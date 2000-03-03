Sausage Gravy I

It seems almost everyone changes this recipe to fit their own taste and I'm no exception... I have made this exactly as written and also with a few changes. First I'll review this without changes. The first thing I noticed was that this does not make eight servings. If you are making this for biscuits and gravey, the recipe will makes only two servings. I make this for myself using half the recipe and gobble it up myself! Second, it is just a tad bland but can easily be fixed by starting with a sausage with more spice. The changes that I've made are to saute some onions with the sausage and added several dashes of warchestershire sause to give it a little more zip. I also add a little of Jonny's Seasoning Salt. When I have no bacon grease, I use butter instead. I grew up in the South and had biscuits and gravy 'most every morning so I consider myself an expert gravy taster and I give this one five stars. :-)