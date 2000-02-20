Tostones (Fried Plantains)

A Puerto Rican side, usually served with rice and beans in our family.

Recipe by Melanie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Place a few plantain slices in the oil, and cook until lightly golden in color, about three minutes. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with the remaining slices.

  • While the plantain slices are still warm, place them one at a time between two sheets of wax paper, and flatten by hand to 1/4 inch thick. Return flattened slices to the skillet, and continue frying until golden brown. Drain on paper towels, and season with salt and garlic powder.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 7.7g; sodium 197.4mg. Full Nutrition
