My mother learned how to make this while we lived in Nashville many years ago, and it is now a family favorite. Good old-fashioned sausage gravy. It's her most requested recipe from family and friends alike. Serve over biscuits or toast.
This is a great recipe for sausage gravy. I do make mine slightly different though. First, I don't add the bacon grease because I feel mine has more than enough. With the sausage in the pan I will add the flour, then the milk and spices. I also really prefer mine with sage sausage to give it a little more flavor. Maple sausage doesn't taste quite right though.
I am continuously surprised that recipes that are nothing special get such high reviews. This is good but not great. Needs LOTS of extra salt and pepper, very very bland without. I might use the recipe again but I'm wondering if I should bother because the packaged kind (McCormick) the grocery stores sells tastes better, is quicker, and cheaper to prepare!! This recipe is overrated.
I made this to go over J.P.'s Big Daddy Biscuits and it was sooo good. I didn't use the bacon grease, as my sausage was greasy enough. I added a hefty dose of ground black pepper...it gives the gravy such a good flavor!! Mind didn't reheat well, so next time we'll either eat it all or have to make a smaller batch. Thanks Rene.
It seems almost everyone changes this recipe to fit their own taste and I'm no exception... I have made this exactly as written and also with a few changes. First I'll review this without changes. The first thing I noticed was that this does not make eight servings. If you are making this for biscuits and gravey, the recipe will makes only two servings. I make this for myself using half the recipe and gobble it up myself! Second, it is just a tad bland but can easily be fixed by starting with a sausage with more spice. The changes that I've made are to saute some onions with the sausage and added several dashes of warchestershire sause to give it a little more zip. I also add a little of Jonny's Seasoning Salt. When I have no bacon grease, I use butter instead. I grew up in the South and had biscuits and gravy 'most every morning so I consider myself an expert gravy taster and I give this one five stars. :-)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2002
I made this for my husband today (huge fan of sausage gravy over biscuits from restaurants) and he absolutely LOVED it. Easy to make too. I substituted butter for bacon grease, used skim milk and Italian seasoned pork sausage. Wonderful flavor. Will make again and again! Try J.P.'s Big Daddy Biscuits with this gravy. You can't go wrong!
Know I'll sound like a broken record...but this really is THE best! The only gravy I'll ever use from now on for biscuits n' gravy! Made this for my father's birthday brunch. After I prepared it put it in a crockpot to keep it warm and everyone just ladled it out onto hot biscuits. The bacon grease is the secret to the flavor of this gravy. My only change was to add quite a bit of salt and pepper. We love it so much we eat it for a quick supper all the time. We cook frozen biscuits in the oven and cook a bag of shredded hashbrowns while we're making the gravy. (We put the hashbrowns on top of the biscuits then ladle the gravy over all.) Mmmmm, mmmm!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/25/2002
I think this is very good. I lived in Tenn. and make my exactly like this only using equal parts of can milk, to equal parts of water. I love it that way, and it is a little richer flavored..has a Bob Evans tastes. My girlfriend use to make her gravy with milk, and she'd say, why don't my gravy tastes like yours? It's the can milk. But both ways are very good. yummy
I have been making this recipe for 5 years now and it is still the best one. I love this recipe. It is so, so good. I wouldn't change anything and I will not use any other sausage gravy recipe. I love to cook and I only keep the really good ones. This is for sure a keeper. Thank you so much.
This was very good sausage gravy! I used Jimmy Deans sausage which didn't have as much grease as I expected (and I didn't have bacon grease on hand), but it still turned out wonderfully! This gravy actually tasted like sausage, instead of those plain white "gravies" with sausage thrown in at the end.
I, born and bred in the south, think most of us with the same heritage have this recipe written in our veins. But for those who do not, then this is the perfect road to take. You can't go wrong. Assuredly, it is heart attack waiting to happen, but if you go while eating this then you are sure to meet St. Peter with a smile on your face.
This is almost the way i grew up eating gravy. U don't need extra grease. U can have bacon gravy, sausage gravy, red eye, whatever. The point is for the gravy to have the flavor of the meat. For a small family I use 1/2 roll of mild country sausage (like Tennessee Pride), brown and crumble in iron skillet, then add "about" 2 large tbsp of flour and a dash of ground black pepper, let that get good and brown (but don't burn it) and turn down your eye to low add milk while stirring. If it's too thick, add more milk and keep stirring on very low heat. You don't want your skillet boiling at any point - you will just end up with a mess. If you want bacon gravy do the same, just heat up 2 tbsp bacon grease and follow the rest. Hope this helps someone.
Really, really good! I used butter because I did not have any bacon grease on hand. But I would love to try using it one day. I accidentally added 1/3 instead on 1/4 cup flour so I added more salt, onion powder, and sage to get rid of the flour-y taste. If i make it again I am going to use sage ground pork instead of the plain stuff but it was still fantastic with the plain stuff. I would make this again for sure.
I make sausage gravy often but I don't brown the flour mixture, tried browning and just didn't like it as well. I use butter instead of bacon grease. Pour over biscuits and add an egg or two on top for a very satisfying meal.
I totally messed up and bought Italian sausage. It was also turkey sausage since that's just what I always buy. I figured what the heck, we'll try the Italian Sausage. I'm glad I did. The flavor, even with all those spices, wasn't overpowering at all. I'm afraid it would have been kind of bland had I used regular sausage. This was really good and thick and rich. I'd make it again.
Absolutely the best sausage gravy. This recipe replaced my standard. I serve it over scratch buttermilk biscuits and it is heavenly. When I don't have bacon fat, I substitute butter. It works beautifully.
First time ever making biscuits and gravy, this recipe is a keeper. My southern raised husband RAVED. His granny used to make everything from scratch and he's grown up with these types of meals. Made it EXACTLY as posted and will do again.
I am the original poster of this recipe, (long ago lost my password and username ID, so am now using this one) and I must say I am overwhelmed (but not surpised) by all the great reviews! This truly is the very best recipe there is, and it is so easy! A few tips for you, though. The salt and pepper amounts I listed in this recipe are only a guide...certainly, you can adjust them to your own taste. Also, I traditionally use Jimmy Dean sage sausage to make this, but the Maple flavor also makes it delicious. One last thing...to truly get the taste of the "South" be sure to pass the Tabasco sauce! But use it sparingly if your taste buds are faint of heart! Enjoy, and thanks for so many wnoderful comments!
My husband, 5 yr old and 2 yr old loved this recipe. The only change I made was to use 1 lb sage sausage with 1/2 lb plain ground sausage and increased the other ingredients to match 1 1/2 lbs of pork. I also subbed butter for the bacon grease. A delicious, easy meal--especially if you use refrigerated biscuits. Thanks for the recipe!
Soooo good!! I substituted margarine for the bacon grease and it still turned out magnificiently. It got rave reviews at our college house dinner! First time I ever made sausage gravy too. I also added more pepper to give it more of a kick and more white sauce to tune down the savoriness since the sausage itself already had plenty of salt, so if you buy pre-mixed sausage, like Jimmy Dean's, I would recommend not adding the additional 1/2 tsp of salt or add more white sauce. My mouth's watering just thinking about it! :D
I just came back from a trip down South and tried this for the first time and I couldnt stop thinking about it! I found this recipe but made a few changes based on reviews, I didnt have bacon fat so I just went without it and it turned out fine. I also added 2 cups of milk instead of three because I like it a little bit thicker, but that means it comes out to less than 8 servings. I added a few dashes of Worcestershire and maple syrup and a dash of sage and it was unbelievable!! Thank you!
My husband said, "this was exactly the way it tastes when I order it from a restaurant." However, I had to modify the recipe to get that taste. The gravy was so incredibly thick and rather bland. I added extra bacon grease, extra pepper, and extra milk. Thank you for posting this recipe!
Delish! I've made "my own" sausage gravy for years by the old throw some flour in with the sausage and then add milk and this is basically what this is. I had never added bacon drippings though. I tripled the recipe and got a little heavy handed with the bacon drippings so though a good gravy, the bacon flavor was more prominent than I'd have liked. Not bad flavor, but not as sausagey. I use Tennesee Pride sausage and it's rather mild so used a good half a palmful of sage and as other readers commented, the sage really added some good flavor. I had some evaporated milk that needed to be used to I threw that in along with my skim milk and it bumped up the creamyness and flavor. All in all, this is a keeper. Hubby enjoyed it for brunch and just came back (it's 7:30 PM) and just grabbed a bowl of it. The rest will go in the freezer for an quick meal another day.
This was very good however I prefer to add a clove or two of fresh minced garlic for extra flavor. After reviewing other sausage gravy recipes, I also added butter vs. bacon grease because I didn't have bacon grease. I think the butter gave the gravy an unappealing greasy appearance that sat on the top. I will omit the butter/bacon grease all together next time. Who knew, after all these years that I should be adding the flour directly to the hot grease? I typically would shake flour and water in a small canister before adding because I was always told this prevents lumpy gravy. After making this gravy, I discovered that step was unnecessary!
Sausage gravy is so simple... This recipe is with a little extra work. Brown the sausage, (really dark) If you can get a few hunks very dark, the better. If you have grease in the bottom of your skillet, do not add bacon grease. I use Oldhams sausage and it is very dry. Add flour and then cook and stir until the flour is turning just tan in color. In the mean time get the bowl you want to serve the gravy in and fill it almost full of milk. When the sausage is ready, turn up the heat and add milk. Stir constantly, until thick. Use a cold spoon and dip it into the gravy and taste it for thickness and spices.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2002
This gravy tasted really good, and I used bacon bits in the flour mixture and it worked great! This recipe is keeper!!
I make a different version of this recipe. When I fry my sausage I add a heaping tablespoon of flour to the meat after it is almost done along with one clove of garlic diced. One large can of evaporated milk and one cup of water to make a gravy. Add pepper to taste. Serve over toast.
This is a Sunday morning tradition in my family. I use Jimmy Dean sage sausage, omit the bacon grease (I never have it), and I have definitely earned an extra special place in my family's heart with this breakfast, brunch and sometimes even dinner meal. Thank you, thank you!
The recipe was good but not the best I've had. I would not add 3 T of bacon grease. 2 T would be enough (maybe even 1 T would be enough). The bacon grease does add to the flavor so don't forget it (butter isn't the same). Also, I would add about 1/4 to 1/2 t. of a spice (thyme, sage (my favorite) or rosemary) or use sage sausage to give it a little more flavor. I also cook my sausage pretty dark as another tester said. This recipe is very easy to make. However, like another tester said, it definitely doesn't make 8 servings--more like 2.5. It is definitely good though. (I needed to add a little more milk to make it less thick.) Sure is easy to make, and the gravy is not lumpy or greasy. (It is definitely all the grease/fat you'll want in a day, but you don't eat biscuits and gravy for health reasons. You eat it for pleasure!) *G* Use Big Daddy's Biscuits with this. You'll love the results!
This is the most delicious sausage gravy I've ever had! I used real butter instead of bacon grease and a 12oz pkg of maple sausage. Was the bomb! This is coming from someone who couldn't make gravy for the life of him! Add more pepper than recipe calls for.
This recipe is the best just how it is! I've made it before and it's totally a 5 star! But holy cow...the last time I made it, I added garlic like how another viewer suggested...and it was NG, no good. The garlic totally ruins that "homemade biscuits and gravy taste." DO NOT add garlic if you want that good home-cookin taste! :) Just to let you know. Thank you, goodbye.
This was very good and very easy to make - I used only 2 cups of milk and 1/2 lb of sausage to scale it down a bit and it was enough gravy for me and my husband to have it for two breakfasts in a row. Also, I did not have bacon grease so I used 2 tbsp of butter and I did not add any salt (sausage was salty enough for our taste). We made it to go over JP's Big Daddy biscuits (from this site) and it made for a great breakfast. I will never buy the gravy mix from the store again. :)
This is a wonderful "first step" to really good sausage gravy but on its own it is very basic and very bland. When I had finished doctoring, I was very pleased. I can't rate the original recipe more than 2 stars. To rate the gravy that I ended up with after my own additions would be misleading.
This gravy was WONDERFUL! I made it for a multicultural day at my school - representing the American South. I actually quadrupled the recipe, and then kept it warm in a crock pot for three hours, and it was STILL wonderful. This is EXACTLY what I think of when I think of good sausage gravy, and it wasn't hard to make at all!
I have made this twice, and both times my boyfriend stands over the stove expectantly until it's ready. He loves it because his family in Virginia makes sausage gravy just like this and he hasn't found anything like it outside of Virginia. I use butter instead of bacon grease because it's handy. I also put one and a half teaspoons of black pepper in this instead of 1/4 teaspoon.
Excellent Recipe!! I doubled it, and used only 1 lb. Jimmy Dean sage sausage. I added about 1/2-1 tablespoon of Worchestershire sauce along with plenty of pepper and salt to taste. My first time ever making sausage gravy, and I'm happy with it:)
This is an excellent, tasty recipe. I made it for the first time three years ago for our family Christmas breakfast and it was an instant hit. Now it's part of our yearly menu. I found that at times I have to add more salt, depending on where I bought the sausage, but that can easily be tested by the cook. It works well making it a couple of hours ahead of time and putting it in a crockpot until ready to serve.
Although this isn't very healthy, I would not change a thing! I have been making this recipe for almost five years now and it's delicious. You need to use the bacon grease. It adds a lot of flavor that you won't have by leaving it out or subsituting it with anything like butter. Also, take the sausage out of the pan before adding the flour. I always remove any meat before making a roux - then add the meat back in when the mixture has been thickened. A roux should never be made with meat in the pan - only meat drippings. I highly suggest following this recipe as stated. Due to the high fat content we certainly don't have this often, but when we do I never change a thing!
I have been searching for a nice thick gravy for breakfast and I have found it! It's absolutely wonderful and definitely a meal in itself. I used maple sausage also which added just a bit of sweetness! Thanks!
I am from Nashville and can tell you this IS Southern gravy for buscuits. Stop not adding the bacon grease, your cheating your taste buds!! Oh, and NEWSFLASH, it's gonna be bland if you don't add pepper. It's the pepper and sausage together that really give this a great flavor. If you can't get REAL country sausage (which is made on farms and comes usually in sackcloth) then may I suggest Tennessee Pride country sausage. We don't use sage or "I" talian sausage but I suppose to each their own. Thanks for a super recipe that even an ole country boy isn't too lazy to make for his new bride!!
This is the first time I made sausage gravy. Excellent recipe, I added a little more black pepper and used hot sausage. Came out great! Will be making on a regular basis. Try it, you won't be dissapointed.
Yummy! I substituted the bacon fat with butter and the ground meat with Morningstar Crumbles since I am a vegetarian. It has a wonderful flavor and very easy to make. I don't have kids, but my parents loved it!!
I'm sorry but this recipe just did not meet my expectations. I made it exactly as stated, even adding more salt and pepper, and it was very bland and needed something more. I had to add seasoning salt, garlic powder, and sage to give it any kind of flavor. I guess it is a good base recipe though and I will probably make it again, but just adding more seasoning.
I have loved this meal since childhood but have never tried making it myself, until tonight. I recently started saving a little bacon grease in the fridge (keeps very well in a sealed container), so I chose this recipe due to that ingredient. I followed the recipe closely, but did add a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce and a sprinkle of sage along with the salt and pepper. Made refrigerated biscuits this time, for convenience sake. Turned out "Fabulous", to quote my 17yo son. Thanks for sharing, definitely a keeper for us.
I made this recipe for a work potluck...it was a certifiable hit! I kept it warm in a crockpot for a good 3-4 hours, and it still tasted wonderful. I used skimmed milk and half and half when making this, and added the crumbled bacon from my fat-making. Really a simple, but delicious recipe!
Although this is a good base, without seasonings it is as bland as all get-out. I referred to other sausage gravy recipes and added sage, thyme, Worchester sauce and plenty of freshly ground pepper and salt.
Keep in mind that I was going to give this a 3, but my sister thought it was pretty good and my dog devoured all the leftovers, so 4 it is. Anyhow, I thought this was whatever. I actually LOVE southern food, but this one was a disappointment. I made this as directed and even when it was simmering, I threw in the bacon I cooked and let it simmer in it for added flavor. Anyhow, it was mediocre. Second time I made this, I used hot sausage, no bacon or it's dripping and cooked this the fast way (cooked sausage over skillet, added milk/flour in the skillet and stirred virgorously). I actually thought the second one tasted better. Anyhow, I'm not making this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2004
I thought this was a great base recipe. I took all of the advice of the previous posters and make some changes as well. First, instead of just pork sausage, I used half hot sausage. To make this recipe to my taste, I added 2 bouillion cubes and a few dashes of worchestershire sauce. I totally ommitted the salt, not needed with the bouillion and natural saltiness of the sausage. I didn't have bacon grease, so I used butter. If you don't use the hot sausage, I suggest you add a few dashes of hot sauce, but not both. This was excellant, I've made it three times in the last week and a half, as good as I remember my Grandmother's!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2002
Anyone who tried this and doesn't like it, must not like sausage gravy. Even though I didn't take the sausage out of the skillet first, (didn't read recipe thoroughly), it still turned out GREAT, my husband is in heaven and my 5 kids all love it! Thanks for the great recipe!!
My honey is the pickiest when it comes to sausage gravy....he says this is better than restaurant gravy!! I make it with a pound of Jones' farm light sausage, and a little extra butter to give it a rich, but not too greasy consistency. I even like it!!!
MONAPOE
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2002
The absolute best-tasting, fool-proof sausage gravy recipe I have ever used! Made perfect texture/thickness gravy! This will definitely be the only recipe I'll ever use for sausage gravy and biscuits!
I found this recipe about 4 years ago and have been using it ever since. I made this without the bacon grease once and it just didn't taste as good. Whenever I cook bacon I save the grease and store it in the fridge. That way I have it on hand when I need it. I increase the amount of salt to about 3/4 tsp and the pepper to about 1/2 tsp. I usually serve it over biscuits for breakfast but it's also good on mashed potatoes and chicken fried stead. Thanks for sharing this recipe! It's a favorite family favorite.
I made this recipe last weekend.And it was soooo good.The only thing I did wrong was biscuits in a can.My wife who does not like gravy loved this.She did take the grave off the biscuits said they where too salty.Key make your own biscuits.Also had it next day on scrammbled eggs,reheated in microwave,delish.
This recipe is a really great recipe! Thank you so much for this one! I haven't ate biscuits and sausage gravy in a LONG time, and man, they sure hit the spot! I just made them, and we ate them all up (my finace and I). Thanks again!!!
I rated this 5 stars even though I'm one of "those" ppl that add some extra seasonings, etc. This is a great base for standard sausage gravy though! It all depends on what kind of sausage you use as well. I generally use Tennessee Pride Sage flavor in a roll. I remove the cooked sausage and press the grease out through a mesh strainer back into the skillet (cast iron of course). I wind up sauteing a couple Tblsp of minced onion in the grease and cook the flour in that until it's a nice light tan color. I normally only add 1 T of bacon grease to have enough for the roux process. I like to add a bit of thyme, grnd coriander, grated nutmeg and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. I add back in however much of the cooked sausage I'm in the mood for. Sometimes all if it, sometimes only half. Either way I freeze any leftovers and it works alright for me. The recipe as written is good; add more "stuff" if you want a lil more flavor :)
I made this following the recipe exactly. It came out great. I actually needed the bacon grease because my sausage wasn't very fatty (I used sage pork sausage from local farm - antibiotic free, etc.) But man, it turned out great. My husband loved it, I loved it. I will make this again. yum. thanks. (Next time I might just crumble that bacon up and throw it on in as well... mmmmmm.... bacon)
I fried up 6 slices of bacon to get my bacon grease. After I had all contents in frying pan and was stirring, I took the cooked bacon slices threw them in the blender and chopped to bacon bits then added it to the gravy. Made this for men's breakfast at church. It was such a hit it was requested for next breakfast.
