Steak Mix-Up
An easy to make, very filling dish. This one combines sliced sirloin with peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a creamy sauce. Try serving over rice.
Wow! This was so easy and super yummy!!! A huge hit with my family! Several others complained their meat was tough ~ here's what I do to get tender sirloin every time ~ saute the sliced meat with fresh garlic and whatever seasonings you like, brown it for a few minutes and then add 1 cup of water, 1 tsp. beef bouillon, 1/4 cup Coke (yes, Coke)! Cover and cook on medium-low for about 15 minutes! Once I did this, I added the onions and green peppers ~ covered and cooked for about 10-15 minutes longer. Meanwhile, I stirred 1 can of diced tomatoes into the cream of mushroom soup. Then pour into skillet and heat through. I didn't even need to add the milk! This recipe was fantastic!Read More
This was a bit weird. I followed the directions to a T except i used a Flat Iron steak just because it is a more tender cut. Steak was good, the mixture just seemed confused... Tomatoes seemed out of place. Didn't seem to meld together very well.Read More
***This was great! I changed it quite a bit though. First thing I changed was I sauteed the beef sirloin strips (had almost 1 lb) w/ onion (not onion salt) and garlic w/ a spash of worschester sauce and the green pepper slivers... for quite a while, like 45 mins. on med-low to make sure it was going to be tender. I added a little chili powder too for some spice. Then I added 1 cup of canned diced tomatoes w/ a little of the juice, quartered baby portabella mushrooms and 3/4 a can of crm of chix soup. I did not add any other liquid, it was pretty liquidy enough. Simmered it for about 15 mins. topped w/ shredded mozz. chz. and served over rice. Kids and their friends that were here ate it happily! Thanks for the post! It was a comforting, familiar dish.
After reading the reviews, this is what I did. Chopped up a sweet onion and green pepper, minced 3 fresh garlic bulbs and cut my NY strip steaks(which I needed to use up, next time I will use beef cubes) into thin pieces, sprinkled with Lawry seasoning salt. Put the oil in my cast iron skillet and added those ingredients, sauteed for about 10 mins. over med-low heat. Sprinkled some pepper, chili powder, worcestershire sauce, and beef bouillon granuales over that and also added a can of golden mushroom soup and a can of diced tomatoes(omitting the juice), a little milk and about 3 Tblsps of cream cheese. Simmered for about 30 mins. Served over thin spagetti. A keeper, will be making this again.
I thought this recipe was really good. The other reviewers were correct that the meat needs to simmer for awhile to be tender. I took the advice of one reviewer to add water,and beef bouillon to the simmering meat,but instead of Coke,I added red wine.My family is not huge on onion so I did not add it,to keep it simple. I mixed the canned tomatoes and cream of mushroom soup together with a little more water and let it simmer for about 20 minutes longer. I served it over noodles and it was great.
I just tried this recipe and my family loved it! I used left-over steak barbecued medium-rare the night before and added it the last fifteen minutes of cooking. It was really tender and the barbecued flavour gave it an extra kick. Whenever we barbecue steak my husband now requests that we make an extra one so that we can have this meal the next evening. Thanks for sharing it!
This is also good served over noodles.
Tried this last night and thought it was very good. My Husband liked it to. Didn't read reviews till after I had made it but will try some of the ideas that other people have mentioned. I will make it again. Also sending recipe to my daughter over seas.
Kid friendly. My three and two year old loved it! I took the advice of other reviews and sauteed mushrooms and used a can of diced tomatoes. It turned out a little salty and soupy due to the canned tomatoes. I shouuld have used unsalted tomatoes and 3/4 a cup of milk. I also sauteed meat with 1 clove fresh minced garlic and it gave it a lot of flavor. Will use this recipe again.
Super easy, super fast. My whole family loved it. I think next time I might add some sautéed mushrooms. I did serve it over rice and next time I will use basmati. Great recipe for a quick weeknight meal.
Very Good! Sort of a cross between stroganoff and stir fry.
This was a hit! It's real "comfort" food. My husband loved it! Even my 3 year old asked for seconds. I didn't have the peppers, so I left them out. I served this over thin spaghetti. Pretty yummy...Thanks!
I made this for the troops last night and it was incredibly easy. The compliments were unceasing--you'd think I'd worked all day on it! Make sure to use some good steak which made the whole dish really flavorful. Though the children picked out the peppers, all in all they thought it was great!
Pretty good. I added a can of diced tomatoes w/green chilis....tasted good. My 4 yr old ate it without too much complaint. Very filling.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was very easy to make and my husband and children loved it. Instead of all the spices on the meat I just added Nature's Seasoning and some garlic powder. It made it a little more simple and just the right amount of seasoning.
This recipe is a great dish and tastes great, it is alot of work chopping up items that are needed to go in it but, if you have a food processor it will cut your time in half. In making this recipe we used 1/4 cup of ranch dressing to add extra flavor and mixed the mixture with bite sized fried potatos. It was very delicious will make again. Would be great over noodles but, wasn't real kid friendly with ours. Sorry.
Very easy and quick to make ... a great dinner in less than an hour! It makes a lot, too (serves at least 6). My family likes hot/spicy food so I added a few fresh serrano (or jalapeno) peppers to the dish during the last 10 minutes of cooking time.
Yummy. I made some changes (sorry) based on what I had on hand; 1 cup of beef broth instead of milk, no green pepper, no salt because I used the beef broth which was salty and I added about 1/2-3/4 cup of white wine I had in the fridge. I also dredged my steak strips in about 1 Tbsp corn starch (seems to make it tender) mixed with the garlic powder, onion powder and pepper. It was great and very easy. My kids loved it and didn't notice the tomato pieces (normally a hated vegetable).
This turned out amazing. However I did change a few things, I omitted the tomatoes and added cream cheese. I used cream of onion soup instead as I am allergic to mushrooms. I served it over noodles as well. my family loved it. Next time I will cook the meat at a lower temp and longer so it's a little more tender.
I would make this again! Put over egg noodles and enjoyed it very much
sauteed the steak with the peppers and onions to brown, then added 1 and 1/4 c water and beef bouillion (1 or 2 cubes), covered and cooked med-low for about 15 minutes. Used 1 can of diced tomatoes, drained. Had over rice, but would probably be good over mashed potatoes too
My family enjoyed this. I did as others suggested and simmered the sirloin for about 40 minutes in 1 cup of red wine with a 1/2 c of water with 1 teaspoon of boullion. Once it simmered, I then added my peppers, onions and some baby bellas along with the soup and 1 C canned diced tomatoes with green chiles, then simmered for addtional 15 minutes. Thanks for sharing
This recipe was not only tasty and easy to make, it also reheats very well. I served it over tri-colored pasta (which added some more color) and used 1/2 cream of potato and 1/2 cream of mushroom soup. A definite keeper!
Everyone loves this!! Very easy and even better the next day for lunch!
This recipe is great, quick and easy. I donm't loke tomatoes so I left them out, but i still loved it. Instead of a dinner meal, I served mine for breakfast poured over biscuits. Once again its great.
I loved this recipe. I had to add a lot more salt and I subsituted the cream of mushroom for cream of celery. I was very surprised that my husband liked it as well.
My husband gave it a four, I gave it a three, but since I'm writing the review, it gets a three. My biggest problem may have been the tomatoes; I didn't think they meshed well with the rest of the meal. But when I told my husband that, he said, "Well, you don't really like tomatoes all that much." Which is true. So, take from that what you will. :)
Great recipe! I changed it a little by using one can golden mushroom & one cream of chicken. Also used about 1/2 cup of canned diced tomatoes instead of the fresh tomatoes. I used less milk & added a few Tbsp of cream cheese to make it thick & creamy. Served over egg noodles & my family loved it!
A quick and easy meal. I actually mixed it with cooked rice right before serving to make sort of a stew. I will make this one again.
This was very good but the meat was tough. I don't know if it was because I thawed it out in the microwave or if it was naturally tough. I will diffently make this again but I think the next time I will cook the meat in the crockpot first and see if that makes it more tender.
Yummy! I used a sirlion tip roast, sliced it very thin, removing excess fat, and it turned out very tender. I used lots of garlic powder and salt, and extra onion salt too! My husband dislikes sirloin because it's usually tough, but he gave this recipe a thumbs up!
The whole family liked this one, even my 5 year old said it was yummy. I substituted the cream of mushroom for the 30% less sodium/ 98% less fat version with lots of pepper and fersh tomatoes from my garden, serves with no yoke noodles and cauliflower on the side. What a great easy and fast meal!
