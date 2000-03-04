Steak Mix-Up

An easy to make, very filling dish. This one combines sliced sirloin with peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a creamy sauce. Try serving over rice.

Recipe by Kim

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced sirloin and salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder to taste. Stir and saute for 5 to 10 minutes, or until meat is well browned.

  • Then add the onion and saute for 5 more minutes. Then stir in the chile peppers OR bell peppers, tomatoes, soup and milk. Mix this all together well, reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring often.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
555 calories; protein 37g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 38.4g; cholesterol 118.8mg; sodium 612.3mg. Full Nutrition
