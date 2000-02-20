Tostones (Fried Plantains)

I wanted to try these for so long, (I'm a banana freak) but held off because the deep frying part I wasn't too keen on. Well, then I started to wonder how pan frying would work out. No one is going to believe me, but it's actually possible to fry 3 plantains in about 2 TB of oil! They still end up marvelous and are so much better. Try it, I'm sure you'll be amazed that you don't have to use so much oil. First off you save a lot of oil, secondly it's so much healthier. To do it, it's essential that the oil doesn't spread out in the pan and instead just stays in a little pool. That way, when you plop the slices of plantain into the pool of oil, they're still completely covered by oil on all sides, mimicking deep frying. I prefer thicker slices of plantains cause then they end up crispy on the edges and soft in the middle at the same time, exactly like french fries. In fact, the whole time I was eating them I could have sworn that I was eating french fries! I loved them with salt and ketchup and next I'm trying them with sugar. Such an awesome snack!