! Next Im going to try Hershey's Hot Fudge Pudding Cake and see how the two recipes compare
Just as fantastic as everyone says plus fat free yippee! I wanted to add that I've scaled the recipe down to 4 servings and cooked it in a large microwavable mug around 1- 1.5 minutes I think? Use a deep mug because it will rise up and bubble and use a toothpick to check done-ness but it's worked for me several times and it's much better than the microwave chocolate mug cake! Be sure to let it sit a bit afterwards because it's super hot. Also it's the perfect serving size when it's just my boyfriend and I.
it kind of sunk.
I didn't cook it long enough but really good anyway.
Just what I was looking for - similar to Choc Self Saucing Pudding recipe I wanted. Awesome dessert with vanilla icecream. EASY EASY.
I noticed the photo posted is of individual cupcakes, which according to the reviewer did NOT work out, so follow the instructions! This was amazing! My husband licked his bowl! Had it warm with vanilla ice cream. I was looking for a recipe for what we call in the UK chocolate sponge pudding and this was the closest I could find. I will be making this one at my next dinner party for sure! I cooked it for about 30 minutes in a fan assisted oven.
My mom used to make one similar when I was a kid and I had lost my recipe. I think she may have had a little cinnamon in hers. This is wonderful as is. Both times I have used Hersheys Special Dark baking cocoa. Super yum! Thanks for postiing
This was yummy! I'm only giving it 4 stars because I think it was a tad bland. Next time I will jazz it up by using a different flavor of extract. Maybe rum extract.. or peppermint. Overall - definitely a keeper!
I needed a dessert to take to a church dinner and didn't want to have to go out to the store for anything. This fit the bill, and I'm so glad I tried it. Nice and chocolatey, and nice and gooey, with easy one-dish preparation as well. The only problem with taking it to a church dinner is that I heard several comments that it wasn't cooked. Maybe better to serve to a smaller group where you can explain what it is.
This is soooooo good!!!! I listened to what a reviewer had to say, and used half and half cream. It was good dont get me wrong, but i felt as though it was too thick. Next time i will try just regular milk, as opposed to water on the top.
yummy - and only uses ingredients that are normally on hand. this one is a keeper
The only complaint was I didn't make enough. I used whole wheat flour instead. Excellent!! Will make again.
This recipe was so easy my 3 year old helped me make it. A wonderfull weeknight dessert when you want something rich and quick. Excellent served with cool whip topping. I also reduced slightly on the sugar(about less 2 tbsp for each kind of sugar)and it was still wonderfull.
I went by some other reviews, using 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Used half and half instead of water and baked for 30 minutes. It did look a little "jiggly" when I took it out but I thought it would set up after a while. 30 minutes later I spooned some into a bowl. I love creamy, gooey chocolatey desserts but this was like spooning cake batter into a bowl. I put it back n the oven for another 10 minutes or so and it was better but still not quite right, consistency wise. May try again following the recipe exactly but I'm not too impressed so far. Thank you anyway.
I liked this because I have so much cocoa powder in my pantry and needed something sweet. My husband wasn't a big fan, but he doesn't have a huge appetite for sweets.
Yummy and easy to make. I divided it between 6 ramakins to dress it up a bit. I will try reducing suger as others posted, just to cut calories because I'll be eating more than I really should. :-) You won't regret trying this one.
This was so yummy! Especially with vanilla ice cream on top. I will say that this recipe serves about 8 small portions, not nearly 16 as shown. It was even better the next day heated up so don't be afraid to make it a day ahead!
If there was a possibility to give this six stars, I would. This is a FANTASTIC recipe using pantry ingredients and only one pan/bowl to make it in. I only use Dutch-processed cocoa (I find the other stuff to be bitter), had a generous hand with the vanilla, and used the large chocolate chips. I did use the extra 10 min. someone else recommended. I served it at a Super Bowl party with some French vanilla ice cream and candied pecans and everybody RAVED. It was gone in no time. Nobody considered the strawberry shortcake. If you love hot fudge sundaes, this recipe IS A MUST!!!
If you need a chocolate fix...this is the cake. Very easy to make....low mess recipe!
SOOO good. Substituted applesauce for oil and almond extract for vanilla. It was AMAZING!
This is the best pudding cake I have ever had! The richness was just right. It is easy to make because you bake it with common ingredients. It easily deserves 5 stars :D
Fast and easy.
This was truely a wonderful, easy, impressive desert. I served it hot with Vanilla Icecream. Oh my gosh!!!!
I prefer this dessert after it has cooled to room temperature. It gets a rich pudding like taste and the chocolate chips add additional goodness.
I followed the recipe exactly, and it did produce a puddding cake. However, it had a "scorched" taste to it. I would not make this again.
nice quick dessert, my sauce was a bit thin, will try 1 cup of boiling water, omitted chocolate chips as I didn't have any, served with vanilla ice cream.
Since I don't bake often, I liked the idea of this cake. I thought it was a little strange when I first scooped it out into a bowl but I did enjoy the taste. It wasn't so overpoweringly sweet. (I don't really like much sweets, I make them for the kids) I managed to eat a whole bowl of this. It was rather addicting. My kids loved it.
I used 1/3 cup of organic can sugar in place of the 2/3 cup of brown sugar, and then drizzled it with a couple Tbsp of fancy molasses before sprinkling with chocolate chips and chunks. It was sensational :) There is absolutely no need to replace the water with half and half cream. That would be total overkill!
turned out very well
GREAT! I did not have chocolate chips and I do not think it hurt the recipe. I added chopped walnuts and increased the cooking time by 10 minutes. My lord, it is rich and meant for chocolate lovers! I was looking for an eggless cake recipe and came on this. Sent to my sister and I will definitely make this again.
Very very easy, and delicious just as written! The 1/2 cup of cocoa makes this deeply chocolate, and THAT makes it absolutely perfect with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream! The ultimate hot fudge sundae!
bland, pudding part was too watery
This was delicous and sooooo easy! I love that it was made in the same pan that it was baked in and turned out perfectly. Next time I think I will leave out the chocolate chips though because it was almost too chocolatey (who new that was possible?). We ate it with whipped cream but it would be really good with some vanilla ice cream.
Excellent! I just served this after dinner tonight. Everyone raved about it including my two little grandchildren. This one is a keeper.
Delicious! Had a taste for a sweet but was not going to write a review as I did not have a full 1/2 cup of cocoa and had no chocolate chips on hand. Made it to satisfy my sweet tooth and it was great! Let it sit for 20 min and it made a wonderful pudding on the bottom. Next time I will use the chips for more chocolate flavor. Surprisingly low calorie for a desert which is an added bonus.
This is superb .I made it yesterday for my friends and everybody loved it.only change I made was to omit white sugar and add 1 cup brown sugar.
Wonderful! I also only used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar, and used milk instead of water. I overcooked slightly the first time because I was worried it wasn't cooked enough, but it does continue to cook once out of the oven and will dry up the "pudding" if you overcook.
DEELISH. Served it right out of the oven and the whole thing was devoured quite quickly. Much like the french "fondant au chocolat"
So delicious. Didn't use the chocolate chips - didn't need it! I scooped out each serving of the cake, topped with a dollop of vanilla ice cream and then scooped out the fudge sauce that is created at the bottom of the pan and drizzled it over it all. Incredible dessert, incredibly easy. Made it with my 4yr-old.
WOW! What sinful goodness! I was apprehensive about mixing something in the pan, but WOW!!! I can't say enough how WONDERFUL this recipe was! I used cinnamon chips left over from cookies, and it gave it a delicate spiciness. I can see using all sorts of different chips to change it up. So yummy! Will DEFINATELY make this again.
This was a big hit with my family. It was incredibly rich and delicious, especially with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Don't skimp on the water or you won't have enough sauce to spoon over everything! I loved that this was a one-dish dessert that could bake during dinner so it was warm and ready afterwards. Yum!
Since I don't bake often, I liked the idea of this cake. I thought it was a little strange when I first scooped it out into a bowl but I did enjoy the taste. It wasn't so overpoweringly sweet. (I don't really like much sweets, I make them for the kids) I managed to eat a whole bowl of this. It was rather addicting. My kids loved it.
I am the pastry chef at a private country club. I took this recipe and increased the yield for use at the club. The members can't get enough of it! I was looking for an alternative to bread pudding, and this has filled the niche nicely. Thanks!
What an awesome recipe! I made it using mint chocolate chips and peppermint extract, and served it with candy cane ice cream (since it's Christmas). Can't wait to try it with raspberry chocolate chips and fresh raspberries with whipped cream in the summer.
This was very easy to put together but when finished bbaking I didn't think there was enough pudding under the cake part. It did have very good flavor.
Very good. Easy and fast, too. I used 1/4 cup whole wheat pastry flour and reduced the white sugar a little. Also used 1% milk. I used milk choco chips, and probably used 1/2 cup (wanted to use them up). Very rich and chocolaty- my 4 year old said it was "too chocolaty!!" :) It's nice that it's lower in fat than most desserts... but I made up for that fact by serving it with some vanilla ice cream!
Awesome! Perfect chocolate lava cake!
Skimming through the recipe, I accidentally put all the cocoa into the main mixture. So then I had to add more for the topping. It turned out so deliciously rich and chocolatey! I loved the addition of chocolate chips to the topping. It was a real special triple chocolate treat. I'd probably do it the same way again next time!
Quick, easy, and with ingredients usually on hand. Rich flavor. I did substitute Stevia for the white sugar. Did not change brown (didn't have splenda brown on hand). Followed the directions with everything else.
its GREAT Pi day is at my school tomorrow and i tried this recipe :)
I don't know if this is also known by the name "Chocolate dump cake" because it's all made in the same pan, however, it was very easy to make and I had ingredients on hand. I did use sweetened cocoa powder and cut back on the white sugar and used Splenda brown sugar mix. Still came out great using regular choclate chips. Husband and kids loved it.
Really good for my chocolate craving! I took another reviewers advice & microwaved it for about 2 mins. Then instead of vanilla to the hot water I added some instant coffee powder to make a mocha sauce.
I could not believe that something so easy to make could be so yummy. This was an instant family favourite.
This is the best chocolate pudding cake!!! Absolutely delicious. Will definitely make it again and again! A couple of changes I made: I used only 1 cup of sugar total and used brewed haselnut teeccino (coffee substitute)in place of the hot water.
Made recipe as stated.My son and I thought it was delicious.Made it twice already.
My husband LOVED this! Since he's my official taste tester I asked him how many stars would he rate this and he said five. :)
The taste was really good, I used milk instead of water but the cake part stuck to the bottom and didn't rise at all. I wouldn't think this was because I used milk but I use to make something like this years ago and didn't have a problem. Not sure what has changed.
When served warm there are no leftovers. It's that good. Delicious made from scratch, everyone can make it.
I made suggested adaptations: 1/2 cup of sugars (I use Truvia Baking Blend sugars) and used almond milk instead of water. My guests raved about this. Easy to make. Topped with fresh whipped cream - perfect!
These taste good, but they did not turn out the way I was expecting them to. I mixed the batter in a bowl and added the water as I as mixing, since the batter was too thick to put into a pan without it. Big mistake - the cupcakes turned out sunken in, stuck to the paper cups, with the chocolate chips at the bottom. They were also extremely oily on the bottom. I may try making these again, but will do everything in one pan as per the instructions.
This was great! A bit weird to make but so quick and the results are very nice (and oh-so-chocolatey!)! We didn't notice any scorched taste, mixed everything in the pan, just as per the instructions, made the mistake of putting the whole 1/2 cup cocoa in the mix, so I just added another 1/4 cup on top and it was still great! (Will do it right the next time though). I also didn't have any mini chips so I used regular ones. We all loved it. Next time I will make it with the children as it's so easy and fun to make, and quick!! Thanks Carol!
Have made this several times! Didn't need to change a thing!
INCREDIBLE! I love this one kind of chocolate pudding cake from a local restaurant, but now I have this even better recipe to satisfy my chocoholic craving at home. This was awesome and so easy to make, just one dish!! An instant favorite for me, and the boyfriend. Definitely going to make this again!
It tastes great both warm and cold. Very simple to make and you don't have to do many dishes after baking!
eh, ok. better with ice cream.
This is a recipe that my Mom made for me as a child in the 1960's. It was part of a recipe collection in a Betty Crocker cookbook binder that she purchased in the 1950's. I was always fascinated how the hot water changed to pudding in the oven. If I remember correctly, the only difference in the recipe was that butter was used rather than oil and cocoa powder instead of chocolate chips. This is a great recipe, and adapts well to so many variations.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections